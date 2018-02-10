Image 1 of 17 Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) wins over Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 17 Colombian champion Sergio Henao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 17 The Colombian landscape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 17 Iljo Keisse in his usual spot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 17 Quick-Step Floors lead the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 17 The jersey holders after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 17 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 17 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 17 Best young rider Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 17 Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 17 Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 17 Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) muscles past Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 17 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 17 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) dropped out of the lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Henao, Egan Bernal: The cream of this unprecedented crop of Colombian talent went hammer and tongs on the steep climb to Salento in a thrilling finale to stage 5 of the Oro y Paz. Spare a thought, though, for Rodrigo Contreras, the forgotten man of today's stage and a forgotten man of Colombian cycling.

The former Quick-Step Floors rider, now representing a local Colombian team, nearly defied the odds as he spent 30 kilometres on his own at the front of the race, only to be mopped up and spat out at the foot of the 2.9-kilometre final climb. From there, it was pure theatre as the peloton burst open and Colombia's best climbers locked horns, sending the huge crowds gathered in Salento's square to fever pitch.

Urán (EF-Drapac) won the stage, getting to the line just ahead of Quintana (Movistar). Bernal (Team Sky) followed right behind for third, with teammate Henao on his wheel.

Those four had looked strong on Friday on the first hilly stage of the Oro y Paz but the climb to El Tambo proved best suited to the qualities of Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors). Many thought the short climb to Salento might be the same, but it turned out to be far steeper than the road-book suggested, and Alaphilippe finished outside the top 10 and waved goodbye to his leader's jersey.

Thanks to his marginally better finish on Friday, it's Quintana who moves into pink with one stage remaining. He leads Urán by three seconds, Henao by four seconds, and Bernal by nine seconds. The Oro y Paz now looks like a four-horse race on the grand finale atop Manizales on Sunday.

Salento's square was packed for the podium ceremony, where Quintana, Urán, and Bernal received their prizes. The hoards of fans didn't know who to cheer for, so they cheered for all of them. Chants of 'Nairo, Nairo!' were interspersed with chants of 'Rigo, Rigo!', and then 'Egan, Egan!'.

No one was cheering for Contreras. Over at the van of his EPM team, away from the commotion, he was left to rue what might have been. Without accurate time gaps, he had really believed in his chances.

Quintana, Urán et al are rightly lauded as the leading lights in a golden age for Colombian cycling, but for all those who cross continents and kick on, there are still those who get left behind.

Contreras signed for Quick-Step for the 2016 season. He had caught their attention with fifth place overall at the 2015 Tour de San Luis and secured his ticket to the WorldTour after a trainee stint later that year. However, a crash at the Tour de San Luis derailed his start to life as a pro, and it didn't get much better. After just 32 race days – of which just over half were completed – he and the team decided together to annul the second year of his neo-pro contract.

"The whole experience was complicated," Contreras told Cyclingnews in Salento, as if he didn't know where to start. "I injured my right knee at the Tour de San Luis, and all year actually I was between injuries – at País Vasco, Suisse. We agreed that I wouldn't continue."

Making the transition from Colombia to Europe has always been seen as a barrier to Colombian cyclists reaching the top of the overwhelmingly European sport of cycling. Closely tied to their homeland and its customs, many have struggled to adapt.

"It wasn't easy at all for me," said Contreras. "I live at altitude, nearly 3000 metres above sea level, whereas Europe is at sea level. It wasn't good for me being over there so long. That's just one thing – there were many circumstances. It just didn't work for me."

Contreras returned to Colombia, dropping down two divisions to return to his old team Coldeportes, where he tried to find his feet again on the domestic scene. He has switched to EPM for 2018 but, aside from this rare opportunity at the Oro y Paz, he remains in obscurity as far as the international cycling audience is concerned.

The Colombia Oro y Paz so far has been a feverish celebration of Colombian cycling, of how Nairo and Rigo and Chaves and Gaviria have gone to Europe and conquered, of how Colombia is now well and truly on the map. Contreras showed there's another side to the story, though perhaps this isn't where it ends for him.

"The dream is to return to Europe, and ride for one of the biggest teams in the world," he said. "If I can show my condition you never know. I'm still young, I'm only 23, so let's hope."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:42:33 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 5 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:17 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:29 8 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 9 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:34 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:37 11 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 0:00:39 12 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 14 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:00:49 17 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 18 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 19 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 20 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:56 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 0:01:00 22 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 0:01:02 23 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:05 24 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:06 25 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 26 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:14 27 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:19 28 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:01:32 29 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 0:01:33 30 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 31 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 32 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:42 33 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:01:45 34 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 0:01:50 35 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 36 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:51 37 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 38 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 39 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:02:14 40 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 41 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:02:26 42 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:42 44 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 0:02:45 45 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 46 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 47 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:56 48 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 49 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 50 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 51 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 52 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 0:03:09 53 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 0:03:33 54 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:39 55 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 56 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 59 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:03:52 60 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 61 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 63 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 64 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 65 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 66 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 67 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 68 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 69 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 70 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 71 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 72 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 73 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:21 74 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:04:47 75 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:52 76 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 77 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 0:05:56 78 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:02 79 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:04 80 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 81 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 83 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:13 84 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 0:07:12 86 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:26 87 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 88 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 89 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 90 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:30 91 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:01 92 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:18 93 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 94 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 95 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:40 96 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:11:27 97 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 98 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 99 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 100 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 101 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 102 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 103 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 105 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 106 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 107 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 108 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 109 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 110 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 112 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 113 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 114 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 115 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 116 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 118 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 0:12:00 119 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:12:29 120 Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 121 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 122 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:12:45 123 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:08 124 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 125 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:15 126 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 127 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 128 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 129 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 130 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:13:24 131 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:31 132 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 0:13:34 133 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 134 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:13:38 135 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 0:14:43 136 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 137 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:28 138 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 0:16:45 139 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 140 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 141 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 142 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 143 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 144 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:17:04 145 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 0:21:16 146 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:22:53 147 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:25:08 DNF Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3:42:33 2 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:17 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:29 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:37 6 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 0:00:49 7 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:56 8 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:05 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:06 10 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 11 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:19 12 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 0:01:33 13 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 14 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 15 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:42 16 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:01:45 17 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:51 18 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 19 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:26 20 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 0:02:45 21 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 22 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 0:02:56 23 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 0:03:09 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:39 25 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:03:52 26 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 27 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:04:47 28 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:52 29 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 30 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:02 31 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:04 32 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:13 33 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:26 34 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:30 35 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:08:18 36 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 37 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:11:27 38 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 39 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 40 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 41 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 42 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 43 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 44 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 46 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 47 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 48 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 0:12:00 49 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:12:29 50 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 51 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:12:45 52 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:13:08 53 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:13:15 54 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 55 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 56 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:34 57 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:14:43 58 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:28 59 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:16:45 60 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:17:04 61 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:25:08

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 3 pts 2 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 2 3 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 2 3 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 2 3 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 10 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 5 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 7 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 6 8 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 5 9 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 4 10 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 3 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 3 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 13 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 2 14 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 2 15 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 16 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 2 17 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11:09:02 2 Team Sky 0:00:10 3 EPM 0:00:54 4 Movistar Team 0:01:05 5 Bicicletas Strongman 0:01:40 6 Orgullo Paisa 0:01:56 7 Colombia 0:01:59 8 Manzana Postobon 0:02:48 9 Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj 0:04:13 10 GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia 0:05:22 11 Medellin 0:05:35 12 Holowesko-Citadel 0:05:54 13 Trevigiani Phonix Hemus 0:07:40 14 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:09:04 15 Team Illuminate 0:09:07 16 Quick-Step Floors 0:11:12 17 Burgos-BH 0:12:25 18 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:03 19 United Healthcare 0:13:41 20 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:42 21 ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima 0:17:54 22 Bardiani CSF 0:19:16 23 Italy 0:20:25 24 Euskadi-Murias 0:28:52 25 Russian National Team 0:38:16

