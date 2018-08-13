Image 1 of 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 25 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov injured in a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 Sep Vanmarcke and Yukiya Arashiro held up in the crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 Amund Grondahl Jansen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin) attended to by medics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 A crash disrupted the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Amund Grondahl Jansen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 25 Dimitri Peyskens (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) in the combativity jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 25 The sprint on stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) takes the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 25 The sprint on stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 25 Stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 25 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 Caleb Ewan (MItchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 Julius Van Den Berg (EF Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 Manuele Boaro and Elmar Reinders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 Julius Van Den Berg (EF Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 25 Tim Declercq (Quick Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 25 Stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 Stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) survived a late crash to win stage 1 of the 2018 BinckBank Tour. The young Dutchman came through the centre of the road in the closing 150 metres to beat Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line.

The stage was marred by a number of late crashes in the closing kilometres with road furniture, a tense peloton and wet conditions contributing to the chaos.

Quick-Step Floors, however, made light work of the conditions and allowed other teams to shoulder the responsibility of pulling back a late break and then leading out the sprint.

In the closing few hundred metres, the Belgian team took the initiative with Jakobsen opening his sprint on the left before drifting into the middle of the road. On the other side, Ewan hit out for the line, while Kittel was forced to start from further back after another disjointed lead-out. The German had the speed but ran out of road before Jakobsen could celebrate his win and the first leader's jersey in this year's race.

"It's my biggest victory since turning pro and I'm really proud of myself and the team, who put their confidence in me this morning and did a perfect job," Jakobsen said. "We had bad weather and the peloton was really nervous as we approached the line, but the team was flawless and starting the race in this manner gives us great confidence."

A late fall in the closing two kilometres saw a number of riders hit the deck, including Katusha's Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, but Jakobsen made use of a well-drilled Quick-Step outfit, which has now won 54 times this season at an average of a win every four days. For the 21-year-old Jakobsen, this was a third victory of the season after a breakthrough win at Scheldeprijs, and then a stage at the Tour des Fjords in Norway.

The stage was marked by an early break that included Dimitri Peyskens (WB Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Thomas Sprengers (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Julius Van den Berg (EF Education First-Drapac), Elmar Reinders (Roompot) and Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems Crelan).

The six-man move was never afforded more than a few minutes, with a sprint-heavy field keen to dictate the outcome of the stage. Mitchelton Scott posted Svein Tuft on the front and the veteran controlled the pace for much of the stage. The leaders sat at 45 seconds with 20km to go, with their fate virtually sealed as a number of sprint trains began to position themselves near the front of the peloton. Trek-Segafredo, AG2R La Mondiale and EF Education First-Drapac joined the action, with the break eventually caught with 13km to go.

Jan-willem Van Schip (Roompot) took a late flyer from the bunch but he was swapped as crashes took Magnus Cort, Rik Zabel and Dmitriy Gruzdev out of the fold. As the line approached Quick-Step appeared from nowhere and not for the first time this season their lead-out appeared to operate on another level entirely.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 4:01:00 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 5 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 14 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 18 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 19 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 20 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 21 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 23 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 28 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 29 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 30 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 33 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 34 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 36 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 38 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 39 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 41 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 42 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 51 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 54 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 55 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 56 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 57 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 61 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 62 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 65 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 67 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 68 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 69 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 70 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 71 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 73 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 74 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 76 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 77 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 78 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 81 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 84 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 85 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 86 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 89 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 90 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 91 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 92 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 93 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 95 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 96 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 97 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 98 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 99 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 103 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 104 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 105 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 106 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 107 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 108 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 109 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 110 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 111 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 112 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 113 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 114 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 115 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 116 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 117 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 118 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 119 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 121 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 122 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 123 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 125 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 126 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 127 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 128 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 130 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 131 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 132 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 133 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 135 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 137 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 138 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 139 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 140 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 141 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 142 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 143 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 144 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 145 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 146 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 147 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:56 148 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 149 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 150 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 151 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 152 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 153 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:51 154 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 155 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 156 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 157 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 158 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:29 159 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 160 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:08:44 161 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin

Primus Checkpoint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 10 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 3 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 6 4 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 5 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 2

Primus Checkpoint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 pts 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 8 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 3 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 3 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 pts 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 2 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 12:03:00 2 Team Sky 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Dimension Data 6 LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Team Sunweb 8 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Bahrain-Merida 12 Trek-Segafredo 13 Katusha-Alpecin 14 Astana Pro Team 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Veranda's Willems Crelan 17 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 18 UAE Team Emirates 19 Movistar Team 20 Mitchelton-Scott 21 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 22 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 4:00:50 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:04 3 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:05 4 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:07 7 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:09 9 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:10 11 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 20 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 22 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 24 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 25 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 26 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 27 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 29 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 33 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 34 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 35 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 36 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 39 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 40 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 41 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 43 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 44 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 46 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 47 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 54 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 55 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 56 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 59 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 60 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 61 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 64 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 65 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 66 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 69 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 71 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 72 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 73 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 74 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 75 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 77 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 78 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 79 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 80 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 81 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 82 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 85 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 87 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 88 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 89 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 92 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 93 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 94 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 96 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 98 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 99 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 100 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 101 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 102 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 103 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 106 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 108 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 109 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 110 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 112 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 113 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 114 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 115 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 116 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 117 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 118 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 119 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 120 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 121 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 122 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 124 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 125 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 127 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 128 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 129 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 130 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 132 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 133 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 134 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 137 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 138 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 139 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 140 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 141 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 142 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 143 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 144 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 145 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 146 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 147 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 148 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 149 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 150 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 151 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 152 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 153 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 154 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 155 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 156 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:06 157 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:01 158 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 159 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:39 160 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 161 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:08:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 30 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 25 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 19 5 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 7 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 10 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan -24 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij -22 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida -18 4 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise -16 5 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic -6 6 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale -4