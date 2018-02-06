Gaviria wins opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz
Quick-Step Floors rider dominates the sprint
Stage 1: Palmira - Palmira
In a way, it would have been an anticlimax had Fernando Gaviria not won. Had it not been a Colombian, in any case. After weeks of anticipation and build-up, where national pride has bubbled over, the Colombia Oro y Paz got underway on Tuesday and followed the perfect script.
Gaviria was imperious in Palmira on what was a short and flat opener to the six-stage race. Such was the dominance of his Quick-Step Floors team on the last of nine laps of a city circuit that Juan Sebastián Molano (Manzana Postobon) was the only rider capable of getting past Gaviria's lead-out man Max Richeze in the run to the line.
Much of the excitement surrounding this new race stems from the fact that it's the first of its kind in Colombia. It's 2.1 status – la dos punto uno has become the unofficial nickname – flips the model of Colombians heading to Europe to reach the upper echelons of the sport, and instead brings the international peloton to Colombian soil.
So it may seem strange to suggest an international winner wouldn't have been welcomed as warmly, but this race is very much a celebration of Colombia itself – of a landmark moment not only for the cycling landscape but also the country as a whole. In that sense, Gaviria, already a huge star internationally, was the perfect poster boy for the first day. He won't keep the leader's jersey – coloured the pink of the ubiquitous Manzana Postobon soft drink – when the hills appear later this week, but the president of the cycling federation has openly said he hopes a Colombian is wearing it when the race concludes atop Manizales on Sunday.
"This victory is very different, both for me and for the public," noted Gaviria after a rapturous welcome on the podium. "They don't always have the opportunity to travel to see their idols compete in Europe, and today they're here, at home, to venerate their own riders and their heroes."
The wider significance of the event was laid bare that morning with the presence of the president of the Republic of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, who waved the race underway.
He made reference to the name of the race, specifically Paz – peace. Colombia has been ravaged by violence in recent years but a 2016 peace deal between the state and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) has set the country on a journey from narco-state to an open, safe, and modern nation.
"Having an event of this category in a sport that Colombians love so much, and having the presence of the best riders and teams in the world, it's going to open the door not only to more professionals but also to tourists. It's also a demonstration that peace is working, that peace is opening up a different path," Santos said.
Dressed in a polo shirt and baseball cap, he showed his common touch as he made his way onto each of the team buses to speak with the riders, though he became increasingly presidential as he spoke with the media.
"This race is the work of a lot of people, and that's what makes Colombia a great country. It's when people unite around something, something that unites all of us. Sport has that great virtue. It unites all Colombians. It doesn't matter what we think of one another but when we see our stars out there, we are all united, and when we unite no one can stop us."
So while Gaviria raised his arms after nine laps of an 11.1km circuit, Miguel Rubiano mopped up the intermediate sprints from a breakaway of five riders, and Nairo Quintana suffered a late crash (but finished safely in the peloton), those finer details didn't seem to matter as much as the fact that this bike race was simply taking place. And that a Colombian won.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2:07:05
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|9
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|10
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|11
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|17
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|18
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|19
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|20
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|21
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|23
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|24
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|25
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|27
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|31
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|32
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|34
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|36
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|37
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|39
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|41
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|42
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|44
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|45
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|46
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|47
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|48
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|49
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|50
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|51
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|52
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|53
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|56
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|57
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|58
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|59
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|60
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|61
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|62
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|63
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|64
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|65
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|66
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|67
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|68
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|69
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|70
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|71
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|72
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|74
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|75
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|76
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|78
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|79
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|83
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|84
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|86
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|87
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|88
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|89
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|90
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|92
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|93
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|95
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|96
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|98
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|99
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|100
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|101
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|102
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|103
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|104
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|105
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|106
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|107
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|108
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|109
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|110
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|111
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|112
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|116
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|117
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|118
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|120
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|121
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|122
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|123
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|125
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:00:34
|126
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|127
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:43
|128
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|129
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|130
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|131
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|132
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:55
|133
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:00:59
|134
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|135
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|136
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:37
|137
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:48
|138
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|139
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|140
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|141
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|142
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|143
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|144
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|145
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:01:58
|146
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:55
|147
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|0:04:11
|148
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:04:26
|149
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|3
|pts
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|3
|pts
|2
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|2
|3
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|9
|5
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|6
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|8
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|9
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|4
|10
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|11
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|12
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|13
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|14
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2:07:05
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|6
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|7
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|11
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|14
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|15
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|18
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|20
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|22
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|23
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|24
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|25
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|26
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|27
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|28
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|29
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|30
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|31
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|34
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|35
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|36
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|37
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|39
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|41
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|42
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|43
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|46
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|47
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|48
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|49
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|51
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:34
|52
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:43
|53
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|54
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|55
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:59
|56
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|57
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:37
|58
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:48
|59
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|60
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|61
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:01:58
|63
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:04:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|6:21:15
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Holowesko-Citadel
|4
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Italy
|7
|Manzana Postobon
|8
|Medellin
|9
|Colombia
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|11
|Team Illuminate
|12
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|13
|Burgos-BH
|14
|Orgullo Paisa
|15
|United Healthcare
|16
|EPM
|17
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|18
|Bicicletas Strongman
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|21
|Euskadi-Murias
|22
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|24
|ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
|25
|Russian National Team
|0:01:26
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2:06:55
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:00:01
|3
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:04
|4
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|5
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:07
|6
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:08
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|9
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:10
|10
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|14
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|15
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|16
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|19
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|21
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|22
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|23
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|24
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|25
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|26
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|28
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|29
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|30
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|32
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|34
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|37
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|41
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|42
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|43
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|45
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|46
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|48
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|49
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|50
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|51
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|52
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|53
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|54
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|56
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|57
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|59
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|60
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|61
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|62
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|63
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|64
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|65
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|66
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|67
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|68
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|69
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|70
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|71
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|72
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|73
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|74
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|76
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|77
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|78
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|80
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|83
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|84
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|86
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|87
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|88
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|89
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|90
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|92
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|93
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|95
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|96
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|98
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|99
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|100
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|101
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|102
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|103
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|104
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|105
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|106
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|107
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|108
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|109
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|110
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|111
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|112
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|116
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|117
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|118
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|120
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|121
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|122
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|123
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|125
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:00:44
|126
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|127
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:53
|128
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|129
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|130
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|131
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|132
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:09
|133
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|134
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|135
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:25
|136
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:47
|137
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:58
|138
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|139
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|140
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|141
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|142
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|143
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|144
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|145
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:08
|146
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|0:04:21
|147
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:25
|148
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:04:36
|149
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|9
|5
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|6
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|8
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|9
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|4
|10
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|11
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|12
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|14
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|9
|pts
|2
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|4
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2:06:55
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:04
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:10
|4
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|6
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|7
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|11
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|14
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|15
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|18
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|20
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|22
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|23
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|24
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|25
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|26
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|27
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|28
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|29
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|30
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|31
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|34
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|35
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|36
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|37
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|39
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|41
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|42
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|43
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|46
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|47
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|48
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|49
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|51
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:44
|52
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:53
|53
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|54
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|55
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:09
|56
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|57
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:47
|58
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:58
|59
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|60
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|61
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:08
|63
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:04:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|6:21:15
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Holowesko-Citadel
|4
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Italy
|7
|Manzana Postobon
|8
|Medellin
|9
|Colombia
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|11
|Team Illuminate
|12
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|13
|Burgos-BH
|14
|Orgullo Paisa
|15
|United Healthcare
|16
|EPM
|17
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|18
|Bicicletas Strongman
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|21
|Euskadi-Murias
|22
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|24
|ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
|25
|Russian National Team
|0:01:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy