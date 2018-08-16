Image 1 of 19 Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) claims stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) celebrates winning stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 19 Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Merida Green Leader Jersey Celebration at BinckBank Tour after stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 19 Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) celebrates on the podium after winning stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 19 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Mitchelton - Scott Red Points Jersey Celebration at BinckBank Tour stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 19 Elmar Reinders of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij Green-Black Combativity Jersey at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 19 Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) wins stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 19 Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) celebrates winning stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 19 Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 19 Zico Waeytens of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan / Roy Curvers of Netherlands and Team Sunweb / Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Astana Pro Team / Crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 19 Zico Waeytens of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan / Roy Curvers of Netherlands and Team Sunweb / Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Astana Pro Team / Crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 19 The peloton splits during stgae 4 at BinckBankTour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 19 Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale leads one of the breakaways during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 19 Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale leads one of the breakaways during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 19 BinkBank Tour stage 4 breakaway: Nick Van Der Lijke of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij / Alex Kirsch of Luxembourg and Team Wb-Veranclassic Aqua Protect / Edward Planckaert of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 19 Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 19 Katusha-Alpecin pull the field during stage 4 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 19 Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) claims stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 19 BinckBank Tour stage 4 breakaway: Thomas Sprengers of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Lukas Spengler of Switzerland and Team Wb-Veranclassic Aqua Protect / Elmar Reinders of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another win for a breakaway opportunist, and another missed chance for the sprinters, after a late attack from Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) saw the Belgian rider claim stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour.

The Trek rider attacked with just over 1km to go after an excellent set-up from his teammates. The 26-year-old quickly established a gap and despite a frantic chase from the bunch was able to hang on and take the win with Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) taking second and Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) taking third.

The decisive moment came with 1.8km to go. Trek Segafredo, without a pure sprinter in the race, hit the front and drove the pace with Mätthias Brandle, and Ryan Mullen hitting the front. They led through a 90-degree corner with Stuyven assuming the lead as the Irishman pulled up. Mads Pedersen - who had been on Stuyven's wheel - then eased off, allowing his teammate to create a 100m gap as he accelerated through the final turn. That was all the Belgian needed to take his first win since last year's race. Mitchelton-Scott threw everything at a last-ditch chase but Stuyven hung on to take a well-deserved victory.

In the overall standings, Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) extended his lead by two seconds. He responded when second-placed Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan) looked to take time during the Golden Kilometre, and the overnight leader now heads the race by three seconds ahead of stage 5. Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) remains at 22 seconds and in third overall.

How it unfolded

The stage saw a break go clear in the opening kilometres, but a chase and the promise of crosswinds saw the peloton reform with under 100km of racing to go. A second move eventually broke free with the Pro Continental teams once more on the charge.

Nick van der Lijke (Roompot-Dutch Lottery), Dries De Bondt (Verandas Willems-Crelan), Alex Kirsch (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) and Edward Planckaert (Sport Flanders-Baloise) quickly established a minute advantage. However, the bunch were eager not to repeat the antics of stage 3, in which they squandered the chance to set up a bunch sprint. This time the move was nullified with just over 32km to go, although Kirsch put in one final turn as the race began the first of two finishing circuits.

The fight for the general classification came into play during the race's Golden Kilometre, with De Bie looking to overturn Mohoric's slender overnight lead. The Belgian took the first sprint but was countered as the Bahrain rider claimed the second. At the third and final sprint, Michael Matthews took the honours before a brief lull as the sprinters' teams began to move up.

"In the golden kilometre I managed to win one sprint to keep the leader's jersey, so our goal was complete. Then I tried to do the sprint at the finish but went a bit early and couldn't hang on for top ten place. But it was important not to crash and tomorrow is a new day," Mohoric said at the line.

In the closing kilometre, EF Education First-Drapac set a rider up the road but the move was quickly brought back before Michael Valgren accelerated with 9km to go. The Dane was jumped on by Chris Juul Jensen, who duly marked the attacked for Ewan, and with 7km to go the bunch was once more riding as one unit.

Trek-Segafredo then took control. They play was as clinical as it was impressive, with Katusha-Alpecin and a number of other sprint teams unable to keep their trains together inside the closing stages. Only Wanty and Mitchelton were in contention as the race rounded the final corner but by then, Stuyven had done enough to cap an excellent team performance with a stage win.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:44:46 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 12 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 13 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 23 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 27 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 30 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 31 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 32 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 33 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 38 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 41 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 42 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 43 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 44 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 46 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 49 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 50 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 51 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 52 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 54 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 56 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 57 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 58 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 60 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 61 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 62 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 63 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 64 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 65 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 66 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 67 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 69 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 70 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 72 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 74 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 75 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 78 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 79 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 82 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 83 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 84 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 85 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 87 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 88 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 93 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 96 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 97 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 98 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 99 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 101 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 102 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 104 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 105 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 106 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 107 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 108 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 110 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 114 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 115 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 116 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 117 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 118 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23 119 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 120 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 121 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:29 123 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 124 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:33 125 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 126 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 127 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 128 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 129 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 130 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 131 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 133 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 134 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 135 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 136 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:42 137 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 138 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 139 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 140 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:12 141 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 142 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:25 143 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:35 144 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 145 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 146 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 147 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 148 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 149 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 150 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:48 151 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 152 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:09 153 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:03 154 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:07:34 155 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:36 DNF Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors DNF Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates DNF Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNS Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 30 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 25 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 22 4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 13 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 9 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 11 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10

Primus Checkpoint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 3 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 4 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 2

Primus Checkpoint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 10 pts 2 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 3 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 6 4 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 5 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:03 2 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:02 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:01

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:03 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:02 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:01

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:03 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:02 3 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:01

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 11:14:18 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 BMC Racing Team 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Team Sunweb 6 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 FDJ 8 Dimension Data 9 Lotto Soudal 10 LottoNL-Jumbo 11 UAE Team Emirates 12 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 13 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Bahrain-Merida 16 Team Sky 17 Mitchelton-Scott 18 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 20 Movistar Team 21 Veranda's Willems Crelan 22 Katusha-Alpecin 23 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 11:48:28 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:03 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 4 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:28 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:30 6 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:32 7 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:37 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:41 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:42 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 13 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:45 14 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:50 16 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 17 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:52 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:54 23 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 24 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 26 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:00 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 29 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:04 30 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:07 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:08 34 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 36 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 37 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:11 38 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:17 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:18 40 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:19 41 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:20 42 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:22 43 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 44 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 45 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:23 46 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:25 47 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:26 48 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 49 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:29 52 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30 53 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:33 54 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 55 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:39 56 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 57 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:41 58 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 59 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:46 62 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:50 63 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:52 64 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 65 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 66 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:53 67 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:56 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:59 69 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:00 70 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:01 71 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 72 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:07 73 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:15 74 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:16 75 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:22 76 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:29 77 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:31 78 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:32 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:34 81 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 82 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:35 83 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:37 84 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 85 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 86 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:45 87 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 88 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:49 89 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 90 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:53 91 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:02:56 92 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 93 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:57 94 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:58 95 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:00 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:03 97 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 98 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:08 99 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:10 100 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:13 101 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:15 102 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:17 103 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:19 104 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:22 105 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:23 106 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:30 107 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:31 108 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:33 109 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:34 110 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:35 111 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:36 112 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:43 113 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:44 114 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:48 115 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:53 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:58 117 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:00 118 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:05 119 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:07 120 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:08 121 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 122 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:10 123 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:15 124 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:17 125 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:18 126 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:19 127 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 128 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:34 129 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:35 130 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:04:44 131 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:50 132 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:56 133 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:59 134 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:03 136 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08 137 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:17 138 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:25 139 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:35 140 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:37 141 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:05 142 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:13 143 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:32 144 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:46 145 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:47 146 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:52 147 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:53 148 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:09:13 149 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:08 150 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:24 151 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:11:15 152 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:18 153 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:25 154 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:54 155 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 47 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 41 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 6 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 30 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 29 8 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 28 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 25 10 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 25 12 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 22 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 22 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 22 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 19 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 18 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 19 19 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 17 20 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 17 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 15 22 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 24 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 13 25 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 26 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 27 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 28 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 11 29 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 30 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij -38 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan -36 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise -28 4 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij -24 5 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic -18 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida -18 7 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan -16 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida -12 9 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic -10 10 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij -10 11 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise -8 12 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij -6 13 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic -6 14 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team -4 15 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic -4 16 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale -4