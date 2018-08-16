Trending

BinckBank Tour: Stuyven wins stage 4 in Ardooie

Trek-Segafredo rider foils the sprinters

Image 1 of 19

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) claims stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) claims stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 19

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) celebrates winning stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) celebrates winning stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 19

Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Merida Green Leader Jersey Celebration at BinckBank Tour after stage 4

Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Merida Green Leader Jersey Celebration at BinckBank Tour after stage 4
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 19

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) celebrates on the podium after winning stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) celebrates on the podium after winning stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 19

Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Mitchelton - Scott Red Points Jersey Celebration at BinckBank Tour stage 4

Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Mitchelton - Scott Red Points Jersey Celebration at BinckBank Tour stage 4
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 19

Elmar Reinders of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij Green-Black Combativity Jersey at BinckBank Tour

Elmar Reinders of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij Green-Black Combativity Jersey at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 19

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) wins stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) wins stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 19

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) celebrates winning stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) celebrates winning stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 19

Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 19

Zico Waeytens of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan / Roy Curvers of Netherlands and Team Sunweb / Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Astana Pro Team / Crash

Zico Waeytens of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan / Roy Curvers of Netherlands and Team Sunweb / Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Astana Pro Team / Crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 19

Zico Waeytens of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan / Roy Curvers of Netherlands and Team Sunweb / Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Astana Pro Team / Crash

Zico Waeytens of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan / Roy Curvers of Netherlands and Team Sunweb / Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Astana Pro Team / Crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 19

The peloton splits during stgae 4 at BinckBankTour

The peloton splits during stgae 4 at BinckBankTour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 19

Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale leads one of the breakaways during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour

Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale leads one of the breakaways during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 19

Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale leads one of the breakaways during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour

Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale leads one of the breakaways during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 19

BinkBank Tour stage 4 breakaway: Nick Van Der Lijke of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij / Alex Kirsch of Luxembourg and Team Wb-Veranclassic Aqua Protect / Edward Planckaert of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan

BinkBank Tour stage 4 breakaway: Nick Van Der Lijke of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij / Alex Kirsch of Luxembourg and Team Wb-Veranclassic Aqua Protect / Edward Planckaert of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 19

Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour

Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 19

Katusha-Alpecin pull the field during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour

Katusha-Alpecin pull the field during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 19

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) claims stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) claims stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 19

BinckBank Tour stage 4 breakaway: Thomas Sprengers of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Lukas Spengler of Switzerland and Team Wb-Veranclassic Aqua Protect / Elmar Reinders of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

BinckBank Tour stage 4 breakaway: Thomas Sprengers of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Lukas Spengler of Switzerland and Team Wb-Veranclassic Aqua Protect / Elmar Reinders of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another win for a breakaway opportunist, and another missed chance for the sprinters, after a late attack from Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) saw the Belgian rider claim stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour.

The Trek rider attacked with just over 1km to go after an excellent set-up from his teammates. The 26-year-old quickly established a gap and despite a frantic chase from the bunch was able to hang on and take the win with Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) taking second and Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) taking third.

The decisive moment came with 1.8km to go. Trek Segafredo, without a pure sprinter in the race, hit the front and drove the pace with Mätthias Brandle, and Ryan Mullen hitting the front. They led through a 90-degree corner with Stuyven assuming the lead as the Irishman pulled up. Mads Pedersen - who had been on Stuyven's wheel - then eased off, allowing his teammate to create a 100m gap as he accelerated through the final turn. That was all the Belgian needed to take his first win since last year's race. Mitchelton-Scott threw everything at a last-ditch chase but Stuyven hung on to take a well-deserved victory.

In the overall standings, Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) extended his lead by two seconds. He responded when second-placed Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan) looked to take time during the Golden Kilometre, and the overnight leader now heads the race by three seconds ahead of stage 5. Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) remains at 22 seconds and in third overall.

How it unfolded

The stage saw a break go clear in the opening kilometres, but a chase and the promise of crosswinds saw the peloton reform with under 100km of racing to go. A second move eventually broke free with the Pro Continental teams once more on the charge.

Nick van der Lijke (Roompot-Dutch Lottery), Dries De Bondt (Verandas Willems-Crelan), Alex Kirsch (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) and Edward Planckaert (Sport Flanders-Baloise) quickly established a minute advantage. However, the bunch were eager not to repeat the antics of stage 3, in which they squandered the chance to set up a bunch sprint. This time the move was nullified with just over 32km to go, although Kirsch put in one final turn as the race began the first of two finishing circuits.

The fight for the general classification came into play during the race's Golden Kilometre, with De Bie looking to overturn Mohoric's slender overnight lead. The Belgian took the first sprint but was countered as the Bahrain rider claimed the second. At the third and final sprint, Michael Matthews took the honours before a brief lull as the sprinters' teams began to move up.

"In the golden kilometre I managed to win one sprint to keep the leader's jersey, so our goal was complete. Then I tried to do the sprint at the finish but went a bit early and couldn't hang on for top ten place. But it was important not to crash and tomorrow is a new day," Mohoric said at the line.

