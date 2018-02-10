Trending

Colombia Oro y Paz: Uran wins penultimate stage as Quintana takes race lead

Contreras shows there are two sides to the Colombian story

Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) wins over Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Colombian champion Sergio Henao

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Colombian landscape

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Iljo Keisse in his usual spot

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step Floors lead the chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The jersey holders after stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe leads the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Best young rider Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) wins

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) wins

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) muscles past Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) dropped out of the lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Henao, Egan Bernal: The cream of this unprecedented crop of Colombian talent went hammer and tongs on the steep climb to Salento in a thrilling finale to stage 5 of the Oro y Paz. Spare a thought, though, for Rodrigo Contreras, the forgotten man of today's stage and a forgotten man of Colombian cycling.

The former Quick-Step Floors rider, now representing a local Colombian team, nearly defied the odds as he spent 30 kilometres on his own at the front of the race, only to be mopped up and spat out at the foot of the 2.9-kilometre final climb. From there, it was pure theatre as the peloton burst open and Colombia's best climbers locked horns, sending the huge crowds gathered in Salento's square to fever pitch.

Urán (EF-Drapac) won the stage, getting to the line just ahead of Quintana (Movistar). Bernal (Team Sky) followed right behind for third, with teammate Henao on his wheel.

Those four had looked strong on Friday on the first hilly stage of the Oro y Paz but the climb to El Tambo proved best suited to the qualities of Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors). Many thought the short climb to Salento might be the same, but it turned out to be far steeper than the road-book suggested, and Alaphilippe finished outside the top 10 and waved goodbye to his leader's jersey.

Thanks to his marginally better finish on Friday, it's Quintana who moves into pink with one stage remaining. He leads Urán by three seconds, Henao by four seconds, and Bernal by nine seconds. The Oro y Paz now looks like a four-horse race on the grand finale atop Manizales on Sunday.

Salento's square was packed for the podium ceremony, where Quintana, Urán, and Bernal received their prizes. The hoards of fans didn't know who to cheer for, so they cheered for all of them. Chants of 'Nairo, Nairo!' were interspersed with chants of 'Rigo, Rigo!', and then 'Egan, Egan!'.

No one was cheering for Contreras. Over at the van of his EPM team, away from the commotion, he was left to rue what might have been. Without accurate time gaps, he had really believed in his chances.

Quintana, Urán et al are rightly lauded as the leading lights in a golden age for Colombian cycling, but for all those who cross continents and kick on, there are still those who get left behind.

Contreras signed for Quick-Step for the 2016 season. He had caught their attention with fifth place overall at the 2015 Tour de San Luis and secured his ticket to the WorldTour after a trainee stint later that year. However, a crash at the Tour de San Luis derailed his start to life as a pro, and it didn't get much better. After just 32 race days – of which just over half were completed – he and the team decided together to annul the second year of his neo-pro contract.

"The whole experience was complicated," Contreras told Cyclingnews in Salento, as if he didn't know where to start. "I injured my right knee at the Tour de San Luis, and all year actually I was between injuries – at País Vasco, Suisse. We agreed that I wouldn't continue."

Making the transition from Colombia to Europe has always been seen as a barrier to Colombian cyclists reaching the top of the overwhelmingly European sport of cycling. Closely tied to their homeland and its customs, many have struggled to adapt.

"It wasn't easy at all for me," said Contreras. "I live at altitude, nearly 3000 metres above sea level, whereas Europe is at sea level. It wasn't good for me being over there so long. That's just one thing – there were many circumstances. It just didn't work for me."

Contreras returned to Colombia, dropping down two divisions to return to his old team Coldeportes, where he tried to find his feet again on the domestic scene. He has switched to EPM for 2018 but, aside from this rare opportunity at the Oro y Paz, he remains in obscurity as far as the international cycling audience is concerned.

The Colombia Oro y Paz so far has been a feverish celebration of Colombian cycling, of how Nairo and Rigo and Chaves and Gaviria have gone to Europe and conquered, of how Colombia is now well and truly on the map. Contreras showed there's another side to the story, though perhaps this isn't where it ends for him.

