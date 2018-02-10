Colombia Oro y Paz: Uran wins penultimate stage as Quintana takes race lead
Contreras shows there are two sides to the Colombian story
Stage 5: Pereira - Salento
Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Henao, Egan Bernal: The cream of this unprecedented crop of Colombian talent went hammer and tongs on the steep climb to Salento in a thrilling finale to stage 5 of the Oro y Paz. Spare a thought, though, for Rodrigo Contreras, the forgotten man of today's stage and a forgotten man of Colombian cycling.
The former Quick-Step Floors rider, now representing a local Colombian team, nearly defied the odds as he spent 30 kilometres on his own at the front of the race, only to be mopped up and spat out at the foot of the 2.9-kilometre final climb. From there, it was pure theatre as the peloton burst open and Colombia's best climbers locked horns, sending the huge crowds gathered in Salento's square to fever pitch.
Urán (EF-Drapac) won the stage, getting to the line just ahead of Quintana (Movistar). Bernal (Team Sky) followed right behind for third, with teammate Henao on his wheel.
Those four had looked strong on Friday on the first hilly stage of the Oro y Paz but the climb to El Tambo proved best suited to the qualities of Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors). Many thought the short climb to Salento might be the same, but it turned out to be far steeper than the road-book suggested, and Alaphilippe finished outside the top 10 and waved goodbye to his leader's jersey.
Thanks to his marginally better finish on Friday, it's Quintana who moves into pink with one stage remaining. He leads Urán by three seconds, Henao by four seconds, and Bernal by nine seconds. The Oro y Paz now looks like a four-horse race on the grand finale atop Manizales on Sunday.
Salento's square was packed for the podium ceremony, where Quintana, Urán, and Bernal received their prizes. The hoards of fans didn't know who to cheer for, so they cheered for all of them. Chants of 'Nairo, Nairo!' were interspersed with chants of 'Rigo, Rigo!', and then 'Egan, Egan!'.
No one was cheering for Contreras. Over at the van of his EPM team, away from the commotion, he was left to rue what might have been. Without accurate time gaps, he had really believed in his chances.
Quintana, Urán et al are rightly lauded as the leading lights in a golden age for Colombian cycling, but for all those who cross continents and kick on, there are still those who get left behind.
Contreras signed for Quick-Step for the 2016 season. He had caught their attention with fifth place overall at the 2015 Tour de San Luis and secured his ticket to the WorldTour after a trainee stint later that year. However, a crash at the Tour de San Luis derailed his start to life as a pro, and it didn't get much better. After just 32 race days – of which just over half were completed – he and the team decided together to annul the second year of his neo-pro contract.
"The whole experience was complicated," Contreras told Cyclingnews in Salento, as if he didn't know where to start. "I injured my right knee at the Tour de San Luis, and all year actually I was between injuries – at País Vasco, Suisse. We agreed that I wouldn't continue."
Making the transition from Colombia to Europe has always been seen as a barrier to Colombian cyclists reaching the top of the overwhelmingly European sport of cycling. Closely tied to their homeland and its customs, many have struggled to adapt.
"It wasn't easy at all for me," said Contreras. "I live at altitude, nearly 3000 metres above sea level, whereas Europe is at sea level. It wasn't good for me being over there so long. That's just one thing – there were many circumstances. It just didn't work for me."
Contreras returned to Colombia, dropping down two divisions to return to his old team Coldeportes, where he tried to find his feet again on the domestic scene. He has switched to EPM for 2018 but, aside from this rare opportunity at the Oro y Paz, he remains in obscurity as far as the international cycling audience is concerned.
The Colombia Oro y Paz so far has been a feverish celebration of Colombian cycling, of how Nairo and Rigo and Chaves and Gaviria have gone to Europe and conquered, of how Colombia is now well and truly on the map. Contreras showed there's another side to the story, though perhaps this isn't where it ends for him.
"The dream is to return to Europe, and ride for one of the biggest teams in the world," he said. "If I can show my condition you never know. I'm still young, I'm only 23, so let's hope."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:42:33
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|5
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:17
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:29
|8
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|9
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:34
|10
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|11
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|0:00:39
|12
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:49
|17
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|18
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|19
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|20
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:56
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|22
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|0:01:02
|23
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:05
|24
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:06
|25
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|26
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:14
|27
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:19
|28
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:01:32
|29
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:33
|30
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|31
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|32
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:42
|33
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:01:45
|34
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:01:50
|35
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|36
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:51
|37
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|38
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|39
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:02:14
|40
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|41
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:26
|42
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:42
|44
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|0:02:45
|45
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|46
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|47
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:56
|48
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|49
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|50
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|51
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|52
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:09
|53
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|0:03:33
|54
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:39
|55
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|59
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:03:52
|60
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|61
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|63
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|64
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|65
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|66
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|67
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|68
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|69
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|70
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|71
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|72
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:21
|74
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:04:47
|75
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:52
|76
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|77
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|0:05:56
|78
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:02
|79
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:04
|80
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|83
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:13
|84
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|0:07:12
|86
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:26
|87
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|88
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|89
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|90
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:30
|91
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:01
|92
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:18
|93
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|94
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|95
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:40
|96
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:11:27
|97
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|98
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|99
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|100
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|101
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|102
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|103
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|105
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|106
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|107
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|108
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|109
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|110
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|112
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|113
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|114
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|115
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|116
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|118
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|0:12:00
|119
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:12:29
|120
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|121
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|122
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:12:45
|123
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:08
|124
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|125
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:15
|126
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|127
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|128
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|129
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|130
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:13:24
|131
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:31
|132
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|0:13:34
|133
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|134
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:13:38
|135
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|0:14:43
|136
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|137
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:28
|138
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|0:16:45
|139
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|140
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|141
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|142
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|143
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|144
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:17:04
|145
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|0:21:16
|146
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:22:53
|147
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:25:08
|DNF
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3:42:33
|2
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:17
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:29
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|0:00:49
|7
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:56
|8
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:05
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:06
|10
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|11
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:19
|12
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:33
|13
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|15
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:42
|16
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:01:45
|17
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:51
|18
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|19
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:26
|20
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|0:02:45
|21
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|22
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|0:02:56
|23
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:09
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:39
|25
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:03:52
|26
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|27
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:04:47
|28
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:52
|29
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|30
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:02
|31
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:04
|32
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:13
|33
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:07:26
|34
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:30
|35
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:08:18
|36
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|37
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:11:27
|38
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|40
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|41
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|42
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|43
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|44
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|46
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|47
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|48
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|0:12:00
|49
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:12:29
|50
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|51
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:12:45
|52
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:13:08
|53
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:13:15
|54
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|55
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|56
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:34
|57
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:14:43
|58
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:28
|59
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:16:45
|60
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:17:04
|61
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:25:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|3
|pts
|2
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|2
|3
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|2
|3
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|2
|3
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|7
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|6
|8
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|9
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|4
|10
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|3
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|3
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|2
|14
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|2
|15
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|16
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|2
|17
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11:09:02
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:10
|3
|EPM
|0:00:54
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|5
|Bicicletas Strongman
|0:01:40
|6
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:56
|7
|Colombia
|0:01:59
|8
|Manzana Postobon
|0:02:48
|9
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|0:04:13
|10
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|0:05:22
|11
|Medellin
|0:05:35
|12
|Holowesko-Citadel
|0:05:54
|13
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|0:07:40
|14
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:09:04
|15
|Team Illuminate
|0:09:07
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:12
|17
|Burgos-BH
|0:12:25
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:03
|19
|United Healthcare
|0:13:41
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:42
|21
|ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
|0:17:54
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:19:16
|23
|Italy
|0:20:25
|24
|Euskadi-Murias
|0:28:52
|25
|Russian National Team
|0:38:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16:26:39
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:03
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|5
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:30
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:38
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|8
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:42
|9
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:55
|10
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:57
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|12
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|0:01:00
|13
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|0:01:07
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:14
|15
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|16
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:16
|17
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:20
|18
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|0:01:23
|19
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:26
|20
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:31
|21
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:01:32
|22
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:42
|23
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:01:49
|24
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|0:01:52
|25
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:09
|26
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:02:11
|27
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:14
|28
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:18
|29
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|30
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:27
|31
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|32
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:02:43
|33
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:02:48
|34
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:02:55
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:02:57
|36
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|37
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:03:01
|38
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:24
