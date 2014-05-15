Image 1 of 4 Jack Haig (Avanti) climbing (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 4 The riders on the startline (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 4 Mark O'Brien celebrates the win for Avanti (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 4 of 4 The day's three man break (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Avanti's Mark O'Brien pulled off a late attack and soloed to victory on stag one of the Battle on the Border. Teammate Jack Haig finished 20 seconds behind O'Brien and the current leader of the NRS individual standings Joe Cooper, was 12 seconds behind Haig, ensuring that Avanti claimed all three podium places on the 147km stage from Point Danger - Mt Warning.

O'Brien, who won three overall NRS tour titles in 2012, added another hilltop victory to his palmares as Avanti dominated the stage. O'Brien attacked a select group, which included Budget Forklifts duo Tim Roe and Marc Williams, with 1.5 kilometres left to climb to and continued on his own to the line.

"To win up Mt Warning is just fantastic," O'Brien said. "It definitely has a name for a reason – to warn you not to come up here but it's worked out pretty well for me today.

"It suited me down to the ground. I'm a diesel engine and once I get into the swing of things I'm right to go. I knew I had to get a gap early because if I left it to the last part of the hill, I would have been beaten by guys like Tim Roe," said O'Brien.

"The boys did an amazing job controlling everything and we were never really in any danger. We just had to show we had the climbing legs and in the end we showed we did which is fantastic."

Earlier in the race, a breakaway duo of Jake Magee (CharterMason) and Matthew Ross (Jayco/John West/VIS) had built a gap of 2:20 minutes over the peloton but were swallowed dup after 40km of racing.

Almost immediately as the duo were caught, a successful nine-man counter attack on the second king of the mountain went clear which would thin to two and eventually caught with 10km left to race.

For Roe, it was a good start to the race and he praised O'Brien's ride, stating "We gave it everything. "Coming into the finish on the climb the Avanti guys rode a pretty fierce tempo, we gave it our best but we just weren't able to hang on."

Stage one result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3:59:05 2 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:20 3 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:32 4 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:36 5 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:43 6 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:48 7 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:01:23 8 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:26 9 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:01:41 10 Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 11 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:44 12 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:01:53 13 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 14 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 15 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:57 16 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM 0:01:59 17 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:11 18 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:02:20 19 Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:02:32 20 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:39 21 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 22 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 23 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:44 24 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:02:48 25 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:02:55 26 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:02:56 27 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:02:59 28 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:03:05 29 Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:03:10 30 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 31 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:16 32 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:20 33 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:03:22 34 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:03:25 35 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:03:27 36 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:28 37 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:03:32 38 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM 0:03:39 39 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:03:43 40 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:50 41 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM 0:03:51 42 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:04:01 43 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:04:05 44 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:09 45 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 46 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:15 47 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:17 48 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:27 49 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:04:29 50 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:04:32 51 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:04:40 52 Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing 53 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:04:43 54 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:04:44 55 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida 0:04:51 56 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 0:04:55 57 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:05:01 58 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:04 59 Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:13 60 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:05:23 61 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:05:30 62 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:05:31 63 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:05:39 64 James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:06:09 65 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida 0:06:12 66 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:06:14 67 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM 0:06:30 68 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:07:02 69 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:07:16 70 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 71 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:07:37 72 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:07:49 73 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:07:54 74 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 75 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 76 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:07:57 77 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 78 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:08:01 79 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:16 80 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:08:20 81 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:08:36 82 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:09:16 83 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team 0:09:47 84 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:09:49 85 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 0:09:54 86 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:11:49 87 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:13:23 88 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:13:48 89 Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing 0:15:43 90 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:15:45 91 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:16:17 92 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:16:28 93 Edward White (NSW) GPM 0:16:42 94 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:17:18 95 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:18:59 96 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:20:56 97 James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:21:01 98 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:21:03 99 Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 100 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 101 Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:21:06 102 Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:21:12 103 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:21:17 104 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:21:18 105 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 106 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:21:33 107 Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:21:36 108 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:21:52 109 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:21:57 110 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:21:59 111 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:22:02 112 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:22:17 113 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:22:42 114 Samuel Moorby (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:22:43 115 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:22:47 116 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM 0:22:48 117 Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:22:50 118 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:22:57 119 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:23:01 120 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 121 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:23:39 122 Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:23:51 123 Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:24:12 124 Alex Ball (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:24:22 125 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:24:38 126 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:25:12 127 Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:25:47 128 Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing 129 Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:27:53 130 Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team 0:30:51 131 William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing 0:33:10 132 Damian Poole (NSW) DH Racing 0:33:30 133 Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:34:05 134 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM 0:36:31 135 Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:37:43 136 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:40:05 137 Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing 0:41:35 138 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:42:56 139 Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:44:24 140 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:45:01 141 Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing 0:46:55 DNF Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team DNF Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team DNF Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team DNF Michael Kurnik (NSW) DH Racing DNF James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing DNF Ryan MacAnally (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team DNS Patrick Gill (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Cudgera Ck Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 1

Crabbes Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 3 pts 2 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 1

Murwillumbah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 2 3 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Hill Climbs - Clothiers Ck Rd CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 2 3 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 1

Mooball CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 2 3 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Mt Warning CAT2 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 pts 2 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6 3 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 4 4 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 2 5 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 11:58:07 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:06 3 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:05:09 4 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:05:29 5 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:05:45 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:06:00 7 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:07:31 8 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:08:37 9 GPM 10 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:24 11 SUVelo Racing 0:09:38 12 Team Scody Downunder 0:09:39 13 St. George Merida 0:10:13 14 Racing Kangaroos 0:10:29 15 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:11:07 16 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:13:32 17 Team Polygon Australia 0:25:29 18 QSMRacing Composite Team 0:35:13 19 Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:40:06 20 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:45:08 21 DH Racing 1:13:48

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 3 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 3 4 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 5 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 6 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 2 7 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1 8 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM 1 9 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 pts 2 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6 3 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 4 4 Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 5 Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 6 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 2 7 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 2 8 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS) 2 9 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 1 10 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 11 Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 1