"The dream is to return to Europe, and ride for one of the biggest teams in the world," he said. "If I can show my condition you never know. I'm still young, I'm only 23, so let's hope."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:42:33
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
5Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:17
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:29
8Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
9Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:00:34
10Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:37
11Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM0:00:39
12Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
14Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
15Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:00:49
17Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
18Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
19Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
20Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:00:56
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia0:01:00
22Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM0:01:02
23TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:05
24Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:06
25Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
26Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:14
27Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:19
28Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:01:32
29Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia0:01:33
30Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
31Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
32Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:42
33John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia0:01:45
34Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate0:01:50
35Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
36Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:51
37Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
38Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
39Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:02:14
40Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
41Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:02:26
42Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:42
44Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM0:02:45
45Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
46Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
47Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:56
48Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
49Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
50Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
51Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
52Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy0:03:09
53Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin0:03:33
54Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:03:39
55Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
56Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
57Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
59Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:03:52
60Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
61Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
62Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
63Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
64Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
65Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
66Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
67Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
68Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
69Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
70Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
71Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
72Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
73John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:21
74Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:04:47
75Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:52
76Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
77Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano0:05:56
78Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:02
79Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:04
80Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
82Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
83Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:13
84Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy0:07:12
86Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:26
87Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
88Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
89Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
90Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:30
91David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:08:01
92Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:18
93Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
94Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
95Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:40
96Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:11:27
97Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
98Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
99Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
100Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
101Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
102Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
103Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
105Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
106Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
107Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
108Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
109Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
112Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
113Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
114Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
115Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
116Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
117Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
118Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate0:12:00
119German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:12:29
120Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
121Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
122Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:12:45
123Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:08
124William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
125Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:15
126Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
127Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
128Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
129Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
130Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:13:24
131Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:31
132Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin0:13:34
133Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
134Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:13:38
135Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano0:14:43
136Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
137Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:16:28
138Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia0:16:45
139Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
140Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
141Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
142Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
143Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
144Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:17:04
145Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia0:21:16
146Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:22:53
147Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:25:08
DNFMaximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky3:42:33
2Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:17
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
4Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:29
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:37
6Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM0:00:49
7Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:00:56
8TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:05
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:06
10Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
11Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:19
12Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia0:01:33
13Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
14Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
15Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:42
16John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia0:01:45
17Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:51
18Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
19Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:26
20Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM0:02:45
21Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
22Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin0:02:56
23Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy0:03:09
24Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:03:39
25Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:03:52
26Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
27Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:04:47
28Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:52
29Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
30Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:02
31Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:04
32Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:13
33Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:07:26
34Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:30
35Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:08:18
36Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
37Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:11:27
38Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
39Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
40Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
41Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
42Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
43Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
44Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
47Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
48Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate0:12:00
49German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:12:29
50Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
51Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:12:45
52William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:13:08
53Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:13:15
54Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
55Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
56Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:34
57Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:14:43
58Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:16:28
59Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH0:16:45
60Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:17:04
61Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:25:08

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky3pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo3pts
2Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate2
3Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia3pts
2Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate2
3Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia3pts
2Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano2
3Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky10
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
5Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
7Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia6
8Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors5
9Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin4
10Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes3
11Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo3
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
13Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate2
14Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano2
15Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon2
16Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate2
17Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale11:09:02
2Team Sky0:00:10
3EPM0:00:54
4Movistar Team0:01:05
5Bicicletas Strongman0:01:40
6Orgullo Paisa0:01:56
7Colombia0:01:59
8Manzana Postobon0:02:48
9Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj0:04:13
10GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia0:05:22
11Medellin0:05:35
12Holowesko-Citadel0:05:54
13Trevigiani Phonix Hemus0:07:40
14Israel-Cycling Academy0:09:04
15Team Illuminate0:09:07
16Quick-Step Floors0:11:12
17Burgos-BH0:12:25
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:03
19United Healthcare0:13:41
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:42
21ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima0:17:54
22Bardiani CSF0:19:16
23Italy0:20:25
24Euskadi-Murias0:28:52
25Russian National Team0:38:16

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16:26:39
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:03
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:04
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:09
5Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:30
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:38
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
8Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:42
9Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:00:55
10Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:00:57
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:58
12Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano0:01:00
13Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM0:01:07
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:14
15Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
16Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:01:16
17Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:20
18Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM0:01:23
19TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:26
20Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:31
21Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:01:32
22Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:42
23Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:01:49
24Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM0:01:52
25Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:09
26Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:02:11
27Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:14
28Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:18
29Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
30Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:27
31Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia0:02:36
32Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate0:02:43
33John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia0:02:48
34Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:02:55
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano0:02:57
36Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
37Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:03:01
38Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:24
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia0:03:26
40Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:03:30
41Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM0:03:58
42Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
43Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:09
44Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:26
45Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin0:04:36
46Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:38
47Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:04:50
48Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:05:05
49Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin0:05:10
50Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:05:26
51Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:05:33
52Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:05:45
53Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:04
54Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:06
55Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
56Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
57Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:16
58Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:06:18
59Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:06:42
60Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:47
61Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:07:01
62Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:10
63Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy0:07:13
64Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano0:07:32
65Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:07:56
66Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:01
67Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:02
68Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano0:08:06
69John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:08:30
70Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
71Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:31
72Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:09:05
73Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:00
74Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:10:02
75Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:03
76Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:10:11
77Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:10:12
78Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin0:10:20
79Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano0:10:25
80Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:34
81Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:38
82Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy0:10:44
83Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:10:46
84Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:11:03
85David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:11:22
86Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:12:06
87Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:39
88Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:13:15
89German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:13:48
90Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin0:13:55
91Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH0:14:25
92Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
93Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:15:41
94Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:56
95Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:16:07
96Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:09
97Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:16:20
98Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:16:21
99Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:55
100Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate0:16:58
101Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:17:20
102Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:17:38
103Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:00
104Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:18:01
105Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:09
106Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy0:18:11
107Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
108Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:18:14
109Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:18:23
110Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia0:18:34
111William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:18:37
112Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:44
113Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:18:46
114Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:18:51
115Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:05
116Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:19:10
117Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:19:48
118Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:04
119Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:20:07
120Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:22
121Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:50
122Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate0:21:00
123Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:21:29
124Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:21:46
125Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:21:56
126Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH0:22:07
127Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:22:50
128Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:22:55
129Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:23:08
130Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH0:23:18
131Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:23:29
132Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:25:18
133Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:25:24
134Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia0:26:33
135Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:26:52
136Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:26
137Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:28:44
138Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:28:50
139Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:32:27
140Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:35:21
141Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:36
142Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia0:37:05
143Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano0:37:36
144Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:39:04
145Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:39:54
146Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:42:55
147Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:57:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors57pts
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon34
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec30
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team22
6Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky20
7Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy19
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky16
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors15
11Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia13
12Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
13Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors12
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo12
15Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors11
16Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 189610
17Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa9
18Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate8
19Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
20Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
21Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
22Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia6
23Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes5
24John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
25Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano5
26Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
27Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin4
28Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM4
29Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM3
30Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate3
31Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin3
32Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
33German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
34Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
35Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
36Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
37Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
38Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano2
39Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon2
40Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
41Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
42Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
43Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH2
44Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo1
45Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
46Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa1
47Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1
48Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin3
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky3
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
6Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2
8Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia13pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo12
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors12
4Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa9
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia6
6Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
7Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
8Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate3
9Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin3
10German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
11Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
12Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano2
13Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate2
14Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
15Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
17Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon2
18Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
19Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa1
20Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo1
21Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
23Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky16:26:48
2Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:21
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:29
4Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:00:33
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:49
6Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM0:00:58
7TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:17
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:22
9Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:01:23
10Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:33
11Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:00
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:09
13Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia0:02:27
14John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia0:02:39
15Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:02:48
16Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:02:52
17Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:15
18Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM0:03:49
19Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:04:41
20Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin0:05:01
21Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:05:24
22Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:05:36
23Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:06:52
24Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy0:07:04
25Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:07:47
26Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:53
27Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:09:53
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:10:02
29Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:29
30Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:10:37
31Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:10:54
32Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:11:57
33Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:30
34Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:13:06
35German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:13:39
36Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH0:14:16
37Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
38Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:16:11
39Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:16:12
40Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:17:52
41Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:00
42Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:18:02
43Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:18:05
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:18:14
45Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia0:18:25
46William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:18:28
47Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:18:37
48Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:19:01
49Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:19:39
50Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:19:58
51Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate0:20:51
52Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:21:37
53Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:21:47
54Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:22:59
55Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH0:23:09
56Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:23:20
57Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:25:15
58Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:26:43
59Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:35:12
60Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:38:55
61Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:56:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale49:22:19
2Team Sky0:00:10
3EPM0:00:59
4Movistar Team0:01:13
5Orgullo Paisa0:02:57
6Colombia0:03:31
7Bicicletas Strongman0:03:52
8Manzana Postobon0:04:12
9Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj0:05:14
10GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia0:07:05
11Medellin0:07:23
12Holowesko-Citadel0:09:21
13Trevigiani Phonix Hemus0:10:31
14Team Illuminate0:11:46
15Israel-Cycling Academy0:13:51
16United Healthcare0:16:58
17Quick-Step Floors0:17:20
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:17:58
19Burgos-BH0:20:51
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:43
21Bardiani CSF0:28:47
22ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima0:28:59
23Italy0:31:29
24Euskadi-Murias0:40:58
25Russian National Team1:01:39

 

