Colombia Oro y Paz: Alaphilippe wins stage 4 uphill finish in El Tambo

Frenchman takes overall lead with two stages remaining

Image 1 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4 of Colombia Oro y Paz and takes the overall lead.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 45

Colombian Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 45

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani - CSF)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 45

Part of the final climb during stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 45

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) escapes ;late in the race with a Medellin-Inter rider

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 45

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Cesar Nicolas Paredes (Medellin-Inter)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 45

Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 45

The big breakaway during stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 45

Quick-Step Floors collect their laurels after stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 45

A local watches the peloton pass by at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 45

Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inter) takes a drink during stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 45

Winner Anacona (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 45

A pair of gauchos check out the two-wheeled action

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 45

Winner Anacona (Movistar) rides behind the EF Education First-Drapac train

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 45

Grapes on the table as the Colombia Oro y Paz peloton passes

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) riding for the Colombian national team

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 45

Michele Scartezzini (Italy) cools down after stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 45

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First - Drapac)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 45

Matteo Spreafico (Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 45

Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Dayer Quintana

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 45

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) grabs lunch

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 45

Paolo Simion (Bardiani - CSF)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 45

Movistar's Winner Anacona and Victor De La Parte

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 45

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe contemplates the big stage 4 finish at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 45

Nairo Quintana finishes third on stage 4 of Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 45

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) lost the leader's jersey on stage 4 of Colombia Oro y Paz, but he had something for fans at the finish

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe approves of the stage 4 finish at Colombia Oro y Paz.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 45

Sergio Henao finishes ahead of Nairo Quintana at the end of stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 45

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac and Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors) finish stage 4 of Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 4 of Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) looks back for his rivals at the end of stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 45

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) lost the leader's jersey on stage 4 of Colombia Oro y Paz, but he had something for fans at the finish

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe in the leader's jersey after stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe on the Colombia Oro y Paz podium after stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe on the Colombia Oro y Paz podium after stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Best young rider Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky) after stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe in the Colombia Oro y Paz leader's jersey after stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky), Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and new race leader Julian Alaphilippe on the stage 4 podium at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4 of Colombia Oro y Paz and takes the overall lead.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4 of Colombia Oro y Paz and takes the overall lead.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

February 9 is the national ‘day of the journalist’ in Colombia. It may be hard to believe – and there were some dubious reactions to the information in the international press van at the Oro y Paz race on Friday morning – but the media are very much celebrated here.

You only have to look at ESPN bike presenter Mario Sabato, who is more of a hit with fans here than most local riders. A couple of hours after Sabato made his way up the final ramp to the finish line atop El Tambo, stopping for hundreds of selfies, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) came tearing up to take victory on stage 4.

After three wins in as many days for sprinter Fernando Gaviria, the Colombians were finally able to see their hallowed climbers in action but the 5km ascent of El Tumbo would prove better suited to the explosive kick of Alaphilippe.

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Rigoberto Urán (EF-Drapac) both attacked as the peloton thinned in the final couple of kilometres but Alaphilippe bided his time and broke free with ease in the final 100 metres. Henao was second and Quintana third, with Urán, Jhonathan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors), Egan Bernal (Sky), and Ivan Sosa (Androni) coming in three seconds behind. Those riders are now the primary candidates for the overall title when the race concludes atop Manizales on Sunday.

Aside from Alaphilippe’s promising early-season form and Quick-Step’s 100 per cent record at the race so far, the day of the journalist was a day when the scale of the media operation here – and by extension the magnitude of this event – was thrown into stark relief.

“Is this the biggest win of your career?” was one of the first questions thrown the way of the Frenchman in the media mixed zone at the finish line. And it wasn’t thrown without a struggle. As the various reporters scrambled and shouted over each other to ask their question, Quick-Step’s press officer had to step in and say ‘woah, one at a time’.

“No, not of my career, no,” said a slightly embarrassed Alaphilippe, winner of a stage at the Vuelta a España five months ago.

The rest of the questions weren’t so myopic but they nevertheless reflected the overwhelming theme of this new race, which is a celebration of everything Colombian. This is the first time an international professional peloton has competed in Colombia and it’s been billed as a seminal moment not just for Colombian cycling but the nation as a whole as it continues its transition to Paz – peace.

National pride has spilled over all week and the media are a key part of that. Their sheer number speaks volumes about the significance of the event. With around 75 journalists on the race, the mixed zone and press room bear more resemblance to those of the Tour de France than an ordinary category 2.1 race. By extension, the crowds at all four stages so far have been nothing short of extraordinary.

Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán et al are asked daily how happy they are to be able to be here, competing on home soil. Even Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador, who have been flown out as guests of the race, have found themselves at the centre of several full-on media scrums, quizzed on their impressions of Colombia and its young talent.

Saturday’s stage packs another punchy finish that should suit Alaphilippe, while no one’s quite sure is Manizales on Sunday will be steep enough for him to lose significant ground to the Colombians waiting in the wings.

“I’m really happy to be here,” said Alaphilippe when the obligatory question came. “There are good roads, a lot of people, and we are made to feel really welcome. The people here really love cycling, so it’s really nice for us.”

However well that went down with the local press corps, they’ll still be hoping Manizales is steep.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3:17:36
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:03
5Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
7Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:00:08
9Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
10Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:00:11
11Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
13TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
14Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
16Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
17Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:00:15
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
21Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:00:26
22Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
24Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
25Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
26Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
28Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:00:31
29Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
30Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:33
31Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
32Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:37
33Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate0:00:43
34Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:00:48
35John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia0:00:53
36Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
37Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
38Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin0:00:56
39Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
40Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
41Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:01:03
43Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
44Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
45Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
46Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:01:10
47German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:12
48Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:17
49Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:20
50Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:23
51Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano0:01:28
52Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:31
53Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:01:32
54Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
55Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:34
56Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:39
57Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:01:55
59Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:02
60Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:02:04
61Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
62Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
63Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
64Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
65Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano0:02:16
66Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
67Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:02:17
68Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
70Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:02:20
71Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:22
72Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy0:02:39
73Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:02:40
74Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
75David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:03:11
76Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
77Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
78Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
80Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:37
81John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:59
82Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
83Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:04
84Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:04:08
85Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:43
86Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:44
87Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
88Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:17
89Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:05:19
90Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
91Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
94Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:05:43
95Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:49
96Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH0:05:57
97Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:06:14
98Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
99Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
100Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
101Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin0:06:18
102Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:06:23
103Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
105Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
106Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
108Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:28
109Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:06:34
110Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
111Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
112Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
113Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
114Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
115Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
116Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
117Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
118Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
119Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:50
120Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:07:28
121Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
122Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
123Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
124Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
125Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
126Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
128Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:23
129Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
130Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:28
131Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:08:31
132Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate0:08:52
133Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia0:09:38
134Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH0:10:30
135Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:08
136Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:14
137Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:13:47
138Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia0:14:56
139Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:17:13
140Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
141Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano0:18:32
142Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:18:38
143Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:43
144Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:44
145Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:19:18
146Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:20:28
147Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:50
148Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:29:54

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin3pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2
3Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin2
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors2
3Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors2
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky12
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors9
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
6Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors7
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky6
8Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
9Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
10Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
11Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM3
12Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin3
13Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes2
14Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2

Best Young Rider (under 25)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors3:17:39
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
3Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM0:00:05
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:08
6TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:12
9Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:23
10Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
11Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:34
14John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia0:00:50
15Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
16Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:00:53
17Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM0:01:00
18German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:09
19Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:20
20Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:28
21Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:31
22Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:36
23Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:01:52
25Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:02:01
26Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
27Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
28Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:03:08
29Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
30Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
32Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:04:05
33Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:40
34Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:41
35Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
36Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:14
37Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:05:16
38William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
39Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:05:40
40Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH0:05:54
41Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:11
42Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
43Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:06:20
44Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
45Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:06:31
46Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
47Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
48Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
49Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
50Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
51Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:07:25
52Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
53Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
54Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:25
55Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:08:28
56Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate0:08:49
57Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:05
58Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:13:44
59Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:18:35
60Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:20:25
61Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:29:51

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky9:53:17
2Ef Education First-Drapac
3Epm0:00:05
4Movistar Team0:00:08
5Orgullo Paisa0:01:01
6Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
7Manzana Postobon Team0:01:24
8Seleccion Colombia0:01:32
9Gw Shimano Chaoyang Envia0:01:43
10Medellin0:01:48
11Bicicletas Strongman0:02:12
12Team Illuminate0:02:39
13Trevigiani Phonix Hemus0:02:51
14United Healthcare Pro Cyc0:03:17
15Holowesko Citadel Pb Arap0:03:27
16Israel Cycling Academy0:04:47
17Androni Giocattoli-Siderm0:04:55
18Quick-Step Floors0:06:08
19Burgos-Bh0:08:26
20Bardiani Csf0:09:31
21Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:11:01
22Seleccion Italia0:11:04
23Aso Civil Ag Virge Fatima0:11:05
24Euskadi-Murias0:12:06
25Russian National Team0:21:57

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors12:44:06
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:04
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:06
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:13
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
8Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:00:18
9Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
10TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:21
11Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
13Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
15Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
16Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
17Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:00:25
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
21Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:00:27
22Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:36
23Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
26Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
27Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:00:41
28Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
29Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano0:00:43
30Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
31Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:00:49
32Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate0:00:53
33Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:02
34Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin0:01:03
35Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
36John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
37Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:01:04
38Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:06
39Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
40Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:01:13
41Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
42Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
43Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
44German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:19
45Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:01:20
46Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:27
47Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:30
48Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:33
49Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano0:01:38
50Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:01:39
51Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:41
52Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:42
53Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
54Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:44
55Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:49
56Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:02:05
57Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:12
58Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:14
59Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
60Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
61Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
62Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:24
63Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia0:02:26
64Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
65Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:27
66Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
67Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:02:30
68Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:02:50
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:03:21
70Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
71Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy0:03:32
72Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:47
73Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:04:04
74Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
75Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:05
76John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:09
77Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
78Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:04:12
79Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano0:04:14
80Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
81Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:04:38
82Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:53
83Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:54
84Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
85Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:09
86Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:11
87Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:05:27
88Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:28
89Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:29
90Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
91William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
92Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:06
93Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH0:06:07
94Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:06:17
95Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:24
96Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin0:06:28
97Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:06:32
98Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:06:33
99Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
102Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
103Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:34
104Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:06:40
105Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
106Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy0:06:44
107Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
108Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:06:56
109Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia0:07:07
110Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:14
111Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:17
112Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:07:19
113Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:23
114Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:07:38
115Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
116Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
117Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:07:43
119Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:12
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:14
121Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:21
122Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
123Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:33
124Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:08:41
125Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate0:09:02
126Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:09:17
127Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate0:09:32
128Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia0:09:48
129Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:14
130Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:10:19
131Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:10:21
132Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH0:10:40
133Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:41
134Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:12:28
135Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:18
136Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:24
137Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:13:57
138Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia0:15:49
139Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:17:17
140Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:17:23
141Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:51
142Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:20:02
143Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:20:38
144Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:00
145Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:22:00
146Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano0:22:53
147Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:09
148Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:31:52

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors57pts
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon34
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec30
4Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy18
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors16
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors15
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky12
9Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors11
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
11Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa9
12Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo9
13Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18969
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
15Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors7
16Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
17Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia7
18Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky6
19Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia6
20Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
21Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate5
22Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
23Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano5
24Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
25John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
26Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM3
27Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin3
28German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
29Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
30Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM3
31Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
32Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
33Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes2
34Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
35Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
36Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
37Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
38Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH2
39Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate1
40Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo1
41Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
42Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
43Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin3
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
6Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors12pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo9
3Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa9
4Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia7
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia6
6Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
7Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
8Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin3
9German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
11Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
12Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
14Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
15Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate1
16Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo1
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
19Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Best Young Rider (under 25)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky12:44:19
2Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
4Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM0:00:05
5TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:08
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:12
9Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:23
10Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
13Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia0:00:50
14John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
15Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:00:53
16Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM0:01:00
17German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:06
18Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:20
19Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:28
20Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:29
21Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:31
22Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:36
23Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:01:52
24Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin0:02:01
25Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
26Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:03:08
27Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:03:51
28Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
29Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:03:59
30Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:40
31Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:41
32Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
33Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:56
34Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:04:58
35Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:05:16
36William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
37Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:53
38Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH0:05:54
39Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:06:19
40Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:20
41Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:21
42Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:06:27
43Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:06:31
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:06:43
45Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia0:06:54
46Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:07:06
47Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:10
48Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:07:25
49Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:07:30
50Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:59
51Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:08
52Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
53Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:08:28
54Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate0:08:49
55Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:01
56Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:10:06
57Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:05
58Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:13:44
59Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:20:25
60Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:21:47
61Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:31:39

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky38:13:17
2EF Education First-Drapac
3EPM0:00:05
4Movistar Team0:00:08
5Orgullo Paisa0:01:01
6Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
7Manzana Postobon Team0:01:24
8Seleccion Colombia0:01:32
9GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia0:01:43
10Medellin0:01:48
11Bicicletas Strongman0:02:12
12Team Illuminate0:02:39
13Trevigiani Phonix Hemus0:02:51
14United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:03:17
15Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe0:03:27
16Israel Cycling Academy0:04:47
17Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:55
18Quick-Step Floors0:06:08
19Burgos-BH0:08:26
20Bardiani CSF0:09:31
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:01
22Seleccion Italia0:11:04
23ASO Civil AG Virgen Fatima0:11:05
24Euskadi-Murias0:12:06
25Russian National Team0:23:23

 

