Colombia Oro y Paz: Alaphilippe wins stage 4 uphill finish in El Tambo
Frenchman takes overall lead with two stages remaining
Stage 4: Buga - El Tambo
February 9 is the national ‘day of the journalist’ in Colombia. It may be hard to believe – and there were some dubious reactions to the information in the international press van at the Oro y Paz race on Friday morning – but the media are very much celebrated here.
You only have to look at ESPN bike presenter Mario Sabato, who is more of a hit with fans here than most local riders. A couple of hours after Sabato made his way up the final ramp to the finish line atop El Tambo, stopping for hundreds of selfies, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) came tearing up to take victory on stage 4.
After three wins in as many days for sprinter Fernando Gaviria, the Colombians were finally able to see their hallowed climbers in action but the 5km ascent of El Tumbo would prove better suited to the explosive kick of Alaphilippe.
Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Rigoberto Urán (EF-Drapac) both attacked as the peloton thinned in the final couple of kilometres but Alaphilippe bided his time and broke free with ease in the final 100 metres. Henao was second and Quintana third, with Urán, Jhonathan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors), Egan Bernal (Sky), and Ivan Sosa (Androni) coming in three seconds behind. Those riders are now the primary candidates for the overall title when the race concludes atop Manizales on Sunday.
Aside from Alaphilippe’s promising early-season form and Quick-Step’s 100 per cent record at the race so far, the day of the journalist was a day when the scale of the media operation here – and by extension the magnitude of this event – was thrown into stark relief.
“Is this the biggest win of your career?” was one of the first questions thrown the way of the Frenchman in the media mixed zone at the finish line. And it wasn’t thrown without a struggle. As the various reporters scrambled and shouted over each other to ask their question, Quick-Step’s press officer had to step in and say ‘woah, one at a time’.
“No, not of my career, no,” said a slightly embarrassed Alaphilippe, winner of a stage at the Vuelta a España five months ago.
The rest of the questions weren’t so myopic but they nevertheless reflected the overwhelming theme of this new race, which is a celebration of everything Colombian. This is the first time an international professional peloton has competed in Colombia and it’s been billed as a seminal moment not just for Colombian cycling but the nation as a whole as it continues its transition to Paz – peace.
National pride has spilled over all week and the media are a key part of that. Their sheer number speaks volumes about the significance of the event. With around 75 journalists on the race, the mixed zone and press room bear more resemblance to those of the Tour de France than an ordinary category 2.1 race. By extension, the crowds at all four stages so far have been nothing short of extraordinary.
Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán et al are asked daily how happy they are to be able to be here, competing on home soil. Even Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador, who have been flown out as guests of the race, have found themselves at the centre of several full-on media scrums, quizzed on their impressions of Colombia and its young talent.
Saturday’s stage packs another punchy finish that should suit Alaphilippe, while no one’s quite sure is Manizales on Sunday will be steep enough for him to lose significant ground to the Colombians waiting in the wings.
“I’m really happy to be here,” said Alaphilippe when the obligatory question came. “There are good roads, a lot of people, and we are made to feel really welcome. The people here really love cycling, so it’s really nice for us.”
However well that went down with the local press corps, they’ll still be hoping Manizales is steep.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3:17:36
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:03
|5
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:08
|9
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|10
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:11
|11
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|13
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|14
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|15
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|16
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|17
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:15
|19
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|21
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:26
|22
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|24
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|25
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:00:31
|29
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|30
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|31
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|32
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:37
|33
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:00:43
|34
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:00:48
|35
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:00:53
|36
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|37
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|38
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|0:00:56
|39
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|40
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|41
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|42
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:01:03
|43
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|44
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|45
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|46
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:01:10
|47
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:12
|48
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:17
|49
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:20
|50
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:23
|51
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|0:01:28
|52
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:31
|53
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|0:01:32
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|55
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:34
|56
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:39
|57
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:01:55
|59
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:02
|60
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:04
|61
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|63
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|64
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|65
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|0:02:16
|66
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|67
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:02:17
|68
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|70
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:02:20
|71
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:22
|72
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|0:02:39
|73
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:02:40
|74
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|75
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:11
|76
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|77
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|78
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|79
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|80
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:37
|81
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:59
|82
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:04
|84
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:08
|85
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:43
|86
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:44
|87
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|88
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:17
|89
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:05:19
|90
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|91
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|93
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|94
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:05:43
|95
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:49
|96
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|0:05:57
|97
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:14
|98
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|99
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|100
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|101
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|0:06:18
|102
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:23
|103
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|105
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|106
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|108
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:28
|109
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:06:34
|110
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|111
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|113
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|114
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|115
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|116
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|117
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|118
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|119
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:50
|120
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:28
|121
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|122
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|124
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|125
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|126
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|127
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|128
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:23
|129
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|130
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:28
|131
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:08:31
|132
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|0:08:52
|133
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|0:09:38
|134
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:10:30
|135
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:08
|136
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:14
|137
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:13:47
|138
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|0:14:56
|139
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:17:13
|140
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|141
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|0:18:32
|142
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:18:38
|143
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:43
|144
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:44
|145
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:19:18
|146
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:20:28
|147
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:50
|148
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:29:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|3
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|2
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|6
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|9
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|10
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|11
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|3
|12
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|3
|13
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|2
|14
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|3:17:39
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|0:00:05
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:08
|6
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:12
|9
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|10
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|11
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:34
|14
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:00:50
|15
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|16
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:53
|17
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|0:01:00
|18
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:09
|19
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:20
|20
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:28
|21
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:31
|22
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:36
|23
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:01:52
|25
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:01
|26
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|27
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|28
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:08
|29
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|30
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|32
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:05
|33
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:40
|34
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:41
|35
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|36
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:14
|37
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:05:16
|38
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|39
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:05:40
|40
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|0:05:54
|41
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:11
|42
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|43
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:20
|44
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|45
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:31
|46
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|47
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|48
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|49
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|51
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:25
|52
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|53
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|54
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:25
|55
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:08:28
|56
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|0:08:49
|57
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:05
|58
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:13:44
|59
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:18:35
|60
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:20:25
|61
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:29:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|9:53:17
|2
|Ef Education First-Drapac
|3
|Epm
|0:00:05
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:01
|6
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|7
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:01:24
|8
|Seleccion Colombia
|0:01:32
|9
|Gw Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|0:01:43
|10
|Medellin
|0:01:48
|11
|Bicicletas Strongman
|0:02:12
|12
|Team Illuminate
|0:02:39
|13
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|0:02:51
|14
|United Healthcare Pro Cyc
|0:03:17
|15
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arap
|0:03:27
|16
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:47
|17
|Androni Giocattoli-Siderm
|0:04:55
|18
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:08
|19
|Burgos-Bh
|0:08:26
|20
|Bardiani Csf
|0:09:31
|21
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:01
|22
|Seleccion Italia
|0:11:04
|23
|Aso Civil Ag Virge Fatima
|0:11:05
|24
|Euskadi-Murias
|0:12:06
|25
|Russian National Team
|0:21:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|12:44:06
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:18
|9
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|10
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:21
|11
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|13
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|15
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|16
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|17
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:25
|19
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|21
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:27
|22
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|23
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|26
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:00:41
|28
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|29
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:00:43
|30
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:00:49
|32
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:00:53
|33
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:02
|34
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|0:01:03
|35
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|36
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|37
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:04
|38
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|39
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|40
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:01:13
|41
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|42
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|43
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|44
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:19
|45
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:01:20
|46
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:27
|47
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:30
|48
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:33
|49
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|0:01:38
|50
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|0:01:39
|51
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:41
|52
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:42
|53
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|54
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:44
|55
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:49
|56
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:02:05
|57
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:12
|58
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|59
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|60
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|61
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|62
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|63
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|0:02:26
|64
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|65
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|66
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:02:30
|68
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:02:50
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:21
|70
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|71
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|0:03:32
|72
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:47
|73
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:04:04
|74
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|75
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:05
|76
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:09
|77
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|78
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:04:12
|79
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|0:04:14
|80
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|81
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:04:38
|82
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:53
|83
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:54
|84
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|85
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:09
|86
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:11
|87
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:05:27
|88
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|89
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:29
|90
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|91
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|92
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:06
|93
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|0:06:07
|94
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:17
|95
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:24
|96
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|0:06:28
|97
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:32
|98
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:33
|99
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|102
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|103
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:34
|104
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:40
|105
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|0:06:44
|107
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|108
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:56
|109
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|0:07:07
|110
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:14
|111
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:17
|112
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:07:19
|113
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:23
|114
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:07:38
|115
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|116
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|117
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|118
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:07:43
|119
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:12
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:14
|121
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:21
|122
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|123
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:33
|124
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:08:41
|125
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|0:09:02
|126
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:09:17
|127
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:09:32
|128
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|0:09:48
|129
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:14
|130
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:10:19
|131
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:10:21
|132
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:10:40
|133
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:41
|134
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:12:28
|135
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:18
|136
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:24
|137
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:13:57
|138
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|0:15:49
|139
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:17:17
|140
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:17:23
|141
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:51
|142
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:20:02
|143
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:20:38
|144
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:00
|145
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:22:00
|146
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|0:22:53
|147
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:09
|148
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:31:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|pts
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|34
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|4
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|18
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|9
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|11
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|9
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|9
|13
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|9
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|15
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|16
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|17
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|7
|18
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|6
|19
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|20
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|21
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|5
|22
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|23
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|5
|24
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|25
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|26
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|3
|27
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|3
|28
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|29
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|30
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|3
|31
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|32
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|33
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|2
|34
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|35
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|36
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|37
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|38
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|39
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|1
|40
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|1
|41
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|42
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|43
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|3
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|6
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|9
|3
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|9
|4
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|7
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|6
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|7
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|8
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|3
|9
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|10
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|11
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|12
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|14
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|1
|16
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|1
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|19
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12:44:19
|2
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|0:00:05
|5
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:08
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:12
|9
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|10
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:50
|14
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|15
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:53
|16
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|0:01:00
|17
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:06
|18
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:20
|19
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:28
|20
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:29
|21
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:31
|22
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:36
|23
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:01:52
|24
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|0:02:01
|25
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|26
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:08
|27
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:03:51
|28
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|29
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:03:59
|30
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:40
|31
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:41
|32
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|33
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:56
|34
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:58
|35
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:05:16
|36
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|37
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:53
|38
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|0:05:54
|39
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:19
|40
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:20
|41
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:21
|42
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:27
|43
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:06:31
|44
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:43
|45
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|0:06:54
|46
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:07:06
|47
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:10
|48
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:07:25
|49
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:07:30
|50
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:59
|51
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:08
|52
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|53
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:08:28
|54
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|0:08:49
|55
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:01
|56
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:10:06
|57
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:05
|58
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:13:44
|59
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:20:25
|60
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:21:47
|61
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:31:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|38:13:17
|2
|EF Education First-Drapac
|3
|EPM
|0:00:05
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:01
|6
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|7
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:01:24
|8
|Seleccion Colombia
|0:01:32
|9
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|0:01:43
|10
|Medellin
|0:01:48
|11
|Bicicletas Strongman
|0:02:12
|12
|Team Illuminate
|0:02:39
|13
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|0:02:51
|14
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:17
|15
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|0:03:27
|16
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:47
|17
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:55
|18
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:08
|19
|Burgos-BH
|0:08:26
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|0:09:31
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:01
|22
|Seleccion Italia
|0:11:04
|23
|ASO Civil AG Virgen Fatima
|0:11:05
|24
|Euskadi-Murias
|0:12:06
|25
|Russian National Team
|0:23:23