In the closing kilometre, EF Education First-Drapac set a rider up the road but the move was quickly brought back before Michael Valgren accelerated with 9km to go. The Dane was jumped on by Chris Juul Jensen, who duly marked the attacked for Ewan, and with 7km to go the bunch was once more riding as one unit.

Trek-Segafredo then took control. They play was as clinical as it was impressive, with Katusha-Alpecin and a number of other sprint teams unable to keep their trains together inside the closing stages. Only Wanty and Mitchelton were in contention as the race rounded the final corner but by then, Stuyven had done enough to cap an excellent team performance with a stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3:44:46
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
4Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
7Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
12Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
21Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
23Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
30Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
31Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
32Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
33Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
35Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
38Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
39Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
40Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
41Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
42Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
43Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
44Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
46Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
49Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
50Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
51Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
52Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
53Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
54Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
56Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
57Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
58Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
59Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
60Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
61Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
62Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
63Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
64Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
65Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
66Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
68Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
69Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
70Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
71Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
72Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
74Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
75Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
76Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
77Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
78Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
79Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
80Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
82Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
83Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
84Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
85Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
87Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
88Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
90Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
91Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
93Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
95Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
96Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
97Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
98Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
99Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
101Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
102Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
104Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
105Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
106Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
107Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
108Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
109Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
110Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
111Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
112Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
114Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
115Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
116Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
117Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
118Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:23
119Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
120Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
121Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
122Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:29
123Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
124Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:33
125David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
126Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
127Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
128Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
129Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
130Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
131Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
133Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
134Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
135Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
136Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:42
137Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
138Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
139Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
140Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:12
141Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
142Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:25
143Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:35
144Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
145Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
146Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
147Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
148Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
149Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
150Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:48
151Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
152Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:09
153Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:03
154Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:07:34
155Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:11:36
DNFFabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
DNFYousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNSAlex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo30pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott25
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors22
4Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe19
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
7Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data13
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12
9Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ11
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10

Primus Checkpoint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
3Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
4Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
5Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan2

Primus Checkpoint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan10pts
2Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
3Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij6
4Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
5Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:03
2Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:02
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:01

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:03
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:02
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:01

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:03
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:02
3Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:01

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe11:14:18
2Quick-Step Floors
3BMC Racing Team
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Team Sunweb
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7FDJ
8Dimension Data
9Lotto Soudal
10LottoNL-Jumbo
11UAE Team Emirates
12WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Astana Pro Team
15Bahrain-Merida
16Team Sky
17Mitchelton-Scott
18Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Movistar Team
21Veranda's Willems Crelan
22Katusha-Alpecin
23Trek-Segafredo0:00:24

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida11:48:28
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:03
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
4Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:28
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:30
6Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:32
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:37
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:41
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:45
14Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:50
16Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
17Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:52
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:54
23Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
24Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
26Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
28Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
30Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:07
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:08
34Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
36Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:09
37Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:11
38Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:17
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:18
40Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:19
41Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:20
42Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:22
43Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
44Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
45Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:23
46Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:25
47Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:26
48Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
49Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
51Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:29
52Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:30
53Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:33
54Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:36
55Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:39
56Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
57Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:41
58Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
59Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
60Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:46
62Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:50
63Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:52
64Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
65Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
66Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:01:53
67Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
68Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:59
69Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:00
70Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:01
71Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
72Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:07
73Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:15
74Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:16
75Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:22
76Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:29
77Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:31
78Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:32
79Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
80Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:34
81Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
82Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:35
83Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:37
84Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:43
85Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
86Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:45
87Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
88Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:49
89Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
90Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:53
91Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:02:56
92Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
93Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:57
94Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:58
95Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:00
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:03
97Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
98Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:08
99Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:10
100Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:13
101Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:15
102Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:17
103Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:19
104Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:03:22
105Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:23
106Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:30
107Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:31
108Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:33
109Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:34
110Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:35
111Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:36
112Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:03:43
113Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:44
114Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:48
115Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:53
116Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:58
117Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:00
118Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:05
119Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:07
120Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:08
121Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
122David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:10
123Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:15
124Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:17
125Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:18
126Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:04:19
127Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
128Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:34
129Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:35
130Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:04:44
131Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:50
132Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:56
133Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:59
134Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:03
136Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
137Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:17
138Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:25
139Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:35
140Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:37
141Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:05
142Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:13
143Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:32
144Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:46
145Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:06:47
146Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:06:52
147Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:07:53
148Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:09:13
149Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:08
150Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:24
151Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:11:15
152Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:18
153Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:25
154Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:12:54
155Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:24:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott47pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo41
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo40
4Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe32
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
6Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij30
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert29
8Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb28
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic25
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin25
12Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan22
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb22
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors22
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale22
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida19
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
18Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky19
19Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors17
20Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij17
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin15
22Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott13
24Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data13
25Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe13
26Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
27Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
28Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ11
29Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
30Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij-38
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan-36
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise-28
4Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij-24
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic-18
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida-18
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan-16
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida-12
9Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic-10
10Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij-10
11Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise-8
12Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij-6
13Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic-6
14Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team-4
15Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic-4
16Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale-4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team35:27:28
2Team Sunweb0:00:12
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
4Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
5EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:38
6Lotto Soudal0:00:44
7LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:46
8Team Sky0:00:51
9UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
10Bahrain-Merida0:00:58
11Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
13FDJ0:01:24
14Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:28
15Astana Pro Team0:01:57
16WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:01
17AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
18Dimension Data0:02:10
19Mitchelton-Scott0:02:12
20Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:25
21Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:38
22Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:04
23Movistar Team0:03:58

