BinckBank Tour: Kung wins time trial

Swiss rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 25

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) en route to the victory

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) en route to the victory
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 25

Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems-Crelan) in the combativity jersey

Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems-Crelan) in the combativity jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 25

A keg of beer for Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems-Crelan)

A keg of beer for Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems-Crelan)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 25

Stefan Küng (BMC) in the points jersey

Stefan Küng (BMC) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 25

Stefan Küng (BMC) in the leader's jersey

Stefan Küng (BMC) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 25

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 25

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 25

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 25

Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar)

Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 25

Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale)

Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 25

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 25

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 25

Dries de Bondt (Verandas Willems-Crelan)

Dries de Bondt (Verandas Willems-Crelan)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 25

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 25

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin)

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 25

Miles Scotson (BMC)

Miles Scotson (BMC)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 25

Sebastian Langeveld (EF-Drapac)

Sebastian Langeveld (EF-Drapac)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 25

Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott)

Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 25

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 25

Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb)

Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 25

Tobais Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ)

Tobais Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 25

Andriy Grivko (Astana)

Andriy Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 25

Dylan van Baarle (Sky)

Dylan van Baarle (Sky)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 25

Michael Matthews (Sunweb)

Michael Matthews (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 25

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors)

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team) moved into the overall lead at the BinckBank Tour after he powered to victory in the 12.7km individual time trial in Venray on stage 2. The Swiss rider produced a fine ride over the short test to finish some 14 seconds ahead of European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal).

Küng, who will ride for Groupama-FDJ next season, was among the favourites for last week's European Championships, but he never found his rhythm in Glasgow and had to settle for 7th place in the event. It was altogether different story in the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, where Küng delivered a consummate time trialling display to claim a most emphatic victory.

"It was a really good TT from my side. I had a plan in mind of how to approach it and how to execute it and I was completely on it from the first metre," Küng said afterwards. "Compared to Glasgow, where Victor won, I don't know, my head, I just wasn't mentally ready for it. Today I tried to do better, and it worked out, and I'm really happy."

Campenaerts appeared to think he had done enough to claim the stage honours when he beat the previous best established by Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb). The Belgian raised a finger in celebration as he hit the finish line one second quicker than Andersen, but he barely had time to settle in the hot seat before Küng was steaming into the finishing straight with a new best time.

"In the end you also need the power in the legs, but really it was the mental approach there. [In Glasgow] it felt afterwards kind of like I'd done a training ride - I was pushing hard on the straights but on the corners, I was really cautious," Küng said. "Here, I had a really good look at it, I had a strategy of how to approach each corner and instead of just riding it I was really attacking the course. I think that made the difference today."

GC contention

After Monday's rain-soaked opening road stage, conditions were rather more agreeable for the stage 2 time trial, where Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) was an early pace-setter. The Briton beat riders of the calibre of Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) and Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), and his time of 14:30 was good enough for 6th place on the stage.

Dowsett was dislodged from the top of the leader board by Michael Matthews (Sunweb), who highlighted his GC aspirations by recording what turned out to be the day's 4th fastest time, 15 seconds down on Küng. His Sunweb teammate Andersen came through the finish fractions of a second quicker to take third on the stage, leaving Sunweb with a formidable double-pronged threat in the latter part of the BinckBank Tour.

Quick-Step Floors are always strong performers in the BinckBank Tour, and Max Schachmann was their best-placed rider on Tuesday. The German took 5th, 19 seconds down on Küng, while Yves Lampaert was 10th at 23 seconds. 2016 overall winner Niki Terpstra conceded 31 seconds.

Stage 1 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step), meanwhile, was the last rider down the start ramp and he came across the line 1:25 down on Küng, who inherits the green jersey of race leader.

In the overall standings, Küng is 14 seconds up on Campenaerts and 15 ahead of the Sunweb pairing of Matthews and Andersen.

After its opening in the Netherlands, the BinckBank Tour crosses into Belgium on Wednesday, and the sprinters will hope to be to the fore once again at the finish in Antwerp. The final weekend, with a tough stage in Limburg followed by the grand finale in Geraardsbergen, looks like the next major rendezvous in the GC race, though in a race of tight margins, even day counts.

"There are not many opportunities for my type of rider to go for GC in stage races. This course looks pretty good," Küng said. "For sure, there will be some hard days, like in Limburg and then Geraardsbergen, but the goal is to defend this jersey for as long as possible."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:11
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:15
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:19
6Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
8Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:23
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
11Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:24
12Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
13Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:28
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
15Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
16Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
17Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:30
18Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:31
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:32
22Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
24Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
25Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:35
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
27Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:38
29Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
30Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
31Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:40
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:42
35Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
36Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:44
37Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:45
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:46
41Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
43Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
44Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:49
45Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:50
46Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:51
47Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
48Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:54
49Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:55
50Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
51Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:56
52Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
53Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
54Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
55Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:58
56Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:00
60Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
61Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:01
62Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
64Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:03
65Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:04
66Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
68Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
69Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:06
70Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
71Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
72Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
73Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:08
74Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
75Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:09
76Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:11
77Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:12
78Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
79Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:01:13
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
81Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:14
82Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
83Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
84Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:15
85Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:16
86Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
87Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
88Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:17
89Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
91Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
93Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:19
94Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
95Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
96Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:21
98Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:22
99Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
100Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:24
101Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:01:25
102Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
103Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
104Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:27
105Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
106Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
107Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:28
108Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
109Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:29
110Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
111Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:30
112Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
113Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
114Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:01:31
115Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
116Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
117Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
118Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:36
119Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
120Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:37
121Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
122Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
123Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:38
124Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:39
125Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
126Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
127Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:40
128Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
129Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
130Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:41
131Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:45
132Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
133Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
134Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:49
135Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
136Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:53
137Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
138Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:54
139David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
140Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:59
141Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:02:00
142Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:02:01
143Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:03
144Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:02:05
145Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
146Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:07
147Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
149Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
150Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:10
151Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
152Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:13
153Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
154Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:16
155Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:17
156Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:02:21
157Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
158Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:25
159Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:34
DNSYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
DNSViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team30pts
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb22
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors17
6Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin15
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott13
8Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:43:31
2Team Sunweb0:00:12
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
4Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
5Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Lotto Soudal0:00:44
8LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:46
9Team Sky0:00:51
10Mitchelton-Scott
11UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
13FDJ0:01:24
14Movistar Team0:01:55
15Astana Pro Team0:01:57
16AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
17Bahrain-Merida0:02:06
18Dimension Data0:02:10
19Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:25
20Veranda's Willems Crelan
21Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:04
22WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:09
23Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:15

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:15:11
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:15
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:19
6Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
8Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:23
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
11Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:24
12Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
13Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:28
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
15Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
16Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
17Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:30
18Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:31
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:32
22Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
24Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
25Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:35
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
27Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
28Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
31Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
32Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:40
33Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
34Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
35Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:42
36Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
37Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:45
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:46
41Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
43Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
44Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:49
45Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:50
46Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:51
47Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
48Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:54
49Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:55
50Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
51Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:56
52Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
53Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
54Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
55Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:58
56Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:00
60Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
61Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:01
62Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
64Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:04
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
66Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
68Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
69Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:06
70Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
71Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
72Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:08
73Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
74Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:09
75Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:11
76Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
77Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:12
78Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
79Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:01:13
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
81Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:14
82Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
83Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:15
84Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
85Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
86Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
87Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:17
88Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
89Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
92Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:19
93Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
94Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
95Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:21
97Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:22
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:24
99Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
100Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
101Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:27
102Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
103Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
104Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:28
105Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
106Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:29
107Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
108Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:30
109Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
110Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
111Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:01:31
112Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:33
113Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
114Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
115Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:36
116Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
117Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:37
118Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
119Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
120Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:38
121Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:39
122Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
123Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
124Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:40
125Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
126Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:41
127Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:45
128Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
129Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
130Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:49
131Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
132Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:53
133Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
134Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:54
135David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
136Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:59
137Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:00
138Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
139Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:02:01
140Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:05
141Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:07
142Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
144Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
145Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:10
146Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
147Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
148Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:13
149Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:16
150Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:17
151Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:02:21
152Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:25
154Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:34
155Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:54
156Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:03:56
157Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:08:46
158Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:02
159Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team30pts
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors30
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin25
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb22
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott22
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky19
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors17
10Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb17
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin15
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott13
14Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe13
15Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
16Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
17Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo11
19Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
20Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:46:31
2Team Sunweb0:00:12
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
4Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
5Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Lotto Soudal0:00:44
8LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:46
9Team Sky0:00:51
10Mitchelton-Scott
11UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
13FDJ0:01:24
14Movistar Team0:01:55
15Astana Pro Team0:01:57
16AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
17Bahrain-Merida0:02:06
18Dimension Data0:02:10
19Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:25
20Veranda's Willems Crelan
21Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:04
22WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:09
23Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:15

