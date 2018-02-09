Image 1 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4 of Colombia Oro y Paz and takes the overall lead. February 9 is the national ‘day of the journalist’ in Colombia. It may be hard to believe – and there were some dubious reactions to the information in the international press van at the Oro y Paz race on Friday morning – but the media are very much celebrated here.

You only have to look at ESPN bike presenter Mario Sabato, who is more of a hit with fans here than most local riders. A couple of hours after Sabato made his way up the final ramp to the finish line atop El Tambo, stopping for hundreds of selfies, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) came tearing up to take victory on stage 4.

After three wins in as many days for sprinter Fernando Gaviria, the Colombians were finally able to see their hallowed climbers in action but the 5km ascent of El Tumbo would prove better suited to the explosive kick of Alaphilippe.

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Rigoberto Urán (EF-Drapac) both attacked as the peloton thinned in the final couple of kilometres but Alaphilippe bided his time and broke free with ease in the final 100 metres. Henao was second and Quintana third, with Urán, Jhonathan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors), Egan Bernal (Sky), and Ivan Sosa (Androni) coming in three seconds behind. Those riders are now the primary candidates for the overall title when the race concludes atop Manizales on Sunday.

Aside from Alaphilippe’s promising early-season form and Quick-Step’s 100 per cent record at the race so far, the day of the journalist was a day when the scale of the media operation here – and by extension the magnitude of this event – was thrown into stark relief.

“Is this the biggest win of your career?” was one of the first questions thrown the way of the Frenchman in the media mixed zone at the finish line. And it wasn’t thrown without a struggle. As the various reporters scrambled and shouted over each other to ask their question, Quick-Step’s press officer had to step in and say ‘woah, one at a time’.

“No, not of my career, no,” said a slightly embarrassed Alaphilippe, winner of a stage at the Vuelta a España five months ago.

The rest of the questions weren’t so myopic but they nevertheless reflected the overwhelming theme of this new race, which is a celebration of everything Colombian. This is the first time an international professional peloton has competed in Colombia and it’s been billed as a seminal moment not just for Colombian cycling but the nation as a whole as it continues its transition to Paz – peace.

National pride has spilled over all week and the media are a key part of that. Their sheer number speaks volumes about the significance of the event. With around 75 journalists on the race, the mixed zone and press room bear more resemblance to those of the Tour de France than an ordinary category 2.1 race. By extension, the crowds at all four stages so far have been nothing short of extraordinary.

Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán et al are asked daily how happy they are to be able to be here, competing on home soil. Even Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador, who have been flown out as guests of the race, have found themselves at the centre of several full-on media scrums, quizzed on their impressions of Colombia and its young talent.

Saturday’s stage packs another punchy finish that should suit Alaphilippe, while no one’s quite sure is Manizales on Sunday will be steep enough for him to lose significant ground to the Colombians waiting in the wings.

“I’m really happy to be here,” said Alaphilippe when the obligatory question came. “There are good roads, a lot of people, and we are made to feel really welcome. The people here really love cycling, so it’s really nice for us.”

However well that went down with the local press corps, they’ll still be hoping Manizales is steep.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3:17:36 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:03 5 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:08 9 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 10 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:11 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 13 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 14 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 16 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 17 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:00:15 19 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 21 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:26 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 24 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 25 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 28 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:00:31 29 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 30 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:33 31 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 32 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:37 33 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 0:00:43 34 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:00:48 35 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:00:53 36 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 37 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 38 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 0:00:56 39 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 40 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 41 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:01:03 43 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 44 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 45 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 46 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:01:10 47 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:12 48 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:17 49 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:20 50 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:23 51 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 0:01:28 52 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:31 53 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 0:01:32 54 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 55 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:34 56 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:39 57 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:01:55 59 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:02 60 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:04 61 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 63 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 64 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 65 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 0:02:16 66 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 67 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:02:17 68 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 70 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:02:20 71 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:22 72 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 0:02:39 73 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:02:40 74 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 75 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:11 76 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 77 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 78 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 80 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:37 81 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:59 82 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 83 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:04 84 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:04:08 85 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:43 86 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:44 87 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 88 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:17 89 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:05:19 90 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 91 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 94 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:05:43 95 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:49 96 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 0:05:57 97 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:06:14 98 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 99 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 100 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 101 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 0:06:18 102 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:23 103 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 105 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 106 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 108 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:28 109 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:06:34 110 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 111 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 112 Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 113 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 114 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 115 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 116 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 117 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 118 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 119 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:50 120 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:28 121 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 122 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 123 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 124 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 125 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 126 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 128 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:23 129 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 130 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:28 131 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:08:31 132 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 0:08:52 133 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 0:09:38 134 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 0:10:30 135 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:08 136 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:14 137 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:13:47 138 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 0:14:56 139 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:17:13 140 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 141 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 0:18:32 142 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:18:38 143 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:43 144 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:44 145 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:19:18 146 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:20:28 147 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:50 148 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:29:54

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 3 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 2 3 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 9 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 6 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 7 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 6 8 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 9 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 10 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 11 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 3 12 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 3 13 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 2 14 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2

