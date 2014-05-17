Image 1 of 3 Scott Law (Avanti) wins the stage (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 3 Joe Cooper (Avanti) in the leader's jersey on the starline (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 3 Daniel Fritter (CharterMason Giant Racing) (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

In the Battle on the Border afternoon criterium, Avanti Racing continued its dominance at the race with Scott Law claiming a sprint victory ahead of teammate Anthony Giacoppo and Charter Mason's Daniel Fritter.

With four minutes remaining in the race, a breakaway trio of Fitter, Tommy Nankervis (Budget Forklifts) and Neil van der Pleog (Avanti Racing) looked like pulling off an upset win as the leaders held an eight second advantage but were caught on the final lap.

"It was quite a technical circuit and we just wanted to keep Joe, Jack and Mark out of trouble and I was pretty lucky to come away with the win," said Law. "The boys put me in the best spot I could get and I got a good run off the top and pushed as hard as I could to the finish."

Joe Cooper remains the overall race leader with Sunday's final stage unlikely to change the general classification dramatically and the Kiwi appears set to claim his second NRS overall race in 2014 after winning the opening race of the season — the Woodside Tour de Perth.

"Budget will try to get Tim Roe up on the general classification but we've got a very strong team and we'll be defending the jersey," said Cooper. "I'm pretty pumped,"

Results

Stage 4 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:43:15 2 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 3 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 4 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM 6 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 9 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 10 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 11 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 12 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 13 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 14 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 15 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 16 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 17 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 18 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 19 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM 20 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 21 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 22 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 23 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 24 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 25 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 26 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 27 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 28 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 29 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 30 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 31 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 32 James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 33 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 34 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 35 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 36 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 37 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 38 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 39 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 40 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 41 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 42 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 43 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 44 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 45 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 46 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 47 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 48 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 49 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 50 Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 51 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM 52 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 53 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 54 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 55 Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 56 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 57 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 58 Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 59 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 60 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 61 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 62 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 63 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 64 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 65 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM 66 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 67 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 68 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 69 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:03 70 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:00 71 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 72 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 73 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 74 William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing 75 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 76 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 77 James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 78 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 79 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 80 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 81 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 82 Edward White (NSW) GPM 83 Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 84 Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 85 Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 86 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 87 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 88 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 89 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 90 Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 91 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:03:00 92 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 93 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 94 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 95 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida 96 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 97 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 98 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 99 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 100 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 101 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 102 Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing 103 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team 104 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 105 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 106 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 107 Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 108 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 109 Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing 110 Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing 111 Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing 112 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 113 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 114 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 115 Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team 116 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 117 Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 118 James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing 119 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 120 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 121 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 122 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:04:00 123 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 124 Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 125 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 126 Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing 127 Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 128 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 129 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida 130 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 131 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 132 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 133 Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 134 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 135 Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 136 Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team 137 Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 138 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM 139 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM 140 Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Stage Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 2:09:45 2 CharterMason Giant Racing 3 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 Team Budget Forklifts 5 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 Team Scody Downunder 7 GPM 8 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 9 SUVelo Racing 10 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 11 Cellarbrations Racing Team 12 Team Polygon Australia 13 QSMRacing Composite Team 0:02:00 14 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 15 Racing Kangaroos 16 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:03:00 17 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:05:00 18 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 19 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:06:00 20 St. George Merida 21 DH Racing 0:08:00

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 8:05:17 2 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:12 3 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:17 4 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:29 5 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:54 6 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:56 7 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:37 8 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:47 9 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:02:11 10 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:02:19 11 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:02:27 12 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:02:32 13 Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:02:40 14 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM 0:02:53 15 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:58 16 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:17 17 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:24 18 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:32 19 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:42 20 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:03:44 21 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:03:51 22 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:52 23 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:00 24 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:04 25 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:08 26 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:04:19 27 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM 28 Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:04:24 29 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:26 30 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:04:40 31 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:52 32 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:56 33 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:04:59 34 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:05:04 35 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:05:05 36 Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:12 37 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:05:14 38 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 39 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:29 40 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:05:43 41 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:05:51 42 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:05:59 43 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:06:55 44 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:07:13 45 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:07:18 46 Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:07:22 47 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:07:50 48 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:07:56 49 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:08:01 50 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:08:08 51 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:08:12 52 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:08:29 53 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:08:49 54 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 55 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:57 56 James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:09:03 57 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:09:42 58 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 0:09:59 59 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:20 60 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 61 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:10:56 62 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:11:01 63 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:11:21 64 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:11:29 65 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 0:11:36 66 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:11:54 67 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM 68 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:12:44 69 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:13:06 70 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 0:13:30 71 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:15:36 72 Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:15:37 73 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:15:53 74 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida 0:16:28 75 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:16:47 76 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:17:03 77 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:17:24 78 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM 0:17:56 79 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:18:05 80 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida 0:18:55 81 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:19:01 82 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:19:07 83 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:19:50 84 Edward White (NSW) GPM 0:19:59 85 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:20:56 86 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:21:35 87 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:22:20 88 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:23:36 89 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:23:42 90 James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:24:25 91 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:24:51 92 Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:25:38 93 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:25:57 94 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:26:01 95 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:26:10 96 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:26:38 97 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:26:53 98 Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:27:51 99 Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:28:49 100 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:30:02 101 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:30:12 102 Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing 0:30:56 103 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:31:19 104 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:31:37 105 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:32:22 106 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:33:36 107 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:33:39 108 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:34:13 109 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:34:42 110 Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:35:04 111 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:35:05 112 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:36:27 113 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:36:38 114 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:36:56 115 Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:40:38 116 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:41:54 117 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:42:00 118 Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:42:54 119 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:44:44 120 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:44:50 121 William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing 0:45:52 122 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:46:37 123 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:47:40 124 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:48:41 125 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:52:25 126 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:56:56 127 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:02:37 128 Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing 1:04:37 129 Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1:05:01 130 Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 1:06:25 131 Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:07:22 132 Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 1:07:26 133 Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1:08:48 134 Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing 1:09:47 135 James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing 1:10:10 136 Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing 1:10:18 137 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM 1:16:37 138 Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:23:06 139 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM 1:27:05 140 Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:28:16

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 11 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 3 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 6 4 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 5 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 6 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 7 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 3 8 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 9 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 10 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 2

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 pts 2 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 9 3 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 8 4 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6 5 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 4 6 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 3 7 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 2 8 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 2 9 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 2 10 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 2