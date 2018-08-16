BinckBank Tour: Stuyven wins stage 4 in Ardooie
Trek-Segafredo rider foils the sprinters
Stage 4 : Blankenberge - Ardooie
Another win for a breakaway opportunist, and another missed chance for the sprinters, after a late attack from Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) saw the Belgian rider claim stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour.
The Trek rider attacked with just over 1km to go after an excellent set-up from his teammates. The 26-year-old quickly established a gap and despite a frantic chase from the bunch was able to hang on and take the win with Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) taking second and Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) taking third.
The decisive moment came with 1.8km to go. Trek Segafredo, without a pure sprinter in the race, hit the front and drove the pace with Mätthias Brandle, and Ryan Mullen hitting the front. They led through a 90-degree corner with Stuyven assuming the lead as the Irishman pulled up. Mads Pedersen - who had been on Stuyven's wheel - then eased off, allowing his teammate to create a 100m gap as he accelerated through the final turn. That was all the Belgian needed to take his first win since last year's race. Mitchelton-Scott threw everything at a last-ditch chase but Stuyven hung on to take a well-deserved victory.
In the overall standings, Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) extended his lead by two seconds. He responded when second-placed Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan) looked to take time during the Golden Kilometre, and the overnight leader now heads the race by three seconds ahead of stage 5. Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) remains at 22 seconds and in third overall.
How it unfolded
The stage saw a break go clear in the opening kilometres, but a chase and the promise of crosswinds saw the peloton reform with under 100km of racing to go. A second move eventually broke free with the Pro Continental teams once more on the charge.
Nick van der Lijke (Roompot-Dutch Lottery), Dries De Bondt (Verandas Willems-Crelan), Alex Kirsch (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) and Edward Planckaert (Sport Flanders-Baloise) quickly established a minute advantage. However, the bunch were eager not to repeat the antics of stage 3, in which they squandered the chance to set up a bunch sprint. This time the move was nullified with just over 32km to go, although Kirsch put in one final turn as the race began the first of two finishing circuits.
The fight for the general classification came into play during the race's Golden Kilometre, with De Bie looking to overturn Mohoric's slender overnight lead. The Belgian took the first sprint but was countered as the Bahrain rider claimed the second. At the third and final sprint, Michael Matthews took the honours before a brief lull as the sprinters' teams began to move up.
"In the golden kilometre I managed to win one sprint to keep the leader's jersey, so our goal was complete. Then I tried to do the sprint at the finish but went a bit early and couldn't hang on for top ten place. But it was important not to crash and tomorrow is a new day," Mohoric said at the line.
In the closing kilometre, EF Education First-Drapac set a rider up the road but the move was quickly brought back before Michael Valgren accelerated with 9km to go. The Dane was jumped on by Chris Juul Jensen, who duly marked the attacked for Ewan, and with 7km to go the bunch was once more riding as one unit.
Trek-Segafredo then took control. They play was as clinical as it was impressive, with Katusha-Alpecin and a number of other sprint teams unable to keep their trains together inside the closing stages. Only Wanty and Mitchelton were in contention as the race rounded the final corner but by then, Stuyven had done enough to cap an excellent team performance with a stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:44:46
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|23
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|30
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|31
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|32
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|33
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|38
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|42
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|43
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|44
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|46
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|51
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|56
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|57
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|61
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|66
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|70
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|72
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|74
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|78
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|79
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|82
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|83
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|88
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|97
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|98
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|99
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|101
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|102
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|106
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|107
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|108
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|110
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|114
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|116
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|117
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|118
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:23
|119
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|120
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:29
|123
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|124
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:33
|125
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|127
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|128
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|129
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|130
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|133
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|135
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|136
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|137
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|138
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|139
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|140
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|141
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:25
|143
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|144
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|146
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|147
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|148
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|149
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:48
|151
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|152
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:09
|153
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:03
|154
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:07:34
|155
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:36
|DNF
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNS
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|4
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|9
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|3
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|4
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|10
|pts
|2
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|3
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|4
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|5
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:03
|2
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:02
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:03
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:02
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:03
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:02
|3
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:14:18
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Team Sunweb
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|FDJ
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Team Sky
|17
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|11:48:28
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:03
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:28
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|6
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:32
|7
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:37
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:41
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:42
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:45
|14
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|16
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|17
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:54
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|24
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|26
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|30
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:07
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:08
|34
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|36
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|37
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:11
|38
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:17
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:18
|40
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:19
|41
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:20
|42
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|43
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|44
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|46
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:25
|47
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:26
|48
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:29
|52
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:30
|53
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:33
|54
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|55
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:39
|56
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:41
|58
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|59
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:46
|62
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:50
|63
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:52
|64
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|65
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:53
|67
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:59
|69
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:00
|70
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:01
|71
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|72
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:07
|73
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:15
|74
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|75
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:22
|76
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|77
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:31
|78
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:32
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:34
|81
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|82
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:35
|83
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:37
|84
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:43
|85
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|86
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:45
|87
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|88
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:49
|89
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|90
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:53
|91
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|92
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|93
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:57
|94
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:58
|95
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:00
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:03
|97
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:08
|99
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:10
|100
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:13
|101
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:15
|102
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:17
|103
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:19
|104
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:22
|105
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:23
|106
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:30
|107
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:31
|108
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:33
|109
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:34
|110
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:35
|111
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:36
|112
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:43
|113
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:44
|114
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:48
|115
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:53
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:58
|117
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:00
|118
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:05
|119
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:07
|120
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:08
|121
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:10
|123
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:15
|124
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:17
|125
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:18
|126
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:19
|127
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:26
|128
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:34
|129
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:35
|130
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:04:44
|131
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:50
|132
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:56
|133
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:59
|134
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:03
|136
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|137
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:17
|138
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:25
|139
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:35
|140
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:37
|141
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:05
|142
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:13
|143
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:32
|144
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:46
|145
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:47
|146
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:52
|147
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:53
|148
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:09:13
|149
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:08
|150
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:24
|151
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:11:15
|152
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:18
|153
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:25
|154
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:54
|155
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|4
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|6
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|29
|8
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|11
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|12
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|22
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|18
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|19
|19
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|20
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|21
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|22
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|24
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|25
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|26
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|27
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|28
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|29
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|30
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|-38
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|-36
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|-28
|4
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|-24
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|-18
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|-18
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|-16
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|-12
|9
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|-10
|10
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|-10
|11
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|-8
|12
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|-6
|13
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|-6
|14
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|15
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|-4
|16
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|-4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|35:27:28
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:12
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|5
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:38
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|7
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:46
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:51
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:58
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|13
|FDJ
|0:01:24
|14
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:28
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|16
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:01
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:02:10
|19
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:12
|20
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|21
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:38
|22
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:04
|23
|Movistar Team
|0:03:58
