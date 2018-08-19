Mohoric wins 2018 BinckBank Tour
Matthews secures final stage in Geraardsbergen
Stage 7: Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure - Geraardsbergen
Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) took victory on the final stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour, while Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) claimed the overall victory. Matthews out-gunned Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing), powering up the Muur van Geraardsbergen to take a clear win over the Belgian with Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) finished in third once again.
It was another relentlessly aggressive finale on stage 7 with the main contenders taking it in turns to take chunks out of each other on the multitude of climbs in the final 40 kilometres. After his team did a lot of work early on, Mohoric was once again left to his own devices at the pointy end of proceedings.
The Slovenian once again managed himself admirably, shutting down several moves and digging in deep to keep in touch after being dropped on some of the tougher climbs. Mohoric led the bunch onto the final ascent of the Muur but was soon distanced, losing 14 seconds to Matthews along with the bonus seconds earned by the Australian. However, he did just enough to hold onto his leader's jersey by five seconds to Matthews, and claimed the overall title.
"We tried really hard to defend the jersey, we rode really hard from the start to keep the breakaway in check. In the final, I tried to respond to all the attacks from the other guys," Mohoric said. "Michael Matthews and [Soren] Kragh Andersen were really strong today and they attacked me many times but I always managed to come back. At the finish, I gave it my all until the line and it was very close but I was lucky enough to win.
"It was a really hard week of racing. After that successful breakaway, we defended the jersey every day. It was quite close on a couple of occasions but we defended it each day. We took it day by day and kilometre by kilometre and showed some really good team spirit, even if we might not be the strongest team in the race. We rode well together and in the end it worked out."
The final kilometres of the stage were marked by a lengthy attack from Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale). The former Belgian champion went with less than 20 kilometres to go but was eventually reeled back on the penultimate climb of the day. With the group all together, it would be Morhoric that led them into the foot of the Muur van Geraardsbergen.
The race leader would soon be swamped as, first, Van Avermaet launched his attack and distanced the Slovenian. Matthews held back, making his move just before the final turn. His injection of pace saw him storm past Van Avermaet with comparative ease. The finish line was midway up the iconic climb, and Matthews was able to use his sprint power to hold off the Belgian and take the stage win.
"It's incredible. We came here with a goal with the GC with me and Soren and the sprint with Max. We did a really good team effort this week and today was one of my really big goals this week," Matthews said. "I wanted to finish it off in a really good way. Soren really sacrificed himself for me today. He was actually the leader of this race but he could see that maybe I had better legs in the final so he pulled the breakaway back to give me the best opportunity in the sprint. I'm just so happy to finish it off.
[Mohoric] was just too strong. We tried everything, we had two riders to try and crack him but he played it really smart and there was not much more that we could do. We threw everything at him and I guess we have to be happy with second."
How it happened
After six days of racing, the fight for the overall classification would come down to one last stage through the hellingen of Flanders. The riders would have to take on 18 climbs, predominantly packed into the second half of the 215km stage, including the Bosberg and the Muur van Geraardsbergen.
Four early climbs made for a hard start to the day and the breakaway went through several incarnations before a group of seven was finally decided upon. Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) , Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Balois), Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Ludwig De Winter (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) got up the road after more than 50 kilometres of racing.
The peloton, led by Bahrain-Merida, kept the leaders very much in check and they were not allowed much more than four minutes on the pack. Following the first ascent of the Muur, the gap had been cut down by more than half to just under two minutes. While the main GC contenders chose not to do anything, the climb sparked a number of counter attacks but none would get very far.
On the second lap of the finishing loop, Van Keirsbulck would kick on as the breakaway rode up a short rise. He took Irizar and De Vreese with him but would leave them behind when they hit the Muur for the second time. The Belgian would hold a gap of around a minute for several kilometres before eventually going the way of his former companions.
The Muur would prove to be the main action point throughout the stage with the peloton tackling it in full three times before the final, shorter ascent. Each time up it would see the peloton fracture in various shapes and sizes, but most would eventually be able to make it back to the leading group. Once again, Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) would be one of the key aggressors, along with Stybar who jumped clear of the bunch almost as soon as the road rose upwards.
