Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta past winners

By Cyclingnews
published

Champions from 2015 to 2021

Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta overall podium
Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta overall podium (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Challenge by la Vuelta champions from 2015 to 2021

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2021Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
2020Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT
2019Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor
2018Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Ssunweb
2017Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
2016Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
2015Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cippolini

