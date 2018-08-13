Trending

BinckBank Tour: Jakobsen wins opener in Bolsward

Quick-Step Floors sprinter takes first leader's jersey

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) survived a late crash to win stage 1 of the 2018 BinckBank Tour. The young Dutchman came through the centre of the road in the closing 150 metres to beat Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line.

The stage was marred by a number of late crashes in the closing kilometres with road furniture, a tense peloton and wet conditions contributing to the chaos.

Quick-Step Floors, however, made light work of the conditions and allowed other teams to shoulder the responsibility of pulling back a late break and then leading out the sprint.

In the closing few hundred metres, the Belgian team took the initiative with Jakobsen opening his sprint on the left before drifting into the middle of the road. On the other side, Ewan hit out for the line, while Kittel was forced to start from further back after another disjointed lead-out. The German had the speed but ran out of road before Jakobsen could celebrate his win and the first leader's jersey in this year's race.

"It's my biggest victory since turning pro and I'm really proud of myself and the team, who put their confidence in me this morning and did a perfect job," Jakobsen said. "We had bad weather and the peloton was really nervous as we approached the line, but the team was flawless and starting the race in this manner gives us great confidence."

A late fall in the closing two kilometres saw a number of riders hit the deck, including Katusha's Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, but Jakobsen made use of a well-drilled Quick-Step outfit, which has now won 54 times this season at an average of a win every four days. For the 21-year-old Jakobsen, this was a third victory of the season after a breakthrough win at Scheldeprijs, and then a stage at the Tour des Fjords in Norway.

The stage was marked by an early break that included Dimitri Peyskens (WB Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Thomas Sprengers (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Julius Van den Berg (EF Education First-Drapac), Elmar Reinders (Roompot) and Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems Crelan).

The six-man move was never afforded more than a few minutes, with a sprint-heavy field keen to dictate the outcome of the stage. Mitchelton Scott posted Svein Tuft on the front and the veteran controlled the pace for much of the stage. The leaders sat at 45 seconds with 20km to go, with their fate virtually sealed as a number of sprint trains began to position themselves near the front of the peloton. Trek-Segafredo, AG2R La Mondiale and EF Education First-Drapac joined the action, with the break eventually caught with 13km to go.

Jan-willem Van Schip (Roompot) took a late flyer from the bunch but he was swapped as crashes took Magnus Cort, Rik Zabel and Dmitriy Gruzdev out of the fold. As the line approached Quick-Step appeared from nowhere and not for the first time this season their lead-out appeared to operate on another level entirely. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors4:01:00
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
5Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
7Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
10Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
14Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
17Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
18Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
19Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
20Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
21Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
23Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
28Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
29Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
30Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
31Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
32Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
33Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
34Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
36Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
38Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
39Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
41Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
42Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
51Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
54Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
55Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
56Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
57Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
58Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
59Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
60Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
61Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
62Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
64Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
65Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
66Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
67Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
68Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
69Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
70Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
71Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
72Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
73Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
74Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
76Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
77Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
80Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
81Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
83Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
84Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
85Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
86Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
87Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
89Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
90Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
91Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
92Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
93Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
94Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
95Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
96Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
97Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
98Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
99Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
103Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
104Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
105Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
106Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
107Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
108Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
109Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
110Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
111David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
112Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
113Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
114Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
115Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
116Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
117Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
118Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
119Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
121Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
122Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
123Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
125Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
126Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
127Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
128Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
129Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
130Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
131Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
132Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
133Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
134Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
135Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
136Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
137Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
138Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
139Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
140Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
141Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
142Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
143Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
144Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
145Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
146Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
147Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:56
148Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
149Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
150Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
151Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
152Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
153Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:01:51
154Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
155Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
156Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
157Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
158Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:29
159Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
160Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:08:44
161Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin

Primus Checkpoint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan10pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
3Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij6
4Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
5Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic2

Primus Checkpoint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan8
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
5Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan2
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors12:03:00
2Team Sky
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Lotto Soudal
5Dimension Data
6LottoNL-Jumbo
7Team Sunweb
8Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9BMC Racing Team
10Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Bahrain-Merida
12Trek-Segafredo
13Katusha-Alpecin
14Astana Pro Team
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Veranda's Willems Crelan
17Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
18UAE Team Emirates
19Movistar Team
20Mitchelton-Scott
21WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors4:00:50
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
3Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:05
4Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:06
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:07
7Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:09
9Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:00:10
11Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
16Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
19Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
20Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
22Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
23Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
24Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
25Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
26Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
27Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
29Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
32Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
33Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
34Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
35Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
36Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
37Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
38Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
39Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
40Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
41Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
43Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
44Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
46Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
47Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
55Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
56Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
59Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
60Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
61Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
62Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
63Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
64Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
65Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
66Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
68Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
69Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
70Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
71Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
72Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
73Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
74Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
75Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
76Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
77Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
78Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
79Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
80Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
81Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
84Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
87Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
88Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
89Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
90Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
92Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
93Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
94Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
95Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
96Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
97Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
98Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
99Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
100Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
101Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
102Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
103Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
106Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
108Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
109Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
110Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
112Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
113Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
114David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
115Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
116Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
117Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
118Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
119Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
120Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
121Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
122Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
124Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
125Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
127Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
128Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
129Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
130Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
131Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
132Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
133Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
134Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
135Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
136Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
137Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
138Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
139Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
140Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
141Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
142Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
143Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
144Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
145Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
146Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
147Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
148Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
149Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
150Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
151Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
152Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
153Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
154Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
155Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
156Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:06
157Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:02:01
158Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
159Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:39
160Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
161Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:08:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors30pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin25
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott22
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky19
5Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb17
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15
7Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe13
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo11
10Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan-24
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij-22
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida-18
4Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise-16
5Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic-6
6Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale-4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors12:03:00
2Team Sky
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Lotto Soudal
5Dimension Data
6LottoNL-Jumbo
7Team Sunweb
8Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9BMC Racing Team
10Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Bahrain-Merida
12Trek-Segafredo
13Katusha-Alpecin
14Astana Pro Team
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Veranda's Willems Crelan
17Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
18UAE Team Emirates
19Movistar Team
20Mitchelton-Scott
21WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

 

