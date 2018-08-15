Trending

BinckBank Tour: Van der Hoorn wins stage 3

Mohoric takes race lead as breakaway sticks in Antwerp

Image 1 of 24

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) on the podium after winning stage 3 at the BinckBank Tour

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) on the podium after winning stage 3 at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 24

BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).

BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 24

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 24

BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).

BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 24

BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).

BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 24

BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).

BinckBank Tour stage 3 breakaway: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 24

Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Quick Step Floors pulls the main field at stage 3 of BinckBank Tour

Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Quick Step Floors pulls the main field at stage 3 of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 24

Luke Durbridge of Australia and Team Mitchelton - Scott pulls the field at stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour

Luke Durbridge of Australia and Team Mitchelton - Scott pulls the field at stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 24

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 24

Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij takes a solo victory at stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour

Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij takes a solo victory at stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 24

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) leads the overall classification at the BinckBank Tour after stage 3

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) leads the overall classification at the BinckBank Tour after stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 24

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) on the podium after winning stage 3 at the BinckBank Tour

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) on the podium after winning stage 3 at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 24

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) won stage 3 and also leads the combativity award at the BinckBank Tour

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) won stage 3 and also leads the combativity award at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 24

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) leads the points classification after stage 3

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) leads the points classification after stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 24

The sprint for 6th place: Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Quick Step Floors / Rudiger Selig of Germany and Team Bora-Hansgrohe / Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo

The sprint for 6th place: Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Quick Step Floors / Rudiger Selig of Germany and Team Bora-Hansgrohe / Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 24

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 24

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 24

Leonardo Basso (Team Sky) signs on

Leonardo Basso (Team Sky) signs on
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 24

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 24

Laurens de Vreese (Astana)

Laurens de Vreese (Astana)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 24

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 24

A slow roll out for stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour

A slow roll out for stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 24

Points leader Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) and overall leader Stefan Küng (BMC)

Points leader Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) and overall leader Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 24

Stefan Küng (BMC) in the leader's jersey

Stefan Küng (BMC) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) claimed the biggest victory of his career, after the breakaway upset the formbook by staying away on stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour. Van der Hoorn attacked his breakaway companions inside the final kilometre, doing just enough to keep the chasers at bay.

Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) crossed the line for second, with Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan) taking third, and the bunch finishing 1:11 behind the escapees.

There was some consolation for Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), who started the day 58 seconds down in the overall classification, after he took the leader's jersey from Stefan Kung (BMC Racing).

"We had a very good group. Mohoric was fucking strong. We had a perfect plan. We went really easy all day, long turns - two minutes from everyone," Van der Hoorn said.

"Then, with 70km to go, we started to go pretty fast. In the last hour and a half everyone was doing long turns, one minute, and we made it. We had a really good plan and everyone stuck to it, and we made it. It was amazing."

The close to pan-flat stage looked to be dead certain for the sprinters but some miscalculation and a strong breakaway proved too much to overcome in the end. The gap to the breakaway only went as high as 3:40 but with under 10 kilometres remaining they still had more than 1:30 in hand.

Behind, it was panic stations for the peloton with Quick-Step Floors, Katusha-Alpecin, Mitchelton-Scott, Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo all putting in stints on the front. It was to no avail, and though the advantage held by the escapees was coming down it was not nearly enough.

Victory appeared to be a reality for the five escapees and they had been working well together, but it began to break up with the line looming in the distance. Mohoric launched a series of attacks in the final five kilometres, but was only able to drop Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij). The remaining four came into the final kilometre together, with Van der Hoorn taking his opportunity soon after the flamme rouge.

The brief pause before the chase was enough for the Dutchman to get away and he looked disbelieving as he crossed the line for victory. De Bie had started the day as the best placed overall in the breakaway, but the seconds earned in the golden kilometre was enough for Mohoric to take the lead by a single second.

"Today, the plan was to try to go in the breakaway - if it manages to stay away for the golden kilometre in order to get back some seconds on the GC that we lost yesterday in the time trial. In the end, all the guys in the breakaway we worked well together and it stayed away to the finish line," Mohoric said. "Unfortunately for me, everybody knew I was the strongest, so it didn't work out for the stage win. I'm sorry for my team, but at least we have the leader's jersey and we will do our best to defend it in the next couple of days."

How it happened

After the time trial, the focus turned back to the sprinters with a flat stage that looked destined to end in a bunch gallop. Kung was resplendent in his new leader's jersey after his dominant win in the chrono.

An early breakaway of five riders quickly formed and the peloton was happy to let them go. The five were: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Sean De Bie (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Maxime Vantomme (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).

As the peloton passed through the feed zone with just over 50 kilometres remaining, the gap sat at just over three minutes. The bunch was not taking it easy with AG2R La Mondiale pushing a hard pace at the head of proceedings, making it hard for riders to grab their musettes. EF Education First-Drapac would eventually move to the front and ease things up.

As the leaders entered the local laps with fewer than 30 kilometres remaining, the lead was still well over two minutes and the sprinters' teams – led predominantly by Mitchelton-Scott – mounted a furious chase. With the gap only coming down ever so slowly, it looked like they may have timed it wrong. Knowing that a win was a real possibility, the breakaway put the hammer down, switching through turns smoothly as if taking on a team time trial. Even the golden kilometre wasn't enough to tempt them to break rank. Mohoric took the full complement at each sprint, enough to earn him nine bonus seconds.