|39
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|0:03:26
|40
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:30
|41
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|0:03:58
|42
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|43
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:09
|44
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:26
|45
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|0:04:36
|46
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:38
|47
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:04:50
|48
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:05:05
|49
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|0:05:10
|50
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:05:26
|51
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:05:33
|52
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:05:45
|53
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:04
|54
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:06
|55
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|56
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:16
|58
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:06:18
|59
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:06:42
|60
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:47
|61
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:07:01
|62
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:10
|63
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|0:07:13
|64
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|0:07:32
|65
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:07:56
|66
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:01
|67
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:02
|68
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|0:08:06
|69
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:08:30
|70
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|71
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:31
|72
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|0:09:05
|73
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:00
|74
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:10:02
|75
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:03
|76
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:11
|77
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:12
|78
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|0:10:20
|79
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|0:10:25
|80
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:34
|81
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:38
|82
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|0:10:44
|83
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:10:46
|84
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:03
|85
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:22
|86
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:12:06
|87
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:39
|88
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:13:15
|89
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:13:48
|90
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|0:13:55
|91
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|0:14:25
|92
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|93
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:41
|94
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:56
|95
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:16:07
|96
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:09
|97
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:16:20
|98
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:16:21
|99
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:55
|100
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:16:58
|101
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:17:20
|102
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:17:38
|103
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:00
|104
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:01
|105
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:09
|106
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|0:18:11
|107
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|108
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:18:14
|109
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:23
|110
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|0:18:34
|111
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:18:37
|112
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:44
|113
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:18:46
|114
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:18:51
|115
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:05
|116
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:19:10
|117
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:19:48
|118
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:04
|119
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:20:07
|120
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:22
|121
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:50
|122
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|0:21:00
|123
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:29
|124
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:21:46
|125
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:21:56
|126
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:22:07
|127
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:22:50
|128
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:22:55
|129
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:08
|130
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:23:18
|131
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:23:29
|132
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:25:18
|133
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:25:24
|134
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|0:26:33
|135
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:26:52
|136
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:26
|137
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:28:44
|138
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:28:50
|139
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:32:27
|140
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:35:21
|141
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:36
|142
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|0:37:05
|143
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|0:37:36
|144
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:39:04
|145
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:39:54
|146
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:42:55
|147
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:57:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|pts
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|34
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|6
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|20
|7
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|19
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|16
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|11
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|13
|12
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|13
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|12
|15
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|16
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|10
|17
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|9
|18
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|8
|19
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|20
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|21
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|22
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|23
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|5
|24
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|25
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|5
|26
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|27
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|4
|28
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|4
|29
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|3
|30
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|3
|31
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|3
|32
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|33
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|34
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|35
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|36
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|38
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|2
|39
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|40
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|41
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|42
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|43
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|44
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|1
|45
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|46
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|47
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|48
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|3
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|8
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|13
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|12
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|4
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|9
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|6
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|7
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|8
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|3
|9
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|3
|10
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|11
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|12
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|2
|13
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|2
|14
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|15
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|17
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|18
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|19
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|20
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|1
|21
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|23
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|16:26:48
|2
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:21
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:29
|4
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:33
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|0:00:58
|7
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:17
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:22
|9
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:01:23
|10
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:33
|11
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:00
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:09
|13
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:27
|14
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:02:39
|15
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:02:48
|16
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:02:52
|17
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:15
|18
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|0:03:49
|19
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:04:41
|20
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|0:05:01
|21
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:05:24
|22
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:05:36
|23
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:06:52
|24
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|0:07:04
|25
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:07:47
|26
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:53
|27
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:09:53
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:02
|29
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:29
|30
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:10:37
|31
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:10:54
|32
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:57
|33
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:30
|34
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:13:06
|35
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:13:39
|36
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|0:14:16
|37
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:16:11
|39
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:16:12
|40
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:17:52
|41
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:00
|42
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:18:02
|43
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:18:05
|44
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:14
|45
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|0:18:25
|46
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:18:28
|47
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:18:37
|48
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:19:01
|49
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:19:39
|50
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:19:58
|51
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|0:20:51
|52
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:21:37
|53
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:21:47
|54
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:59
|55
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:23:09
|56
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:23:20
|57
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:25:15
|58
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:26:43
|59
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:35:12
|60
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:38:55
|61
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:56:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|49:22:19
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:10
|3
|EPM
|0:00:59
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|5
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:02:57
|6
|Colombia
|0:03:31
|7
|Bicicletas Strongman
|0:03:52
|8
|Manzana Postobon
|0:04:12
|9
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|0:05:14
|10
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|0:07:05
|11
|Medellin
|0:07:23
|12
|Holowesko-Citadel
|0:09:21
|13
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|0:10:31
|14
|Team Illuminate
|0:11:46
|15
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:13:51
|16
|United Healthcare
|0:16:58
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:20
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:17:58
|19
|Burgos-BH
|0:20:51
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:43
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:28:47
|22
|ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
|0:28:59
|23
|Italy
|0:31:29
|24
|Euskadi-Murias
|0:40:58
|25
|Russian National Team
|1:01:39
