Image 1 of 3 Joe Cooper (Avanti) on the way to the stage win (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 3 Joe Cooper (Avanti) was the fastest man on the 9.3km course (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 3 Joe Cooper (Avanti) leaves the start house (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing) continued his good start to the 2014 NRS season by taking out the Battle on the Border Saturday morning 9.3km time trial. Cooper, who is the overall leader of the NRS, now leads the race overall having wresting the lead off teammate Mark O'Brien.

Cooper posted a time of 11:35 minutes on the out and back course in Murwillumbah, 25 seconds faster than Tim Roe (Budget Forklifts) and teammate Mitchell Lovelock-Fay.

"I love the Battle on the Border time trial and I know the course like the back of my hand," said Cooper who repeated his 2013 victory. "I got information from the boys saying it where the head wind or tail winds were and all of those little bits of information help, you can piece them together in your head and make up a plan out on course."

Cooper was one of the last riders to leave the starting gate having finished third on stage one. Teammate Lovelock-Fay occupied the hot seat for most of the race before being edged by Roe and then Cooper.

"It's always good when a teammate has a good time because you know the information they give is rock solid," said Cooper.

The victory moves Cooper 12 seconds ahead of overnight leader and teammate Mark O'Brien with Jack Haig completing the clean sweep of the overall podium, 17 seconds in arrears with two stages remaining.

"I was close enough up the hill on day one that I could still take the lead in the time trial," explained Cooper. "I'e been working a lot on my climbing because I really want to take out the overall NRS. It's a bit of a compromise, I have to be able to climb and yet still time trial."

The Tour continues Saturday afternoon with a criterium in Murwillumbah.

Results

Stage 3 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:11:35 2 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:25 3 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 4 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:29 5 Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:00:31 6 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:36 7 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:38 8 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:39 9 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:40 10 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:42 11 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:44 12 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:45 13 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 14 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:47 15 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:49 16 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 17 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:51 18 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:52 19 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 20 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 21 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:00:53 22 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:56 23 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:00:58 24 William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing 0:01:00 25 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM 0:01:02 26 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 27 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:01:03 28 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 29 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:05 30 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 31 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:01:07 32 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 33 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:01:08 34 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 35 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 36 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:11 37 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:01:12 38 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 39 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 40 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:13 41 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:01:14 42 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:15 43 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:01:16 44 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:01:18 45 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:19 46 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 47 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:01:21 48 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 49 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:01:22 50 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 51 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:01:23 52 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 53 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:01:25 54 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM 0:01:26 55 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 56 James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 57 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:27 58 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 59 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:01:28 60 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:01:29 61 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:31 62 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 63 Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 64 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:32 65 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 66 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 67 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:01:33 68 Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 69 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:34 70 Edward White (NSW) GPM 0:01:35 71 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 72 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:01:36 73 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 74 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 75 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM 0:01:38 76 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:39 77 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:01:40 78 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 79 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:42 80 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 81 Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:01:43 82 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:44 83 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:46 84 Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 85 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:01:47 86 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 87 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:01:48 88 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:01:49 89 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 90 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:01:50 91 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:01:52 92 Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:01:53 93 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 94 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:01:54 95 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:01:55 96 Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 97 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida 0:01:57 98 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:58 99 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:02 100 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:02:03 101 Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team 102 Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:02:05 103 Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing 104 Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:02:08 105 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:02:09 106 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:02:10 107 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:02:11 108 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 109 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 110 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:02:12 111 Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:02:14 112 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 113 Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing 0:02:15 114 Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:02:17 115 Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 116 Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:02:19 117 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida 0:02:20 118 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 119 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:02:23 120 Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing 0:02:25 121 James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing 0:02:28 122 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 123 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:02:30 124 Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:02:34 125 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 126 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 0:02:35 127 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM 128 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:36 129 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM 0:02:39 130 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:02:50 131 Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing 0:02:53 132 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:02:54 133 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:58 134 Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 135 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:07 136 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM 0:03:11 137 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:20 138 Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:03:30 139 Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:03:50 140 James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:56

