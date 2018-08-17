BinckBank Tour: Cort wins in Lanaken
Astana rider wins from breakaway
Stage 5 : Sint-Pieters-Leeuw - Lanaken
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) won stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour to Lanaken after four riders escaped the control of the sprinters teams to steal their glory yet again.
After Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot) won stage 3 from the break, and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) snatched victory on stage 4 with a solo attack in the final kilometre, today Cort Nielsen was in the early break that held off the peloton on the final circuits of Lanaken.
The Dane led out the sprint just as he did to win in Carcassonne last month at the Tour de France. He upped his speed along the barriers to stay ahead and hit the line first.
EF Education First-Drapac stagiaire Julius van den Berg tried to come off his wheel but could only finish second. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was third, with Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finishing fourth at 29 seconds after suffering a late puncture. He was only 1:11 in the overall classification at the start of the stage but endured a farcical end to his stage, crashing into the back of his team car as he tried to make a quick wheel change.
Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) won the sprint at the head of the peloton but that was only for fifth place, 33 seconds after Cort Nielsen's victory.
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) finished 10th, on the same time as Ewan, and so kept the leader's green jersey for another day, as the decisive weekend stages in the Ardennes and around Geraardsbergen loom large on the horizon.
Cort Nielsen was under pressure to win after ripping up the Astana tactics for the day.
"My directors looked strange at me when they came up in the car. They said: 'what are you doing here? You're supposed to do the lead-out for Riccardo Minali in the sprint.'. But now I'm here, with a win, it's amazing," he explained.
"It's amazing. I didn't really believe it when I first went in the break, but if you don't try you're not going to win. To be able to keep the gap to the bunch was amazing. Already they succeeded two days ago so for sure the sprint teams were aware. But maybe they allowed us ride too easy in the beginning, so we saved the legs for the last one hour and twenty, where we went full gas."
How it unfolded
The break of the day formed almost as soon as the flag dropped, with Gougeard joining the other three when he realised it was a strong move and the sprinters' team would perhaps lack the desire, power and determination to chase them.
The four soon opened a three-minute lead. Bahrain-Merida did their best to keep them under control to defend Mohoric's overall lead but the sprinters' team failed to step up in the second half of the race and the four worked smoothly together and then upped the pace in the finale for the circuits of Lanaken near Maastricht.
A crash on a straight section of road with 41km to race also played a part in their success. Owain Doull of Team Sky went down hardest and needed time to get going. However, Marcel Kittel was also delayed and so Katusha-Alpecin focused on helping him back to the peloton rather than chasing the break.
The gap to the break had moved to 2:46 with 38km to go. Mitchelton-Scott put Svein Tuft on the front to help the chase for Ewan but it was too little too late. Bahrain-Merida helped out but only to keep Rickaert under control. Bora-Hansgrohe tried to fire up the chase but left it too late.
Indeed, the four managed to snap the elastic and break the peloton's motivation with 20km or so to go and the peloton and the sprinters' team eased up, embarrassed to have been beaten by the break once again.
The only reaction came from the riders looking to defend their places in the overall classification, with two brief attacks by Stuyven and then Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing). However, the break stole the glory, with Cort Nielsen taking the biggest spoils.
If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.
You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.
RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4:39:50
|2
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:29
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:33
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|21
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|23
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|31
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|32
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|39
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|40
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|41
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|42
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|51
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|52
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|54
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|55
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|61
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|63
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|68
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|69
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|71
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|75
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|76
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|78
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|81
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|82
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|83
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|84
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|86
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|87
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|89
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|90
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|91
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|93
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|94
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|97
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|99
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|104
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|106
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|109
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|111
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|112
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|115
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|116
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|118
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|119
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|124
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|125
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|126
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|129
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|130
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|131
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|132
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:51
|134
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|135
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|136
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|137
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|138
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|140
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|141
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|142
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|143
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:06
|144
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:47
|145
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|146
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|147
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:28
|148
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:12
|149
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:08:19
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNS
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|4
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|7
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|8
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:03
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|3
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|2
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|3
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:00:36
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:29
|5
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|FDJ
|17
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Team Sky
|21
|Movistar Team
|22
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16:28:51
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:03
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:28
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|6
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:32
|7
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:37
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:41
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:42
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:45
|14
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|16
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:54
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|23
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|26
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|27
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:03
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|30
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:07
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:08
|34
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|36
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:18
|38
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:19
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:20
|40
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|41
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|42
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:25
|44
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:26
|45
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:29
|49
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:30
|50
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:33
|51
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|52
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:39
|53
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|54
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:41
|55
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|56
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:46
|59
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:50
|60
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:52
|61
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|62
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:53
|64
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:59
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:00
|67
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:01
|68
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|69
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:07
|70
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:15
|71
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|72
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:22
|73
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|74
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:31
|75
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:32
|76
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:34
|78
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:35
|79
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:37
|80
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:43
|81
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|82
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:45
|83
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|84
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:49
|85
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|86
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|87
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:57
|88
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:58
|89
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:00
|90
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:03
|91
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:08
|92
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:10
|93
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:13
|94
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:15
|95
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:17
|96
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:19
|97
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:22
|98
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:23
|99
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:30
|100
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:31
|101
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:34
|102
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:35
|103
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:36
|104
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:37
|105
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:43
|106
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:44
|107
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:48
|108
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:53
|110
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:05
|111
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:07
|112
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:08
|113
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:14
|114
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:17
|115
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:18
|116
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:19
|119
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:26
|120
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|121
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:34
|122
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:35
|123
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:50
|124
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:59
|125
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|126
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:03
|127
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|128
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:20
|129
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:35
|130
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|131
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:37
|132
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:43
|133
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:45
|134
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:05
|135
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:46
|136
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:05
|137
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:36
|138
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:05
|139
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:14
|140
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:08
|141
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:10:20
|142
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:24
|143
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:18
|144
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:25
|145
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:11:33
|146
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:49
|147
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:04
|148
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:08
|149
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:15:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|4
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|6
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|29
|10
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28
|11
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|13
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|15
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|16
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|22
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|19
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|20
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|22
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|23
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|19
|24
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|25
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|28
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|29
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|30
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|31
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|32
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|33
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|34
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|35
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|36
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|37
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|40
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|4
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|5
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|7
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|18
|9
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|16
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|12
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|13
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|10
|14
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|15
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|16
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|17
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|18
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|19
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|49:28:37
|2
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:12
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|7
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:46
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:51
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:58
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:28
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|17
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:01
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:02:10
|19
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:12
|20
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|21
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:38
|22
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:00
|23
|Movistar Team
|0:03:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy