BinckBank Tour: Van der Hoorn wins stage 3
Mohoric takes race lead as breakaway sticks in Antwerp
Stage 3 : Aalter - Antwerpen
Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) claimed the biggest victory of his career, after the breakaway upset the formbook by staying away on stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour. Van der Hoorn attacked his breakaway companions inside the final kilometre, doing just enough to keep the chasers at bay.
Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) crossed the line for second, with Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan) taking third, and the bunch finishing 1:11 behind the escapees.
There was some consolation for Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), who started the day 58 seconds down in the overall classification, after he took the leader's jersey from Stefan Kung (BMC Racing).
"We had a very good group. Mohoric was fucking strong. We had a perfect plan. We went really easy all day, long turns - two minutes from everyone," Van der Hoorn said.
"Then, with 70km to go, we started to go pretty fast. In the last hour and a half everyone was doing long turns, one minute, and we made it. We had a really good plan and everyone stuck to it, and we made it. It was amazing."
The close to pan-flat stage looked to be dead certain for the sprinters but some miscalculation and a strong breakaway proved too much to overcome in the end. The gap to the breakaway only went as high as 3:40 but with under 10 kilometres remaining they still had more than 1:30 in hand.
Behind, it was panic stations for the peloton with Quick-Step Floors, Katusha-Alpecin, Mitchelton-Scott, Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo all putting in stints on the front. It was to no avail, and though the advantage held by the escapees was coming down it was not nearly enough.
Victory appeared to be a reality for the five escapees and they had been working well together, but it began to break up with the line looming in the distance. Mohoric launched a series of attacks in the final five kilometres, but was only able to drop Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij). The remaining four came into the final kilometre together, with Van der Hoorn taking his opportunity soon after the flamme rouge.
The brief pause before the chase was enough for the Dutchman to get away and he looked disbelieving as he crossed the line for victory. De Bie had started the day as the best placed overall in the breakaway, but the seconds earned in the golden kilometre was enough for Mohoric to take the lead by a single second.
"Today, the plan was to try to go in the breakaway - if it manages to stay away for the golden kilometre in order to get back some seconds on the GC that we lost yesterday in the time trial. In the end, all the guys in the breakaway we worked well together and it stayed away to the finish line," Mohoric said. "Unfortunately for me, everybody knew I was the strongest, so it didn't work out for the stage win. I'm sorry for my team, but at least we have the leader's jersey and we will do our best to defend it in the next couple of days."
How it happened
After the time trial, the focus turned back to the sprinters with a flat stage that looked destined to end in a bunch gallop. Kung was resplendent in his new leader's jersey after his dominant win in the chrono.
An early breakaway of five riders quickly formed and the peloton was happy to let them go. The five were: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).
As the peloton passed through the feed zone with just over 50 kilometres remaining, the gap sat at just over three minutes. The bunch was not taking it easy with AG2R La Mondiale pushing a hard pace at the head of proceedings, making it hard for riders to grab their musettes. EF Education First-Drapac would eventually move to the front and ease things up.
As the leaders entered the local laps with fewer than 30 kilometres remaining, the lead was still well over two minutes and the sprinters' teams – led predominantly by Mitchelton-Scott – mounted a furious chase. With the gap only coming down ever so slowly, it looked like they may have timed it wrong. Knowing that a win was a real possibility, the breakaway put the hammer down, switching through turns smoothly as if taking on a team time trial. Even the golden kilometre wasn't enough to tempt them to break rank. Mohoric took the full complement at each sprint, enough to earn him nine bonus seconds.
Meanwhile, the panic button had been hit behind with Quick-Step Floors, LottoNL-Jumbo and Katusha-Alpecin all putting riders in to help the chase. It wasn't over yet but it was going to be close. Quick-Step Floors threw the kitchen sink at the chase, putting almost all of their riders towards the front in the hope they could bring it back for Fabio Jakobsen. BMC Racing also began showing their colours in the finale, looking to protect Kung's jersey. With De Bie just 55 seconds off Kung's lead, they stood a real chance of losing it.
