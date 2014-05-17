Trending

Battle on the Border: Scott Law claims stage 4 sprint

Joe Cooper holds onto leader's jersey

Image 1 of 3

Scott Law (Avanti) wins the stage

Scott Law (Avanti) wins the stage
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 2 of 3

Joe Cooper (Avanti) in the leader's jersey on the starline

Joe Cooper (Avanti) in the leader's jersey on the starline
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 3 of 3

Daniel Fritter (CharterMason Giant Racing)

Daniel Fritter (CharterMason Giant Racing)
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

In the Battle on the Border afternoon criterium, Avanti Racing continued its dominance at the race with Scott Law claiming a sprint victory ahead of teammate Anthony Giacoppo and Charter Mason's Daniel Fritter.

With four minutes remaining in the race, a breakaway trio of Fitter, Tommy Nankervis (Budget Forklifts) and Neil van der Pleog (Avanti Racing) looked like pulling off an upset win as the leaders held an eight second advantage but were caught on the final lap.

"It was quite a technical circuit and we just wanted to keep Joe, Jack and Mark out of trouble and I was pretty lucky to come away with the win," said Law. "The boys put me in the best spot I could get and I got a good run off the top and pushed as hard as I could to the finish."

Joe Cooper remains the overall race leader with Sunday's final stage unlikely to change the general classification dramatically and the Kiwi appears set to claim his second NRS overall race in 2014 after winning the opening race of the season — the Woodside Tour de Perth.

"Budget will try to get Tim Roe up on the general classification but we've got a very strong team and we'll be defending the jersey," said Cooper. "I'm pretty pumped," 

Results

Stage 4 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:43:15
2Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
3Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
4Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
6James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
9Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
10Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
11Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
12Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
13Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
14Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
15Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
16Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
17Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
18Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
19Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
20Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
21Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
22Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
23Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
24Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
25Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
26Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
27Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
28Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
29Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
30Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
31Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
32James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
33Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
34Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
35Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
36Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
37Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
38Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
39Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
40Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
41Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
42Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
43Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
44Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
45Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
46Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
47Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
48Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
49Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
50Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
51Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
52Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
53Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
54Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
55Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
56Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
57Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
58Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
59Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
60Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
61Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
62David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
63Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
64Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
65Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
66Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
67Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
68Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
69Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:03
70Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:02:00
71Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
72Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
73Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
74William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
75Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
76James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
77James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
78Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
79Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
80Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
81Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
82Edward White (NSW) GPM
83Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
84Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
85Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
86Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
87Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
88Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
89Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
90Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
91Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:03:00
92Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
93Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
94Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
95Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
96Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
97Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
98John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
99Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
100Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
101Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
102Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
103Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
104Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
105Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
106Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
107Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
108Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
109Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
110Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
111Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
112Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
113Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
114Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
115Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
116Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
117Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
118James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
119Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
120Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
121Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
122Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:04:00
123Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
124Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
125Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
126Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
127Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
128Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
129Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
130Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
131Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
132Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
133Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
134Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
135Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
136Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
137Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
138Jackson Law (NSW) GPM
139Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
140Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Stage Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team2
3Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team2:09:45
2CharterMason Giant Racing
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Team Budget Forklifts
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
6Team Scody Downunder
7GPM
8Satalyst Giant Racing Team
9SUVelo Racing
10Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
11Cellarbrations Racing Team
12Team Polygon Australia
13QSMRacing Composite Team0:02:00
14Subaru NSWIS Development Team
15Racing Kangaroos
16Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:03:00
17Jayco/John West/VIS0:05:00
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team
19Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:06:00
20St. George Merida
21DH Racing0:08:00

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team8:05:17
2Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:12
3Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:17
4Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:29
5Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:54
6Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:56
7Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:37
8Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:47
9Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:02:11
10Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:02:19
11Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:02:27
12Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:02:32
13Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:02:40
14Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM0:02:53
15Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:58
16Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:17
17Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:03:24
18Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:32
19Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:42
20Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:03:44
21Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:03:51
22James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:52
23Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:00
24Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:04
25Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:08
26Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:04:19
27Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
28Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:04:24
29Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:26
30Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:04:40
31Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:52
32Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:56
33David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:04:59
34Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:05:04
35Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:05:05
36Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:05:12
37Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:05:14
38Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
39Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:29
40Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:05:43
41Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:05:51
42Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:05:59
43Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:06:55
44Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:07:13
45Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:07:18
46Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:07:22
47Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:07:50
48Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:07:56
49Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:01
50Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:08:08
51Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:08:12
52Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:08:29
53Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:08:49
54Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
55Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:57
56James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:09:03
57Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:09:42
58Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team0:09:59
59Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:20
60Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
61Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:10:56
62Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:11:01
63Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:21
64Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:11:29
65Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:11:36
66Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:11:54
67Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
68Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:12:44
69Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:13:06
70Chris Jory (NSW) GPM0:13:30
71Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:15:36
72Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:15:37
73Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:15:53
74Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida0:16:28
75Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:16:47
76Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:17:03
77Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:17:24
78Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM0:17:56
79Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:18:05
80Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida0:18:55
81Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:19:01
82Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:19:07
83Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:19:50
84Edward White (NSW) GPM0:19:59
85Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:20:56
86Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:21:35
87Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:22:20
88Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:23:36
89Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:23:42
90James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:24:25
91Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:24:51
92Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:25:38
93John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:25:57
94Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:26:01
95Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:26:10
96James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:26:38
97Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:26:53
98Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:27:51
99Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:28:49
100Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:30:02
101Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:30:12
102Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing0:30:56
103Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:31:19
104Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team0:31:37
105Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:32:22
106Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:33:36
107Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:33:39
108Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:34:13
109Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:34:42
110Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team0:35:04
111Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team0:35:05
112Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:36:27
113Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:36:38
114Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:36:56
115Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team0:40:38
116Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:41:54
117Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:42:00
118Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:42:54
119Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:44:44
120Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:44:50
121William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing0:45:52
122Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:46:37
123Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:47:40
124Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:48:41
125Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:52:25
126Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:56:56
127Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:02:37
128Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing1:04:37
129Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1:05:01
130Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team1:06:25
131Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:07:22
132Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia1:07:26
133Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1:08:48
134Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing1:09:47
135James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing1:10:10
136Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing1:10:18
137Michael Troy (NSW) GPM1:16:37
138Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:23:06
139Jackson Law (NSW) GPM1:27:05
140Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:28:16

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing11pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
3Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team6
4Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
5Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
6Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
7Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder3
8Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing3
9Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
10Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team2

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10pts
2Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team9
3Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team8
4Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts6
5Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team4
6Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)3
7Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts2
8Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)2
9Chris Jory (NSW) GPM2
10Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team2

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team24:16:01
2Team Budget Forklifts0:03:58
3CharterMason Giant Racing0:06:12
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:07:42
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:19
6Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:10:33
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:11:07
8GPM0:12:00
9Team Scody Downunder0:12:36
10SUVelo Racing0:12:40
11Jayco/John West/VIS0:12:54
12Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:14:44
13Racing Kangaroos0:15:10
14Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:18:08
15St. George Merida0:19:41
16Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:29:45
17Team Polygon Australia0:29:46
18QSMRacing Composite Team0:46:08
19Cellarbrations Racing Team0:50:42
20Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:06:59
21DH Racing2:05:07

 

Latest on Cyclingnews