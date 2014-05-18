Fraser Gough soloes to final stage victory at Battle on the Border
Joe Cooper secures overall victory
Stage 5: Salt Village, Kingscliff - Salt Village, Kingscliff
Fraser Gough (Data#3) soloed to final stage honours at the Battle on the Border after a daring solo attack inside the final 10km. Budget Forklifts' Myron Simpson claimed the sprint for second place ahead of James Mowatt (African Wildlife Safaris). Joe Cooper secured the overall win while Mark O’Brien and Jack Haig completed the Avanti clean sweep of the podium.
"It's my first NRS win so I'm buzzing," said Gough. "It was a Budget and Avanti battle and that left an opportunity for the smaller teams to get away and that's what I capitalized on in the final 10 kilometres.
"The bunch sat up and I rolled off the front, I got about 30 seconds which was quite a gap because the bunch was charging me down like raging bulls," said Gough.
Cooper’s advantage to O’Brien was 12 seconds with Haig 17 off the former New Zealand time trial champion. Avanti won three out of the give stages at the race with Cooper, O’Brien and Scott Law all claiming victories.
"I'm pretty wrapped to take this title," said Cooper. "Last year I came into the race leading the NRS after [Tour de] Perth but I didn't have the best time up Mt Warning. This year I've worked on my climbing a bit and managed to get myself up Mt Warning within a stone’s throw of the overall title before the time trial yesterday.
On 39 points, Cooper remains the leader of the NRS ahead of Tim Roe (Budget Forklifts) on 26 points with Haig in thirds place on 17 points).
"I have got to thank the guys, they rode all day for me and they probably would have ridden all night too if they had to," said Cooper. "They absolutely turned themselves inside out to make sure I was always in the perfect place."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|3:11:42
|2
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:12
|3
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|4
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|9
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|10
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
|11
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|12
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|13
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|14
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|15
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|16
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|17
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|18
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|19
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|20
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|21
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|22
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|23
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|24
|Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:00:20
|25
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|26
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|27
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|28
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|29
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|30
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|31
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|32
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|33
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|34
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|35
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|36
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|37
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|38
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|39
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|40
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|41
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
|42
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|43
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|44
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|45
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|46
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|47
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|48
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|49
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|50
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|51
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|52
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:00:30
|53
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|54
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|55
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|56
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|57
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:00:33
|58
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:37
|59
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:51
|60
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:01:03
|61
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:01:04
|62
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
|0:01:07
|63
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:11
|64
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:01:17
|65
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|66
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|67
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|68
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:01:19
|69
|James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
|70
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|71
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|72
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|73
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|74
|James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|75
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|76
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|77
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|78
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|79
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|80
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|81
|Edward White (NSW) GPM
|82
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:01:29
|83
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|84
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:50
|85
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|86
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:12
|87
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:38
|88
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:04:06
|89
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:10:58
|90
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|91
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:11:00
|92
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|93
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|94
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|95
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|96
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:15:45
|97
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:15:54
|98
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|99
|Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
|100
|William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
|0:19:06
|101
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:19:08
|102
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:19:13
|103
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|104
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|105
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:23:12
|106
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:27:20
|107
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:32:58
|108
|Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
|0:35:24
|109
|Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:37:13
|110
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|111
|Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
|112
|Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:37:22
|DNF
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|DNF
|Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|DNF
|Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|DNF
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|DNF
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|DNF
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|DNF
|Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|DNS
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|DNS
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|DNS
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|DNS
|Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
|DNS
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|2
|3
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|2
|3
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|2
|3
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9:35:46
|2
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:02
|5
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:00:05
|6
|SUVelo Racing
|0:00:08
|7
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:19
|10
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:00:25
|11
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:00:30
|12
|St. George Merida
|0:00:40
|13
|GPM
|0:01:01
|14
|QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:01:11
|15
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:01:29
|16
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:11:44
|17
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:15:58
|18
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:16:51
|19
|DH Racing
|0:35:39
|20
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:32:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|11:17:19
|2
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:23
|5
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:48
|6
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:50
|7
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|8
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:41
|9
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:02:11
|10
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:02:13
|11
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|12
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|13
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:02:45
|14
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
|0:02:53
|15
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:58
|16
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:17
|17
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:03:18
|18
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:32
|19
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|20
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|21
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:03:56
|22
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:03:58
|23
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|24
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
|0:04:13
|25
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|26
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:20
|27
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:04:24
|28
|Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|29
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:04:32
|30
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:04:44
|31
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:57
|32
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:05:01
|33
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:05:04
|34
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:05:11
|35
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:05:12
|36
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:05:14
|37
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:05:15
|38
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:05:43
|39
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:05:56
|40
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:05:59
|41
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:06:02
|42
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:06:43
|43
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|0:07:18
|44
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:07:21
|45
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:07:45
|46
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:07:50
|47
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:08:08
|48
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:08:19
|49
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:08:27
|50
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:08:39
|51
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:08:59
|52
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:09:35
|53
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:09:40
|54
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|0:09:53
|55
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:10:00
|56
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:10:37
|57
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:11:50
|58
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:11:54
|59
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:11:55
|60
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:12:04
|61
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:12:24
|62
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:12:38
|63
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
|0:12:41
|64
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:16:20
|65
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:18:00
|66
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:18:21
|67
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:18:55
|68
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:20:04
|69
|Edward White (NSW) GPM
|0:21:02
|70
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:21:39
|71
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:22:14
|72
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|0:22:16
|73
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:22:38
|74
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:23:52
|75
|James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|76
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:25:54
|77
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:26:07
|78
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:26:15
|79
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:27:41
|80
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:29:35
|81
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:30:06
|82
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:30:22
|83
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:30:30
|84
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:31:31
|85
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:32:12
|86
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:34:41
|87
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:35:09
|88
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:36:08
|89
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:36:58
|90
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:37:33
|91
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:38:45
|92
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:40:24
|93
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:43:02
|94
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:43:09
|95
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:44:57
|96
|Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
|0:46:30
|97
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:49:10
|98
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:53:24
|99
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:53:32
|100
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:55:28
|101
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:56:10
|102
|James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:57:01
|103
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:59:48
|104
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|1:01:04
|105
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|1:03:14
|106
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
|1:04:26
|107
|William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
|1:04:38
|108
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
|1:05:54
|109
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|1:07:20
|110
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1:08:54
|111
|James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
|1:11:09
|112
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|1:11:34
|113
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|1:13:59
|114
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|1:18:00
|115
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|1:26:19
|116
|Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
|1:28:36
|117
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:39:30
|118
|Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
|1:39:41
|119
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|1:44:54
|120
|Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1:45:50
|121
|Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
|1:47:11
|122
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1:52:59
|123
|Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:55:20
|124
|Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
|1:57:45
|125
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
|2:04:35
|126
|Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|2:05:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|11
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|4
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|5
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|6
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|7
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|6
|8
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|9
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|3
|10
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|9
|3
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|4
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|6
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|7
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|8
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|9
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|4
|10
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|33:51:49
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:56
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:06:10
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:31
|6
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:10:36
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|8
|SUVelo Racing
|0:12:46
|9
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:12:53
|10
|GPM
|0:12:59
|11
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:15:07
|12
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:15:38
|13
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:19:35
|14
|St. George Merida
|0:20:19
|15
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:28:50
|16
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:41:28
|17
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:46:34
|18
|QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:47:17
|19
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|2:39:56
|20
|DH Racing
|2:40:44
|21
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|31:42:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|73
|pts
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|55
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|28
|4
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|27
|5
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|6
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|24
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|17
|8
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|13
|9
|Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|9
|10
|SUVelo Racing
|6
|11
|GPM
|6
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|4
|13
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Skoda St. George
|3
|15
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|2
|17
|Team Polygon Australia
|2
|18
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|20
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1
|21
|Team Direct Asia
|1
|22
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|23
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|24
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|25
|SASI Cycling Team
|1
|26
|DH Racing
|1
|27
|Team Seight
|1
|28
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|1
|29
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|1
|30
|GDT Racing
|1
|31
|Hall Cycle Training
|1
|32
|Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan
|1
|33
|Total Sports NeilPryde Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|26
|3
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|4
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|14
|5
|Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac)
|13
|6
|Brodie Talbot (Budget Forklifts)
|12
|7
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|11
|8
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|9
|Travis Meyer (Drapac)
|9
|10
|Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain)
|8
|11
|Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing Team)
|8
|12
|Ben Dyball (Avanti Racing Team)
|7
|13
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|14
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|15
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy