Fraser Gough soloes to final stage victory at Battle on the Border

Joe Cooper secures overall victory

Joe Cooper (Avanti) extended his lead in the NRS standings with Battle on the Border victory

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Fraser Gough wins the final stage of the Battle on the Border

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
The all-Avanti overall podium of the Battle on the Border: Mark O'Brien, Joe Cooper and Jack Haig

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Fraser Gough (Data#3) soloed to final stage honours at the Battle on the Border after a daring solo attack inside the final 10km. Budget Forklifts' Myron Simpson claimed the sprint for second place ahead of James Mowatt (African Wildlife Safaris). Joe Cooper secured the overall win while Mark O’Brien and Jack Haig completed the Avanti clean sweep of the podium.

"It's my first NRS win so I'm buzzing," said Gough. "It was a Budget and Avanti battle and that left an opportunity for the smaller teams to get away and that's what I capitalized on in the final 10 kilometres.

"The bunch sat up and I rolled off the front, I got about 30 seconds which was quite a gap because the bunch was charging me down like raging bulls," said Gough.
Cooper’s advantage to O’Brien was 12 seconds with Haig 17 off the former New Zealand time trial champion. Avanti won three out of the give stages at the race with Cooper, O’Brien and Scott Law all claiming victories.

"I'm pretty wrapped to take this title," said Cooper. "Last year I came into the race leading the NRS after [Tour de] Perth but I didn't have the best time up Mt Warning. This year I've worked on my climbing a bit and managed to get myself up Mt Warning within a stone’s throw of the overall title before the time trial yesterday.

On 39 points, Cooper remains the leader of the NRS ahead of Tim Roe (Budget Forklifts) on 26 points with Haig in thirds place on 17 points).

"I have got to thank the guys, they rode all day for me and they probably would have ridden all night too if they had to," said Cooper. "They absolutely turned themselves inside out to make sure I was always in the perfect place."

Results

Stage five result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team3:11:42
2Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:12
3James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
4Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:14
6Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
9Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
10Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
11Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
12Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
13Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
14Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
15Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
16Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
17Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
18Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
19Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
20Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
21Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
22Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
23Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
24Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:00:20
25Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
26Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
27Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
28Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
29Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
30Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
31Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
32Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
33Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
34Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
35Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
36Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
37Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
38Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
39Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
40Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
41Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
42Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:25
43Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
44Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
45Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
46Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
47Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
48Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
49Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
50Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
51Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
52Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:00:30
53Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
54Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
55Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
56John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
57Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:00:33
58Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:37
59Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:51
60Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:01:03
61Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:01:04
62Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM0:01:07
63Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:11
64Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:01:17
65Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
66Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
67Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
68Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:01:19
69James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
70Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
71James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:23
72Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
73Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
74James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
75Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
76Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
77Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
78David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
79Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
80Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
81Edward White (NSW) GPM
82Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:01:29
83Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
84Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:01:50
85Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
86Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:12
87Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:02:38
88Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:04:06
89Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:10:58
90Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
91Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:11:00
92Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
93Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
94Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
95Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
96Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:15:45
97Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:15:54
98Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
99Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
100William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing0:19:06
101Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:19:08
102Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:19:13
103Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
104Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
105Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:23:12
106Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:27:20
107Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:32:58
108Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing0:35:24
109Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:37:13
110Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
111Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
112Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:37:22
DNFJarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFRob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFJoshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
DNFAlex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
DNFBen Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
DNFSamuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
DNFSamuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
DNFBradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
DNFChristopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
DNSNicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
DNSOscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
DNSChris Jory (NSW) GPM
DNSAndrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
DNSJackson Law (NSW) GPM

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder2
3Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts1

Sprint 5 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team3pts
2Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
3James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Hill Climbs - Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3pts
2Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Climb 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3pts
2Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Climb 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder2
3Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts1

Climb 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder2
3Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team9:35:46
2CharterMason Giant Racing
3Team Budget Forklifts
4Avanti Racing Team0:00:02
5Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:05
6SUVelo Racing0:00:08
7health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:13
8Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:14
9Team Scody Downunder0:00:19
10Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:00:25
11Racing Kangaroos0:00:30
12St. George Merida0:00:40
13GPM0:01:01
14QSMRacing Composite Team0:01:11
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:01:29
16Team Polygon Australia0:11:44
17Jayco/John West/VIS0:15:58
18Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:16:51
19DH Racing0:35:39
20Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:32:59

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team11:17:19
2Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
3Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:12
4Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:23
5Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:48
6Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:50
7Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:31
8Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:41
9Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:02:11
10Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:02:13
11Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:02:32
12Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
13Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:02:45
14Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM0:02:53
15Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:58
16Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:17
17Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:03:18
18Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:32
19James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:38
20Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:03:49
21Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:03:56
22Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:58
23Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:00
24Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM0:04:13
25Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
26Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:20
27Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:04:24
28Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
29Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:04:32
30Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:04:44
31Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:57
32Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:01
33Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:05:04
34Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:11
35Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:05:12
36Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:14
37Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:05:15
38Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:05:43
39Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:05:56
40Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:05:59
41David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:06:02
42Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:06:43
43Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:07:18
44Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:07:21
45Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:07:45
46Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:07:50
47Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:08:08
48Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:08:19
49Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:08:27
50Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:08:39
51Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:08:59
52Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:09:35
53Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:40
54Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team0:09:53
55Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:10:00
56Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:37
57Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:11:50
58Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:11:54
59Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:11:55
60Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:12:04
61Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:12:24
62Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:12:38
63Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM0:12:41
64Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:16:20
65Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:18:00
66Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:18:21
67Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:18:55
68Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:20:04
69Edward White (NSW) GPM0:21:02
70Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:21:39
71Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:22:14
72Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:22:16
73Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:22:38
74Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:23:52
75James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:25:28
76Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:25:54
77John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:26:07
78Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:26:15
79James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:27:41
80Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida0:29:35
81Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:30:06
82Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:30:22
83Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:30:30
84Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team0:31:31
85Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:32:12
86Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:34:41
87Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:35:09
88Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team0:36:08
89Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:36:58
90Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:37:33
91Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:38:45
92Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:40:24
93Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:43:02
94Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:43:09
95Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:44:57
96Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing0:46:30
97Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:49:10
98Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:53:24
99Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:53:32
100Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:55:28
101Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:56:10
102James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:57:01
103Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:59:48
104Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team1:01:04
105Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)1:03:14
106Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida1:04:26
107William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing1:04:38
108Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM1:05:54
109Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team1:07:20
110Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1:08:54
111James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing1:11:09
112Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder1:11:34
113Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)1:13:59
114Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team1:18:00
115Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia1:26:19
116Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team1:28:36
117Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:39:30
118Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing1:39:41
119Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia1:44:54
120Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1:45:50
121Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing1:47:11
122Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1:52:59
123Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:55:20
124Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing1:57:45
125Michael Troy (NSW) GPM2:04:35
126Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team2:05:09

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing11pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
3Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team6
4Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing6
5Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing6
6Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts6
7Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder6
8Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
9Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team3
10Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10pts
2Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team9
3Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team8
4Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team6
5Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team6
6Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts6
7Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team4
8Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts4
9Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder4
10Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)3

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team33:51:49
2Team Budget Forklifts0:03:56
3CharterMason Giant Racing0:06:10
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:07:53
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:31
6Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:10:36
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:11:05
8SUVelo Racing0:12:46
9Team Scody Downunder0:12:53
10GPM0:12:59
11Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:15:07
12Racing Kangaroos0:15:38
13Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:19:35
14St. George Merida0:20:19
15Jayco/John West/VIS0:28:50
16Team Polygon Australia0:41:28
17Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:46:34
18QSMRacing Composite Team0:47:17
19Paradice Investment Cycling Team2:39:56
20DH Racing2:40:44
21Cellarbrations Racing Team31:42:10

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team73pts
2Team Budget Forklifts55
3CharterMason Giant Racing28
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team27
5Drapac Professional Cycling27
6health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team24
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team17
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team13
9Bianchi DCM Arbitrage9
10SUVelo Racing6
11GPM6
12Team Scody Downunder4
13Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3
14Skoda St. George3
15Essendon Skoda Cycling Team2
16Subaru Albion NRS Development Team2
17Team Polygon Australia2
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team2
19Wormall Civil CCS1
20Subaru NSWIS Development Team1
21Team Direct Asia1
22Jayco/John West/VIS1
23Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
24Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
25SASI Cycling Team1
26DH Racing1
27Team Seight1
28Cellarbrations Racing Team1
29Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team1
30GDT Racing1
31Hall Cycle Training1
32Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan1
33Total Sports NeilPryde Team1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team39pts
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts26
3Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team17
4Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing14
5Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac)13
6Brodie Talbot (Budget Forklifts)12
7Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team11
8Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team10
9Travis Meyer (Drapac)9
10Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain)8
11Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing Team)8
12Ben Dyball (Avanti Racing Team)7
13Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing6
14Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts6
15Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts5

 

