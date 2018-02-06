Trending

Gaviria wins opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz

Quick-Step Floors rider dominates the sprint

Image 1 of 37

Fernando Gaviria wins the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria wins the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 37

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 3 of 37

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 4 of 37

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 5 of 37

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors).

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 37

Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani - CSF)

Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 37

Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani - CSF)

Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 37

President of Republic of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos with Rigoberto Uran and his EF Education First-Drapac teammates

President of Republic of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos with Rigoberto Uran and his EF Education First-Drapac teammates
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 37

Davide Plebani (Italia)

Davide Plebani (Italia)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 37

The Colombian flag flies above the peloton during stage 1 of Colombia Oro y Paz.

The Colombian flag flies above the peloton during stage 1 of Colombia Oro y Paz.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 37

Fernando Gaviria after winning stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria after winning stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 37

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 37

Tao Geoghegan Hart during stage 1 in Colombia

Tao Geoghegan Hart during stage 1 in Colombia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 37

Quick-Step's Max Richeze at the start

Quick-Step's Max Richeze at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 37

Colombians Egan Arley Bernal Gomez and Nairo Quintana

Colombians Egan Arley Bernal Gomez and Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 37

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez getting used to the Team Sky kit

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez getting used to the Team Sky kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 37

Max Richeze rolls in after another winning Quick-Step lead out.

Max Richeze rolls in after another winning Quick-Step lead out.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 37

Iljo Keisse and Jhonatan Narvaez lead the Quick-Step train

Iljo Keisse and Jhonatan Narvaez lead the Quick-Step train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 37

Jonathan Castroviejo and David Lopez Garcia

Jonathan Castroviejo and David Lopez Garcia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 37

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors)

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 37

Winner Anacona (Movistar)

Winner Anacona (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 37

A UnitedHealthcare rider off the front

A UnitedHealthcare rider off the front
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 37

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 37

Fernando Gaviria bears down on the line during stage 1 of Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria bears down on the line during stage 1 of Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 37

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep - Floors) with President of Republic of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep - Floors) with President of Republic of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 37

Quick-Step's Max Richeze

Quick-Step's Max Richeze
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the start with President of Republic of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the start with President of Republic of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 37

Ben Perry (Israel Cycling Academy)

Ben Perry (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 37

Fans line the route of stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz

Fans line the route of stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 37

Fernando Gaviria wins the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria wins the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 37

Fernando Gaviria wins the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria wins the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 37

Fernando Gaviria on the podium after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria on the podium after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 37

Fernando Gaviria after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 37

Fernando Gaviria after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 37

Fernando Gaviria on the podium after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz

Fernando Gaviria on the podium after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a way, it would have been an anticlimax had Fernando Gaviria not won. Had it not been a Colombian, in any case. After weeks of anticipation and build-up, where national pride has bubbled over, the Colombia Oro y Paz got underway on Tuesday and followed the perfect script.

Gaviria was imperious in Palmira on what was a short and flat opener to the six-stage race. Such was the dominance of his Quick-Step Floors team on the last of nine laps of a city circuit that Juan Sebastián Molano (Manzana Postobon) was the only rider capable of getting past Gaviria's lead-out man Max Richeze in the run to the line.

Much of the excitement surrounding this new race stems from the fact that it's the first of its kind in Colombia. It's 2.1 status – la dos punto uno has become the unofficial nickname – flips the model of Colombians heading to Europe to reach the upper echelons of the sport, and instead brings the international peloton to Colombian soil.

So it may seem strange to suggest an international winner wouldn't have been welcomed as warmly, but this race is very much a celebration of Colombia itself – of a landmark moment not only for the cycling landscape but also the country as a whole. In that sense, Gaviria, already a huge star internationally, was the perfect poster boy for the first day. He won't keep the leader's jersey – coloured the pink of the ubiquitous Manzana Postobon soft drink – when the hills appear later this week, but the president of the cycling federation has openly said he hopes a Colombian is wearing it when the race concludes atop Manizales on Sunday.

"This victory is very different, both for me and for the public," noted Gaviria after a rapturous welcome on the podium. "They don't always have the opportunity to travel to see their idols compete in Europe, and today they're here, at home, to venerate their own riders and their heroes."

The wider significance of the event was laid bare that morning with the presence of the president of the Republic of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, who waved the race underway.

He made reference to the name of the race, specifically Paz – peace. Colombia has been ravaged by violence in recent years but a 2016 peace deal between the state and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) has set the country on a journey from narco-state to an open, safe, and modern nation.

"Having an event of this category in a sport that Colombians love so much, and having the presence of the best riders and teams in the world, it's going to open the door not only to more professionals but also to tourists. It's also a demonstration that peace is working, that peace is opening up a different path," Santos said.

Dressed in a polo shirt and baseball cap, he showed his common touch as he made his way onto each of the team buses to speak with the riders, though he became increasingly presidential as he spoke with the media.

"This race is the work of a lot of people, and that's what makes Colombia a great country. It's when people unite around something, something that unites all of us. Sport has that great virtue. It unites all Colombians. It doesn't matter what we think of one another but when we see our stars out there, we are all united, and when we unite no one can stop us."

So while Gaviria raised his arms after nine laps of an 11.1km circuit, Miguel Rubiano mopped up the intermediate sprints from a breakaway of five riders, and Nairo Quintana suffered a late crash (but finished safely in the peloton), those finer details didn't seem to matter as much as the fact that this bike race was simply taking place. And that a Colombian won.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:07:05
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
4Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
9Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
10Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
11Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
13Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
14Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
16Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
17Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
18Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
19Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
20Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
21John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
23Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
24Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
25Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
27Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
31Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
32Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
34Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
35Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
36TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
37Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
38Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
39Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
40Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
41Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
42Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
44Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
45Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
46Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
47Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
48Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
49Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
50Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
51Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
52Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
53Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
54Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
56Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
57Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
58Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
59Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
60Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
61Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
62Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
63Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
64Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
65Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
66Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
67Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
68Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
69Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
70Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
71Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
72Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
74William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
75Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
76Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
77Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
78Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
79Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
82Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
83Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
84Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
85David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
86Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
87Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
88Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
89Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
90Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
92Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
93Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
95Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
96Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
97Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
98German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
99Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
100Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
102Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
103Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
104Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
105Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
106Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
107Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
108Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
109Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
110Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
111Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
112Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
113Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
116Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
118Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
120Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
121Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
122Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
123Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
124Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
125Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:00:34
126Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:43
128Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
129Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
130Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
131Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
132Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:55
133Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate0:00:59
134Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
135Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
136Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:01:37
137Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:01:48
138Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
139Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
140Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
141Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
142Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
143Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
144Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
145Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:01:58
146Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:55
147Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano0:04:11
148Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:04:26
149Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:41

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo3pts
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo3pts
2Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo3pts
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate2
3Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon12
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors10
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo9
5Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
6Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors7
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
8Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
9Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy4
10Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
11Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa3
12Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
13Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
14Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:07:05
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
5Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
6Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
7Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
9Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
11Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
14TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
15Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
17Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
18Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
20Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
22Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
23Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
24Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
25Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
26Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
27Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
28Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
29William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
30Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
31Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
32Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
34Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
35John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
36Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
37Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
38German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
39Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
40Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
41Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
42Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
43Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
44Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
46Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
47Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
48Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
49Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
50Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
51Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:34
52Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:43
53Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
54Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
55Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:59
56Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
57Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:01:37
58Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:01:48
59Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
60Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
61Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:01:58
63Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:04:26

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors6:21:15
2Team Sky
3Holowesko-Citadel
4EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Italy
7Manzana Postobon
8Medellin
9Colombia
10Bardiani CSF
11Team Illuminate
12Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
13Burgos-BH
14Orgullo Paisa
15United Healthcare
16EPM
17Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
18Bicicletas Strongman
19Movistar Team
20Israel-Cycling Academy
21Euskadi-Murias
22Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
24ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
25Russian National Team0:01:26

General classification after stage 1
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:06:55
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:00:01
3Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:04
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
5Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:00:07
6Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:00:08
8Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:09
9Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:10
10Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
14Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
15Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
16Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
18Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
19Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
21Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
22Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
23Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
24Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
25Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
26John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
28Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
29Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
30Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
31Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
32Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
34Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
36Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
37Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
40Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
41TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
42Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
43Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
44Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
45Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
46Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
48Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
49Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
50Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
51Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
52Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
53Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
54Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
55Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
56Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
57Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
58Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
60Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
61Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
62Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
63Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
64Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
65Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
66Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
67Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
68Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
69Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
70Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
71Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
72Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
73Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
74Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
76William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
77Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
78Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
79Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
80Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
82Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
83Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
84Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
85David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
86Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
87Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
88Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
89Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
90Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
92Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
93Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
95Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
96Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
97Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
98German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
99Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
100Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
102Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
103Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
104Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
105Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
106Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
107Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
108Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
109Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
110Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
111Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
112Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
113Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
116Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
118Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
120Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
121Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
122Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
123Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
124Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
125Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:00:44
126Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:53
128Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
129Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
130Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
131Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
132Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:09
133Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
134Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
135Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:25
136Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:01:47
137Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:01:58
138Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
139Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
140Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
141Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
142Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
143Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
144Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
145Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:02:08
146Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano0:04:21
147Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:25
148Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:04:36
149Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon12
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors10
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo9
5Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
6Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors7
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
8Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
9Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy4
10Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa3
11Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
12Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
14Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo9pts
2Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa3
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
4Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:06:55
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:04
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:10
4Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
5Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
6Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
7Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
9Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
11Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
14TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
15Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
17Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
18Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
20Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
22Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
23Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
24Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
25Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
26Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
27Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
28Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
29William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
30Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
31Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
32Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
34Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
35John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
36Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
37Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
38German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
39Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
40Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
41Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
42Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
43Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
44Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
46Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
47Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
48Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
49Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
50Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
51Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:44
52Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:53
53Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
54Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
55Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:09
56Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
57Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:01:47
58Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:01:58
59Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
60Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
61Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:02:08
63Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:04:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors6:21:15
2Team Sky
3Holowesko-Citadel
4EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Italy
7Manzana Postobon
8Medellin
9Colombia
10Bardiani CSF
11Team Illuminate
12Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
13Burgos-BH
14Orgullo Paisa
15United Healthcare
16EPM
17Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
18Bicicletas Strongman
19Movistar Team
20Israel-Cycling Academy
21Euskadi-Murias
22Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
24ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
25Russian National Team0:01:26

 

