Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta 2022 route
The 8th edition of the Women's WorldTour stage race set to take place between September 7 - 11
Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta 2022 will take the riders from Cantabria to the capital of Spain through five days of racing from September 7-11.
This year's race marks a total of 479.4km with all types of challenges for stars vying for the overall title.
The racing will begin with a 19.9km team time trial on Wednesday. The stage will not only determine the first wearer of the red jersey but also create the first separations overall classification.
Stage 2’s 105.9km course around Colindres features six ascents; Fuente las Varas, Cruz de Usaño, Campo Layal, and back to Fuente la Varas, Campo la Cruz before a plunge into Colindres.
On stage 3, the peloton race 96.4km that beginning in Camargo. They will tackle one ascent over the Alto des Hijas, and then a long uphill through Hoces Barcena, and onward to the final at Aguilar de Campoo.
On stage 4, the longest stage of the Vuelta at 160km, is from Palencia to Segovia. It is a punchy route allowing the most explosive riders to display their strength.
On stage 5, the field will return to the iconic circuit race of Madrid where the overall winner of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta 2022 will be crowned.
Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta 2022 Stages
- Stage 1 - Marina de Cudeyo to Marina de Cudeyo, 19.9km (TTT)
- Stage 2 - Colindres to Colindres, 105.9km
- Stage 3 - Camargo to Aguilar de Campoo, 96.4km
- Stage 4 - Palencia to Segovia, 160.4km
- Stage 5 - Madrid to Madrid, 95.7km
