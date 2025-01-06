‘All systems go for Road Nationals’ – A Perth launch to a big season for Lucinda Stewart

20-year-old Australian heads straight to Europe after Western Australian debut with Liv AlUla Jayco development team

Lucinda Stewart at the launch of the 2025 Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women&#039;s Cycling Classic
Lucinda Stewart at the launch of the 2025 Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic (Image credit: Nikki Pudney)

Last year the promising young ARA-Skip Capital rider from Melbourne, Lucinda Stewart, was sitting on the sidelines with a broken collarbone as the all-important summer of cycling began to unfold. 

All her hard work in preparation seemed for nought as key goals like the AusCycling Road National Championships and Tour Down Under slipped through her fingers. However, it was still a season to remember because, as frustrating as that start to the year may have been, Stewart was spurred on rather than deflated.

