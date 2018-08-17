Trending

BinckBank Tour: Cort wins in Lanaken

Astana rider wins from breakaway

Image 1 of 23

Magnus Cort (Astana)

Magnus Cort (Astana)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 23

Magnus Cort (Astana)

Magnus Cort (Astana)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 23

Magnus Cort (Astana)

Magnus Cort (Astana)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 23

Magnus Cort (Astana)

Magnus Cort (Astana)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 23

Dries de Bondt (Verandas Willems-Crelan)

Dries de Bondt (Verandas Willems-Crelan)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 23

Magnus Cort (Astana)

Magnus Cort (Astana)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 23

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) in the points jersey

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 23

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) kept the race lead

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) kept the race lead
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 23

Magnus Cort (Astana)

Magnus Cort (Astana)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 23

Magnus Cort (Astana) topped trainee Julius van den Berg (EF-Drapac)

Magnus Cort (Astana) topped trainee Julius van den Berg (EF-Drapac)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 23

Magnus Cort (Astana) wins stage 5 in Lanaken

Magnus Cort (Astana) wins stage 5 in Lanaken
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 23

Matej Mohoric in the leader's jersey

Matej Mohoric in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 23

Caleb Ewan in the points jersey

Caleb Ewan in the points jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 23

Stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour was a hot, dry day

Stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour was a hot, dry day
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 23

Stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour

Stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 23

Stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour

Stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 23

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) in the leader's jersey

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 23

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) leads the breakaway

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 23

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the breakaway

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 23

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the breakaway

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 23

Jonas Rickaert (Topsport Vlaanderen) leads the breakaway

Jonas Rickaert (Topsport Vlaanderen) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 23

Matej Mohoric and Caleb Ewan at the start

Matej Mohoric and Caleb Ewan at the start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 23

A puncture for Gediminas Bagdonas

A puncture for Gediminas Bagdonas
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) won stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour to Lanaken after four riders escaped the control of the sprinters teams to steal their glory yet again.

After Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot) won stage 3 from the break, and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) snatched victory on stage 4 with a solo attack in the final kilometre, today Cort Nielsen was in the early break that held off the peloton on the final circuits of Lanaken.

The Dane led out the sprint just as he did to win in Carcassonne last month at the Tour de France. He upped his speed along the barriers to stay ahead and hit the line first.

EF Education First-Drapac stagiaire Julius van den Berg tried to come off his wheel but could only finish second. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was third, with Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finishing fourth at 29 seconds after suffering a late puncture. He was only 1:11 in the overall classification at the start of the stage but endured a farcical end to his stage, crashing into the back of his team car as he tried to make a quick wheel change.

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) won the sprint at the head of the peloton but that was only for fifth place, 33 seconds after Cort Nielsen's victory.

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) finished 10th, on the same time as Ewan, and so kept the leader's green jersey for another day, as the decisive weekend stages in the Ardennes and around Geraardsbergen loom large on the horizon.

Cort Nielsen was under pressure to win after ripping up the Astana tactics for the day.

"My directors looked strange at me when they came up in the car. They said: 'what are you doing here? You're supposed to do the lead-out for Riccardo Minali in the sprint.'. But now I'm here, with a win, it's amazing," he explained.

"It's amazing. I didn't really believe it when I first went in the break, but if you don't try you're not going to win. To be able to keep the gap to the bunch was amazing. Already they succeeded two days ago so for sure the sprint teams were aware. But maybe they allowed us ride too easy in the beginning, so we saved the legs for the last one hour and twenty, where we went full gas."

How it unfolded

The break of the day formed almost as soon as the flag dropped, with Gougeard joining the other three when he realised it was a strong move and the sprinters' team would perhaps lack the desire, power and determination to chase them.

The four soon opened a three-minute lead. Bahrain-Merida did their best to keep them under control to defend Mohoric's overall lead but the sprinters' team failed to step up in the second half of the race and the four worked smoothly together and then upped the pace in the finale for the circuits of Lanaken near Maastricht.

A crash on a straight section of road with 41km to race also played a part in their success. Owain Doull of Team Sky went down hardest and needed time to get going. However, Marcel Kittel was also delayed and so Katusha-Alpecin focused on helping him back to the peloton rather than chasing the break.

The gap to the break had moved to 2:46 with 38km to go. Mitchelton-Scott put Svein Tuft on the front to help the chase for Ewan but it was too little too late. Bahrain-Merida helped out but only to keep Rickaert under control. Bora-Hansgrohe tried to fire up the chase but left it too late.

