Image 1 of 13 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 13 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 4 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 6 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 7 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 8 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 9 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 10 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 11 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 12 of 13 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 13 of 13 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Colombia equals climbers. The nation’s cycling identity has been shaped overwhelmingly by the exploits of its riders in the mountains, from Lucho Herrera and Fabio Parra in the 1980’s to the ‘new wave’ of Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán et al today. The winds of change are blowing, however, and two sprints in two stages at the Colombia Oro y Paz race, both won by the prodigious Colombian Fernando Gaviria, have highlighted a broadening of horizons.

Wednesday’s stage 2 was pretty much a carbon copy of the opening day. It was a more traditional road stage than the circuit-based affair yesterday, but the final 1.5 kilometres were exactly the same, and it played out like a replay. Quick-Step Floors took control, Gaviria came off Max Richeze’s wheel at the same moment, and Manzana Postobon’s Juan Sebastián Molano was again the only rider who could get near him.

Molano’s pair of second-place finishes here provide more evidence that this ‘new dawn' of Colombian sprinting is not confined solely to one Gaviria.

The 23-year-old hails from Nairo Quintana’s region, Boyaca, which lies 2000m above sea level, but a velodrome situated just 10km from his home has seen him follow a similar path to Gaviria. The pair know each other well. As well as being teammates on the track for the national squad, they’ve ridden together on the road, and notably went one-two at a stage of the 2014 Vuelta a Juventud, Gaviria allowing Molano to take it and pointing to him as they crossed the line.

“Juan Sebastián is in the same process as Gaviria was. He’s in the process of going from the track to the road, and making that transition that will allow him to be among the best in the world," Manzana Postobon director Luis Fernando Saldarriaga told Cyclingnews in Palmira after stage 2 of the Oro y Paz.

“He’s a rider who has a lot of ability. He has the technical and tactical know-how from the track that allows him to make his way through a road race. That crossover between the track and the road, he has that, and he’s a powerful guy."





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:49:30 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 7 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 8 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 9 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 10 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 11 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 14 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 15 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 16 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 17 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 18 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 19 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 22 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 25 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 26 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 28 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 29 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 31 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 32 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 33 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 34 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 37 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 38 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 40 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 42 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 43 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 44 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 45 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 47 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 48 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 49 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 50 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 51 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 52 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 53 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 54 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 55 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 56 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 57 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 58 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 60 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 61 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 62 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 63 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 64 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 65 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 66 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 67 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 68 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 69 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 70 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 71 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 72 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 73 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 74 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 75 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 76 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 77 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 78 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 79 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 80 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 81 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 82 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 83 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 84 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 86 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 87 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 88 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 89 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 90 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 91 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 92 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 93 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 94 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 95 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 96 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 97 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 98 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 99 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 100 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 101 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 102 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 103 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 104 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 105 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 106 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 108 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 109 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 110 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 111 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 112 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 113 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 114 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 115 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 116 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 117 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 119 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 120 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 121 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 122 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 123 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 124 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 125 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 126 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 127 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 128 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 129 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 130 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 131 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 132 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 133 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 134 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 136 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 137 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:00:35 138 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:38 139 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 140 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 141 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:00:47 142 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 143 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 144 Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:01:49 145 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 146 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 147 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:02 148 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 149 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:04:50

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 2 3 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 3 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 18 pts 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 5 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 7 6 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 6 7 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 6 8 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 5 9 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 10 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 3 11 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 12 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 2 13 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 15 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:49:30 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 5 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 6 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 10 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 11 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 12 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 13 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 14 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 19 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 20 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 23 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 24 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 25 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 26 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 27 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 29 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 30 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 31 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 32 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 33 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 34 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 36 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 37 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 38 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 39 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 40 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 41 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 42 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 43 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 44 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 46 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 47 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 48 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 49 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 50 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 51 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 52 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 53 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 54 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 55 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 56 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 58 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:00:35 59 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 60 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:00:47 61 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 62 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:02

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 QUICSTEP FLOORS 11:28:30 2 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 Team Illuminate 4 Trevigiani Phonix Hemus 5 Team Sky 6 Bardiani CSF 7 Holowesko-Citadel 8 EF EDUCATION FIRSDRAPAC 9 Movistar Team 10 ANDRONI GIOCATTOLSIDERM 11 Bicicletas Strongman 12 United Healthcare 13 ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima 14 Manzana Postobon 15 Medellin 16 EPM 17 BURGOBH 18 GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia 19 Israel-Cycling Academy 20 Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj 21 Orgullo Paisa 22 SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA 23 EUSKADMURIAS 24 SELECCIÓN ITALIA 25 Russian National Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 5:56:12 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:11 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:00:14 4 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:00:17 5 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:19 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 0:00:20 8 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 9 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:21 11 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 12 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:22 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 0:00:23 16 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 17 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 19 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 21 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 22 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 23 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 24 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 25 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 27 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 28 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 29 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 30 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 34 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 36 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 38 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 39 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 40 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 41 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 42 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 43 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 44 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 45 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 46 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 47 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 48 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 49 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 50 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 51 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 53 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 54 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 55 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 56 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 57 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 58 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 60 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 61 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 62 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 63 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 64 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 65 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 66 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 67 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 68 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 71 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 72 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 73 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 75 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 76 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 77 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 78 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 79 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 80 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 82 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 83 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 84 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 85 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 86 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 87 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 88 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 89 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 90 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 91 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 92 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 93 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 94 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 95 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 96 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 97 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 98 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 99 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 100 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 101 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 102 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 103 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 104 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 105 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 106 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 107 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 108 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 109 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 110 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 111 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 113 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 114 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 115 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 116 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 117 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 120 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:00:57 121 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 122 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:00:58 123 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:01 124 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 125 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:06 126 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 127 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 128 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 129 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 130 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:22 131 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 132 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 133 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:38 134 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:02:00 135 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:11 136 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 137 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 138 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 139 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 140 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 141 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:21 142 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:25 143 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:02:58 144 Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:04:00 145 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 0:04:34 146 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:38 147 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:04:49 148 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:04 149 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:05:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 33 pts 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 24 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 10 6 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 10 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 9 8 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 7 9 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 6 11 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 12 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 5 13 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 5 14 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 15 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 16 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 17 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 18 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 3 19 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 20 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 21 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 23 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 24 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 9 pts 2 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 6 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 5 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 6 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 8 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 9 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 11 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 12 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 5:56:12 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:11 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:19 4 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:20 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:22 6 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:23 7 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 8 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 10 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 15 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 16 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 18 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 19 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 21 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 22 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 23 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 24 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 25 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 26 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 27 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 28 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 29 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 31 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 32 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 33 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 34 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 35 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 36 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 37 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 38 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 40 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 41 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 42 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 43 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 44 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 45 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 46 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 47 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 48 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:57 49 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:00:58 50 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:06 51 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 52 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 53 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:22 54 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 55 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:02:00 56 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:11 57 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 59 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:21 60 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:25 61 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:02:58 62 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:04:49