Mohoric struggled to match the explosiveness of the Classics riders but he used the flat sections and descents to haul his way back up every time he was dropped. Inside the final 30 kilometres, a group of riders that included Stybar, Wellens, Naesen, Matthews and Michael Valgren – who was on a neutral service bike after an earlier mechanical, had distanced Mohoric, who was doing his all to make it back.
Naesen attacked his group with under 20 kilometres remaining as it reeled in Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), who had gone on an earlier attack. As he charged on, the group behind him reformed to make a much larger chase of around 30 riders. Attacks came from all quarters but nobody had enough to make a significant difference and Naesen would be brought back on the penultimate climb after another stinging attack from Stybar.
It had all come back together just before the flamme rouge with Mohoric moving himself to the front of the peloton. He pulled out a small advantage at the foot of the Muur but slipped back as the attacks came. Matthews timed his to perfection, taking the victory by a clear margin with Mohoric holding on for the overall win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4:38:36
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:03
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:07
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:13
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:16
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:23
|18
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:28
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:31
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:36
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|27
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:39
|28
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|29
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|30
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:52
|31
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|32
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|33
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|39
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:28
|40
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:57
|41
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:06
|42
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:11
|43
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|44
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|45
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:49
|46
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|47
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:25
|48
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:04:55
|49
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:58
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|55
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|56
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:01
|57
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:04
|58
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:05:08
|59
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|60
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|62
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|63
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:12
|64
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:22
|67
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:25
|70
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:28
|71
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|72
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:40
|73
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:03
|75
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|76
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:10:08
|77
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|78
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:25
|79
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:34
|80
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:34
|81
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|83
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|84
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|86
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|87
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|88
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|90
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNS
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|DNS
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|pts
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|6
|4
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|5
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|pts
|2
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|3
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|30
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|13:55:57
|2
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:25
|4
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:44
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:51
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:04
|8
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:22
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:58
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:01
|11
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:17
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:17
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:18
|14
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:59
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:11:25
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:31
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:15:22
|18
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|25:13:01
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:39
|8
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:43
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:50
|11
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:55
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:59
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:06
|15
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:10
|17
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:17
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:22
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:26
|21
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|22
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:32
|23
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:45
|24
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:48
|25
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:51
|27
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:26
|28
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:47
|29
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|30
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:39
|31
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:57
|32
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:14
|33
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:18
|34
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:06:22
|35
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:26
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:23
|37
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:14
|38
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:26
|39
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:09:54
|40
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:50
|41
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:51
|42
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:12
|43
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:31
|44
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:47
|45
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:40
|46
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:14:57
|47
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:15:32
|48
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:45
|49
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:12
|50
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:15
|51
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:18
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:22
|53
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:27
|54
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:17:36
|55
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:54
|56
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:19:03
|57
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:32
|58
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:41
|59
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:01
|60
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:20:13
|61
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:15
|62
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:35
|63
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:21:17
|64
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:18
|65
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:40
|66
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:55
|67
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:05
|68
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:25:14
|69
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:21
|70
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:25:47
|72
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:49
|73
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:51
|74
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:54
|75
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:05
|76
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:29:38
|77
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:29:41
|78
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:31:13
|79
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:31:28
|80
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:49
|81
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:33:09
|82
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:33:10
|83
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:33:54
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:25
|85
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:34:32
|86
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:34:57
|87
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:14
|88
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:35
|89
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:36
|90
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:43:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|58
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|3
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|4
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|5
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|18
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|8
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|10
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|12
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|13
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|15
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|16
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|19
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|20
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|49
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|35
|9
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|12
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|13
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|14
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|15
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|30
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|17
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|29
|18
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|22
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|26
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|27
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|28
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|29
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|31
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|75:40:38
|2
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:13
|3
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:46
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:54
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:44
|6
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:34
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:38
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:55
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:41
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:10
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:14
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:28:47
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:32:42
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:36:53
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|16
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:41:41
|17
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:54:41
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:55:15