Best Young Rider (under 25) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 3:17:39 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 0:00:05 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:08 6 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:12 9 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:23 10 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 11 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:34 14 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:00:50 15 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 16 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:53 17 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 0:01:00 18 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:09 19 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:20 20 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:28 21 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:31 22 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:36 23 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:01:52 25 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:01 26 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 27 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 28 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:08 29 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 30 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 32 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:04:05 33 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:40 34 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:41 35 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 36 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:14 37 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:05:16 38 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 39 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:05:40 40 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 0:05:54 41 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:11 42 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 43 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:20 44 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 45 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:31 46 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 47 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 48 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 49 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 51 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:25 52 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 53 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 54 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:25 55 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:08:28 56 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 0:08:49 57 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:05 58 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:13:44 59 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:18:35 60 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:20:25 61 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:29:51

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 9:53:17 2 Ef Education First-Drapac 3 Epm 0:00:05 4 Movistar Team 0:00:08 5 Orgullo Paisa 0:01:01 6 Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj 7 Manzana Postobon Team 0:01:24 8 Seleccion Colombia 0:01:32 9 Gw Shimano Chaoyang Envia 0:01:43 10 Medellin 0:01:48 11 Bicicletas Strongman 0:02:12 12 Team Illuminate 0:02:39 13 Trevigiani Phonix Hemus 0:02:51 14 United Healthcare Pro Cyc 0:03:17 15 Holowesko Citadel Pb Arap 0:03:27 16 Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:47 17 Androni Giocattoli-Siderm 0:04:55 18 Quick-Step Floors 0:06:08 19 Burgos-Bh 0:08:26 20 Bardiani Csf 0:09:31 21 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:01 22 Seleccion Italia 0:11:04 23 Aso Civil Ag Virge Fatima 0:11:05 24 Euskadi-Murias 0:12:06 25 Russian National Team 0:21:57

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 12:44:06 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:13 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 8 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:18 9 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 10 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:21 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 13 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 15 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 16 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 17 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:00:25 19 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 21 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:27 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:36 23 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 26 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 27 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:00:41 28 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 29 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 0:00:43 30 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:00:49 32 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 0:00:53 33 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:02 34 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 0:01:03 35 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 36 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 37 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:01:04 38 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:06 39 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 40 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:01:13 41 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 42 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 43 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 44 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:19 45 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:01:20 46 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:27 47 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:30 48 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:33 49 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 0:01:38 50 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 0:01:39 51 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:41 52 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:42 53 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 54 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:44 55 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:49 56 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:02:05 57 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:12 58 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:14 59 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 60 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 61 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 62 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:24 63 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 0:02:26 64 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 65 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:27 66 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:02:30 68 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:02:50 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:21 70 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 71 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 0:03:32 72 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:47 73 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:04:04 74 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 75 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:05 76 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:09 77 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 78 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:04:12 79 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 0:04:14 80 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 81 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:04:38 82 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:53 83 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:54 84 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 85 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:09 86 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:11 87 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:05:27 88 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:28 89 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:29 90 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 91 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 92 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:06 93 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 0:06:07 94 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:06:17 95 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:24 96 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 0:06:28 97 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:32 98 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:33 99 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 102 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 103 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:34 104 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:40 105 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 106 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 0:06:44 107 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 108 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:56 109 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 0:07:07 110 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:14 111 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:17 112 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:07:19 113 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:23 114 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:07:38 115 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 116 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 117 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 118 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:07:43 119 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:12 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:14 121 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:21 122 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 123 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:33 124 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:08:41 125 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 0:09:02 126 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:09:17 127 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:09:32 128 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 0:09:48 129 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:14 130 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:10:19 131 Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:10:21 132 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 0:10:40 133 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:41 134 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:12:28 135 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:18 136 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:24 137 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:13:57 138 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 0:15:49 139 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:17:17 140 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:17:23 141 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:51 142 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:20:02 143 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:20:38 144 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:00 145 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:22:00 146 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 0:22:53 147 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:09 148 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:31:52

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 57 pts 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 34 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 4 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 18 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 16 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 15 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 9 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 11 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 11 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 9 12 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 9 13 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 9 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 15 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 7 16 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 17 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 7 18 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 6 19 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 6 20 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 21 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 5 22 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 23 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 5 24 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 25 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 26 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 3 27 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 3 28 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 29 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 30 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 3 31 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 32 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 33 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 2 34 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 35 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 36 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 37 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 38 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 2 39 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 1 40 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 1 41 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 42 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 43 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 3 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 6 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 12 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 9 3 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 9 4 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 7 5 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 6 6 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 7 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 8 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 3 9 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 11 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 12 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 14 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 1 16 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 1 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 19 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Best Young Rider (under 25) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 12:44:19 2 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 4 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 0:00:05 5 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:08 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:12 9 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:23 10 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 0:00:50 14 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 15 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:53 16 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 0:01:00 17 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:06 18 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:20 19 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:28 20 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:29 21 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:31 22 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:36 23 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:01:52 24 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 0:02:01 25 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 26 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:08 27 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:03:51 28 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 29 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:03:59 30 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:40 31 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:41 32 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 33 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:56 34 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:04:58 35 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:05:16 36 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 37 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:53 38 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 0:05:54 39 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:19 40 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:20 41 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:21 42 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:27 43 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:06:31 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:43 45 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 0:06:54 46 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:07:06 47 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:10 48 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:07:25 49 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:07:30 50 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:59 51 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:08 52 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 53 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:08:28 54 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 0:08:49 55 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:01 56 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:10:06 57 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:05 58 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:13:44 59 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:20:25 60 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:21:47 61 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:31:39