As the race entered the final five kilometres, the gap remained at 1:40 and victory for the leaders looked all but certain. Knowing that his finishing kick was not the strongest in the bunch, Mohoric put in a series of attacks, which saw Asselman dropped from the group. He was unable to shake the rest.
The group begrudgingly remained together for a short while before Van der Hoorn made his move just after the flamme rouge. He buried himself for those final metres and raised his hands in victory for the biggest win of his career.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3:47:42
|2
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:03
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:35
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:11
|7
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|23
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|29
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|35
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|55
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|58
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|66
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|72
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|74
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|75
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|76
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|77
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|80
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|81
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|82
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:53
|83
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|86
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|87
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|88
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:10
|90
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|91
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|92
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|93
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|98
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|101
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|102
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|103
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|106
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|109
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|110
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|116
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|119
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|120
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|121
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:07
|122
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|126
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|127
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|128
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|129
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|134
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|135
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|138
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:15
|139
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:32
|140
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:03:24
|141
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:26
|142
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:11
|143
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:51
|144
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|145
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:32
|146
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|147
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|150
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|151
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|152
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|153
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:01
|155
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:47
|156
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:08:50
|157
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|158
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|159
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|pts
|2
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|5
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|7
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|8
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|9
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|11
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|pts
|2
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|8
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|5
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|3
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|4
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|11:24:52
|2
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:39
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:47
|5
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|7
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|Team Sky
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:00
|22
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:08
|23
|Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8:03:45
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:01
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:25
|5
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:31
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:34
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:38
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:39
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:42
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:43
|15
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|16
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|17
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|19
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:50
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:51
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|24
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|26
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|27
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|28
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|29
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:00
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:01
|32
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:04
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:05
|36
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|38
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|39
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:08
|40
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:15
|41
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:16
|43
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|44
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|45
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|46
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:20
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:23
|49
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:27
|53
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:28
|54
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:30
|55
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:31
|56
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:33
|57
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:34
|58
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:36
|59
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|60
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:38
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|63
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:41
|65
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:43
|66
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:47
|67
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:49
|68
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|69
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:50
|71
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:53
|72
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:56
|73
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|75
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|76
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|77
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|78
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|79
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:12
|80
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|81
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:18
|82
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:19
|83
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:22
|84
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|85
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:28
|86
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:29
|87
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:31
|88
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:32
|89
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:33
|90
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:34
|91
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:37
|92
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:40
|93
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:41
|94
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:42
|95
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|96
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:46
|97
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:47
|98
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:48
|99
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:50
|100
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|101
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:54
|102
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:55
|103
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|104
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|105
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:57
|106
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|107
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:05
|109
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:07
|111
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:08
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:09
|113
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:13
|114
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:14
|115
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:16
|116
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
|118
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:20
|119
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:23
|120
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:26
|121
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:27
|122
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:29
|123
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:31
|125
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:32
|126
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:33
|127
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:34
|128
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:40
|129
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:41
|130
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:45
|131
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|132
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:03:59
|133
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:03
|134
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:04
|135
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:05
|136
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:14
|137
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:16
|138
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:23
|139
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|140
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:27
|141
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:31
|142
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:35
|143
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:56
|144
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:00
|145
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:05
|146
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:09
|147
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:14
|148
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:53
|149
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:11
|150
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:19
|151
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:43
|152
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:50
|153
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:09:47
|154
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:52
|155
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:05
|156
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:42
|157
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:47
|158
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:16
|159
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|3
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|5
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|7
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|22
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|14
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|19
|15
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|16
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|17
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|19
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|20
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|21
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|22
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|27
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|pts
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|24
|3
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|4
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|18
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|6
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|16
|7
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|9
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|10
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|11
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|24:13:10
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:12
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|8
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:46
|9
|Team Sky
|0:00:51
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:58
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|13
|FDJ
|0:01:24
|14
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:28
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|16
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:01
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:02:10
|19
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:12
|20
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|21
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:38
|22
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:04
|23
|Movistar Team
|0:03:58
