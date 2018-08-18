BinckBank Tour: Muhlberger wins stage 6
Mohoric holds overall lead into final stage
Stage 6: Riemst - Sittard-Geleen
Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory in Sittard-Geelen after an action packed finale to stage 6 of the BinckBank Tour. Muhlberger attacked from a small group with just over a kilometre remaining, winning with 100 metres of an advantage over the chasers.
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took second while Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) was third. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) finished in the main group behind to hold onto his overall race lead with just one stage remaining. He now leads Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) by 30 seconds with Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlanse Loterij) third at 32 seconds.
There was hardly a moment for the riders to catch their breath with the final 40 kilometres featuring almost relentless attacking. Wellens sparked the race winning move when he attacked from an elite group of seven, that included Greg Van Avermaet and Michael Matthews, with just under 10 kilometres remaining.
With no concerted chase behind, Wellens was allowed to build a very small gap over the riders behind. He spent almost five kilometres on his own before Stybar jumped the gap and joined him. Before Stybar had even made the juncture, another chasing group formed of Muhlberger and Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) was visible in the background.
Two soon became four and the battled on to hold the peloton behind. It was no mean feat with race leader Mohoric doing a massive pull to try and shut down the move. Mohoric had been very active in closing down a lot of earlier attacks and he had to dig deep to keep the gap to the leaders at a minimum.
Just as the leaders closed in on the final kilometre, Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) attempted to get across the gap. With the 24-year-old about to make contact, there was a brief lull in the action and Muhlberger saw his opportunity. The delay in chasing was just long enough to give the Bora-Hansgrohe rider an unassailable lead over the riders behind.
How it happened
After three days where the sprint teams were expected to win but didn’t, stage 6 was set up for a breakaway to take success. With 20 climbs to contend with, it was not going to be an easy day for Mohoric to hold onto the race lead he’d had since stage 3.
It wouldn’t be made any easier with a very fast start that would prevent a breakaway forming until 42 of the 182 kilometres had been completed. The riders who got up the road were Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick van der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale).
The gap went up to more than six minutes briefly, but was soon brought down to a more palatable two minutes as they crossed the line for the first time with 90 kilometres remaining. The status quo would remain for another 40 kilometres, until the action really lit up with 50km to go. With Quick-Step Floors putting in a hefty turn and a number of riders trying to attack off the peloton, the quartet saw their lead cut to just 15 seconds in the space of 10km.
While this was going on, Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) called time on his race and stepped off his bike and into the team car. Ahead of Kittel, the peloton saw their numbers diminish quickly with attack after attack taking its toll on the riders. Two riders succeeded where many failed as Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo) got off the front.
Despite a stern chase from several teams, the pair built a lead of close to a minute as they entered the golden kilometre with under 20km to go. Bodnar, who began the day 45 seconds down in the overall classification, took all nine bonus seconds in the golden kilometre.
In the reduced peloton, a short hiatus was followed by another sting of attacks with Wellens, Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) taking a small but significant gap. The strong trio soon had the leaders in their sights and were joined by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) as they joined forces with the two out front.
The race would not settle and more riders tried to leave the peloton behind. Mohoric led the charge and brought the leaders within spitting distance when Wellens decided to go it alone over the final climbs with just under 10 kilometres to go. Like many of the other attacks before, Wellens never had a large gap, but the twisting, narrow roads made a proper chase difficult to mount.
Eventually, Stybar was able to break clear and joined up with Wellens before Van Baarle and Muhlberger did the same. The four were rarely out of sight of the chasing peloton but they did enough to hold most of them off. Schachmann did get across but not before Muhlberger had made his own move. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider went with the flamme rouge in sight and dug in to take the stage win.
If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.
You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.
RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:05:10
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:05
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|28
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|31
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|32
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|35
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:29
|36
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|39
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|40
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:11
|42
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:03
|43
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:09:45
|46
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|47
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|48
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|55
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|57
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|58
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|62
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|63
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|64
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|68
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|74
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|78
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|80
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:18
|81
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:11
|82
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:17:51
|83
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|84
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|85
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|88
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|90
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|91
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|93
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|95
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|97
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|98
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|104
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|106
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|110
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|114
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|115
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|120
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|122
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|123
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|124
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|125
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|126
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|129
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|130
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|131
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|133
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|134
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNS
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|pts
|2
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|4
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|5
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|4
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|13
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|10
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|12:15:49
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:03
|3
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:43
|5
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|6
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:04
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:55
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:40
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:48
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|11
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:06
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:40
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:19:22
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:40
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:13
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:48
|18
|Team Sky
|0:27:20
|19
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:28:56
|20
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:34
|22
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Movistar Team
|0:36:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|20:34:12
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|3
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:32
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:34
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:35
|6
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:36
|7
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|10
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:47
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:53
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:13
|19
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:14
|20
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:19
|21
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|22
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:30
|24
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:33
|25
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|26
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:40
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:41
|29
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|30
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:14
|32
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|34
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:57
|35
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:08
|36
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|37
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:29
|38
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:37
|39
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:53
|40
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:16
|41
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:41
|42
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:04:59
|43
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:05
|44
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:10
|45
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:02
|46
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:19
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:52
|48
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:54
|49
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:57
|50
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:00
|51
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:11:26
|53
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:30
|55
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:33
|56
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:35
|57
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:49
|58
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:11:56
|59
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:06
|60
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:09
|61
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:18
|62
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:19
|63
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:32
|64
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:37
|65
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:44
|66
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:12:51
|67
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:53
|68
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:56
|69
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:04
|70
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:09
|71
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:11
|72
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:39
|73
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:42
|74
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:14:08
|75
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:37
|76
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:42
|77
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:17
|78
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:19
|79
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:17:43
|80
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:21
|81
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:22
|82
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:34
|83
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:43
|84
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:47
|85
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:48
|86
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:19:02
|87
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:06
|88
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:19:19
|89
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:19:26
|90
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:19:32
|91
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:33
|92
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:45
|93
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:47
|94
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:48
|95
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:19:54
|96
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:56
|97
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:11
|98
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:12
|99
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:14
|100
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:17
|101
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:23
|102
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:28
|103
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:20:29
|104
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:20:36
|105
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|106
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:40
|107
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:48
|108
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:53
|109
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:55
|110
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:11
|111
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:14
|112
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:16
|113
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:21:23
|114
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:28
|115
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:21:33
|116
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:38
|117
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:59
|118
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:06
|119
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:13
|120
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:15
|121
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:22:30
|122
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:15
|123
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:17
|125
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:45
|126
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:24:26
|127
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:45
|128
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:54
|129
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:48
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:58
|131
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:05
|132
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:29:13
|133
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:29
|134
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:48
|135
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:33:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|pts
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|44
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|4
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|5
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|18
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|16
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|13
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|10
|14
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|15
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|16
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|17
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|18
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|19
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|20
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|21
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|35
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|7
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|8
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|11
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|13
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|29
|14
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28
|15
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|19
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|20
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|21
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|23
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|24
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|25
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|19
|26
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|28
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|31
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|32
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|33
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|34
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|35
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|36
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|37
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|38
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|39
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|40
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|61:44:41
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:03
|4
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|5
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:56
|6
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:17
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:40
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:09
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:30
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:56
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:57
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:57
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:05
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:21:17
|15
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:25
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:22
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:35
|18
|Team Sky
|0:27:56
|19
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:30:42
|20
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:31:19
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:52
|22
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:31
|23
|Movistar Team
|0:39:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy