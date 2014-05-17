Joe Cooper smashes Battle on the Border time trial
Mark O'Brien loses race lead to Avanti teammate
Stage 3: Murwillumbah - Murwillumbah
Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing) continued his good start to the 2014 NRS season by taking out the Battle on the Border Saturday morning 9.3km time trial. Cooper, who is the overall leader of the NRS, now leads the race overall having wresting the lead off teammate Mark O'Brien.
Cooper posted a time of 11:35 minutes on the out and back course in Murwillumbah, 25 seconds faster than Tim Roe (Budget Forklifts) and teammate Mitchell Lovelock-Fay.
"I love the Battle on the Border time trial and I know the course like the back of my hand," said Cooper who repeated his 2013 victory. "I got information from the boys saying it where the head wind or tail winds were and all of those little bits of information help, you can piece them together in your head and make up a plan out on course."
Cooper was one of the last riders to leave the starting gate having finished third on stage one. Teammate Lovelock-Fay occupied the hot seat for most of the race before being edged by Roe and then Cooper.
"It's always good when a teammate has a good time because you know the information they give is rock solid," said Cooper.
The victory moves Cooper 12 seconds ahead of overnight leader and teammate Mark O'Brien with Jack Haig completing the clean sweep of the overall podium, 17 seconds in arrears with two stages remaining.
"I was close enough up the hill on day one that I could still take the lead in the time trial," explained Cooper. "I'e been working a lot on my climbing because I really want to take out the overall NRS. It's a bit of a compromise, I have to be able to climb and yet still time trial."
The Tour continues Saturday afternoon with a criterium in Murwillumbah.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:11:35
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:25
|3
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:00:31
|6
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:36
|7
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:38
|8
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:39
|9
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:40
|10
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|11
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:44
|12
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:45
|13
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|14
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|15
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:49
|16
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|17
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:51
|18
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:52
|19
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|20
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|21
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:00:53
|22
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:56
|23
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:00:58
|24
|William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
|0:01:00
|25
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
|0:01:02
|26
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|27
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:01:03
|28
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|29
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:05
|30
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|31
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:01:07
|32
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|33
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:08
|34
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|35
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|36
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|37
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:01:12
|38
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|39
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|40
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:13
|41
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:01:14
|42
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|43
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:01:16
|44
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:01:18
|45
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:19
|46
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|47
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:21
|48
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|49
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:22
|50
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|51
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:01:23
|52
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|53
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:01:25
|54
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
|0:01:26
|55
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|56
|James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|57
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:27
|58
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|59
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:01:28
|60
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:01:29
|61
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:31
|62
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|63
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|64
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:32
|65
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|66
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|67
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:01:33
|68
|Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|69
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|70
|Edward White (NSW) GPM
|0:01:35
|71
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|72
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:01:36
|73
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|74
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|75
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
|0:01:38
|76
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:39
|77
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:01:40
|78
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|79
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|80
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|81
|Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|82
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:44
|83
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:46
|84
|Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|85
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:01:47
|86
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|87
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|88
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:01:49
|89
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|90
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:01:50
|91
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:52
|92
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|93
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|94
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|95
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:01:55
|96
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|97
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:01:57
|98
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:58
|99
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:02
|100
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:02:03
|101
|Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
|102
|Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:02:05
|103
|Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
|104
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:08
|105
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:02:09
|106
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:10
|107
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:11
|108
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|109
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|110
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:02:12
|111
|Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:02:14
|112
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|113
|Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
|0:02:15
|114
|Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:02:17
|115
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|116
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:02:19
|117
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:02:20
|118
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|119
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|0:02:23
|120
|Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
|0:02:25
|121
|James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
|0:02:28
|122
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|123
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:02:30
|124
|Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:02:34
|125
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|126
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|0:02:35
|127
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
|128
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:36
|129
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM
|0:02:39
|130
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:50
|131
|Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
|0:02:53
|132
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|133
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:58
|134
|Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|135
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:07
|136
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
|0:03:11
|137
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:20
|138
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:03:30
|139
|Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:03:50
|140
|James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:35:39
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:52
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:03
|4
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|5
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:01:56
|6
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:19
|8
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:02:25
|9
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:02:36
|10
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:02:41
|11
|QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:02:43
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:57
|13
|SUVelo Racing
|0:03:02
|14
|GPM
|0:03:09
|15
|St. George Merida
|0:03:14
|16
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:03:32
|17
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:04:13
|18
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|19
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:04:17
|20
|DH Racing
|0:04:26
|21
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:04:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|7:22:02
|2
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:29
|5
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:54
|6
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:56
|7
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|8
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:53
|9
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:02:05
|10
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:02:11
|11
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:02:19
|12
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|13
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:02:32
|14
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:02:40
|15
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:52
|16
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
|0:02:53
|17
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:58
|18
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:16
|19
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:17
|20
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:03:18
|21
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:03:24
|22
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:32
|23
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:42
|24
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|25
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:03:51
|26
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|27
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|28
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:03:56
|29
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|30
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:04
|31
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:08
|32
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|33
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
|0:04:21
|34
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:04:22
|35
|Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:04:24
|36
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:26
|37
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:04:40
|38
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:04:50
|39
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:56
|40
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:04:59
|41
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:05:04
|42
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:05:12
|43
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|0:05:13
|44
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:05:14
|45
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|46
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:05:29
|47
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|48
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:05:43
|49
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:05:49
|50
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:05:59
|51
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:06:55
|52
|James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:07:03
|53
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:07:56
|54
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:01
|55
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|56
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:08:08
|57
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:08:20
|58
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:49
|59
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:57
|60
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:09:42
|61
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|0:10:07
|62
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:10:20
|63
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|0:10:30
|64
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|65
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|66
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|0:11:36
|67
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:11:54
|68
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
|69
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:12:28
|70
|Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:12:37
|71
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:12:48
|72
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:12:53
|73
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:13:06
|74
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:14:03
|75
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:14:47
|76
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:15:05
|77
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:15:24
|78
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:15:36
|79
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:15:55
|80
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:16:07
|81
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
|0:17:56
|82
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|83
|Edward White (NSW) GPM
|0:17:59
|84
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:19:01
|85
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:19:35
|86
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:19:50
|87
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:22:20
|88
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:22:38
|89
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:22:57
|90
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:23:36
|91
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:23:42
|92
|Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:23:51
|93
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:24:01
|94
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:24:10
|95
|James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:24:25
|96
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:24:38
|97
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:24:51
|98
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:24:53
|99
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:26:49
|100
|Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
|0:27:56
|101
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:28:19
|102
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:30:02
|103
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:30:12
|104
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:30:13
|105
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:30:36
|106
|Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:31:04
|107
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:31:37
|108
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:32:05
|109
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:32:32
|110
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:32:42
|111
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:33:27
|112
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:33:39
|113
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:33:56
|114
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:36:38
|115
|Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:37:38
|116
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:37:54
|117
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:39:00
|118
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:40:54
|119
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:41:44
|120
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:42:37
|121
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:42:50
|122
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:43:40
|123
|William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
|0:43:52
|124
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:44:41
|125
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:50:25
|126
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:53:56
|127
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:59:37
|128
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1:01:01
|129
|Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
|1:01:37
|130
|Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:03:22
|131
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|1:03:26
|132
|Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1:04:25
|133
|Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1:04:48
|134
|Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
|1:06:18
|135
|Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
|1:06:47
|136
|James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
|1:07:10
|137
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
|1:12:37
|138
|Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:19:06
|139
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM
|1:23:05
|140
|Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:26:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|11
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|5
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|6
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|7
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|3
|8
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|9
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|10
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|2
|11
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|2
|12
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|2
|13
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|14
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|9
|3
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|4
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|6
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|3
|7
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|8
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|2
|9
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|2
|10
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|2
|11
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|12
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|13
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|1
|14
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|22:06:16
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:58
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:06:12
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:07:42
|5
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:07:54
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:19
|7
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:10:33
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|9
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:11:44
|10
|GPM
|0:12:00
|11
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:12:36
|12
|SUVelo Racing
|0:12:40
|13
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:13:10
|14
|St. George Merida
|0:13:41
|15
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:16:08
|16
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:23:45
|17
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:29:46
|18
|QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:44:08
|19
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:50:42
|20
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:01:59
|21
|DH Racing
|1:57:07
