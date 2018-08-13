BinckBank Tour: Jakobsen wins opener in Bolsward
Quick-Step Floors sprinter takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1 : Heerenveen - Bolsward
Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) survived a late crash to win stage 1 of the 2018 BinckBank Tour. The young Dutchman came through the centre of the road in the closing 150 metres to beat Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line.
The stage was marred by a number of late crashes in the closing kilometres with road furniture, a tense peloton and wet conditions contributing to the chaos.
Quick-Step Floors, however, made light work of the conditions and allowed other teams to shoulder the responsibility of pulling back a late break and then leading out the sprint.
In the closing few hundred metres, the Belgian team took the initiative with Jakobsen opening his sprint on the left before drifting into the middle of the road. On the other side, Ewan hit out for the line, while Kittel was forced to start from further back after another disjointed lead-out. The German had the speed but ran out of road before Jakobsen could celebrate his win and the first leader's jersey in this year's race.
"It's my biggest victory since turning pro and I'm really proud of myself and the team, who put their confidence in me this morning and did a perfect job," Jakobsen said. "We had bad weather and the peloton was really nervous as we approached the line, but the team was flawless and starting the race in this manner gives us great confidence."
A late fall in the closing two kilometres saw a number of riders hit the deck, including Katusha's Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, but Jakobsen made use of a well-drilled Quick-Step outfit, which has now won 54 times this season at an average of a win every four days. For the 21-year-old Jakobsen, this was a third victory of the season after a breakthrough win at Scheldeprijs, and then a stage at the Tour des Fjords in Norway.
The stage was marked by an early break that included Dimitri Peyskens (WB Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Thomas Sprengers (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Julius Van den Berg (EF Education First-Drapac), Elmar Reinders (Roompot) and Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems Crelan).
The six-man move was never afforded more than a few minutes, with a sprint-heavy field keen to dictate the outcome of the stage. Mitchelton Scott posted Svein Tuft on the front and the veteran controlled the pace for much of the stage. The leaders sat at 45 seconds with 20km to go, with their fate virtually sealed as a number of sprint trains began to position themselves near the front of the peloton. Trek-Segafredo, AG2R La Mondiale and EF Education First-Drapac joined the action, with the break eventually caught with 13km to go.
Jan-willem Van Schip (Roompot) took a late flyer from the bunch but he was swapped as crashes took Magnus Cort, Rik Zabel and Dmitriy Gruzdev out of the fold. As the line approached Quick-Step appeared from nowhere and not for the first time this season their lead-out appeared to operate on another level entirely.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|4:01:00
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|5
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|21
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|23
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|29
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|39
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|41
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|51
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|55
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|57
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|65
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|67
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|70
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|74
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|77
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|78
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|84
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|85
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|86
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|90
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|91
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|92
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|99
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|103
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|107
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|110
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|112
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|113
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|114
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|115
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|116
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|117
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|118
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|119
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|121
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|122
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|123
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|125
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|128
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|131
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|132
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|133
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|135
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|137
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|139
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|140
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|141
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|143
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|144
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|146
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|147
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|148
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|149
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|150
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|151
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|152
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|153
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:51
|154
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|155
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|156
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|157
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|158
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:29
|159
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|160
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:44
|161
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|10
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|3
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|4
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|5
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|pts
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|3
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|pts
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|12:03:00
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Dimension Data
|6
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Team Sunweb
|8
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|17
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|4:00:50
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|3
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:05
|4
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:06
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:07
|7
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:09
|9
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|11
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|24
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|26
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|27
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|29
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|35
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|36
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|40
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|46
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|47
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|56
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|60
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|61
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|69
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|71
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|74
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|78
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|79
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|81
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|82
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|85
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|87
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|88
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|89
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|93
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|94
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|102
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|106
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|110
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|113
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|116
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|117
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|118
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|119
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|120
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|121
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|122
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|124
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|125
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|127
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|128
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|130
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|133
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|134
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|137
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|139
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|140
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|141
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|143
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|144
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|146
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|147
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|148
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|149
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|150
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|151
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|152
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|153
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|154
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|155
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|156
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|157
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:01
|158
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|159
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:39
|160
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|161
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|19
|5
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|17
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|7
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|10
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|-24
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|-22
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|-18
|4
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|-16
|5
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|-6
|6
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|-4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|12:03:00
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Dimension Data
|6
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Team Sunweb
|8
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|17
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
