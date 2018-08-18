Image 1 of 20 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took stage 6 victory at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage victory at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 20 Elmar Reinders of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij Green-Black Combativity Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 20 Caleb Ewan wears the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 20 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage victory at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 20 Tim Wellens crossed the line for second place on the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 20 Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Merida Green Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 20 Oliver Naesen crossed the line for 8th place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 20 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) finished fifth (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 20 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on a late attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 20 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took stage 6 victory at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took stage 6 victory at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 Tim Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin) crashes during stage 6 at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 BinckBank Tour stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 BinckBank Tour stage 6 : Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan Green-Black Combativity Jersey / Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Merida Green Leader Jersey / Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Mitchelton - Scott Red Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory in Sittard-Geelen after an action packed finale to stage 6 of the BinckBank Tour. Muhlberger attacked from a small group with just over a kilometre remaining, winning with 100 metres of an advantage over the chasers.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took second while Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) was third. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) finished in the main group behind to hold onto his overall race lead with just one stage remaining. He now leads Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) by 30 seconds with Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlanse Loterij) third at 32 seconds.

There was hardly a moment for the riders to catch their breath with the final 40 kilometres featuring almost relentless attacking. Wellens sparked the race winning move when he attacked from an elite group of seven, that included Greg Van Avermaet and Michael Matthews, with just under 10 kilometres remaining.

With no concerted chase behind, Wellens was allowed to build a very small gap over the riders behind. He spent almost five kilometres on his own before Stybar jumped the gap and joined him. Before Stybar had even made the juncture, another chasing group formed of Muhlberger and Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) was visible in the background.

Two soon became four and the battled on to hold the peloton behind. It was no mean feat with race leader Mohoric doing a massive pull to try and shut down the move. Mohoric had been very active in closing down a lot of earlier attacks and he had to dig deep to keep the gap to the leaders at a minimum.

Just as the leaders closed in on the final kilometre, Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) attempted to get across the gap. With the 24-year-old about to make contact, there was a brief lull in the action and Muhlberger saw his opportunity. The delay in chasing was just long enough to give the Bora-Hansgrohe rider an unassailable lead over the riders behind.

How it happened

After three days where the sprint teams were expected to win but didn’t, stage 6 was set up for a breakaway to take success. With 20 climbs to contend with, it was not going to be an easy day for Mohoric to hold onto the race lead he’d had since stage 3.

It wouldn’t be made any easier with a very fast start that would prevent a breakaway forming until 42 of the 182 kilometres had been completed. The riders who got up the road were Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick van der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale).

The gap went up to more than six minutes briefly, but was soon brought down to a more palatable two minutes as they crossed the line for the first time with 90 kilometres remaining. The status quo would remain for another 40 kilometres, until the action really lit up with 50km to go. With Quick-Step Floors putting in a hefty turn and a number of riders trying to attack off the peloton, the quartet saw their lead cut to just 15 seconds in the space of 10km.

While this was going on, Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) called time on his race and stepped off his bike and into the team car. Ahead of Kittel, the peloton saw their numbers diminish quickly with attack after attack taking its toll on the riders. Two riders succeeded where many failed as Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo) got off the front.

Despite a stern chase from several teams, the pair built a lead of close to a minute as they entered the golden kilometre with under 20km to go. Bodnar, who began the day 45 seconds down in the overall classification, took all nine bonus seconds in the golden kilometre.

In the reduced peloton, a short hiatus was followed by another sting of attacks with Wellens, Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) taking a small but significant gap. The strong trio soon had the leaders in their sights and were joined by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) as they joined forces with the two out front.

The race would not settle and more riders tried to leave the peloton behind. Mohoric led the charge and brought the leaders within spitting distance when Wellens decided to go it alone over the final climbs with just under 10 kilometres to go. Like many of the other attacks before, Wellens never had a large gap, but the twisting, narrow roads made a proper chase difficult to mount.

Eventually, Stybar was able to break clear and joined up with Wellens before Van Baarle and Muhlberger did the same. The four were rarely out of sight of the chasing peloton but they did enough to hold most of them off. Schachmann did get across but not before Muhlberger had made his own move. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider went with the flamme rouge in sight and dug in to take the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:05:10 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 4 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:05 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 13 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 25 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 28 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:35 31 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 32 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 33 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:47 35 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:29 36 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 38 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 39 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 40 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:11 42 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:03 43 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 45 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:09:45 46 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 47 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 48 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 51 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 54 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 55 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 57 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 58 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 59 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 61 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 62 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 63 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 64 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 65 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 68 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 70 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 71 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 73 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 74 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 75 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 76 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 77 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 78 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 79 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 80 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:18 81 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:11 82 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:17:51 83 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 84 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 85 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 86 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 88 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 89 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 90 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 91 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 93 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 95 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 97 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 98 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 100 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 104 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 105 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 106 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 108 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 110 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 111 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 113 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 114 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 115 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 118 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 120 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 122 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 123 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 124 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 125 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 126 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 127 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 128 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 129 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 130 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 131 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 132 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 133 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 134 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 135 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data DNF Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic DNF Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida DNF Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNS Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data

Primus Checkpoint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 pts 2 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 8 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 4 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 4 5 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2

Primus Checkpoint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 22 4 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 19 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 17 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 13 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 10 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 10

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 12:15:49 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03 3 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:38 4 Team Sunweb 0:00:43 5 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 6 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:04 7 BMC Racing Team 0:05:55 8 Lotto Soudal 0:09:40 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:09:48 10 UAE Team Emirates 11 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:06 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:40 13 Dimension Data 0:19:22 14 Bahrain-Merida 15 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:20:40 16 Astana Pro Team 0:23:13 17 Trek-Segafredo 0:25:48 18 Team Sky 0:27:20 19 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:28:56 20 Veranda's Willems Crelan 21 Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:34 22 Mitchelton-Scott 23 Movistar Team 0:36:10

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 20:34:12 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:30 3 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:32 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:34 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:35 6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:36 7 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 10 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:44 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:47 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:53 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 16 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:04 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:13 19 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:14 20 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:19 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:26 22 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30 24 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:33 25 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 26 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:40 28 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:41 29 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 30 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:14 32 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 34 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:57 35 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:08 36 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 37 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:29 38 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:37 39 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:03:53 40 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:16 41 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:41 42 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:04:59 43 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:05 44 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:10 45 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:10:02 46 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:19 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:52 48 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:10:54 49 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:57 50 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:00 51 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:11:26 53 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 54 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:30 55 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:33 56 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:35 57 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:49 58 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:11:56 59 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:06 60 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:09 61 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:18 62 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:19 63 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:32 64 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:37 65 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:12:44 66 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:12:51 67 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:12:53 68 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:56 69 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:04 70 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:09 71 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:11 72 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:39 73 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:42 74 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:14:08 75 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:14:37 76 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:42 77 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:17 78 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:19 79 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:17:43 80 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:21 81 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:22 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:34 83 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:43 84 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:47 85 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:48 86 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:19:02 87 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:06 88 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:19:19 89 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:19:26 90 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:19:32 91 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:19:33 92 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:19:45 93 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:47 94 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:48 95 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:19:54 96 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:56 97 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:11 98 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:12 99 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:14 100 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:20:17 101 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:23 102 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:28 103 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:20:29 104 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:20:36 105 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 106 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:40 107 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:48 108 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:53 109 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:55 110 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:11 111 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:14 112 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:16 113 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:21:23 114 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:21:28 115 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:21:33 116 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:21:38 117 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:59 118 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:06 119 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:13 120 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:22:15 121 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:22:30 122 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:23:15 123 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:17 125 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:45 126 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:24:26 127 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:26:45 128 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:54 129 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:48 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:58 131 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:05 132 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:29:13 133 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:29 134 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:48 135 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:33:07

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 48 pts 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 44 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 4 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 24 5 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 18 8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 18 10 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 16 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 13 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 10 14 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 15 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 16 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 8 17 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 8 18 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 6 19 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 20 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 21 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2

Point classsification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 64 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 44 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 41 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 35 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 34 7 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 8 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 30 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 11 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 29 13 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 29 14 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 28 15 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 18 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 25 19 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 20 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 21 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 22 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 23 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 19 24 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 25 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 19 26 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 17 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 28 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 15 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 31 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 32 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 33 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 34 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 35 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 36 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 37 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 11 38 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 39 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 10 40 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10