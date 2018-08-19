Trending

Mohoric wins 2018 BinckBank Tour

Matthews secures final stage in Geraardsbergen

Image 1 of 23

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 23

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida wins the 2018 BinckBank Tour

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida wins the 2018 BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

2018 BinckBank Tour final overall podium: 1st Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), 2nd Michael Matthews (Sunweb), 3rd Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal

2018 BinckBank Tour final overall podium: 1st Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), 2nd Michael Matthews (Sunweb), 3rd Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

2018 BinckBank Tour final overall podium: 1st Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), 2nd Michael Matthews (Sunweb), 3rd Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal

2018 BinckBank Tour final overall podium: 1st Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), 2nd Michael Matthews (Sunweb), 3rd Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 23

2018 BinckBank Tour final overall podium: 1st Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), 2nd Michael Matthews (Sunweb), 3rd Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal

2018 BinckBank Tour final overall podium: 1st Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), 2nd Michael Matthews (Sunweb), 3rd Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

2018 BinckBank Tour final overall podium: 1st Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), 2nd Michael Matthews (Sunweb), 3rd Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal

2018 BinckBank Tour final overall podium: 1st Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), 2nd Michael Matthews (Sunweb), 3rd Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

2018 BinckBank Tour final overall podium: 1st Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), 2nd Michael Matthews (Sunweb), 3rd Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal

2018 BinckBank Tour final overall podium: 1st Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), 2nd Michael Matthews (Sunweb), 3rd Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium and Team Wanty Groupe Gobert stage 7 at the BinckBank Tour

Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium and Team Wanty Groupe Gobert stage 7 at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo / Laurens De Vreese of Belgium and Astana Pro Team / Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise during stage 7 at BinckBank Tour

Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo / Laurens De Vreese of Belgium and Astana Pro Team / Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise during stage 7 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 23

Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team AG2R La Mondiale during stage 7 at BinckBank Tour

Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team AG2R La Mondiale during stage 7 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 23

Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Sunweb during stage 7 at BinckBank Tour

Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Sunweb during stage 7 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 23

Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team AG2R La Mondiale during stage 7 at BinckBank Tour

Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team AG2R La Mondiale during stage 7 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 23

Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team AG2R La Mondiale during stage 7 at BinckBank Tour

Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team AG2R La Mondiale during stage 7 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 23

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) overall leader on the final stage at BinckBank Tour

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) overall leader on the final stage at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 23

Yves Lampaert (Quick Step Floors) on the Muur van Geraardsbergen

Yves Lampaert (Quick Step Floors) on the Muur van Geraardsbergen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

Paul Martens of Germany and Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo / Muur van Geraardsbergen

Paul Martens of Germany and Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo / Muur van Geraardsbergen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates winning BinckBank Tour

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates winning BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 23

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates winning BinckBank Tour

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates winning BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 23

Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Quick Step Floors / Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team AG2R La Mondiale finish third and fourth in the final stage

Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Quick Step Floors / Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team AG2R La Mondiale finish third and fourth in the final stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 23

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 23

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) took victory on the final stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour, while Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) claimed the overall victory. Matthews out-gunned Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing), powering up the Muur van Geraardsbergen to take a clear win over the Belgian with Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) finished in third once again.

It was another relentlessly aggressive finale on stage 7 with the main contenders taking it in turns to take chunks out of each other on the multitude of climbs in the final 40 kilometres. After his team did a lot of work early on, Mohoric was once again left to his own devices at the pointy end of proceedings.

The Slovenian once again managed himself admirably, shutting down several moves and digging in deep to keep in touch after being dropped on some of the tougher climbs. Mohoric led the bunch onto the final ascent of the Muur but was soon distanced, losing 14 seconds to Matthews along with the bonus seconds earned by the Australian. However, he did just enough to hold onto his leader's jersey by five seconds to Matthews, and claimed the overall title.

"We tried really hard to defend the jersey, we rode really hard from the start to keep the breakaway in check. In the final, I tried to respond to all the attacks from the other guys," Mohoric said. "Michael Matthews and [Soren] Kragh Andersen were really strong today and they attacked me many times but I always managed to come back. At the finish, I gave it my all until the line and it was very close but I was lucky enough to win.

"It was a really hard week of racing. After that successful breakaway, we defended the jersey every day. It was quite close on a couple of occasions but we defended it each day. We took it day by day and kilometre by kilometre and showed some really good team spirit, even if we might not be the strongest team in the race. We rode well together and in the end it worked out."

The final kilometres of the stage were marked by a lengthy attack from Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale). The former Belgian champion went with less than 20 kilometres to go but was eventually reeled back on the penultimate climb of the day. With the group all together, it would be Morhoric that led them into the foot of the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

The race leader would soon be swamped as, first, Van Avermaet launched his attack and distanced the Slovenian. Matthews held back, making his move just before the final turn. His injection of pace saw him storm past Van Avermaet with comparative ease. The finish line was midway up the iconic climb, and Matthews was able to use his sprint power to hold off the Belgian and take the stage win.

"It's incredible. We came here with a goal with the GC with me and Soren and the sprint with Max. We did a really good team effort this week and today was one of my really big goals this week," Matthews said. "I wanted to finish it off in a really good way. Soren really sacrificed himself for me today. He was actually the leader of this race but he could see that maybe I had better legs in the final so he pulled the breakaway back to give me the best opportunity in the sprint. I'm just so happy to finish it off.

[Mohoric] was just too strong. We tried everything, we had two riders to try and crack him but he played it really smart and there was not much more that we could do. We threw everything at him and I guess we have to be happy with second."

How it happened

After six days of racing, the fight for the overall classification would come down to one last stage through the hellingen of Flanders. The riders would have to take on 18 climbs, predominantly packed into the second half of the 215km stage, including the Bosberg and the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Four early climbs made for a hard start to the day and the breakaway went through several incarnations before a group of seven was finally decided upon. Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) , Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Balois), Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Ludwig De Winter (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) got up the road after more than 50 kilometres of racing.

The peloton, led by Bahrain-Merida, kept the leaders very much in check and they were not allowed much more than four minutes on the pack. Following the first ascent of the Muur, the gap had been cut down by more than half to just under two minutes. While the main GC contenders chose not to do anything, the climb sparked a number of counter attacks but none would get very far.

On the second lap of the finishing loop, Van Keirsbulck would kick on as the breakaway rode up a short rise. He took Irizar and De Vreese with him but would leave them behind when they hit the Muur for the second time. The Belgian would hold a gap of around a minute for several kilometres before eventually going the way of his former companions.

The Muur would prove to be the main action point throughout the stage with the peloton tackling it in full three times before the final, shorter ascent. Each time up it would see the peloton fracture in various shapes and sizes, but most would eventually be able to make it back to the leading group. Once again, Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) would be one of the key aggressors, along with Stybar who jumped clear of the bunch almost as soon as the road rose upwards.

Mohoric struggled to match the explosiveness of the Classics riders but he used the flat sections and descents to haul his way back up every time he was dropped. Inside the final 30 kilometres, a group of riders that included Stybar, Wellens, Naesen, Matthews and Michael Valgren – who was on a neutral service bike after an earlier mechanical, had distanced Mohoric, who was doing his all to make it back.

Naesen attacked his group with under 20 kilometres remaining as it reeled in Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), who had gone on an earlier attack. As he charged on, the group behind him reformed to make a much larger chase of around 30 riders. Attacks came from all quarters but nobody had enough to make a significant difference and Naesen would be brought back on the penultimate climb after another stinging attack from Stybar.

It had all come back together just before the flamme rouge with Mohoric moving himself to the front of the peloton. He pulled out a small advantage at the foot of the Muur but slipped back as the attacks came. Matthews timed his to perfection, taking the victory by a clear margin with Mohoric holding on for the overall win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb4:38:36
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:07
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:11
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:13
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:16
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:18
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:23
18Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:28
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
20Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:31
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:36
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
27Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:39
28Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
29Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:45
30Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:52
31Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
32Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
33Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
35Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
38Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
39Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:28
40Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:57
41Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:06
42Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:11
43Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
44Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
45Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:49
46Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
47Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:25
48Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:04:55
49Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
50Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:58
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
53Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
55Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
56Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:01
57Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:05:04
58Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:05:08
59Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
60Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
61Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
62Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
63Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:12
64Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
65Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
66Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:22
67Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
68Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:25
70Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:28
71Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
72Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:40
73Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:10:03
75Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
76Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:10:08
77Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
78Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:25
79Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:34
80Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:34
81Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
82Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
83Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
84Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
85Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
86Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
87Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
88Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
90Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
DNFJan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFLogan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFTom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFBoy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMatthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFLukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFEnzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFFilippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFJorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFRiccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDavid Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFKristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
DNFFrancisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFHector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
DNSLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
DNSFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSJulien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data

Primus Checkpoint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan8
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan6
4Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan4
5Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2

Primus Checkpoint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12pts
2Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
3Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo7
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb30pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors22
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale19
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors17
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
7Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors12
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky11
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors13:55:57
2Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:50
3UAE Team Emirates0:01:25
4LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:04
5Groupama-FDJ0:02:44
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:51
7Team Sunweb0:05:04
8Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:22
9BMC Racing Team0:05:58
10Lotto Soudal0:06:01
11Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:06:17
12AG2R La Mondiale0:10:17
13Trek-Segafredo0:10:18
14WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:59
15Dimension Data0:11:25
16Astana Pro Team0:12:31
17Movistar Team0:15:22
18Mitchelton-Scott0:17:10

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida25:13:01
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:05
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:34
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:39
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:43
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
11Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:55
12Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:59
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:06
15Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:10
17Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:17
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:22
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:26
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:29
22Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:32
23Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:45
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:48
25Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:51
27Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:26
28Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:47
29Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
30Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:39
31Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:05:57
32Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:14
33Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:18
34Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:06:22
35Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:26
36Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:23
37Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:08:14
38Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:26
39Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:09:54
40Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:50
41Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:51
42Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:12
43Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:31
44Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:47
45Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:40
46Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:14:57
47Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:15:32
48Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:45
49Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:12
50Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:15
51Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:18
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:22
53Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:27
54Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:17:36
55Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:54
56Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:19:03
57Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:19:32
58Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:41
59Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:01
60Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:20:13
61Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:15
62Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:35
63Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:21:17
64Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:18
65Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:40
66Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:55
67Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:25:05
68Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:25:14
69Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:25:21
70Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
71Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:25:47
72Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:49
73Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:51
74Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:25:54
75Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:27:05
76Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:29:38
77Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:29:41
78Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:31:13
79Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:31:28
80Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:49
81Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:33:09
82Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:33:10
83Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:33:54
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:25
85Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:34:32
86Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:34:57
87Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:14
88Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:36:35
89Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:37:36
90Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:43:34

Primus Checkpoint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij58pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise34
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise29
4Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij24
5Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team22
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic18
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida18
8Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
10Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors8
12Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo7
13Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij6
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
15Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
16Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
17Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
19Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan4
20Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors66pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott64
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors51
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb49
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo41
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal40
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team40
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb35
9Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe32
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale31
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe30
12Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij30
13Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
14Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team30
15Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky30
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida29
17Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert29
18Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb28
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
20Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic25
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale22
22Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise19
23Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott13
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors12
26Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
27Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
28Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
29Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe11
30Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
31Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors75:40:38
2LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:13
3Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:46
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:54
5Team Sunweb0:05:44
6Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:09:34
7BMC Racing Team0:11:38
8UAE Team Emirates0:11:55
9Groupama-FDJ0:13:41
10Lotto Soudal0:16:10
11AG2R La Mondiale0:24:14
12Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:28:47
13Dimension Data0:32:42
14Astana Pro Team0:36:53
15Trek-Segafredo
16WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:41:41
17Mitchelton-Scott0:54:41
18Movistar Team0:55:15

