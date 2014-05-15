Trending

Battle on the Border: Mark O'Brien wins opening stage with solo attack

Jack Haig and Joe Cooper complete all Avanti podium

Image 1 of 4

Jack Haig (Avanti) climbing

Jack Haig (Avanti) climbing
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 2 of 4

The riders on the startline

The riders on the startline
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 3 of 4

Mark O'Brien celebrates the win for Avanti

Mark O'Brien celebrates the win for Avanti
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 4 of 4

The day's three man break

The day's three man break
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Avanti's Mark O'Brien pulled off a late attack and soloed to victory on stag one of the Battle on the Border. Teammate Jack Haig finished 20 seconds behind O'Brien and the current leader of the NRS individual standings Joe Cooper, was 12 seconds behind Haig, ensuring that Avanti claimed all three podium places on the 147km stage from Point Danger - Mt Warning.

O'Brien, who won three overall NRS tour titles in 2012, added another hilltop victory to his palmares as Avanti dominated the stage. O'Brien attacked a select group, which included Budget Forklifts duo Tim Roe and Marc Williams, with 1.5 kilometres left to climb to and continued on his own to the line.

"To win up Mt Warning is just fantastic," O'Brien said. "It definitely has a name for a reason – to warn you not to come up here but it's worked out pretty well for me today.

"It suited me down to the ground. I'm a diesel engine and once I get into the swing of things I'm right to go. I knew I had to get a gap early because if I left it to the last part of the hill, I would have been beaten by guys like Tim Roe," said O'Brien.

"The boys did an amazing job controlling everything and we were never really in any danger. We just had to show we had the climbing legs and in the end we showed we did which is fantastic."

Earlier in the race, a breakaway duo of Jake Magee (CharterMason) and Matthew Ross (Jayco/John West/VIS) had built a gap of 2:20 minutes over the peloton but were swallowed dup after 40km of racing.

Almost immediately as the duo were caught, a successful nine-man counter attack on the second king of the mountain went clear which would thin to two and eventually caught with 10km left to race.

For Roe, it was a good start to the race and he praised O'Brien's ride, stating "We gave it everything. "Coming into the finish on the climb the Avanti guys rode a pretty fierce tempo, we gave it our best but we just weren't able to hang on."

 

Stage one result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3:59:05
2Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:20
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:32
4Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:36
5Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:43
6Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:48
7Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:01:23
8Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:26
9Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:01:41
10Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
11Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:44
12Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:01:53
13Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
14Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
15Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:57
16Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM0:01:59
17Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:11
18Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:02:20
19Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:32
20Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:39
21Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
22Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
23Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:44
24Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:02:48
25Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:02:55
26Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:02:56
27Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:02:59
28Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:03:05
29Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:03:10
30Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
31James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:16
32Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:20
33Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:03:22
34Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:25
35Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:03:27
36Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:28
37Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:03:32
38Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM0:03:39
39Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:03:43
40Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:50
41Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM0:03:51
42Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:04:01
43David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:04:05
44Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:09
45Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
46Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:15
47Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:17
48Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:27
49Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:04:29
50Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:04:32
51Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:04:40
52Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
53Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:04:43
54Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:04:44
55Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida0:04:51
56Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:04:55
57Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:05:01
58Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:05:04
59Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:05:13
60Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:05:23
61Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:30
62Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:05:31
63Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:05:39
64James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:06:09
65Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida0:06:12
66Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:06:14
67Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM0:06:30
68Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:07:02
69Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:07:16
70Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
71Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:07:37
72Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:07:49
73Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:07:54
74Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
75Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
76Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:07:57
77Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
78Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:08:01
79Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:16
80Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:08:20
81Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:08:36
82Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:16
83Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team0:09:47
84Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:09:49
85Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:09:54
86Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:49
87Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:13:23
88Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:13:48
89Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing0:15:43
90Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:15:45
91Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:16:17
92Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:16:28
93Edward White (NSW) GPM0:16:42
94James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:17:18
95Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:18:59
96Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:20:56
97James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:01
98Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:21:03
99Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
100Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
101Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:21:06
102Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:21:12
103Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:17
104John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:21:18
105Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
106Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:21:33
107Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team0:21:36
108Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:21:52
109Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:57
110Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:21:59
111Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:22:02
112Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:22:17
113Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:22:42
114Samuel Moorby (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team0:22:43
115Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:22:47
116Jackson Law (NSW) GPM0:22:48
117Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:22:50
118Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:22:57
119Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:23:01
120Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
121Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:23:39
122Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:23:51
123Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:24:12
124Alex Ball (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:24:22
125Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team0:24:38
126Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:25:12
127Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team0:25:47
128Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
129Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:27:53
130Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team0:30:51
131William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing0:33:10
132Damian Poole (NSW) DH Racing0:33:30
133Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:34:05
134Michael Troy (NSW) GPM0:36:31
135Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:37:43
136Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:40:05
137Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing0:41:35
138Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:42:56
139Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:44:24
140Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:45:01
141Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing0:46:55
DNFJoshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFPaul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
DNFHarrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
DNFLewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
DNFMichael Kurnik (NSW) DH Racing
DNFJames Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
DNFRyan MacAnally (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
DNSPatrick Gill (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Cudgera Ck Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Chris Jory (NSW) GPM1

Crabbes Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)3pts
2Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team1

Murwillumbah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team2
3Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1

Hill Climbs - Clothiers Ck Rd CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team2
3Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos1

Mooball CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)2
3Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Mt Warning CAT2 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10pts
2Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team4
4Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts2
5Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team11:58:07
2Team Budget Forklifts0:03:06
3CharterMason Giant Racing0:05:09
4Jayco/John West/VIS0:05:29
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:05:45
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:06:00
7Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:07:31
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:08:37
9GPM
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:24
11SUVelo Racing0:09:38
12Team Scody Downunder0:09:39
13St. George Merida0:10:13
14Racing Kangaroos0:10:29
15Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:11:07
16Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:13:32
17Team Polygon Australia0:25:29
18QSMRacing Composite Team0:35:13
19Cellarbrations Racing Team0:40:06
20Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:45:08
21DH Racing1:13:48

General Classification after stage one
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3:59:05
2Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:20
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:32
4Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:36
5Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:43
6Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:48
7Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:01:23
8Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:26
9Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:01:41
10Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
11Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:44
12Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:01:53
13Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
14Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
15Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:57
16Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM0:01:59
17Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:11
18Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:02:20
19Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:32
20Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:39
21Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
22Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
23Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:44
24Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:02:48
25Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:02:55
26Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:02:56
27Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:02:59
28Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:03:05
29Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:03:10
30Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
31James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:16
32Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:20
33Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:03:22
34Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:25
35Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:03:27
36Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:28
37Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:03:32
38Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM0:03:39
39Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:03:43
40Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:50
41Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM0:03:51
42Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:04:01
43David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:04:05
44Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:09
45Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
46Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:15
47Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:17
48Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:27
49Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:04:29
50Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:04:32
51Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:04:40
52Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
53Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:04:43
54Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:04:44
55Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida0:04:51
56Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)0:04:55
57Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:05:01
58Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:05:04
59Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:05:13
60Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:05:23
61Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:30
62Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:05:31
63Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:05:39
64James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:06:09
65Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida0:06:12
66Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:06:14
67Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM0:06:30
68Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:07:02
69Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:07:16
70Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
71Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:07:37
72Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:07:49
73Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:07:54
74Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
75Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
76Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:07:57
77Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
78Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:08:01
79Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:16
80Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team0:08:20
81Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:08:36
82Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:16
83Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team0:09:47
84Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:09:49
85Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:09:54
86Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:49
87Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:13:23
88Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:13:48
89Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing0:15:43
90Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:15:45
91Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:16:17
92Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:16:28
93Edward White (NSW) GPM0:16:42
94James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:17:18
95Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:18:59
96Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:20:56
97James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:01
98Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:21:03
99Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
100Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
101Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:21:06
102Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:21:12
103Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:17
104John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:21:18
105Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
106Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:21:33
107Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team0:21:36
108Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:21:52
109Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:57
110Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:21:59
111Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:22:02
112Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:22:17
113Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:22:42
114Samuel Moorby (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team0:22:43
115Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:22:47
116Jackson Law (NSW) GPM0:22:48
117Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:22:50
118Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:22:57
119Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:23:01
120Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
121Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:23:39
122Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:23:51
123Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:24:12
124Alex Ball (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:24:22
125Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team0:24:38
126Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:25:12
127Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team0:25:47
128Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
129Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:27:53
130Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team0:30:51
131William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing0:33:10
132Damian Poole (NSW) DH Racing0:33:30
133Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:34:05
134Michael Troy (NSW) GPM0:36:31
135Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:37:43
136Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:40:05
137Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing0:41:35
138Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:42:56
139Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:44:24
140Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:45:01
141Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing0:46:55

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
3Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)3
4Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
5Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing2
6Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team2
7Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1
8Chris Jory (NSW) GPM1
9Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10pts
2Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team4
4Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
5Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing3
6Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts2
7Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team2
8Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)2
9Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts1
10Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
11Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team11:58:07
2Team Budget Forklifts0:03:06
3CharterMason Giant Racing0:05:09
4Jayco/John West/VIS0:05:29
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:05:45
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:06:00
7Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:07:31
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:08:37
9GPM
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:24
11SUVelo Racing0:09:38
12Team Scody Downunder0:09:39
13St. George Merida0:10:13
14Racing Kangaroos0:10:29
15Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:11:07
16Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:13:32
17Team Polygon Australia0:25:29
18QSMRacing Composite Team0:35:13
19Cellarbrations Racing Team0:40:06
20Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:45:08
21DH Racing1:13:48

 

Latest on Cyclingnews