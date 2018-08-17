Image 1 of 23 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 23 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 23 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 23 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 23 Dries de Bondt (Verandas Willems-Crelan) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 23 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 23 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) in the points jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 23 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) kept the race lead (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 23 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 23 Magnus Cort (Astana) topped trainee Julius van den Berg (EF-Drapac) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 23 Magnus Cort (Astana) wins stage 5 in Lanaken (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 23 Matej Mohoric in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 23 Caleb Ewan in the points jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 23 Stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour was a hot, dry day (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 23 Stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 23 Stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 23 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 23 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 23 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 23 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 23 Jonas Rickaert (Topsport Vlaanderen) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 23 Matej Mohoric and Caleb Ewan at the start (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 23 A puncture for Gediminas Bagdonas (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) won stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour to Lanaken after four riders escaped the control of the sprinters teams to steal their glory yet again.

After Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot) won stage 3 from the break, and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) snatched victory on stage 4 with a solo attack in the final kilometre, today Cort Nielsen was in the early break that held off the peloton on the final circuits of Lanaken.

The Dane led out the sprint just as he did to win in Carcassonne last month at the Tour de France. He upped his speed along the barriers to stay ahead and hit the line first.

EF Education First-Drapac stagiaire Julius van den Berg tried to come off his wheel but could only finish second. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was third, with Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finishing fourth at 29 seconds after suffering a late puncture. He was only 1:11 in the overall classification at the start of the stage but endured a farcical end to his stage, crashing into the back of his team car as he tried to make a quick wheel change.

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) won the sprint at the head of the peloton but that was only for fifth place, 33 seconds after Cort Nielsen's victory.

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) finished 10th, on the same time as Ewan, and so kept the leader's green jersey for another day, as the decisive weekend stages in the Ardennes and around Geraardsbergen loom large on the horizon.

Cort Nielsen was under pressure to win after ripping up the Astana tactics for the day.

"My directors looked strange at me when they came up in the car. They said: 'what are you doing here? You're supposed to do the lead-out for Riccardo Minali in the sprint.'. But now I'm here, with a win, it's amazing," he explained.

"It's amazing. I didn't really believe it when I first went in the break, but if you don't try you're not going to win. To be able to keep the gap to the bunch was amazing. Already they succeeded two days ago so for sure the sprint teams were aware. But maybe they allowed us ride too easy in the beginning, so we saved the legs for the last one hour and twenty, where we went full gas."

How it unfolded

The break of the day formed almost as soon as the flag dropped, with Gougeard joining the other three when he realised it was a strong move and the sprinters' team would perhaps lack the desire, power and determination to chase them.

The four soon opened a three-minute lead. Bahrain-Merida did their best to keep them under control to defend Mohoric's overall lead but the sprinters' team failed to step up in the second half of the race and the four worked smoothly together and then upped the pace in the finale for the circuits of Lanaken near Maastricht.

A crash on a straight section of road with 41km to race also played a part in their success. Owain Doull of Team Sky went down hardest and needed time to get going. However, Marcel Kittel was also delayed and so Katusha-Alpecin focused on helping him back to the peloton rather than chasing the break.

The gap to the break had moved to 2:46 with 38km to go. Mitchelton-Scott put Svein Tuft on the front to help the chase for Ewan but it was too little too late. Bahrain-Merida helped out but only to keep Rickaert under control. Bora-Hansgrohe tried to fire up the chase but left it too late.

Indeed, the four managed to snap the elastic and break the peloton's motivation with 20km or so to go and the peloton and the sprinters' team eased up, embarrassed to have been beaten by the break once again.

The only reaction came from the riders looking to defend their places in the overall classification, with two brief attacks by Stuyven and then Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing). However, the break stole the glory, with Cort Nielsen taking the biggest spoils.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:39:50 2 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:29 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:33 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 11 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 15 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 20 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 23 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 24 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 28 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 29 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 31 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 32 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 34 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 39 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 40 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 41 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 42 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 45 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 46 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 47 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 50 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 51 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 52 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 54 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 55 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 56 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 57 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 60 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 61 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 62 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 63 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 65 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 68 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 69 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 70 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 71 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 73 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 74 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 75 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 76 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 78 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 79 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 80 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 81 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 82 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 83 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 84 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 85 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 86 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 87 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 88 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 89 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 90 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 93 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 94 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 95 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 96 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 97 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 99 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 104 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 105 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 106 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 109 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 111 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 112 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 115 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 116 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 117 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 118 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 119 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 122 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 125 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 126 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 128 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 129 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 130 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 131 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:00:48 132 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 133 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:51 134 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 135 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 137 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 138 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:17 140 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:55 141 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 142 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 143 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:06 144 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:06:47 145 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 146 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 147 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:28 148 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:12 149 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:08:19 DNF Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo DNF Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky DNF Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky DNF Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky DNS Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 4 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 7 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 8 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 10

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:03 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:01

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 3 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:01

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 2 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:01

Primus Checkpoint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 2

Primus Checkpoint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 3 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 14:00:36 2 Astana Pro Team 3 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:29 5 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Quick-Step Floors 8 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 9 Team Sunweb 10 Lotto Soudal 11 UAE Team Emirates 12 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 13 LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Dimension Data 15 BMC Racing Team 16 FDJ 17 Veranda's Willems Crelan 18 Trek-Segafredo 19 Katusha-Alpecin 20 Team Sky 21 Movistar Team 22 Mitchelton-Scott 23 Bahrain-Merida

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 16:28:51 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:03 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 4 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:28 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:30 6 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:32 7 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:37 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:41 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:42 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 13 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:45 14 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:50 16 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:52 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:54 22 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 23 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:00 26 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 27 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:03 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:04 30 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:07 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:08 34 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 36 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:18 38 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:19 39 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:20 40 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:22 41 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 42 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:23 43 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:25 44 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:26 45 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 46 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:29 49 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30 50 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:33 51 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 52 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:39 53 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 54 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:41 55 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 56 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 57 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:46 59 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:50 60 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:52 61 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 62 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 63 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:53 64 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:56 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:59 66 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:00 67 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:01 68 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 69 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:07 70 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:15 71 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:16 72 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:22 73 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:29 74 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:31 75 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:32 76 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:34 78 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:35 79 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:37 80 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 81 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 82 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:45 83 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 84 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:49 85 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:02:56 86 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 87 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:57 88 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:58 89 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:00 90 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:03 91 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:08 92 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:10 93 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:13 94 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:15 95 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:17 96 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:19 97 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:22 98 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:23 99 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:30 100 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:31 101 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:34 102 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:35 103 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:36 104 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:37 105 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:43 106 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:44 107 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:48 108 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 109 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:53 110 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:05 111 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:07 112 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:08 113 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:14 114 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:17 115 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:18 116 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:19 119 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 120 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:33 121 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:34 122 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:35 123 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:50 124 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:59 125 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 126 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:03 127 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08 128 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:20 129 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:35 130 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 131 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:37 132 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:43 133 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:45 134 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:05 135 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:46 136 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:05 137 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:36 138 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:09:05 139 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:14 140 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:08 141 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:10:20 142 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:24 143 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:18 144 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:25 145 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:11:33 146 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:49 147 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:04 148 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:08 149 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:15:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 64 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 41 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 6 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 30 7 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 29 9 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 29 10 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 28 11 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 25 13 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 25 15 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 16 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 22 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 22 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 22 19 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 20 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 22 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 23 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 19 24 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 17 25 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 17 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 15 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 29 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 30 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 13 31 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 32 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 33 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 34 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 35 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 11 36 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 37 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 40 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 38 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 4 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 24 5 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 7 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 18 9 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 10 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 16 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 12 12 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 13 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 10 14 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 15 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 16 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 6 17 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 18 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 19 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4