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16:26:39 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:03 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:04 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:09 5 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:30 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:38 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:39 8 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:42 9 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:55 10 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:57 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:58 12 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 0:01:00 13 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 0:01:07 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:01:14 15 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 16 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:01:16 17 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:20 18 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 0:01:23 19 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:26 20 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:31 21 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:01:32 22 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:42 23 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:01:49 24 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 0:01:52 25 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:09 26 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:02:11 27 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 0:02:14 28 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:18 29 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 30 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:27 31 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 32 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 0:02:43 33 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:02:48 34 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:02:55 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 0:02:57 36 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 37 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:03:01 38 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:24 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 0:03:26 40 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:03:30 41 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 0:03:58 42 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 43 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:09 44 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:26 45 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 0:04:36 46 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:38 47 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:04:50 48 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:05:05 49 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 0:05:10 50 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:05:26 51 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:05:33 52 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:05:45 53 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:04 54 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:06 55 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 56 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:16 58 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:06:18 59 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:06:42 60 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:47 61 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:07:01 62 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:10 63 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 0:07:13 64 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 0:07:32 65 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:07:56 66 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:01 67 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:02 68 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 0:08:06 69 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:08:30 70 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 71 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:31 72 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 0:09:05 73 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:00 74 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:10:02 75 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:03 76 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:11 77 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:12 78 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 0:10:20 79 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 0:10:25 80 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:34 81 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:38 82 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 0:10:44 83 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:10:46 84 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:11:03 85 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:22 86 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:12:06 87 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:39 88 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:13:15 89 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:13:48 90 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 0:13:55 91 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 0:14:25 92 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 93 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:41 94 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:56 95 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:16:07 96 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:09 97 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:20 98 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:21 99 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:55 100 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:16:58 101 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:17:20 102 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:17:38 103 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:00 104 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:01 105 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:09 106 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 0:18:11 107 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 108 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:18:14 109 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:23 110 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 0:18:34 111 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:18:37 112 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:44 113 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:18:46 114 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:18:51 115 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:05 116 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:19:10 117 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:19:48 118 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:04 119 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:20:07 120 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:22 121 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:50 122 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 0:21:00 123 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:29 124 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:21:46 125 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:21:56 126 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 0:22:07 127 Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:22:50 128 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:22:55 129 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:08 130 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:23:18 131 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:23:29 132 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:25:18 133 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:25:24 134 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 0:26:33 135 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:26:52 136 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:26 137 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:28:44 138 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:28:50 139 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:32:27 140 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:35:21 141 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:36 142 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 0:37:05 143 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 0:37:36 144 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:39:04 145 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:39:54 146 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:42:55 147 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:57:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 57 pts 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 34 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 6 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 20 7 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 19 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 16 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 15 11 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 13 12 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 13 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 12 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 12 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 11 16 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 10 17 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 9 18 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 8 19 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 20 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 21 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 22 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 6 23 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 5 24 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 25 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 5 26 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 27 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 4 28 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 4 29 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 3 30 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 3 31 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 3 32 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 33 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 34 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 35 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 36 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 37 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 38 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 2 39 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 40 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 41 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 42 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 43 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 2 44 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 1 45 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 46 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1 47 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1 48 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 3 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 6 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2 8 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 13 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 12 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 12 4 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 9 5 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 6 6 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 7 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 8 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 3 9 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 3 10 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 11 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 12 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 2 13 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 2 14 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 15 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 16 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 17 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 18 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 19 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1 20 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 1 21 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 23 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 16:26:48 2 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:21 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:29 4 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:33 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:49 6 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 0:00:58 7 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:17 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:22 9 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:01:23 10 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:33 11 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:00 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:09 13 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 0:02:27 14 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:02:39 15 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:02:48 16 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:02:52 17 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:15 18 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 0:03:49 19 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:04:41 20 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 0:05:01 21 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:05:24 22 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:05:36 23 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:06:52 24 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 0:07:04 25 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:07:47 26 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:53 27 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:09:53 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:02 29 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:29 30 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:10:37 31 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:10:54 32 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:11:57 33 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:30 34 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:13:06 35 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:13:39 36 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 0:14:16 37 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 38 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:11 39 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:12 40 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:17:52 41 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:00 42 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:18:02 43 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:18:05 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:14 45 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 0:18:25 46 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:18:28 47 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:18:37 48 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:19:01 49 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:19:39 50 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:19:58 51 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 0:20:51 52 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:21:37 53 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:21:47 54 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:59 55 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:23:09 56 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:23:20 57 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:25:15 58 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:26:43 59 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:35:12 60 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:38:55 61 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:56:51