BinckBank Tour: Kung wins time trial
Swiss rider takes race lead
Stage 2 : Venray - Venray (ITT)
Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team) moved into the overall lead at the BinckBank Tour after he powered to victory in the 12.7km individual time trial in Venray on stage 2. The Swiss rider produced a fine ride over the short test to finish some 14 seconds ahead of European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal).
Küng, who will ride for Groupama-FDJ next season, was among the favourites for last week's European Championships, but he never found his rhythm in Glasgow and had to settle for 7th place in the event. It was altogether different story in the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, where Küng delivered a consummate time trialling display to claim a most emphatic victory.
"It was a really good TT from my side. I had a plan in mind of how to approach it and how to execute it and I was completely on it from the first metre," Küng said afterwards. "Compared to Glasgow, where Victor won, I don't know, my head, I just wasn't mentally ready for it. Today I tried to do better, and it worked out, and I'm really happy."
Campenaerts appeared to think he had done enough to claim the stage honours when he beat the previous best established by Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb). The Belgian raised a finger in celebration as he hit the finish line one second quicker than Andersen, but he barely had time to settle in the hot seat before Küng was steaming into the finishing straight with a new best time.
"In the end you also need the power in the legs, but really it was the mental approach there. [In Glasgow] it felt afterwards kind of like I'd done a training ride - I was pushing hard on the straights but on the corners, I was really cautious," Küng said. "Here, I had a really good look at it, I had a strategy of how to approach each corner and instead of just riding it I was really attacking the course. I think that made the difference today."
GC contention
After Monday's rain-soaked opening road stage, conditions were rather more agreeable for the stage 2 time trial, where Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) was an early pace-setter. The Briton beat riders of the calibre of Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) and Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), and his time of 14:30 was good enough for 6th place on the stage.
Dowsett was dislodged from the top of the leader board by Michael Matthews (Sunweb), who highlighted his GC aspirations by recording what turned out to be the day's 4th fastest time, 15 seconds down on Küng. His Sunweb teammate Andersen came through the finish fractions of a second quicker to take third on the stage, leaving Sunweb with a formidable double-pronged threat in the latter part of the BinckBank Tour.
Quick-Step Floors are always strong performers in the BinckBank Tour, and Max Schachmann was their best-placed rider on Tuesday. The German took 5th, 19 seconds down on Küng, while Yves Lampaert was 10th at 23 seconds. 2016 overall winner Niki Terpstra conceded 31 seconds.
Stage 1 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step), meanwhile, was the last rider down the start ramp and he came across the line 1:25 down on Küng, who inherits the green jersey of race leader.
In the overall standings, Küng is 14 seconds up on Campenaerts and 15 ahead of the Sunweb pairing of Matthews and Andersen.
After its opening in the Netherlands, the BinckBank Tour crosses into Belgium on Wednesday, and the sprinters will hope to be to the fore once again at the finish in Antwerp. The final weekend, with a tough stage in Limburg followed by the grand finale in Geraardsbergen, looks like the next major rendezvous in the GC race, though in a race of tight margins, even day counts.
"There are not many opportunities for my type of rider to go for GC in stage races. This course looks pretty good," Küng said. "For sure, there will be some hard days, like in Limburg and then Geraardsbergen, but the goal is to defend this jersey for as long as possible."
