Battle on the Border: Scott Law claims stage 4 sprint
Joe Cooper holds onto leader's jersey
Stage 4: Murwillumbah - Murwillumbah
In the Battle on the Border afternoon criterium, Avanti Racing continued its dominance at the race with Scott Law claiming a sprint victory ahead of teammate Anthony Giacoppo and Charter Mason's Daniel Fritter.
With four minutes remaining in the race, a breakaway trio of Fitter, Tommy Nankervis (Budget Forklifts) and Neil van der Pleog (Avanti Racing) looked like pulling off an upset win as the leaders held an eight second advantage but were caught on the final lap.
"It was quite a technical circuit and we just wanted to keep Joe, Jack and Mark out of trouble and I was pretty lucky to come away with the win," said Law. "The boys put me in the best spot I could get and I got a good run off the top and pushed as hard as I could to the finish."
Joe Cooper remains the overall race leader with Sunday's final stage unlikely to change the general classification dramatically and the Kiwi appears set to claim his second NRS overall race in 2014 after winning the opening race of the season — the Woodside Tour de Perth.
"Budget will try to get Tim Roe up on the general classification but we've got a very strong team and we'll be defending the jersey," said Cooper. "I'm pretty pumped,"
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:43:15
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
|6
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|10
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|11
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|12
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|13
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|15
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|16
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|17
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|18
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|19
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
|20
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|21
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|22
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|23
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|24
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|25
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|26
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|27
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|28
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|29
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|30
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|31
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|32
|James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|33
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|34
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|35
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|36
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|37
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|38
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|39
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|40
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|41
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|42
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|43
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|44
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|45
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|46
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|47
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|48
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|49
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|50
|Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|51
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
|52
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|53
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|54
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|55
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|56
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|57
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|58
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|59
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|60
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|61
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|62
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|63
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|64
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|65
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
|66
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|67
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|68
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|69
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:03
|70
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:00
|71
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|72
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|73
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|74
|William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
|75
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|76
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|77
|James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|78
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|79
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|80
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|81
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|82
|Edward White (NSW) GPM
|83
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|84
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|85
|Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|86
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|87
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|88
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|89
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|90
|Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|91
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:03:00
|92
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|93
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|94
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|95
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|96
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|97
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|98
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|99
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|100
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|101
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|102
|Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|103
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|104
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|105
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|106
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|107
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|108
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|109
|Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
|110
|Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
|111
|Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
|112
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|113
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|114
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|115
|Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
|116
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|117
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|118
|James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
|119
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|120
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|121
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|122
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:04:00
|123
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|124
|Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|125
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|126
|Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
|127
|Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|128
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|129
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
|130
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|131
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|132
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|133
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|134
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|135
|Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|136
|Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
|137
|Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|138
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM
|139
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
|140
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|2:09:45
|2
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6
|Team Scody Downunder
|7
|GPM
|8
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|SUVelo Racing
|10
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|11
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|12
|Team Polygon Australia
|13
|QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:02:00
|14
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|15
|Racing Kangaroos
|16
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:03:00
|17
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:05:00
|18
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|19
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:06:00
|20
|St. George Merida
|21
|DH Racing
|0:08:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|8:05:17
|2
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:29
|5
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:54
|6
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:56
|7
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|8
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:47
|9
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:02:11
|10
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:02:19
|11
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|12
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:02:32
|13
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:02:40
|14
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
|0:02:53
|15
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:58
|16
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:17
|17
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:03:24
|18
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:32
|19
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:42
|20
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|21
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:03:51
|22
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|23
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|24
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:04
|25
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:08
|26
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:04:19
|27
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
|28
|Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:04:24
|29
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:26
|30
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:04:40
|31
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:52
|32
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:56
|33
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:04:59
|34
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:05:04
|35
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:05:05
|36
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:05:12
|37
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:05:14
|38
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|39
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:05:29
|40
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:05:43
|41
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:05:51
|42
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:05:59
|43
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:06:55
|44
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|0:07:13
|45
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:07:18
|46
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:07:22
|47
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:07:50
|48
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:07:56
|49
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:01
|50
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:08:08
|51
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|52
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:08:29
|53
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:08:49
|54
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|55
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:57
|56
|James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:09:03
|57
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:09:42
|58
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|0:09:59
|59
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:10:20
|60
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|61
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:10:56
|62
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:11:01
|63
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|64
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|65
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|0:11:36
|66
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:11:54
|67
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
|68
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|69
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:13:06
|70
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|0:13:30
|71
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:15:36
|72
|Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:15:37
|73
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|74
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:16:28
|75
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:16:47
|76
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:17:03
|77
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:17:24
|78
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
|0:17:56
|79
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:18:05
|80
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:18:55
|81
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:19:01
|82
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:19:07
|83
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:19:50
|84
|Edward White (NSW) GPM
|0:19:59
|85
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:20:56
|86
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:21:35
|87
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:22:20
|88
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:23:36
|89
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:23:42
|90
|James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:24:25
|91
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:24:51
|92
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:25:38
|93
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:25:57
|94
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:26:01
|95
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:26:10
|96
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:26:38
|97
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:26:53
|98
|Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:27:51
|99
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:28:49
|100
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:30:02
|101
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:30:12
|102
|Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
|0:30:56
|103
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:31:19
|104
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:31:37
|105
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:32:22
|106
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:33:36
|107
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:33:39
|108
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:34:13
|109
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:34:42
|110
|Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:35:04
|111
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:35:05
|112
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:36:27
|113
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:36:38
|114
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:36:56
|115
|Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:40:38
|116
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:41:54
|117
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:42:00
|118
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:42:54
|119
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:44:44
|120
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:44:50
|121
|William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
|0:45:52
|122
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:46:37
|123
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:47:40
|124
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:48:41
|125
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:52:25
|126
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:56:56
|127
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:02:37
|128
|Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
|1:04:37
|129
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1:05:01
|130
|Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1:06:25
|131
|Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:07:22
|132
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|1:07:26
|133
|Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1:08:48
|134
|Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
|1:09:47
|135
|James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
|1:10:10
|136
|Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
|1:10:18
|137
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
|1:16:37
|138
|Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:23:06
|139
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM
|1:27:05
|140
|Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:28:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|11
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|4
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|6
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|7
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|3
|8
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|9
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|9
|3
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|4
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|6
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|3
|7
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|8
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|2
|9
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|2
|10
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|24:16:01
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:58
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:06:12
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:07:42
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:19
|6
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:10:33
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|8
|GPM
|0:12:00
|9
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:12:36
|10
|SUVelo Racing
|0:12:40
|11
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:12:54
|12
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:14:44
|13
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:15:10
|14
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:18:08
|15
|St. George Merida
|0:19:41
|16
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:29:45
|17
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:29:46
|18
|QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:46:08
|19
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:50:42
|20
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:06:59
|21
|DH Racing
|2:05:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy