Battle on the Border: Mark O'Brien wins opening stage with solo attack
Jack Haig and Joe Cooper complete all Avanti podium
Stage 1: Pt Danger - Mt Warning
Avanti's Mark O'Brien pulled off a late attack and soloed to victory on stag one of the Battle on the Border. Teammate Jack Haig finished 20 seconds behind O'Brien and the current leader of the NRS individual standings Joe Cooper, was 12 seconds behind Haig, ensuring that Avanti claimed all three podium places on the 147km stage from Point Danger - Mt Warning.
O'Brien, who won three overall NRS tour titles in 2012, added another hilltop victory to his palmares as Avanti dominated the stage. O'Brien attacked a select group, which included Budget Forklifts duo Tim Roe and Marc Williams, with 1.5 kilometres left to climb to and continued on his own to the line.
"To win up Mt Warning is just fantastic," O'Brien said. "It definitely has a name for a reason – to warn you not to come up here but it's worked out pretty well for me today.
"It suited me down to the ground. I'm a diesel engine and once I get into the swing of things I'm right to go. I knew I had to get a gap early because if I left it to the last part of the hill, I would have been beaten by guys like Tim Roe," said O'Brien.
"The boys did an amazing job controlling everything and we were never really in any danger. We just had to show we had the climbing legs and in the end we showed we did which is fantastic."
Earlier in the race, a breakaway duo of Jake Magee (CharterMason) and Matthew Ross (Jayco/John West/VIS) had built a gap of 2:20 minutes over the peloton but were swallowed dup after 40km of racing.
Almost immediately as the duo were caught, a successful nine-man counter attack on the second king of the mountain went clear which would thin to two and eventually caught with 10km left to race.
For Roe, it was a good start to the race and he praised O'Brien's ride, stating "We gave it everything. "Coming into the finish on the climb the Avanti guys rode a pretty fierce tempo, we gave it our best but we just weren't able to hang on."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3:59:05
|2
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:36
|5
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:43
|6
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:48
|7
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:01:23
|8
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|9
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:01:41
|10
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|11
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|12
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:01:53
|13
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|14
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|15
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:57
|16
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
|0:01:59
|17
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:11
|18
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:20
|19
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:32
|20
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:39
|21
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|22
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|23
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:44
|24
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:48
|25
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:02:55
|26
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:02:56
|27
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:02:59
|28
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:03:05
|29
|Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:03:10
|30
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|31
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|32
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:20
|33
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|0:03:22
|34
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:03:25
|35
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|36
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:28
|37
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:03:32
|38
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
|0:03:39
|39
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:03:43
|40
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|41
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
|0:03:51
|42
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|43
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:04:05
|44
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:09
|45
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|46
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:15
|47
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:17
|48
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|49
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:04:29
|50
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:04:32
|51
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:04:40
|52
|Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|53
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:04:43
|54
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:04:44
|55
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:04:51
|56
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|0:04:55
|57
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:05:01
|58
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:05:04
|59
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:05:13
|60
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:05:23
|61
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:05:30
|62
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:05:31
|63
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:05:39
|64
|James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:06:09
|65
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:06:12
|66
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:06:14
|67
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
|0:06:30
|68
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:07:02
|69
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:07:16
|70
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|71
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:07:37
|72
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:07:49
|73
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:07:54
|74
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|75
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|76
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:07:57
|77
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|78
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:08:01
|79
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:16
|80
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:08:20
|81
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:08:36
|82
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:09:16
|83
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|0:09:47
|84
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|85
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|0:09:54
|86
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|87
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:13:23
|88
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:13:48
|89
|Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
|0:15:43
|90
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:15:45
|91
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:16:17
|92
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:16:28
|93
|Edward White (NSW) GPM
|0:16:42
|94
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:17:18
|95
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:18:59
|96
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:20:56
|97
|James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:21:01
|98
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:21:03
|99
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|100
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|101
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:21:06
|102
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:21:12
|103
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:21:17
|104
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:21:18
|105
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|106
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:21:33
|107
|Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:21:36
|108
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:21:52
|109
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|110
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:21:59
|111
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:22:02
|112
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:22:17
|113
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:22:42
|114
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:22:43
|115
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:22:47
|116
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM
|0:22:48
|117
|Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:22:50
|118
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:22:57
|119
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:23:01
|120
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|121
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:23:39
|122
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:23:51
|123
|Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:24:12
|124
|Alex Ball (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:24:22
|125
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:24:38
|126
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:25:12
|127
|Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:25:47
|128
|Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
|129
|Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:27:53
|130
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:30:51
|131
|William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
|0:33:10
|132
|Damian Poole (NSW) DH Racing
|0:33:30
|133
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:34:05
|134
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
|0:36:31
|135
|Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:37:43
|136
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:40:05
|137
|Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
|0:41:35
|138
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:42:56
|139
|Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:44:24
|140
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:45:01
|141
|Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
|0:46:55
|DNF
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|DNF
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Kurnik (NSW) DH Racing
|DNF
|James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
|DNF
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|DNS
|Patrick Gill (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|11:58:07
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:06
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:05:09
|4
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:05:29
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:06:00
|7
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:07:31
|8
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:08:37
|9
|GPM
|10
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:24
|11
|SUVelo Racing
|0:09:38
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:09:39
|13
|St. George Merida
|0:10:13
|14
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:10:29
|15
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:11:07
|16
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:13:32
|17
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:25:29
|18
|QSMRacing Composite Team
|0:35:13
|19
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:40:06
|20
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:45:08
|21
|DH Racing
|1:13:48
