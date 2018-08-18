Trending

BinckBank Tour: Muhlberger wins stage 6

Mohoric holds overall lead into final stage

Image 1 of 20

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took stage 6 victory at BinckBank Tour

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took stage 6 victory at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 20

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage victory at BinckBank Tour

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage victory at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 20

Elmar Reinders of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij Green-Black Combativity Jersey

Elmar Reinders of Netherlands and Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij Green-Black Combativity Jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 20

Caleb Ewan wears the points jersey

Caleb Ewan wears the points jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 20

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage victory at BinckBank Tour

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage victory at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 20

Tim Wellens crossed the line for second place on the day

Tim Wellens crossed the line for second place on the day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 20

Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Merida Green Leader Jersey

Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Merida Green Leader Jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 20

Oliver Naesen crossed the line for 8th place

Oliver Naesen crossed the line for 8th place
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 20

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) finished fifth

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) finished fifth
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 20

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on a late attack

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on a late attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 20

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took stage 6 victory at BinckBank Tour

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took stage 6 victory at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 20

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took stage 6 victory at BinckBank Tour

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took stage 6 victory at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 20

Tim Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Tim Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 20

BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 20

BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 20

BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 20

BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

BinckBank Tour stage 6 breakaway: Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 20

Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin) crashes during stage 6 at the BinckBank Tour

Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin) crashes during stage 6 at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 20

BinckBank Tour stage 6

BinckBank Tour stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 20

BinckBank Tour stage 6 : Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan Green-Black Combativity Jersey / Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Merida Green Leader Jersey / Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Mitchelton - Scott Red Points Jersey

BinckBank Tour stage 6 : Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Veranda's Willems-Crelan Green-Black Combativity Jersey / Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Merida Green Leader Jersey / Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Mitchelton - Scott Red Points Jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory in Sittard-Geelen after an action packed finale to stage 6 of the BinckBank Tour. Muhlberger attacked from a small group with just over a kilometre remaining, winning with 100 metres of an advantage over the chasers.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took second while Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) was third. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) finished in the main group behind to hold onto his overall race lead with just one stage remaining. He now leads Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) by 30 seconds with Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlanse Loterij) third at 32 seconds.

There was hardly a moment for the riders to catch their breath with the final 40 kilometres featuring almost relentless attacking. Wellens sparked the race winning move when he attacked from an elite group of seven, that included Greg Van Avermaet and Michael Matthews, with just under 10 kilometres remaining.

With no concerted chase behind, Wellens was allowed to build a very small gap over the riders behind. He spent almost five kilometres on his own before Stybar jumped the gap and joined him. Before Stybar had even made the juncture, another chasing group formed of Muhlberger and Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) was visible in the background.

Two soon became four and the battled on to hold the peloton behind. It was no mean feat with race leader Mohoric doing a massive pull to try and shut down the move. Mohoric had been very active in closing down a lot of earlier attacks and he had to dig deep to keep the gap to the leaders at a minimum.

Just as the leaders closed in on the final kilometre, Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) attempted to get across the gap. With the 24-year-old about to make contact, there was a brief lull in the action and Muhlberger saw his opportunity. The delay in chasing was just long enough to give the Bora-Hansgrohe rider an unassailable lead over the riders behind.

How it happened

After three days where the sprint teams were expected to win but didn’t, stage 6 was set up for a breakaway to take success. With 20 climbs to contend with, it was not going to be an easy day for Mohoric to hold onto the race lead he’d had since stage 3.

It wouldn’t be made any easier with a very fast start that would prevent a breakaway forming until 42 of the 182 kilometres had been completed. The riders who got up the road were Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo), Nick van der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale).

The gap went up to more than six minutes briefly, but was soon brought down to a more palatable two minutes as they crossed the line for the first time with 90 kilometres remaining. The status quo would remain for another 40 kilometres, until the action really lit up with 50km to go. With Quick-Step Floors putting in a hefty turn and a number of riders trying to attack off the peloton, the quartet saw their lead cut to just 15 seconds in the space of 10km.

While this was going on, Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) called time on his race and stepped off his bike and into the team car. Ahead of Kittel, the peloton saw their numbers diminish quickly with attack after attack taking its toll on the riders. Two riders succeeded where many failed as Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo) got off the front.

Despite a stern chase from several teams, the pair built a lead of close to a minute as they entered the golden kilometre with under 20km to go. Bodnar, who began the day 45 seconds down in the overall classification, took all nine bonus seconds in the golden kilometre.

In the reduced peloton, a short hiatus was followed by another sting of attacks with Wellens, Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) taking a small but significant gap. The strong trio soon had the leaders in their sights and were joined by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) as they joined forces with the two out front.

The race would not settle and more riders tried to leave the peloton behind. Mohoric led the charge and brought the leaders within spitting distance when Wellens decided to go it alone over the final climbs with just under 10 kilometres to go. Like many of the other attacks before, Wellens never had a large gap, but the twisting, narrow roads made a proper chase difficult to mount.

Eventually, Stybar was able to break clear and joined up with Wellens before Van Baarle and Muhlberger did the same. The four were rarely out of sight of the chasing peloton but they did enough to hold most of them off. Schachmann did get across but not before Muhlberger had made his own move. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider went with the flamme rouge in sight and dug in to take the stage win.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4:05:10
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:03
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
4Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:05
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
11Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
13Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
16Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
17Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
25Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
26Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
27Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
28Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
29Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:35
31Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:43
32Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
33Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:47
35Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:29
36Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
38Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
39Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
40Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
41Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:11
42Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:03
43Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
45Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:09:45
46Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
47Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
48Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
51Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
53Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
54Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
55Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
57Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
58Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
59Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
60Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
62Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
63Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
64Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
68Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
69Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
70Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
71Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
72Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
73Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
74Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
75Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
76Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
77Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
78Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
79Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
80Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:12:18
81Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:16:11
82Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:17:51
83Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
84Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
85Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
86Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
87Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
88Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
89Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
90Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
91Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
93Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
95Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
96Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
97Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
98Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
99Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
100Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
101Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
103Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
104Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
105David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
106Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
108Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
110Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
111Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
112Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
113Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
114Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
115Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
116Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
118Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
120Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
121Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
122Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
123Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
124Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
125Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
126Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
127Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
128Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
129Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
130Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
131Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
132Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
133Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
134Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
135Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJulius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFNicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNSRudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSRyan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data

Primus Checkpoint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10pts
2Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij8
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
4Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan4
5Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2

Primus Checkpoint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors8
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe30pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors22
4Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky19
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors17
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb13
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale12
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe11
10Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin10

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors12:15:49
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:03
3LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:38
4Team Sunweb0:00:43
5Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:46
6Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:04
7BMC Racing Team0:05:55
8Lotto Soudal0:09:40
9Groupama-FDJ0:09:48
10UAE Team Emirates
11EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:06
12AG2R La Mondiale0:12:40
13Dimension Data0:19:22
14Bahrain-Merida
15Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:40
16Astana Pro Team0:23:13
17Trek-Segafredo0:25:48
18Team Sky0:27:20
19WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:28:56
20Veranda's Willems Crelan
21Katusha-Alpecin0:35:34
22Mitchelton-Scott
23Movistar Team0:36:10

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida20:34:12
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:30
3Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:32
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:34
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:35
6Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:36
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
10Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:44
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:47
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:53
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:13
19Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:14
20Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:19
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:26
22Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:30
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:33
25Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:36
26Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:40
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:41
29Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
30Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:14
32Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
33Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
34Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:57
35Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:08
36Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
37Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:29
38Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:37
39Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:03:53
40Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:16
41Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:41
42Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:04:59
43Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:07:05
44Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:10
45Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:02
46Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:19
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:52
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:54
49Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:57
50Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:11:00
51Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
52Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:11:26
53Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
54Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:30
55Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:33
56Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:35
57Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:49
58Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:11:56
59Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:06
60Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:09
61Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:18
62Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:19
63Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:32
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:37
65Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:44
66Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:12:51
67Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:53
68Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:12:56
69Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:13:04
70Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:09
71Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:11
72Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:39
73Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:42
74Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:14:08
75Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:14:37
76Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:42
77Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:17
78Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:19
79Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:17:43
80Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:21
81Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:22
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:18:34
83Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:43
84Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:18:47
85Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:48
86Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:19:02
87Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:19:06
88Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:19:19
89Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:19:26
90Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:19:32
91Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:19:33
92Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:19:45
93Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:47
94Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:19:48
95Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:19:54
96Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:56
97Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:11
98Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:12
99Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:20:14
100Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:17
101Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:23
102Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:28
103Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:20:29
104Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:20:36
105Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
106Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:40
107Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:48
108Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:53
109Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:20:55
110Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:11
111Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:14
112Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:16
113Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:21:23
114Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:21:28
115Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:21:33
116Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:21:38
117Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:21:59
118Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:06
119Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:13
120Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:22:15
121Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:22:30
122Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:23:15
123Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
124Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:23:17
125Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:45
126Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:24:26
127Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:26:45
128Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:54
129Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:48
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:58
131Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:29:05
132Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:29:13
133David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:29:29
134Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:48
135Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:33:07

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij48pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan44
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise34
4Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij24
5Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team22
6Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise20
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic18
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida18
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan16
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
13Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic10
14Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10
15Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
16Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors8
17Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij8
18Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij6
19Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
20Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
21Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
23Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ2

Point classsification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott64pts
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors44
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo41
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo40
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb35
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors34
7Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe32
8Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij30
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe30
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
11Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team30
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida29
13Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert29
14Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb28
15Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe28
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic25
19Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale22
20Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
21Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan22
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
23Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky19
24Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise19
25Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky19
26Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij17
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
28Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin15
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott13
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13
32Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale12
33Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
34Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
35Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
36Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe11
37Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ11
38Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
39Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin10
40Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors61:44:41
2Team Sunweb0:00:40
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:03
4LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
5Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:56
6Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:17
7BMC Racing Team0:05:40
8Lotto Soudal0:10:09
9UAE Team Emirates0:10:30
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:56
11Groupama-FDJ0:10:57
12AG2R La Mondiale0:13:57
13Bahrain-Merida0:20:05
14Dimension Data0:21:17
15Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:25
16Astana Pro Team0:24:22
17Trek-Segafredo0:26:35
18Team Sky0:27:56
19WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:30:42
20Veranda's Willems Crelan0:31:19
21Katusha-Alpecin0:35:52
22Mitchelton-Scott0:37:31
23Movistar Team0:39:53

