Battle on the Border: Jesse Kerrison wins bunch sprint

Mark O'Brien retains leader's jersey

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) celebrates victory

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) wins stage two

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) wins stage two
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Jack Haig and Avanti on the front of the main bunch

Jack Haig and Avanti on the front of the main bunch
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

BudgetForklift's Jesse Kerrison claimed stage two honours at the Battle on the Border in a fast bunch sprint after a breakaway of four were caught inside the final five kilometres of the 128 kilometre stage.

Kerrison won the stage ahead of Daniel Fitter (CharterMason) and Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti Racing).

"At the start of the year I set myself a goal to win a stage I didn't think I could win and that was it, so to win it is just amazing," said Kerrison. "With about 20km to go there is a section of four climbs which is heartbreaking really but I managed to get over it them in the top ten.

"Coming into the finish, there was a corner with 800 metres to go and all the boys got us to the front. Tommy [Nankervis] did the last 500m and Myron [Simpson] got me to 150m to go which was just amazing."

Stage one winner Mark O'Brien finished comfortably in the bunch to retain his race lead.

"For me it was pretty cruisey, for my team it was a pretty hard stage, they did a great job riding on the front all day and managed to bring all the breakaways back for a bunch sprint," O'Brien said. "The time trial tomorrow will be the real test. I'll give it 100% and see what happens tomorrow."

144 riders set out for the race in humid but wet conditions in the northern New South Wales town of Murwillumbah with punchy climbs and technical descents scatted throughout the course making it difficult for a breakaway to establish.

After numerous attacks and short breaks, a group was established at 73km mark. Daniel Barry (Budget Forklifts), James Hepburn (health.com.au-Search2Retain), Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant), Josh Berry (Cellarbrations) and Chris Jory (GPM Stulz) earned a two minute advantage before the peloton began to chase in earnest.

Berry and Jory broke free from their escapee companions on the slippery descent before being joined by Mawby and Barry. The quartet maintained a one-minute advantage for 15 kilometres before eventually re-joining the peloton.

Saturday is a double staged day split with a 9.3km time trial in the morning and a criterium in the afternoon.

Results

Stage 2 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3:10:50
2Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
4Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
6Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
7Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
8Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
9Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
10Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
11Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
12Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
13Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
14Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
15Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
16Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
17Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
18Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
19Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
20Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
21Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
22Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
23Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
24Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
25Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
26Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
27Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
28Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
29Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
30Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
31Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
32Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
33Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
34Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
35Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
36Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
37James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
38Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
39Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
40Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
41Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
42Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
43Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
44Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
45James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
46Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
47John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
48Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
49Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
50Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
51Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
52Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
53Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
54Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
55Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
56Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
57Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
58Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
59Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
60Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
61Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
62Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
63Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
64Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
65Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
66David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
67Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
68Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
69Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
70Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
71Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
72Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:00:14
73Edward White (NSW) GPM
74Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
75Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
76Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
77Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:17
78Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
79Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:30
80Chris Jory (NSW) GPM0:00:33
81Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:35
82Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:00:38
83Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:00:52
84Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
85Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:06:12
86Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
87Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
88James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
89Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
90Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
91Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
92Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
93Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
94Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
95Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
96Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
97Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
98Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:07:55
99Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
100Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
101Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
102Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
103Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
104Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
105Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
106Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
107William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing0:10:14
108Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:10:20
109Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
110Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
111Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
112Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
113Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
114Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
115Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
116Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
117Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
118Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
119Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing0:18:19
120Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
121Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
122Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
123Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
124Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
125Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
126Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
127James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
128Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:27:34
129Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:31:59
130Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
131Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:33:27
132Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
133Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:38:05
134Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:38:10
135Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
136Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
137Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
138Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
OTLJackson Law (NSW) GPM
DNFNicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
DNFJackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
DNFDamian Poole (NSW) DH Racing
DNFSamuel Moorby (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
DNSAlex Ball (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder3pts
2Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Chris Jory (NSW) GPM1

