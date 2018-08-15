Image 1 of 24 Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) on the podium after winning stage 3 at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 24 BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 24 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 24 BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 24 BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 24 BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 24 Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Quick Step Floors pulls the main field at stage 3 of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 24 Luke Durbridge of Australia and Team Mitchelton - Scott pulls the field at stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 24 Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 24 Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij takes a solo victory at stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 24 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) leads the overall classification at the BinckBank Tour after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 24 Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) on the podium after winning stage 3 at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 24 Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) won stage 3 and also leads the combativity award at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 24 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) leads the points classification after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 24 The sprint for 6th place: Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Quick Step Floors / Rudiger Selig of Germany and Team Bora-Hansgrohe / Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 24 Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 24 Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 24 Leonardo Basso (Team Sky) signs on (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 24 Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 24 Laurens de Vreese (Astana) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 24 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 24 A slow roll out for stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 24 Points leader Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) and overall leader Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 24 Stefan Küng (BMC) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) claimed the biggest victory of his career, after the breakaway upset the formbook by staying away on stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour. Van der Hoorn attacked his breakaway companions inside the final kilometre, doing just enough to keep the chasers at bay.

Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) crossed the line for second, with Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan) taking third, and the bunch finishing 1:11 behind the escapees.

There was some consolation for Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), who started the day 58 seconds down in the overall classification, after he took the leader's jersey from Stefan Kung (BMC Racing).

"We had a very good group. Mohoric was fucking strong. We had a perfect plan. We went really easy all day, long turns - two minutes from everyone," Van der Hoorn said.

"Then, with 70km to go, we started to go pretty fast. In the last hour and a half everyone was doing long turns, one minute, and we made it. We had a really good plan and everyone stuck to it, and we made it. It was amazing."

The close to pan-flat stage looked to be dead certain for the sprinters but some miscalculation and a strong breakaway proved too much to overcome in the end. The gap to the breakaway only went as high as 3:40 but with under 10 kilometres remaining they still had more than 1:30 in hand.

Behind, it was panic stations for the peloton with Quick-Step Floors, Katusha-Alpecin, Mitchelton-Scott, Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo all putting in stints on the front. It was to no avail, and though the advantage held by the escapees was coming down it was not nearly enough.

Victory appeared to be a reality for the five escapees and they had been working well together, but it began to break up with the line looming in the distance. Mohoric launched a series of attacks in the final five kilometres, but was only able to drop Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij). The remaining four came into the final kilometre together, with Van der Hoorn taking his opportunity soon after the flamme rouge.

The brief pause before the chase was enough for the Dutchman to get away and he looked disbelieving as he crossed the line for victory. De Bie had started the day as the best placed overall in the breakaway, but the seconds earned in the golden kilometre was enough for Mohoric to take the lead by a single second.

"Today, the plan was to try to go in the breakaway - if it manages to stay away for the golden kilometre in order to get back some seconds on the GC that we lost yesterday in the time trial. In the end, all the guys in the breakaway we worked well together and it stayed away to the finish line," Mohoric said. "Unfortunately for me, everybody knew I was the strongest, so it didn't work out for the stage win. I'm sorry for my team, but at least we have the leader's jersey and we will do our best to defend it in the next couple of days."

How it happened

After the time trial, the focus turned back to the sprinters with a flat stage that looked destined to end in a bunch gallop. Kung was resplendent in his new leader's jersey after his dominant win in the chrono.

An early breakaway of five riders quickly formed and the peloton was happy to let them go. The five were: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).

As the peloton passed through the feed zone with just over 50 kilometres remaining, the gap sat at just over three minutes. The bunch was not taking it easy with AG2R La Mondiale pushing a hard pace at the head of proceedings, making it hard for riders to grab their musettes. EF Education First-Drapac would eventually move to the front and ease things up.

As the leaders entered the local laps with fewer than 30 kilometres remaining, the lead was still well over two minutes and the sprinters' teams – led predominantly by Mitchelton-Scott – mounted a furious chase. With the gap only coming down ever so slowly, it looked like they may have timed it wrong. Knowing that a win was a real possibility, the breakaway put the hammer down, switching through turns smoothly as if taking on a team time trial. Even the golden kilometre wasn't enough to tempt them to break rank. Mohoric took the full complement at each sprint, enough to earn him nine bonus seconds.

Meanwhile, the panic button had been hit behind with Quick-Step Floors, LottoNL-Jumbo and Katusha-Alpecin all putting riders in to help the chase. It wasn't over yet but it was going to be close. Quick-Step Floors threw the kitchen sink at the chase, putting almost all of their riders towards the front in the hope they could bring it back for Fabio Jakobsen. BMC Racing also began showing their colours in the finale, looking to protect Kung's jersey. With De Bie just 55 seconds off Kung's lead, they stood a real chance of losing it.

As the race entered the final five kilometres, the gap remained at 1:40 and victory for the leaders looked all but certain. Knowing that his finishing kick was not the strongest in the bunch, Mohoric put in a series of attacks, which saw Asselman dropped from the group. He was unable to shake the rest.

The group begrudgingly remained together for a short while before Van der Hoorn made his move just after the flamme rouge. He buried himself for those final metres and raised his hands in victory for the biggest win of his career.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3:47:42 2 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:03 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:35 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:11 7 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 9 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 13 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 14 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 23 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 29 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 33 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 35 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 36 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 38 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 39 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 44 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 45 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 47 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 55 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 58 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 61 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 64 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 66 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 69 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 70 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 71 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 72 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 73 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 74 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 75 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 76 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 77 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 78 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 79 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 80 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 81 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 82 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:53 83 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 84 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 86 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 87 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 88 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 89 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:10 90 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:32 91 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 92 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 93 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 94 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 95 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 96 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 98 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 99 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 101 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 102 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 103 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 106 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 107 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 109 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 110 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 112 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 115 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 116 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 119 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 120 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 121 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:07 122 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 123 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 124 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 126 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 127 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 128 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 129 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 131 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 133 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 134 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 135 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 136 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 138 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:15 139 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:32 140 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:03:24 141 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:26 142 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:11 143 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:51 144 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 145 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:32 146 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 147 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 148 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 149 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 150 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 151 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 152 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 153 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 154 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:01 155 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:47 156 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:08:50 157 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 158 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 159 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:00

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 30 pts 2 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 25 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 22 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 19 5 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 17 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 7 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 8 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 12 9 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 11 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 1

Primus Check Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 pts 2 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 8 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 4 5 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2

Primus Check Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 8 3 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 4 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 4 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 11:24:52 2 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:39 3 Bahrain-Merida 4 Team Sunweb 0:01:47 5 LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Quick-Step Floors 7 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 Dimension Data 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 UAE Team Emirates 13 Trek-Segafredo 14 FDJ 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Astana Pro Team 18 Lotto Soudal 19 Team Sky 20 BMC Racing Team 21 Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:00 22 Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:08 23 Movistar Team 0:03:50

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8:03:45 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:01 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 4 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:25 5 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:31 6 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:33 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:34 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:38 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:39 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:42 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 14 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:43 15 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:47 16 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 17 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:49 19 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:50 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:51 23 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:53 24 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 26 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:57 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 28 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 29 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00 30 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 31 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:01 32 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:04 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:05 36 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 38 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 39 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:08 40 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15 41 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 42 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:16 43 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:17 44 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:19 45 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 46 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 47 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:20 48 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:23 49 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 50 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:27 53 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:28 54 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:30 55 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:31 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:33 57 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:34 58 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:36 59 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 60 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:38 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 63 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:41 65 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:43 66 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:47 67 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:49 68 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 69 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 70 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:50 71 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:53 72 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:56 73 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 74 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 75 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:58 76 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 77 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 78 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 79 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:12 80 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:13 81 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:18 82 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:19 83 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:22 84 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:26 85 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:28 86 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:29 87 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:31 88 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:32 89 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:33 90 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:34 91 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:37 92 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:40 93 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:41 94 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:42 95 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 96 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:46 97 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:47 98 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:48 99 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:50 100 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:02:53 101 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:54 102 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:55 103 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 104 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 105 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:57 106 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 107 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 108 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:05 109 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:07 111 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:08 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:09 113 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:13 114 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:14 115 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:16 116 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19 118 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:20 119 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:23 120 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:26 121 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:27 122 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:29 123 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:31 125 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:32 126 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:33 127 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:34 128 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:40 129 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:41 130 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:45 131 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:50 132 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:03:59 133 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:03 134 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:04 135 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:05 136 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:14 137 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:16 138 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:23 139 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 140 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:27 141 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:31 142 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:35 143 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:56 144 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:00 145 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:05 146 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:09 147 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:14 148 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:53 149 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:11 150 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:19 151 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:43 152 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:50 153 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:09:47 154 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:52 155 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:05 156 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:42 157 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:47 158 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:11:16 159 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 42 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 3 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 30 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 5 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 28 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 25 7 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 25 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 22 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 22 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 19 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 14 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 19 15 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 17 16 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 17 17 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 15 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 19 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 20 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 21 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 22 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 25 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 27 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 24 pts 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 24 3 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 22 4 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 18 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 6 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 16 7 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 12 9 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 10 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 11 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4