Joe Cooper smashes Battle on the Border time trial

Mark O'Brien loses race lead to Avanti teammate

Image 1 of 3

Joe Cooper (Avanti) on the way to the stage win

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 2 of 3

Joe Cooper (Avanti) was the fastest man on the 9.3km course

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 3 of 3

Joe Cooper (Avanti) leaves the start house

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing) continued his good start to the 2014 NRS season by taking out the Battle on the Border Saturday morning 9.3km time trial. Cooper, who is the overall leader of the NRS, now leads the race overall having wresting the lead off teammate Mark O'Brien

Cooper posted a time of 11:35 minutes on the out and back course in Murwillumbah, 25 seconds faster than Tim Roe (Budget Forklifts) and teammate Mitchell Lovelock-Fay.

"I love the Battle on the Border time trial and I know the course like the back of my hand," said Cooper who repeated his 2013 victory. "I got information from the boys saying it where the head wind or tail winds were and all of those little bits of information help, you can piece them together in your head and make up a plan out on course."

Cooper was one of the last riders to leave the starting gate having finished third on stage one. Teammate Lovelock-Fay occupied the hot seat for most of the race before being edged by Roe and then Cooper.

"It's always good when a teammate has a good time because you know the information they give is rock solid," said Cooper.

The victory moves Cooper 12 seconds ahead of overnight leader and teammate Mark O'Brien with Jack Haig completing the clean sweep of the overall podium, 17 seconds in arrears with two stages remaining.

"I was close enough up the hill on day one that I could still take the lead in the time trial," explained Cooper. "I'e been working a lot on my climbing because I really want to take out the overall NRS. It's a bit of a compromise, I have to be able to climb and yet still time trial."

The Tour continues Saturday afternoon with a criterium in Murwillumbah.

Results

Stage 3 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:11:35
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:25
3Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
4Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:29
5Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:00:31
6Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:36
7Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:38
8Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:39
9Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:40
10Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:42
11Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:44
12Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:45
13Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
14Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:47
15Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:49
16Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
17Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:51
18Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:52
19Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
20Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
21Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:00:53
22Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:56
23Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:00:58
24William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing0:01:00
25Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM0:01:02
26Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
27Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:01:03
28Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
29Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:05
30Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
31Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:01:07
32Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
33Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:01:08
34Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
35Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
36James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:11
37Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:01:12
38Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
39Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
40Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:13
41Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:01:14
42Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:15
43Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:01:16
44Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team0:01:18
45Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:19
46Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
47Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:01:21
48Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
49Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:01:22
50Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
51Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:01:23
52Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
53Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:01:25
54Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM0:01:26
55David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
56James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
57Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:27
58Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
59Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:01:28
60Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:01:29
61Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:31
62Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
63Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
64Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:32
65Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
66Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
67Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:01:33
68Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
69Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:34
70Edward White (NSW) GPM0:01:35
71Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
72Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:01:36
73Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
74Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
75Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM0:01:38
76Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:39
77Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:01:40
78James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
79Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:42
80Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
81Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:01:43
82Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:44
83Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:46
84Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
85Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team0:01:47
86Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
87Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:01:48
88Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:01:49
89Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
90Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:01:50
91Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:01:52
92Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:01:53
93Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
94Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:01:54
95Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:01:55
96Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
97Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida0:01:57
98Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:58
99Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:02
100Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:02:03
101Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
102Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team0:02:05
103Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
104Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:08
105Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:02:09
106Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:10
107Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:02:11
108John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
109Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
110Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:02:12
111Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:02:14
112Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
113Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing0:02:15
114Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:02:17
115Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
116Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:02:19
117Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida0:02:20
118Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
119Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:02:23
120Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing0:02:25
121James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing0:02:28
122Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
123Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:02:30
124Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:02:34
125Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
126Chris Jory (NSW) GPM0:02:35
127Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
128Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:36
129Jackson Law (NSW) GPM0:02:39
130Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:02:50
131Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing0:02:53
132Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:02:54
133Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:58
134Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
135Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:07
136Michael Troy (NSW) GPM0:03:11
137Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:20
138Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:03:30
139Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:03:50
140James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:56

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team0:35:39
2Team Budget Forklifts0:00:52
3CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:03
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:43
5Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:01:56
6health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:57
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:19
8Jayco/John West/VIS0:02:25
9Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:02:36
10Racing Kangaroos0:02:41
11QSMRacing Composite Team0:02:43
12Team Scody Downunder0:02:57
13SUVelo Racing0:03:02
14GPM0:03:09
15St. George Merida0:03:14
16Cellarbrations Racing Team0:03:32
17Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:04:13
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team
19Team Polygon Australia0:04:17
20DH Racing0:04:26
21Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:04:29

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team7:22:02
2Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:12
3Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:17
4Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:29
5Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:54
6Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:56
7Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:37
8Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:53
9Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:02:05
10Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:02:11
11Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:02:19
12Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:02:27
13Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:02:32
14Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:02:40
15Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:52
16Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM0:02:53
17Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:58
18Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:16
19Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:17
20Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:03:18
21Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:03:24
22Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:32
23Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:42
24Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:03:44
25Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:03:51
26Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
27James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:53
28Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:03:56
29Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:00
30Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:04
31Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:08
32Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:12
33Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM0:04:21
34Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:04:22
35Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:04:24
36Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:26
37Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:04:40
38Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:04:50
39Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:56
40David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:04:59
41Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:05:04
42Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:05:12
43Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:05:13
44Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:05:14
45Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
46Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:29
47Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
48Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:05:43
49Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:05:49
50Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:05:59
51Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:06:55
52James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:07:03
53Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:07:56
54Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:01
55Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
56Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:08:08
57Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:08:20
58Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:49
59Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:57
60Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:09:42
61Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team0:10:07
62Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:20
63Chris Jory (NSW) GPM0:10:30
64Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:21
65Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:11:29
66Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:11:36
67Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:11:54
68Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
69Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida0:12:28
70Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:12:37
71Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:12:48
72Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:12:53
73Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:13:06
74Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:14:03
75Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:14:47
76Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:15:05
77Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:15:24
78Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:15:36
79Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida0:15:55
80Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:16:07
81Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM0:17:56
82Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
83Edward White (NSW) GPM0:17:59
84Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:19:01
85Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:19:35
86Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:19:50
87Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:22:20
88Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:22:38
89John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:22:57
90Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:23:36
91Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:23:42
92Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:23:51
93Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:24:01
94Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:24:10
95James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:24:25
96James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:24:38
97Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:24:51
98Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:24:53
99Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:26:49
100Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing0:27:56
101Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:28:19
102Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:30:02
103Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:30:12
104Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:30:13
105Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:30:36
106Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team0:31:04
107Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team0:31:37
108Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team0:32:05
109Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:32:32
110Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:32:42
111Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:33:27
112Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:33:39
113Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:33:56
114Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:36:38
115Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team0:37:38
116Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:37:54
117Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:39:00
118Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:40:54
119Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:41:44
120Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:42:37
121Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:42:50
122Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:43:40
123William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing0:43:52
124Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:44:41
125Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:50:25
126Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:53:56
127Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:59:37
128Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1:01:01
129Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing1:01:37
130Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:03:22
131Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia1:03:26
132Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team1:04:25
133Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1:04:48
134Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing1:06:18
135Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing1:06:47
136James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing1:07:10
137Michael Troy (NSW) GPM1:12:37
138Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:19:06
139Jackson Law (NSW) GPM1:23:05
140Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:26:16

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing11pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
3Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
4Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
5Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
6Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
7Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder3
8Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
9Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing2
10Chris Jory (NSW) GPM2
11Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)2
12Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team2
13Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
14Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10pts
2Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team9
3Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team8
4Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts6
5Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team4
6Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)3
7Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts2
8Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)2
9Chris Jory (NSW) GPM2
10Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team2
11Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing2
12Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts1
13Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos1
14James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team22:06:16
2Team Budget Forklifts0:03:58
3CharterMason Giant Racing0:06:12
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:07:42
5Jayco/John West/VIS0:07:54
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:19
7Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:10:33
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:11:07
9Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:11:44
10GPM0:12:00
11Team Scody Downunder0:12:36
12SUVelo Racing0:12:40
13Racing Kangaroos0:13:10
14St. George Merida0:13:41
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:16:08
16Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:23:45
17Team Polygon Australia0:29:46
18QSMRacing Composite Team0:44:08
19Cellarbrations Racing Team0:50:42
20Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:01:59
21DH Racing1:57:07

