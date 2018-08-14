Image 1 of 25 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) en route to the victory (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 25 Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems-Crelan) in the combativity jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 25 A keg of beer for Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems-Crelan) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 25 Stefan Küng (BMC) in the points jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 25 Stefan Küng (BMC) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 25 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 25 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 25 Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 25 Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 25 Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 25 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 25 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 25 Dries de Bondt (Verandas Willems-Crelan) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 25 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 25 Miles Scotson (BMC) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 25 Sebastian Langeveld (EF-Drapac) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 25 Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 25 Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 25 Tobais Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 25 Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 25 Dylan van Baarle (Sky) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 25 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 25 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team) moved into the overall lead at the BinckBank Tour after he powered to victory in the 12.7km individual time trial in Venray on stage 2. The Swiss rider produced a fine ride over the short test to finish some 14 seconds ahead of European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal).

Küng, who will ride for Groupama-FDJ next season, was among the favourites for last week's European Championships, but he never found his rhythm in Glasgow and had to settle for 7th place in the event. It was altogether different story in the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, where Küng delivered a consummate time trialling display to claim a most emphatic victory.

"It was a really good TT from my side. I had a plan in mind of how to approach it and how to execute it and I was completely on it from the first metre," Küng said afterwards. "Compared to Glasgow, where Victor won, I don't know, my head, I just wasn't mentally ready for it. Today I tried to do better, and it worked out, and I'm really happy."

Campenaerts appeared to think he had done enough to claim the stage honours when he beat the previous best established by Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb). The Belgian raised a finger in celebration as he hit the finish line one second quicker than Andersen, but he barely had time to settle in the hot seat before Küng was steaming into the finishing straight with a new best time.

"In the end you also need the power in the legs, but really it was the mental approach there. [In Glasgow] it felt afterwards kind of like I'd done a training ride - I was pushing hard on the straights but on the corners, I was really cautious," Küng said. "Here, I had a really good look at it, I had a strategy of how to approach each corner and instead of just riding it I was really attacking the course. I think that made the difference today."

GC contention

After Monday's rain-soaked opening road stage, conditions were rather more agreeable for the stage 2 time trial, where Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) was an early pace-setter. The Briton beat riders of the calibre of Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) and Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), and his time of 14:30 was good enough for 6th place on the stage.

Dowsett was dislodged from the top of the leader board by Michael Matthews (Sunweb), who highlighted his GC aspirations by recording what turned out to be the day's 4th fastest time, 15 seconds down on Küng. His Sunweb teammate Andersen came through the finish fractions of a second quicker to take third on the stage, leaving Sunweb with a formidable double-pronged threat in the latter part of the BinckBank Tour.

Quick-Step Floors are always strong performers in the BinckBank Tour, and Max Schachmann was their best-placed rider on Tuesday. The German took 5th, 19 seconds down on Küng, while Yves Lampaert was 10th at 23 seconds. 2016 overall winner Niki Terpstra conceded 31 seconds.

Stage 1 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step), meanwhile, was the last rider down the start ramp and he came across the line 1:25 down on Küng, who inherits the green jersey of race leader.

In the overall standings, Küng is 14 seconds up on Campenaerts and 15 ahead of the Sunweb pairing of Matthews and Andersen.

After its opening in the Netherlands, the BinckBank Tour crosses into Belgium on Wednesday, and the sprinters will hope to be to the fore once again at the finish in Antwerp. The final weekend, with a tough stage in Limburg followed by the grand finale in Geraardsbergen, looks like the next major rendezvous in the GC race, though in a race of tight margins, even day counts.

"There are not many opportunities for my type of rider to go for GC in stage races. This course looks pretty good," Küng said. "For sure, there will be some hard days, like in Limburg and then Geraardsbergen, but the goal is to defend this jersey for as long as possible."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:11 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:14 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:15 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:19 6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 8 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:23 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:24 12 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:28 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 15 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 17 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:30 18 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 22 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34 24 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 27 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:37 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:38 29 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 30 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 31 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 34 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:42 35 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:44 37 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:45 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:46 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 43 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 44 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:49 45 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:50 46 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:51 47 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 48 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:54 49 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:55 50 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 51 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56 52 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 54 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 55 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:58 56 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 57 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 58 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:00 60 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 61 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:01 62 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 64 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:03 65 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:04 66 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 69 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:06 70 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 71 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 72 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 73 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:08 74 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:09 76 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:11 77 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12 78 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 79 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:13 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:14 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:15 85 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:16 86 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 88 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:17 89 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 91 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 93 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:19 94 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 95 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 96 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:21 98 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:22 99 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 100 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:24 101 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:25 102 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 104 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:27 105 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 106 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 107 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:28 108 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 109 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:29 110 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 111 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:30 112 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 113 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 114 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:31 115 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 116 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 117 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 118 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:36 119 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 120 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:37 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 122 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 123 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38 124 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:39 125 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 127 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:40 128 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 129 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 130 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:41 131 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:45 132 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 133 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 134 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:49 135 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 136 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:53 137 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 138 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:54 139 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 140 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:59 141 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:00 142 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:01 143 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:03 144 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:05 145 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 146 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07 147 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 149 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 150 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:10 151 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 152 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:13 153 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 154 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:16 155 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:17 156 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:21 157 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 158 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:25 159 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:34 DNS Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida DNS Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 pts 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 22 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 17 6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 15 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 8 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:43:31 2 Team Sunweb 0:00:12 3 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:15 4 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 6 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 8 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:46 9 Team Sky 0:00:51 10 Mitchelton-Scott 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15 13 FDJ 0:01:24 14 Movistar Team 0:01:55 15 Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:02:06 18 Dimension Data 0:02:10 19 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:25 20 Veranda's Willems Crelan 21 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:04 22 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:03:09 23 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:15

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:15:11 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:14 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:15 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:19 6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 8 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:23 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:24 12 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:28 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 15 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 17 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:30 18 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 22 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34 24 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 27 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:37 28 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:38 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 31 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 32 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 33 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:42 36 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 37 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:45 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:46 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 43 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 44 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:49 45 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:50 46 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:51 47 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 48 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:54 49 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:55 50 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 51 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56 52 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 54 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 55 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:58 56 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 57 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 58 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:00 60 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 61 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:01 62 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 64 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:04 65 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 66 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 69 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:06 70 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 71 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 72 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:08 73 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:09 75 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:11 76 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 77 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12 78 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 79 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:13 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:14 82 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 83 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:15 84 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 85 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 86 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 87 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:17 88 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 89 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 92 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:19 93 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 94 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 95 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:21 97 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:22 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:24 99 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 100 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 101 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:27 102 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 104 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:28 105 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 106 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:29 107 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 108 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:30 109 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 110 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 111 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:31 112 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:33 113 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 114 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 115 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:36 116 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:37 118 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 119 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 120 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38 121 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:39 122 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 124 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:40 125 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 126 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:41 127 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:45 128 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 129 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 130 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:49 131 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 132 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:53 133 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 134 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:54 135 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 136 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:59 137 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:00 138 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 139 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:01 140 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:05 141 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07 142 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 144 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 145 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:10 146 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 147 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 148 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:13 149 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:16 150 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:17 151 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:21 152 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:25 154 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:34 155 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:54 156 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:56 157 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:46 158 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:02 159 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 pts 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 30 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 25 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 22 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 19 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 17 10 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 15 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 14 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 15 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 16 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 17 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 19 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 20 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10