Sprint 5 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Hill Climbs - Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)2
3Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Climb 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team3pts
2Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team2
3Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Climb 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team3pts
2Chris Jory (NSW) GPM2
3James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team9:32:30
2CharterMason Giant Racing
3Team Budget Forklifts
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5SUVelo Racing
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8Subaru NSWIS Development Team
9Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
10Team Polygon Australia
11Team Scody Downunder
12Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
13Jayco/John West/VIS
14Racing Kangaroos
15GPM0:00:14
16St. George Merida
17QSMRacing Composite Team0:06:12
18Cellarbrations Racing Team0:07:04
19Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:08:09
20Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:12:38
21DH Racing0:38:53

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7:09:55
2Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:20
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:32
4Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:36
5Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:43
6Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:48
7Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:22
8Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:01:23
9Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:01:41
10Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
11Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:44
12Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:45
13Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:01:52
14Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:01:53
15Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:57
16Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM0:01:59
17Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:11
18Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:02:20
19Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:02:39
20Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:44
21Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:46
22Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:02:55
23Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:02:56
24Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
25Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:02:59
26Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:03:02
27Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:03:05
28Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:09
29Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:10
30Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
31James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:14
32Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:03:22
33Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:25
34Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:03:27
35Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:28
36Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:03:32
37Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:50
38Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM0:03:51
39David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:04:05
40Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:04:09
41Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
42Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:15
43Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:17
44Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:04:23
45Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:04:32
46Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:04:44
47Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:04:54
48Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:05:01
49Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:05:13
50Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:05:23
51James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:06:09
52Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:06:14
53Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
54Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:07:16
55Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:07:37
56Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:07:54
57Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:07:57
58Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
59Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:08:01
60Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:16
61Chris Jory (NSW) GPM0:08:27
62Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
63Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:06
64Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team0:09:47
65Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM0:09:51
66Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:09:54
67Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:10:06
68Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:10:13
69Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:10:52
70Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida0:11:03
71Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:11:43
72Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:49
73Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:12:22
74Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:12:59
75Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:13:28
76Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:13:48
77Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:14:03
78Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida0:14:07
79Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:14:48
80Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:14:57
81Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM0:16:50
82Edward White (NSW) GPM0:16:56
83Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:17:20
84Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:18:14
85Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:18:40
86Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:18:59
87James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:01
88Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:17
89Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
90John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:21:18
91Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:21:57
92Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:22:02
93Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:22:47
94Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:22:50
95Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:22:57
96Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:23:01
97James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:23:30
98Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:23:39
99Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:23:51
100Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing0:26:03
101Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:27:15
102Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:28:04
103Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:28:51
104Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:28:58
105Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team0:29:31
106Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:29:52
107Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team0:30:50
108Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team0:30:51
109Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:31:38
110Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:31:42
111Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:31:53
112Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:32:19
113Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:32:37
114Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:34:36
115Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team0:36:07
116Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:36:42
117Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:37:29
118Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:39:31
119Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:40:05
120Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:41:20
121Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:43:05
122William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing0:43:24
123Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:43:31
124Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:49:08
125Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:52:56
126Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:57:15
127Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:59:16
128Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing0:59:54
129Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:01:20
130Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia1:01:39
131Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1:02:22
132Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team1:02:43
133Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing1:03:57
134Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing1:05:14
135James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
136Michael Troy (NSW) GPM1:09:58
137Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:15:48
138Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:25:05

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing11pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
3Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
4Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
5Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
6Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
7Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder3
8Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
9Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing2
10Chris Jory (NSW) GPM2
11Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)2
12Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team2
13Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
14Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10pts
2Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team9
3Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team8
4Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts6
5Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team4
6Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)3
7Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts2
8Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)2
9Chris Jory (NSW) GPM2
10Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team2
11Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing2
12Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts1
13Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos1
14James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team21:30:37
2Team Budget Forklifts0:03:06
3CharterMason Giant Racing0:05:09
4Jayco/John West/VIS0:05:29
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:05:45
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:06:00
7Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:07:31
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:08:37
9GPM0:08:51
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:24
11SUVelo Racing0:09:38
12Team Scody Downunder0:09:39
13St. George Merida0:10:27
14Racing Kangaroos0:10:29
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:13:32
16Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:19:16
17Team Polygon Australia0:25:29
18QSMRacing Composite Team0:41:25
19Cellarbrations Racing Team0:47:10
20Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:57:46
21DH Racing1:52:41

 

