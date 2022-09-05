Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta past winners
Champions from 2015 to 2021
Challenge by la Vuelta champions from 2015 to 2021
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2021
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
|2020
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT
|2019
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor
|2018
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Ssunweb
|2017
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2016
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2015
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cippolini
