Colombia Oro y Paz: Gaviria wins stage 2 in Palmira
Gaviria and Molano put sprinting on the map in Colombia
Stage 2: Palmira - Palmira
Colombia equals climbers. The nation’s cycling identity has been shaped overwhelmingly by the exploits of its riders in the mountains, from Lucho Herrera and Fabio Parra in the 1980’s to the ‘new wave’ of Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán et al today. The winds of change are blowing, however, and two sprints in two stages at the Colombia Oro y Paz race, both won by the prodigious Colombian Fernando Gaviria, have highlighted a broadening of horizons.
Wednesday’s stage 2 was pretty much a carbon copy of the opening day. It was a more traditional road stage than the circuit-based affair yesterday, but the final 1.5 kilometres were exactly the same, and it played out like a replay. Quick-Step Floors took control, Gaviria came off Max Richeze’s wheel at the same moment, and Manzana Postobon’s Juan Sebastián Molano was again the only rider who could get near him.
Molano’s pair of second-place finishes here provide more evidence that this ‘new dawn' of Colombian sprinting is not confined solely to one Gaviria.
The 23-year-old hails from Nairo Quintana’s region, Boyaca, which lies 2000m above sea level, but a velodrome situated just 10km from his home has seen him follow a similar path to Gaviria. The pair know each other well. As well as being teammates on the track for the national squad, they’ve ridden together on the road, and notably went one-two at a stage of the 2014 Vuelta a Juventud, Gaviria allowing Molano to take it and pointing to him as they crossed the line.
“Juan Sebastián is in the same process as Gaviria was. He’s in the process of going from the track to the road, and making that transition that will allow him to be among the best in the world," Manzana Postobon director Luis Fernando Saldarriaga told Cyclingnews in Palmira after stage 2 of the Oro y Paz.
“He’s a rider who has a lot of ability. He has the technical and tactical know-how from the track that allows him to make his way through a road race. That crossover between the track and the road, he has that, and he’s a powerful guy."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:49:30
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|7
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|8
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|9
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|10
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|11
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|14
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|17
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|18
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|22
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|25
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|26
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|31
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|32
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|33
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|34
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|37
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|38
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|40
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|42
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|45
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|47
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|48
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|49
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|50
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|51
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|52
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|53
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|54
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|55
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|56
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|57
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|58
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|60
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|61
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|62
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|63
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|64
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|65
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|66
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|67
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|68
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|69
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|70
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|71
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|72
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|73
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|74
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|75
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|76
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|77
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|78
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|79
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|80
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|81
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|82
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|83
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|84
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|86
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|87
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|88
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|89
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|90
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|91
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|92
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|93
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|94
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|95
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|97
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|98
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|99
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|100
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|101
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|102
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|103
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|104
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|105
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|106
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|108
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|109
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|110
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|111
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|112
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|113
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|114
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|115
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|116
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|117
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|119
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|120
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|121
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|122
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|123
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|124
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|125
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|126
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|127
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|128
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|129
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|130
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|131
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|132
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|133
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|134
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|136
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|137
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:00:35
|138
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:38
|139
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|140
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|141
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:47
|142
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|143
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|144
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:01:49
|145
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|146
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|147
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:02
|148
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|149
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:04:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|2
|3
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|3
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|pts
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|5
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|6
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|6
|7
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|8
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|5
|9
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|10
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|3
|11
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|12
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|2
|13
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|15
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:49:30
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|6
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|10
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|11
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|12
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|13
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|14
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|19
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|20
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|23
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|24
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|25
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|26
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|27
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|29
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|30
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|31
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|32
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|33
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|34
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|36
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|37
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|38
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|39
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|40
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|43
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|44
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|46
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|47
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|48
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|49
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|50
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|51
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|52
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|53
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|54
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|55
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|58
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:00:35
|59
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|60
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:47
|61
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|62
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|QUICSTEP FLOORS
|11:28:30
|2
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|Team Illuminate
|4
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|7
|Holowesko-Citadel
|8
|EF EDUCATION FIRSDRAPAC
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|ANDRONI GIOCATTOLSIDERM
|11
|Bicicletas Strongman
|12
|United Healthcare
|13
|ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
|14
|Manzana Postobon
|15
|Medellin
|16
|EPM
|17
|BURGOBH
|18
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|19
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|20
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|21
|Orgullo Paisa
|22
|SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA
|23
|EUSKADMURIAS
|24
|SELECCIÓN ITALIA
|25
|Russian National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|5:56:12
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:11
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:00:14
|4
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:00:17
|5
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:19
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|0:00:20
|8
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|9
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:21
|11
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|12
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|0:00:23
|16
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|19
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|21
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|22
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|23
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|24
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|25
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|28
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|29
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|34
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|36
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|38
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|39
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|40
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|41
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|42
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|43
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|44
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|45
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|46
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|47
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|49
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|50
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|51
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|53
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|55
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|56
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|57
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|58
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|60
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|61
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|62
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|63
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|64
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|65
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|66
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|67
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|68
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|72
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|73
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|75
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|76
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|77
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|78
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|79
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|80
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|82
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|83
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|84
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|86
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|87
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|88
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|89
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|90
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|91
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|92
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|93
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|94
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|95
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|96
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|97
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|98
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|99
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|100
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|101
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|102
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|104
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|105
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|106
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|107
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|108
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|109
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|110
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|111
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|113
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|114
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|115
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|116
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|117
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|120
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:00:57
|121
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|122
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:00:58
|123
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:01
|124
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|125
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:06
|126
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|127
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|128
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|129
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|130
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:22
|131
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|132
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|133
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:38
|134
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:00
|135
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|136
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|137
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|138
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|139
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|140
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|141
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:21
|142
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:25
|143
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:58
|144
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:04:00
|145
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|0:04:34
|146
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:38
|147
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:04:49
|148
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:04
|149
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:05:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|pts
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|24
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|6
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|10
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|9
|8
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|9
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|11
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|12
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|5
|13
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|5
|14
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|15
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|16
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|17
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|18
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|3
|19
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|20
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|21
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|23
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|9
|pts
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|4
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|5
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|6
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|9
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|11
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|12
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|5:56:12
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:11
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:19
|4
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:20
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|6
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:23
|7
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|8
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|15
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|16
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|18
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|21
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|22
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|23
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|24
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|25
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|26
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|27
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|28
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|29
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|31
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|32
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|33
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|34
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|35
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|36
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|38
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|40
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|41
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|42
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|43
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|44
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|45
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|46
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|47
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|48
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:57
|49
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:00:58
|50
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:06
|51
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|52
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|53
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:22
|54
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|55
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:00
|56
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:11
|57
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|58
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|59
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:21
|60
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:25
|61
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:58
|62
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:04:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|17:49:45
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Holowesko-Citadel
|5
|Team Illuminate
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|9
|Italy
|10
|Manzana Postobon
|11
|Medellin
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Colombia
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Bicicletas Strongman
|16
|United Healthcare
|17
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|18
|Burgo sBH
|19
|ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
|20
|Orgullo Paisa
|21
|EPM
|22
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|23
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|24
|EUSKADMURIAS
|25
|Russian National Team
|0:01:26
