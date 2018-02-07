Trending

Colombia Oro y Paz: Gaviria wins stage 2 in Palmira

Gaviria and Molano put sprinting on the map in Colombia

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fernando Gaviria wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the sprint jersey

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the stage

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Fernando Gaviria wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Colombia equals climbers. The nation’s cycling identity has been shaped overwhelmingly by the exploits of its riders in the mountains, from Lucho Herrera and Fabio Parra in the 1980’s to the ‘new wave’ of Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán et al today. The winds of change are blowing, however, and two sprints in two stages at the Colombia Oro y Paz race, both won by the prodigious Colombian Fernando Gaviria, have highlighted a broadening of horizons.

Wednesday’s stage 2 was pretty much a carbon copy of the opening day. It was a more traditional road stage than the circuit-based affair yesterday, but the final 1.5 kilometres were exactly the same, and it played out like a replay. Quick-Step Floors took control, Gaviria came off Max Richeze’s wheel at the same moment, and Manzana Postobon’s Juan Sebastián Molano was again the only rider who could get near him.

Molano’s pair of second-place finishes here provide more evidence that this ‘new dawn' of Colombian sprinting is not confined solely to one Gaviria.

The 23-year-old hails from Nairo Quintana’s region, Boyaca, which lies 2000m above sea level, but a velodrome situated just 10km from his home has seen him follow a similar path to Gaviria. The pair know each other well. As well as being teammates on the track for the national squad, they’ve ridden together on the road, and notably went one-two at a stage of the 2014 Vuelta a Juventud, Gaviria allowing Molano to take it and pointing to him as they crossed the line.

“Juan Sebastián is in the same process as Gaviria was. He’s in the process of going from the track to the road, and making that transition that will allow him to be among the best in the world," Manzana Postobon director Luis Fernando Saldarriaga told Cyclingnews in Palmira after stage 2 of the Oro y Paz.

“He’s a rider who has a lot of ability. He has the technical and tactical know-how from the track that allows him to make his way through a road race. That crossover between the track and the road, he has that, and he’s a powerful guy."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:49:30
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
7Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
8John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
9Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
10Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
11Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
14Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
15Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
16Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
17Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
18Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
20Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
22Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
23Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
25Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
26Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
28Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
29Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
31Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
32Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
33TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
34Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
35Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
37Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
38Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
40Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
42Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
43Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
45Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
47Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
48Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
49Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
50Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
51Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
52Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
53Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
54Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
55Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
56Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
57Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
58Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
59Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
60Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
61Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
62Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
63Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
64Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
65Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
66Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
67Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
68Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
69Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
70Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
71Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
72Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
73Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
74Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
75Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
76Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
77Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
78Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
79Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
80Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
81Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
82Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
83Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
84Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
86Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
87John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
88David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
89Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
90Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
91Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
93Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
94William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
95Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
96Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
97Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
98Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
99Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
100Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
101Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
102Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
103Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
104Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
105Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
106Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
108Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
109Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
110Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
111Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
112Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
113Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
114Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
115Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
116Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
117Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
119Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
120Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
121Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
122Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
123Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
124Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
125Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
126Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
127Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
128Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
129Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
130Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
131Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
132Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
133Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
134Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
135Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
136Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
137Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:00:35
138Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:38
139Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
140Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
141Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:00:47
142Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
143Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
144Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:01:49
145Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
146Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
147Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:02
148Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
149Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:04:50

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia3pts
2German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18962
3Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia3pts
2Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
3German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18961

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors18pts
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon12
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
5Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy7
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy6
7Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia6
8Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate5
9John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
10Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM3
11German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
12Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18962
13Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
15Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:49:30
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
5Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
6Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
8Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
10Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
11Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
12Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
13TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
14Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
16Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
19Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
20Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
22Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
23Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
24Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
25Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
26Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
27Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
29Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
30Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
31Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
32Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
33Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
34Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
36Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
37John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
38Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
39William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
40Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
41Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
42Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
43Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
44Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
46Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
47Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
48Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
49Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
50Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
51German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
52Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
53Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
54Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
55Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
56Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
57Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
58Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:00:35
59Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
60Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:00:47
61Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
62Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:02

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1QUICSTEP FLOORS11:28:30
2CCC Sprandi Polkowice
3Team Illuminate
4Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
5Team Sky
6Bardiani CSF
7Holowesko-Citadel
8EF EDUCATION FIRSDRAPAC
9Movistar Team
10ANDRONI GIOCATTOLSIDERM
11Bicicletas Strongman
12United Healthcare
13ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
14Manzana Postobon
15Medellin
16EPM
17BURGOBH
18GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
19Israel-Cycling Academy
20Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
21Orgullo Paisa
22SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA
23EUSKADMURIAS
24SELECCIÓN ITALIA
25Russian National Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors5:56:12
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:11
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:00:14
4Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:00:17
5Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:19
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
7Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:00:20
8Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
9German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:21
11Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
12Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:22
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy0:00:23
16Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
17Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
19Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
21Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
22Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
23John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
24Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
25Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
26Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
27Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
28Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
29Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
30Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
33TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
34Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
36Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
38Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
39Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
40Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
41Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
42Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
43Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
44Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
45Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
46Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
47Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
48Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
49Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
50Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
51Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
52Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
53Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
54Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
55Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
56Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
57Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
58Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
59Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
60Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
61Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
62Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
63Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
64Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
65Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
66Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
67Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
68Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
70Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
72Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
73Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
75Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
76Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
77Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
78Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
79Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
80Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
82William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
83Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
84Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
85David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
86Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
87Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
88Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
89Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
90Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
91Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
92John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
93Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
94Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
95Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
96Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
97Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
98Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
99Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
100Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
101Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
102Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
104Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
105Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
106Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
107Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
108Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
109Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
110Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
111Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
113Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
114Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
115Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
116Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
117Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
118Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
120Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:00:57
121Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
122Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:00:58
123Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:01
124Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
125Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:06
126Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
127Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
128Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
129Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
130Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:22
131Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
132Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
133Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:38
134Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:02:00
135Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:11
136Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
137Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
138Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
139Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
140Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
141Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:02:21
142Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:25
143Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:02:58
144Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:04:00
145Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano0:04:34
146Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:38
147Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:04:49
148Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:04
149Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:05:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors33pts
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon24
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec18
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors10
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy10
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo9
8Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy7
9Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors7
10Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia6
11Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
12Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18965
13Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate5
14John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
15Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
16Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa3
17German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
18Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM3
19Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
20Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
21Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
23Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
24Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo9pts
2Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia6
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
5Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa3
6German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
9Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
11Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
12Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors5:56:12
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:11
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:19
4German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:20
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:22
6Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:23
7Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
8Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
10Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
11TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
15Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
16Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
18Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
19Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
21Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
22Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
23Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
24Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
25Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
26Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
27Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
28Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
29Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
30Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
31Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
32Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
33Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
34William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
35Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
36Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
37Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
38Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
39John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
40Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
41Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
42Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
43Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
44Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
45Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
46Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
47Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
48Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:57
49Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:00:58
50Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:06
51Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
52Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
53Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:22
54Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
55Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:02:00
56Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:11
57Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
59Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:02:21
60Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:25
61Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:02:58
62Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:04:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors17:49:45
2Team Sky
3CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Holowesko-Citadel
5Team Illuminate
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
8Bardiani CSF
9Italy
10Manzana Postobon
11Medellin
12Movistar Team
13Colombia
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Bicicletas Strongman
16United Healthcare
17Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
18Burgo sBH
19ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
20Orgullo Paisa
21EPM
22GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
23Israel-Cycling Academy
24EUSKADMURIAS
25Russian National Team0:01:26

 

