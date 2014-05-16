Battle on the Border: Jesse Kerrison wins bunch sprint
Mark O'Brien retains leader's jersey
Stage 2: Mt Warning - Mt Warning
BudgetForklift's Jesse Kerrison claimed stage two honours at the Battle on the Border in a fast bunch sprint after a breakaway of four were caught inside the final five kilometres of the 128 kilometre stage.
Kerrison won the stage ahead of Daniel Fitter (CharterMason) and Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti Racing).
"At the start of the year I set myself a goal to win a stage I didn't think I could win and that was it, so to win it is just amazing," said Kerrison. "With about 20km to go there is a section of four climbs which is heartbreaking really but I managed to get over it them in the top ten.
"Coming into the finish, there was a corner with 800 metres to go and all the boys got us to the front. Tommy [Nankervis] did the last 500m and Myron [Simpson] got me to 150m to go which was just amazing."
Stage one winner Mark O'Brien finished comfortably in the bunch to retain his race lead.
"For me it was pretty cruisey, for my team it was a pretty hard stage, they did a great job riding on the front all day and managed to bring all the breakaways back for a bunch sprint," O'Brien said. "The time trial tomorrow will be the real test. I'll give it 100% and see what happens tomorrow."
144 riders set out for the race in humid but wet conditions in the northern New South Wales town of Murwillumbah with punchy climbs and technical descents scatted throughout the course making it difficult for a breakaway to establish.
After numerous attacks and short breaks, a group was established at 73km mark. Daniel Barry (Budget Forklifts), James Hepburn (health.com.au-Search2Retain), Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant), Josh Berry (Cellarbrations) and Chris Jory (GPM Stulz) earned a two minute advantage before the peloton began to chase in earnest.
Berry and Jory broke free from their escapee companions on the slippery descent before being joined by Mawby and Barry. The quartet maintained a one-minute advantage for 15 kilometres before eventually re-joining the peloton.
Saturday is a double staged day split with a 9.3km time trial in the morning and a criterium in the afternoon.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3:10:50
|2
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|7
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|8
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|9
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|11
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|12
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|14
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|15
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|16
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|17
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|18
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|19
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
|20
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
|21
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|22
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|23
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|24
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|25
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|26
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|27
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|28
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|29
|Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|30
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|31
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|32
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|33
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|34
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|35
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|36
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|37
|James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|38
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|39
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|40
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|41
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|42
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|43
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|44
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|45
|James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|46
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|47
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|48
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|49
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|50
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|51
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|52
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|53
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|54
|Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|55
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|56
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|57
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|58
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|59
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|60
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|61
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|62
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|63
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|64
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|65
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|66
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|67
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|68
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|69
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|70
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|71
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|72
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|73
|Edward White (NSW) GPM
|74
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|75
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|76
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|77
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|78
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|79
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:30
|80
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|0:00:33
|81
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:35
|82
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:38
|83
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:00:52
|84
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|85
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|86
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|87
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|88
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|89
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|90
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|91
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|92
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|93
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|94
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
|95
|Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|96
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|97
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
|98
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:07:55
|99
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|100
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|101
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|102
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|103
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|104
|Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
|105
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|106
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|107
|William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
|0:10:14
|108
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:10:20
|109
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|110
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|111
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|112
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|113
|Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
|114
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|115
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|116
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|117
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
|118
|Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
|119
|Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
|0:18:19
|120
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|121
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|122
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|123
|Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|124
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|125
|Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
|126
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|127
|James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
|128
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:27:34
|129
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:31:59
|130
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|131
|Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:33:27
|132
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
|133
|Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:38:05
|134
|Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:38:10
|135
|Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|136
|Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
|137
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|138
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|OTL
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM
|DNF
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|DNF
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|DNF
|Damian Poole (NSW) DH Racing
|DNF
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|DNS
|Alex Ball (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|3
|pts
|2
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|2
|3
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|2
|3
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|2
|3
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|9:32:30
|2
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|SUVelo Racing
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|9
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|11
|Team Scody Downunder
|12
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|13
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|14
|Racing Kangaroos
|15
|GPM
|0:00:14
|16
|St. George Merida
|17
|QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:06:12
|18
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:07:04
|19
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:08:09
|20
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:12:38
|21
|DH Racing
|0:38:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7:09:55
|2
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:36
|5
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:43
|6
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:48
|7
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|8
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:01:23
|9
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:01:41
|10
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|11
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|12
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:45
|13
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:01:52
|14
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:01:53
|15
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:57
|16
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
|0:01:59
|17
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:11
|18
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:20
|19
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:02:39
|20
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:44
|21
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:46
|22
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:02:55
|23
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:02:56
|24
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|25
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:02:59
|26
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:03:02
|27
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:03:05
|28
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:09
|29
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|30
|Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|31
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|32
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|0:03:22
|33
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:03:25
|34
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|35
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:28
|36
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:03:32
|37
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|38
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
|0:03:51
|39
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:04:05
|40
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:04:09
|41
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|42
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:15
|43
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:17
|44
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:04:23
|45
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:04:32
|46
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:04:44
|47
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:04:54
|48
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:05:01
|49
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:05:13
|50
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:05:23
|51
|James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:06:09
|52
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:06:14
|53
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|54
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:07:16
|55
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:07:37
|56
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:07:54
|57
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:07:57
|58
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|59
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:08:01
|60
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:16
|61
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|0:08:27
|62
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|63
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:09:06
|64
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|0:09:47
|65
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
|0:09:51
|66
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|0:09:54
|67
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:10:06
|68
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:10:13
|69
|Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:10:52
|70
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:11:03
|71
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:11:43
|72
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|73
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:12:22
|74
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:12:59
|75
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:13:28
|76
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:13:48
|77
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:14:03
|78
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:14:07
|79
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:14:48
|80
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:14:57
|81
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
|0:16:50
|82
|Edward White (NSW) GPM
|0:16:56
|83
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:17:20
|84
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:18:14
|85
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:18:40
|86
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:18:59
|87
|James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:21:01
|88
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:21:17
|89
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|90
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:21:18
|91
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:21:57
|92
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:22:02
|93
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:22:47
|94
|Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:22:50
|95
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:22:57
|96
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:23:01
|97
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:23:30
|98
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:23:39
|99
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:23:51
|100
|Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
|0:26:03
|101
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:27:15
|102
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:28:04
|103
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:28:51
|104
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:28:58
|105
|Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:29:31
|106
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:29:52
|107
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:30:50
|108
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:30:51
|109
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:31:38
|110
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:31:42
|111
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:31:53
|112
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:32:19
|113
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:32:37
|114
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:34:36
|115
|Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:36:07
|116
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:36:42
|117
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:37:29
|118
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:39:31
|119
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:40:05
|120
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:41:20
|121
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:43:05
|122
|William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
|0:43:24
|123
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:43:31
|124
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:49:08
|125
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:52:56
|126
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:57:15
|127
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:59:16
|128
|Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
|0:59:54
|129
|Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:01:20
|130
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|1:01:39
|131
|Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1:02:22
|132
|Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1:02:43
|133
|Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
|1:03:57
|134
|Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
|1:05:14
|135
|James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
|136
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
|1:09:58
|137
|Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:15:48
|138
|Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:25:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|11
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|5
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|6
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|7
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|3
|8
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|9
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|10
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|2
|11
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|2
|12
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|2
|13
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|14
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|9
|3
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|4
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|6
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|3
|7
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|8
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|2
|9
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|2
|10
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|2
|11
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|12
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|13
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|1
|14
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|21:30:37
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:06
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:05:09
|4
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:05:29
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:06:00
|7
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:07:31
|8
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:08:37
|9
|GPM
|0:08:51
|10
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:24
|11
|SUVelo Racing
|0:09:38
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:09:39
|13
|St. George Merida
|0:10:27
|14
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:10:29
|15
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:13:32
|16
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:19:16
|17
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:25:29
|18
|QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:41:25
|19
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:47:10
|20
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:57:46
|21
|DH Racing
|1:52:41
