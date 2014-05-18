Image 1 of 3 Joe Cooper (Avanti) extended his lead in the NRS standings with Battle on the Border victory (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 3 Fraser Gough wins the final stage of the Battle on the Border (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 3 The all-Avanti overall podium of the Battle on the Border: Mark O'Brien, Joe Cooper and Jack Haig (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Fraser Gough (Data#3) soloed to final stage honours at the Battle on the Border after a daring solo attack inside the final 10km. Budget Forklifts' Myron Simpson claimed the sprint for second place ahead of James Mowatt (African Wildlife Safaris). Joe Cooper secured the overall win while Mark O’Brien and Jack Haig completed the Avanti clean sweep of the podium.

"It's my first NRS win so I'm buzzing," said Gough. "It was a Budget and Avanti battle and that left an opportunity for the smaller teams to get away and that's what I capitalized on in the final 10 kilometres.

"The bunch sat up and I rolled off the front, I got about 30 seconds which was quite a gap because the bunch was charging me down like raging bulls," said Gough.

Cooper’s advantage to O’Brien was 12 seconds with Haig 17 off the former New Zealand time trial champion. Avanti won three out of the give stages at the race with Cooper, O’Brien and Scott Law all claiming victories.

"I'm pretty wrapped to take this title," said Cooper. "Last year I came into the race leading the NRS after [Tour de] Perth but I didn't have the best time up Mt Warning. This year I've worked on my climbing a bit and managed to get myself up Mt Warning within a stone’s throw of the overall title before the time trial yesterday.

On 39 points, Cooper remains the leader of the NRS ahead of Tim Roe (Budget Forklifts) on 26 points with Haig in thirds place on 17 points).

"I have got to thank the guys, they rode all day for me and they probably would have ridden all night too if they had to," said Cooper. "They absolutely turned themselves inside out to make sure I was always in the perfect place."

Results

Stage five result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 3:11:42 2 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:12 3 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 4 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:14 6 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 9 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 10 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM 11 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 12 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 13 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 14 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 15 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 16 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 17 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 18 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 19 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 20 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 21 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 22 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 23 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 24 Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:00:20 25 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 26 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 27 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 28 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 29 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 30 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 31 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 32 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 33 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 34 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 35 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 36 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 37 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 38 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 39 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 40 Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 41 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM 42 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:25 43 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 44 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 45 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 46 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 47 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 48 Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 49 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 50 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 51 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 52 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:00:30 53 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 54 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 55 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 56 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 57 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:00:33 58 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:37 59 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:51 60 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:01:03 61 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:01:04 62 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM 0:01:07 63 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:11 64 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:01:17 65 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 66 Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 67 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 68 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:01:19 69 James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing 70 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 71 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:23 72 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 73 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 74 James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 75 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team 76 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 77 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 78 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 79 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 80 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 81 Edward White (NSW) GPM 82 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:01:29 83 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 84 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:01:50 85 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 86 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:12 87 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:02:38 88 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:04:06 89 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:10:58 90 Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 91 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:11:00 92 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 93 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 94 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 95 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida 96 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:15:45 97 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:15:54 98 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 99 Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing 100 William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing 0:19:06 101 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:19:08 102 Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:19:13 103 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 104 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 105 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:23:12 106 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:27:20 107 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:32:58 108 Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing 0:35:24 109 Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:37:13 110 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 111 Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing 112 Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:37:22 DNF Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing DNF Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder DNF Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team DNF Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team DNF Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team DNF Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team DNF Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team DNF Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team DNS Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing DNS Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) DNS Chris Jory (NSW) GPM DNS Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team DNS Jackson Law (NSW) GPM

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 2 3 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Sprint 5 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 3 pts 2 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Hill Climbs - Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 pts 2 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Climb 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 pts 2 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Climb 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 2 3 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Climb 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 2 3 Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9:35:46 2 CharterMason Giant Racing 3 Team Budget Forklifts 4 Avanti Racing Team 0:00:02 5 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:00:05 6 SUVelo Racing 0:00:08 7 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:13 8 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:14 9 Team Scody Downunder 0:00:19 10 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:00:25 11 Racing Kangaroos 0:00:30 12 St. George Merida 0:00:40 13 GPM 0:01:01 14 QSMRacing Composite Team 0:01:11 15 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:01:29 16 Team Polygon Australia 0:11:44 17 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:15:58 18 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:16:51 19 DH Racing 0:35:39 20 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:32:59

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 11:17:19 2 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:11 3 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:23 5 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:48 6 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:50 7 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:31 8 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:41 9 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:02:11 10 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:02:13 11 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:02:32 12 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 13 Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:02:45 14 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM 0:02:53 15 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:58 16 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:17 17 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:18 18 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:32 19 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:38 20 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:03:49 21 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:03:56 22 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:03:58 23 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:00 24 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM 0:04:13 25 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 26 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:20 27 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:04:24 28 Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 29 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:04:32 30 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:04:44 31 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:57 32 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:05:01 33 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:05:04 34 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:11 35 Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:12 36 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:05:14 37 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:05:15 38 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:05:43 39 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:05:56 40 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:05:59 41 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:06:02 42 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:06:43 43 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:07:18 44 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:07:21 45 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:07:45 46 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:07:50 47 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:08:08 48 Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:08:19 49 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:08:27 50 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:08:39 51 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:08:59 52 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:09:35 53 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:09:40 54 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 0:09:53 55 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:10:00 56 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:37 57 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:11:50 58 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:11:54 59 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:11:55 60 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:12:04 61 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:12:24 62 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:12:38 63 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM 0:12:41 64 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:16:20 65 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:18:00 66 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:18:21 67 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:18:55 68 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:20:04 69 Edward White (NSW) GPM 0:21:02 70 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:21:39 71 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:22:14 72 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 0:22:16 73 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:22:38 74 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:23:52 75 James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:25:28 76 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:25:54 77 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:26:07 78 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:26:15 79 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:27:41 80 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida 0:29:35 81 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:30:06 82 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:30:22 83 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:30:30 84 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:31:31 85 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:32:12 86 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:34:41 87 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:35:09 88 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:36:08 89 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:36:58 90 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:37:33 91 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:38:45 92 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:40:24 93 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:43:02 94 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:43:09 95 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:44:57 96 Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing 0:46:30 97 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:49:10 98 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:53:24 99 Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:53:32 100 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:55:28 101 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:56:10 102 James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:57:01 103 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:59:48 104 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 1:01:04 105 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 1:03:14 106 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida 1:04:26 107 William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing 1:04:38 108 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM 1:05:54 109 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 1:07:20 110 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1:08:54 111 James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing 1:11:09 112 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 1:11:34 113 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 1:13:59 114 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 1:18:00 115 Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 1:26:19 116 Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team 1:28:36 117 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:39:30 118 Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing 1:39:41 119 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 1:44:54 120 Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1:45:50 121 Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing 1:47:11 122 Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1:52:59 123 Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:55:20 124 Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing 1:57:45 125 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM 2:04:35 126 Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 2:05:09

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 11 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 3 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 6 4 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 6 5 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 6 6 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 6 7 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 6 8 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 9 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 3 10 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 pts 2 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 9 3 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 8 4 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 5 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 6 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6 7 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 4 8 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 4 9 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 4 10 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 3

Teams General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 33:51:49 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:56 3 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:06:10 4 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:07:53 5 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:31 6 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:10:36 7 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:11:05 8 SUVelo Racing 0:12:46 9 Team Scody Downunder 0:12:53 10 GPM 0:12:59 11 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:15:07 12 Racing Kangaroos 0:15:38 13 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:19:35 14 St. George Merida 0:20:19 15 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:28:50 16 Team Polygon Australia 0:41:28 17 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:46:34 18 QSMRacing Composite Team 0:47:17 19 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 2:39:56 20 DH Racing 2:40:44 21 Cellarbrations Racing Team 31:42:10

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 73 pts 2 Team Budget Forklifts 55 3 CharterMason Giant Racing 28 4 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 27 5 Drapac Professional Cycling 27 6 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 24 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 17 8 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 13 9 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 9 10 SUVelo Racing 6 11 GPM 6 12 Team Scody Downunder 4 13 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 3 14 Skoda St. George 3 15 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 2 16 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 2 17 Team Polygon Australia 2 18 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 2 19 Wormall Civil CCS 1 20 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 1 21 Team Direct Asia 1 22 Jayco/John West/VIS 1 23 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1 24 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 25 SASI Cycling Team 1 26 DH Racing 1 27 Team Seight 1 28 Cellarbrations Racing Team 1 29 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 1 30 GDT Racing 1 31 Hall Cycle Training 1 32 Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan 1 33 Total Sports NeilPryde Team 1