Indeed, the four managed to snap the elastic and break the peloton's motivation with 20km or so to go and the peloton and the sprinters' team eased up, embarrassed to have been beaten by the break once again.

The only reaction came from the riders looking to defend their places in the overall classification, with two brief attacks by Stuyven and then Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing). However, the break stole the glory, with Cort Nielsen taking the biggest spoils.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team4:39:50
2Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:29
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:33
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
8Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
11Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
14Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
18Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
21Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
24Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
25Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
26Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
28Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
29Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
31Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
32Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
34Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
36Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
39Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
40Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
41Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
42Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
45Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
46Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
47Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
50Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
51Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
52Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
53Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
54Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
55Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
56Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
57Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
60Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
61Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
62Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
63Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
64Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
66Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
68Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
69Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
70Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
71Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
73Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
74Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
75Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
76Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
77Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
78Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
79Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
80Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
81Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
82Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
83Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
84Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
85Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
86Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
88Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
90Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
92Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
93Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
94Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
95Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
96Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
97Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
98Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
99Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
101Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
102Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
103Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
104Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
105Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
106Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
108Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
109Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
110Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
111Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
112Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
115Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
116Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
117Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
118Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
119Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
120Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
122Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
124Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
125Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
126Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
128Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
129Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
130Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
131Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:48
132Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
133Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:51
134Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
135Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
136Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
137Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
138Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:17
140Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:55
141Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
142Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
143Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:05:06
144Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:06:47
145Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
146Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
147Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:28
148David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:12
149Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:08:19
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
DNFOwain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
DNFAmund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNSChristopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
DNSDries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale25
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
4Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise19
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott17
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13
8Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:03
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:02
3Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:01

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:02
3Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:01

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
2Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:02
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:01

Primus Checkpoint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team8
3Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan2

Primus Checkpoint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale14:00:36
2Astana Pro Team
3EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
4Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:29
5Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:33
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Quick-Step Floors
8Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
9Team Sunweb
10Lotto Soudal
11UAE Team Emirates
12WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13LottoNL-Jumbo
14Dimension Data
15BMC Racing Team
16FDJ
17Veranda's Willems Crelan
18Trek-Segafredo
19Katusha-Alpecin
20Team Sky
21Movistar Team
22Mitchelton-Scott
23Bahrain-Merida

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida16:28:51
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:03
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
4Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:28
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:30
6Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:32
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:37
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:41
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:45
14Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:50
16Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
17Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:52
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:54
22Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
23Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
27Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:03
28Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
30Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:07
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:08
34Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
36Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:09
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:18
38Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:19
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:20
40Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:22
41Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
42Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:23
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:25
44Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:26
45Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
46Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
48Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:29
49Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:30
50Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:33
51Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:36
52Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:39
53Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
54Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:41
55Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
56Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
57Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:46
59Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:50
60Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:52
61Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
62Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
63Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:01:53
64Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
65Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:59
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:00
67Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:01
68Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
69Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:07
70Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:15
71Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:16
72Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:22
73Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:29
74Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:31
75Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:32
76Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
77Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:34
78Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:35
79Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:37
80Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:43
81Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
82Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:45
83Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
84Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:49
85Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:02:56
86Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
87Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:57
88Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:58
89Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:00
90Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:03
91Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:08
92Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:10
93Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:13
94Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:15
95Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:17
96Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:19
97Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:03:22
98Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:23
99Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:30
100Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:31
101Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:34
102Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:35
103Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:36
104Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:37
105Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:03:43
106Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:44
107Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:48
108Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
109Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:53
110Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:05
111Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:07
112Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:08
113Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:14
114Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:17
115Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:18
116Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
117Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:04:19
119Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
120Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:33
121Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:34
122Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:35
123Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:50
124Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:59
125Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
126Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:03
127Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
128Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:20
129Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:35
130Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
131Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:37
132Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:43
133Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:45
134Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:05
135Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:46
136Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:07:05
137Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:07:36
138Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:09:05
139Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:14
140Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:08
141Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:10:20
142Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:24
143Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:18
144Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:11:25
145Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:11:33
146David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:49
147Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:12:04
148Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:08
149Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:15:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott64pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo41
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo40
4Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe32
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
6Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij30
7Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team30
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida29
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert29
10Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb28
11Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe28
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic25
13Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin25
15Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale25
16Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan22
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb22
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors22
19Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale22
20Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
22Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise19
23Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky19
24Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors17
25Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij17
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin15
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott13
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13
30Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data13
31Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
32Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
33Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
34Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
35Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ11
36Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
37Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan40pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij38
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise28
4Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij24
5Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team22
6Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale22
7Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise20
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic18
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan16
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida12
12Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
13Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic10
14Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10
15Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
16Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij6
17Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
18Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
19Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team49:28:37
2EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:05
3Team Sunweb0:00:12
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
5Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
6Lotto Soudal0:00:44
7LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:46
8Team Sky0:00:51
9UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
10Bahrain-Merida0:00:58
11Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
13Astana Pro Team0:01:24
14FDJ
15Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:28
16AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
17WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:01
18Dimension Data0:02:10
19Mitchelton-Scott0:02:12
20Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:25
21Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:38
22Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:00
23Movistar Team0:03:58

 

Latest on Cyclingnews