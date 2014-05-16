Image 1 of 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) celebrates victory (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 4 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) wins stage two (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 4 of 4 Jack Haig and Avanti on the front of the main bunch (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

BudgetForklift's Jesse Kerrison claimed stage two honours at the Battle on the Border in a fast bunch sprint after a breakaway of four were caught inside the final five kilometres of the 128 kilometre stage.

Kerrison won the stage ahead of Daniel Fitter (CharterMason) and Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti Racing).

"At the start of the year I set myself a goal to win a stage I didn't think I could win and that was it, so to win it is just amazing," said Kerrison. "With about 20km to go there is a section of four climbs which is heartbreaking really but I managed to get over it them in the top ten.

"Coming into the finish, there was a corner with 800 metres to go and all the boys got us to the front. Tommy [Nankervis] did the last 500m and Myron [Simpson] got me to 150m to go which was just amazing."

Stage one winner Mark O'Brien finished comfortably in the bunch to retain his race lead.

"For me it was pretty cruisey, for my team it was a pretty hard stage, they did a great job riding on the front all day and managed to bring all the breakaways back for a bunch sprint," O'Brien said. "The time trial tomorrow will be the real test. I'll give it 100% and see what happens tomorrow."

144 riders set out for the race in humid but wet conditions in the northern New South Wales town of Murwillumbah with punchy climbs and technical descents scatted throughout the course making it difficult for a breakaway to establish.

After numerous attacks and short breaks, a group was established at 73km mark. Daniel Barry (Budget Forklifts), James Hepburn (health.com.au-Search2Retain), Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant), Josh Berry (Cellarbrations) and Chris Jory (GPM Stulz) earned a two minute advantage before the peloton began to chase in earnest.

Berry and Jory broke free from their escapee companions on the slippery descent before being joined by Mawby and Barry. The quartet maintained a one-minute advantage for 15 kilometres before eventually re-joining the peloton.

Saturday is a double staged day split with a 9.3km time trial in the morning and a criterium in the afternoon.

Results

Stage 2 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3:10:50 2 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 4 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 7 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 8 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 9 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 11 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 12 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 13 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 14 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 15 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 16 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 17 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 18 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 19 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM 20 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM 21 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 22 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 23 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 24 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 25 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 26 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 27 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 28 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 29 Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 30 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 31 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 32 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 33 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 34 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 35 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 36 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 37 James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 38 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 39 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 40 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 41 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 42 Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 43 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 44 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 45 James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 46 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 47 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 48 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 49 Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 50 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 51 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 52 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 53 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 54 Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 55 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 56 Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 57 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 58 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 59 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 60 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 61 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 62 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 63 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 64 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 65 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 66 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 67 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 68 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 69 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 70 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 71 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 72 Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:00:14 73 Edward White (NSW) GPM 74 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 75 Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 76 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 77 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:17 78 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 79 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:30 80 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 0:00:33 81 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:35 82 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:38 83 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:00:52 84 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 85 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:06:12 86 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 87 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 88 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 89 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 90 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 91 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 92 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 93 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 94 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida 95 Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing 96 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team 97 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM 98 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:07:55 99 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 100 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 101 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 102 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 103 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 104 Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team 105 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida 106 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 107 William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing 0:10:14 108 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:10:20 109 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 110 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 111 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 112 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 113 Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing 114 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 115 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 116 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 117 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM 118 Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team 119 Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing 0:18:19 120 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 121 Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 122 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 123 Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 124 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 125 Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing 126 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 127 James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing 128 Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:27:34 129 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:31:59 130 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 131 Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:33:27 132 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM 133 Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:38:05 134 Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:38:10 135 Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 136 Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing 137 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 138 Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team OTL Jackson Law (NSW) GPM DNF Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing DNF Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team DNF Damian Poole (NSW) DH Racing DNF Samuel Moorby (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team DNS Alex Ball (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 3 pts 2 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 1

Sprint 5 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Hill Climbs - Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 2 3 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Climb 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 3 pts 2 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 2 3 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Climb 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 3 pts 2 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 2 3 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 9:32:30 2 CharterMason Giant Racing 3 Team Budget Forklifts 4 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 SUVelo Racing 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 9 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 10 Team Polygon Australia 11 Team Scody Downunder 12 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 13 Jayco/John West/VIS 14 Racing Kangaroos 15 GPM 0:00:14 16 St. George Merida 17 QSMRacing Composite Team 0:06:12 18 Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:07:04 19 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:08:09 20 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:12:38 21 DH Racing 0:38:53

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7:09:55 2 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:20 3 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:32 4 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:36 5 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:43 6 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:48 7 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:22 8 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:01:23 9 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:01:41 10 Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 11 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:44 12 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:45 13 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:01:52 14 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:01:53 15 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:57 16 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM 0:01:59 17 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:11 18 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:02:20 19 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:02:39 20 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:44 21 Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:02:46 22 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:02:55 23 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:02:56 24 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 25 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:02:59 26 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:02 27 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:03:05 28 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:09 29 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:10 30 Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 31 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:14 32 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:03:22 33 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:03:25 34 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:03:27 35 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:28 36 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:03:32 37 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:50 38 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM 0:03:51 39 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:04:05 40 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:04:09 41 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 42 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:15 43 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:17 44 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:04:23 45 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:04:32 46 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:04:44 47 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:04:54 48 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:05:01 49 Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:13 50 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:05:23 51 James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:06:09 52 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:06:14 53 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 54 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:07:16 55 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:07:37 56 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:07:54 57 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:07:57 58 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 59 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:08:01 60 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:16 61 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 0:08:27 62 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 63 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:09:06 64 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 0:09:47 65 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM 0:09:51 66 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 0:09:54 67 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:10:06 68 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:10:13 69 Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:10:52 70 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida 0:11:03 71 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:11:43 72 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:11:49 73 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:12:22 74 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:12:59 75 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:13:28 76 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:13:48 77 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:14:03 78 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida 0:14:07 79 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:14:48 80 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:14:57 81 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM 0:16:50 82 Edward White (NSW) GPM 0:16:56 83 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:17:20 84 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:18:14 85 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:18:40 86 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:18:59 87 James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:21:01 88 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:21:17 89 Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 90 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:21:18 91 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:21:57 92 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:22:02 93 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:22:47 94 Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:22:50 95 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:22:57 96 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:23:01 97 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:23:30 98 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:23:39 99 Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:23:51 100 Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing 0:26:03 101 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:27:15 102 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:28:04 103 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:28:51 104 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:28:58 105 Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:29:31 106 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:29:52 107 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:30:50 108 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:30:51 109 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:31:38 110 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:31:42 111 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:31:53 112 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:32:19 113 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:32:37 114 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:34:36 115 Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:36:07 116 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:36:42 117 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:37:29 118 Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:39:31 119 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:40:05 120 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:41:20 121 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:43:05 122 William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing 0:43:24 123 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:43:31 124 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:49:08 125 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:52:56 126 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:57:15 127 Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:59:16 128 Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing 0:59:54 129 Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:01:20 130 Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 1:01:39 131 Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1:02:22 132 Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 1:02:43 133 Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing 1:03:57 134 Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing 1:05:14 135 James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing 136 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM 1:09:58 137 Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:15:48 138 Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:25:05

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 11 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 3 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 4 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 5 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 6 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 7 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 3 8 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 9 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 10 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 2 11 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 2 12 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 2 13 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 14 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 pts 2 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 9 3 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 8 4 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6 5 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 4 6 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 3 7 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 2 8 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 2 9 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 2 10 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 2 11 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 12 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 1 13 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 1 14 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1