Meanwhile, the panic button had been hit behind with Quick-Step Floors, LottoNL-Jumbo and Katusha-Alpecin all putting riders in to help the chase. It wasn't over yet but it was going to be close. Quick-Step Floors threw the kitchen sink at the chase, putting almost all of their riders towards the front in the hope they could bring it back for Fabio Jakobsen. BMC Racing also began showing their colours in the finale, looking to protect Kung's jersey. With De Bie just 55 seconds off Kung's lead, they stood a real chance of losing it.

As the race entered the final five kilometres, the gap remained at 1:40 and victory for the leaders looked all but certain. Knowing that his finishing kick was not the strongest in the bunch, Mohoric put in a series of attacks, which saw Asselman dropped from the group. He was unable to shake the rest.

The group begrudgingly remained together for a short while before Van der Hoorn made his move just after the flamme rouge. He buried himself for those final metres and raised his hands in victory for the biggest win of his career. 

 

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3:47:42
2Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:03
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
5Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:35
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:11
7Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
9Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
14Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
20Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
23Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
27Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
28Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
29Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
32Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
33Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
34Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
35Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
36Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
37Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
38Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
39Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
40Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
43Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
44Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
47Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
48Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
50Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
51Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
53Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
55Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
57Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
58Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
59Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
61Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
64Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
65Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
66Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
69Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
70Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
71Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
72Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
73Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
74Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
75Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
76Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
77Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
78Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
79Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
80Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
81Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
82Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:53
83Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
84Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
85Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
86Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
87Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
88Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
89Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:10
90Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:32
91Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
92Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
93Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
94Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
95Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
96Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
97Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
98Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
99Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
101Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
102Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
103Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
106Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
107Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
108Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
109Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
110Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
112Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
115Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
116Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
119Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
120Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
121Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:07
122Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
123Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
124Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
125Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
126Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
127Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
128Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
129Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
130Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
131Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
132Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
133Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
134Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
135Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
136Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
138Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:15
139Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:32
140Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:03:24
141Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:26
142Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:11
143Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:51
144Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
145Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:32
146Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
147Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
148Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
149Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
150Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
151Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
152Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
153Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
154Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:01
155Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:07:47
156Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:08:50
157Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
158Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
159Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:00

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij30pts
2Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic25
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan22
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida19
5Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij17
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15
7Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13
8Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors12
9Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb11
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan1

Primus Check Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10pts
2Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic8
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan4
5Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2

Primus Check Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan8
3Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
4Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij4
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij11:24:52
2WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:39
3Bahrain-Merida
4Team Sunweb0:01:47
5LottoNL-Jumbo
6Quick-Step Floors
7EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Dimension Data
9Bora-Hansgrohe
10Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11AG2R La Mondiale
12UAE Team Emirates
13Trek-Segafredo
14FDJ
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Astana Pro Team
18Lotto Soudal
19Team Sky
20BMC Racing Team
21Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:00
22Mitchelton-Scott0:03:08
23Movistar Team0:03:50

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8:03:45
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:01
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
4Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:25
5Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:31
6Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:34
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:38
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:39
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:42
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
14Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:43
15Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:47
16Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
17Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:49
19Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:51
23Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:53
24Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
26Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:57
27Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
28Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
29Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:00
30Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
31Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:01
32Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:04
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:05
36Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
38Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
39Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:08
40Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:15
41Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
42Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:16
43Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:17
44Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:19
45Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
46Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
47Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:20
48Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:23
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
50Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
52Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:27
53Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:28
54Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:30
55Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:31
56Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:33
57Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:01:34
58Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:36
59Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
60Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
61Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:38
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
63Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:41
65Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:43
66Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:47
67Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:49
68Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
69Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
70Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:01:50
71Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:53
72Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:56
73Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
74Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
75Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:58
76Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
77Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:04
78Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
79Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:12
80Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:13
81Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:18
82Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:19
83Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:22
84Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:26
85Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:28
86Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:29
87Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:31
88Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:32
89Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:33
90Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:34
91Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:37
92Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:40
93Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:41
94Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:42
95Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
96Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:46
97Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:47
98Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:48
99Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:50
100Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:02:53
101Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:54
102Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:55
103Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
104Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
105Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:57
106Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
107Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
108Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:05
109Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
110Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:07
111Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:08
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:09
113Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:13
114Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:14
115Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:16
116Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
117Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:03:19
118Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:20
119Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:23
120Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:26
121Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:27
122Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:29
123Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
124Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:31
125Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:32
126Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:33
127David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:34
128Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:03:40
129Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:41
130Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:45
131Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:50
132Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:03:59
133Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:03
134Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:04
135Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:05
136Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:14
137Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:04:16
138Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:23
139Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
140Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:27
141Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:31
142Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:35
143Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:56
144Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:00
145Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:05
146Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:09
147Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:05:14
148Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:53
149Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:06:11
150Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:06:19
151Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:43
152Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:07:50
153Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:09:47
154Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:52
155Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:05
156Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:42
157Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:47
158Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:11:16
159Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:12:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors42pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
3Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij30
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo30
5Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb28
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic25
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin25
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan22
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb22
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott22
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida19
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
14Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky19
15Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors17
16Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij17
17Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin15
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott13
19Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13
20Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe13
21Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
22Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo11
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
27Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij24pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan24
3Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij22
4Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic18
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan16
7Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise16
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida12
9Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10
10Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
11Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team24:13:10
2Team Sunweb0:00:12
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
4Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
5Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Lotto Soudal0:00:44
8LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:46
9Team Sky0:00:51
10UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
11Bahrain-Merida0:00:58
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
13FDJ0:01:24
14Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:28
15Astana Pro Team0:01:57
16WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:01
17AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
18Dimension Data0:02:10
19Mitchelton-Scott0:02:12
20Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:25
21Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:38
22Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:04
23Movistar Team0:03:58

Latest on Cyclingnews