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 0:35:39 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:52 3 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:03 4 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:43 5 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:01:56 6 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:57 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:19 8 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:02:25 9 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:02:36 10 Racing Kangaroos 0:02:41 11 QSMRacing Composite Team 0:02:43 12 Team Scody Downunder 0:02:57 13 SUVelo Racing 0:03:02 14 GPM 0:03:09 15 St. George Merida 0:03:14 16 Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:03:32 17 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:04:13 18 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 19 Team Polygon Australia 0:04:17 20 DH Racing 0:04:26 21 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:04:29

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 7:22:02 2 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:12 3 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:17 4 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:29 5 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:54 6 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:56 7 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:37 8 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:53 9 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:02:05 10 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:02:11 11 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:02:19 12 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:02:27 13 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:02:32 14 Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:02:40 15 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:52 16 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM 0:02:53 17 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:58 18 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:16 19 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:17 20 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:03:18 21 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:24 22 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:32 23 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:42 24 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:03:44 25 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:51 26 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 27 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:53 28 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:03:56 29 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:00 30 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:04 31 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:08 32 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:12 33 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM 0:04:21 34 Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:04:22 35 Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:04:24 36 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:26 37 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:04:40 38 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:04:50 39 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:56 40 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:04:59 41 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:05:04 42 Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:12 43 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:13 44 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:05:14 45 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 46 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:29 47 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 48 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:05:43 49 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:05:49 50 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:05:59 51 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:06:55 52 James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:07:03 53 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:07:56 54 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:08:01 55 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 56 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:08:08 57 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:08:20 58 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:08:49 59 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:57 60 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:09:42 61 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 0:10:07 62 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:20 63 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 0:10:30 64 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:11:21 65 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:11:29 66 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 0:11:36 67 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:11:54 68 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM 69 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida 0:12:28 70 Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:12:37 71 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:12:48 72 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:12:53 73 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:13:06 74 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:14:03 75 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:14:47 76 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:15:05 77 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:15:24 78 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:15:36 79 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida 0:15:55 80 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:16:07 81 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM 0:17:56 82 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 83 Edward White (NSW) GPM 0:17:59 84 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:19:01 85 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:19:35 86 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:19:50 87 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:22:20 88 Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:22:38 89 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:22:57 90 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:23:36 91 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:23:42 92 Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:23:51 93 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:24:01 94 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:24:10 95 James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:24:25 96 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:24:38 97 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:24:51 98 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:24:53 99 Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:26:49 100 Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing 0:27:56 101 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:28:19 102 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:30:02 103 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:30:12 104 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:30:13 105 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:30:36 106 Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:31:04 107 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:31:37 108 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:32:05 109 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:32:32 110 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:32:42 111 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:33:27 112 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:33:39 113 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:33:56 114 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:36:38 115 Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:37:38 116 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:37:54 117 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:39:00 118 Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:40:54 119 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:41:44 120 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:42:37 121 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:42:50 122 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:43:40 123 William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing 0:43:52 124 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:44:41 125 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:50:25 126 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:53:56 127 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:59:37 128 Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1:01:01 129 Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing 1:01:37 130 Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:03:22 131 Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 1:03:26 132 Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 1:04:25 133 Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1:04:48 134 Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing 1:06:18 135 Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing 1:06:47 136 James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing 1:07:10 137 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM 1:12:37 138 Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:19:06 139 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM 1:23:05 140 Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:26:16

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 11 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 3 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 4 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 5 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 6 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 7 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 3 8 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 9 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 10 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 2 11 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 2 12 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 2 13 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 14 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 pts 2 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 9 3 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 8 4 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6 5 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 4 6 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 3 7 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 2 8 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 2 9 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 2 10 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 2 11 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 12 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 1 13 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 1 14 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1