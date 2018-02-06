Image 1 of 37 Fernando Gaviria wins the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 37 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 37 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 37 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 37 Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 37 President of Republic of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos with Rigoberto Uran and his EF Education First-Drapac teammates (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 37 Davide Plebani (Italia) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 37 The Colombian flag flies above the peloton during stage 1 of Colombia Oro y Paz. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 37 Fernando Gaviria after winning stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 Tao Geoghegan Hart during stage 1 in Colombia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 Quick-Step's Max Richeze at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 37 Colombians Egan Arley Bernal Gomez and Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 37 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez getting used to the Team Sky kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 37 Max Richeze rolls in after another winning Quick-Step lead out. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 37 Iljo Keisse and Jhonatan Narvaez lead the Quick-Step train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 37 Jonathan Castroviejo and David Lopez Garcia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 37 Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 37 Winner Anacona (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 37 A UnitedHealthcare rider off the front (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 37 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 37 Fernando Gaviria bears down on the line during stage 1 of Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 37 Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep - Floors) with President of Republic of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 37 Quick-Step's Max Richeze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the start with President of Republic of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 37 Ben Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 37 Fans line the route of stage 1 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 37 Fernando Gaviria wins the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Fernando Gaviria wins the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Fernando Gaviria on the podium after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Fernando Gaviria after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 Fernando Gaviria after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Fernando Gaviria on the podium after winning the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a way, it would have been an anticlimax had Fernando Gaviria not won. Had it not been a Colombian, in any case. After weeks of anticipation and build-up, where national pride has bubbled over, the Colombia Oro y Paz got underway on Tuesday and followed the perfect script.

Gaviria was imperious in Palmira on what was a short and flat opener to the six-stage race. Such was the dominance of his Quick-Step Floors team on the last of nine laps of a city circuit that Juan Sebastián Molano (Manzana Postobon) was the only rider capable of getting past Gaviria's lead-out man Max Richeze in the run to the line.

Much of the excitement surrounding this new race stems from the fact that it's the first of its kind in Colombia. It's 2.1 status – la dos punto uno has become the unofficial nickname – flips the model of Colombians heading to Europe to reach the upper echelons of the sport, and instead brings the international peloton to Colombian soil.

So it may seem strange to suggest an international winner wouldn't have been welcomed as warmly, but this race is very much a celebration of Colombia itself – of a landmark moment not only for the cycling landscape but also the country as a whole. In that sense, Gaviria, already a huge star internationally, was the perfect poster boy for the first day. He won't keep the leader's jersey – coloured the pink of the ubiquitous Manzana Postobon soft drink – when the hills appear later this week, but the president of the cycling federation has openly said he hopes a Colombian is wearing it when the race concludes atop Manizales on Sunday.

"This victory is very different, both for me and for the public," noted Gaviria after a rapturous welcome on the podium. "They don't always have the opportunity to travel to see their idols compete in Europe, and today they're here, at home, to venerate their own riders and their heroes."

The wider significance of the event was laid bare that morning with the presence of the president of the Republic of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, who waved the race underway.

He made reference to the name of the race, specifically Paz – peace. Colombia has been ravaged by violence in recent years but a 2016 peace deal between the state and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) has set the country on a journey from narco-state to an open, safe, and modern nation.

"Having an event of this category in a sport that Colombians love so much, and having the presence of the best riders and teams in the world, it's going to open the door not only to more professionals but also to tourists. It's also a demonstration that peace is working, that peace is opening up a different path," Santos said.

Dressed in a polo shirt and baseball cap, he showed his common touch as he made his way onto each of the team buses to speak with the riders, though he became increasingly presidential as he spoke with the media.

"This race is the work of a lot of people, and that's what makes Colombia a great country. It's when people unite around something, something that unites all of us. Sport has that great virtue. It unites all Colombians. It doesn't matter what we think of one another but when we see our stars out there, we are all united, and when we unite no one can stop us."

So while Gaviria raised his arms after nine laps of an 11.1km circuit, Miguel Rubiano mopped up the intermediate sprints from a breakaway of five riders, and Nairo Quintana suffered a late crash (but finished safely in the peloton), those finer details didn't seem to matter as much as the fact that this bike race was simply taking place. And that a Colombian won.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:07:05 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 4 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 9 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 10 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 11 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 14 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 17 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 18 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 19 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 20 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 21 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 23 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 24 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 25 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 31 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 32 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 34 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 35 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 36 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 37 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 38 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 39 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 40 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 41 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 42 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 44 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 45 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 46 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 47 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 48 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 49 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 50 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 51 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 52 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 53 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 56 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 57 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 58 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 59 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 60 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 61 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 62 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 63 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 64 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 65 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 66 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 67 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 68 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 69 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 70 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 71 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 72 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 74 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 75 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 76 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 77 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 79 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 83 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 84 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 86 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 87 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 88 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 89 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 90 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 92 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 93 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 95 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 96 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 98 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 99 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 100 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 101 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 102 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 103 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 104 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 105 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 106 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 107 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 108 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 109 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 110 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 111 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 112 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 113 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 116 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 117 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 118 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 120 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 121 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 122 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 123 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 125 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:00:34 126 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:43 128 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 129 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 130 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 131 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 132 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:55 133 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:00:59 134 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 135 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 136 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:01:37 137 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:01:48 138 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 139 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 140 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 141 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 142 Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 143 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 144 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 145 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:01:58 146 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:55 147 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 0:04:11 148 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:04:26 149 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:41

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 3 pts 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 3 pts 2 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 3 pts 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 2 3 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 10 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 9 5 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 6 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 7 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 8 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 9 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 4 10 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 11 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 12 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 13 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 14 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:07:05 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 5 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 6 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 7 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 9 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 11 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 14 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 15 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 17 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 18 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 20 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 23 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 24 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 25 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 26 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 27 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 28 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 29 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 30 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 31 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 32 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 34 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 35 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 36 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 37 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 38 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 39 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 40 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 41 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 42 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 43 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 46 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 47 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 48 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 49 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 51 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:34 52 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:43 53 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 54 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 55 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:59 56 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 57 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:01:37 58 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:01:48 59 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 60 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 61 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:01:58 63 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:04:26

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 6:21:15 2 Team Sky 3 Holowesko-Citadel 4 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 Italy 7 Manzana Postobon 8 Medellin 9 Colombia 10 Bardiani CSF 11 Team Illuminate 12 Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj 13 Burgos-BH 14 Orgullo Paisa 15 United Healthcare 16 EPM 17 Trevigiani Phonix Hemus 18 Bicicletas Strongman 19 Movistar Team 20 Israel-Cycling Academy 21 Euskadi-Murias 22 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia 24 ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima 25 Russian National Team 0:01:26

General classification after stage 1 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:06:55 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:00:01 3 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:04 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 5 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:07 6 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:00:08 8 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:09 9 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:10 10 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 14 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 15 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 16 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 18 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 19 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 21 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 22 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 23 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 24 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 25 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 26 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 28 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 29 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 30 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 32 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 34 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 36 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 37 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 40 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 41 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 42 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 43 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 44 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 45 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 46 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 47 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 48 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 49 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 50 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 51 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 52 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 53 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 54 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 55 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 56 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 57 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 60 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 61 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 62 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 63 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 64 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 65 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 66 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 67 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 68 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 69 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 70 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 71 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 72 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 73 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 74 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 76 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 77 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 78 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 79 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 80 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 83 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 84 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 86 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 87 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 88 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 89 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 90 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 92 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 93 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 95 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 96 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 98 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 99 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 100 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 101 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 102 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 103 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 104 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 105 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 106 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 107 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 108 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 109 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 110 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 111 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 112 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 113 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 116 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 117 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 118 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 120 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 121 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 122 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 123 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 125 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:00:44 126 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:53 128 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 129 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 130 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 131 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 132 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:09 133 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 134 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 135 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:25 136 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:01:47 137 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:01:58 138 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 139 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 140 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 141 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 142 Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 143 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 144 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 145 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:08 146 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 0:04:21 147 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:25 148 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:04:36 149 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 10 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 9 5 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 6 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 7 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 8 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 9 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 4 10 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 11 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 12 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 13 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 14 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 9 pts 2 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 4 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:06:55 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:04 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:10 4 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 5 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 6 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 7 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 9 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 11 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 14 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 15 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 17 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 18 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 20 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 23 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 24 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 25 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 26 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 27 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 28 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 29 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 30 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 31 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 32 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 34 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 35 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 36 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 37 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 38 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 39 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 40 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 41 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 42 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 43 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 46 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 47 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 48 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 49 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 51 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:44 52 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:53 53 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 54 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 55 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:09 56 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 57 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:01:47 58 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:01:58 59 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 60 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 61 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:08 63 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:04:36