Image 1 of 18 Former world cup omnium winner Shane Archbold takes out Stage 2 at the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 2 of 18 Longford school kids come out to cheers the riders during the second stage at the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 3 of 18 The peloton being led by the NODE4 Giodana squad on Stage 2 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 4 of 18 Ras race leader and Stage 1 winner Conor Dunne during the second day or racing (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 5 of 18 The bunch make their way through Athleague on Stage 2 of the Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 6 of 18 Athleague was briefly visited by the An Post Ras peloton on Day 2 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 7 of 18 Mountbellew and Caltra also played host to the 2013 An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 8 of 18 Butcher John Glynn an his mother Eileen watch the Ras fly by (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 9 of 18 The bunch speed passed butcher John Glynn and his mother Eileen (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 10 of 18 Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Chain Reaction) Rico Rogers (Synergy Baku) cross the River Shannon in Portumna on Stage 2 of the Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 11 of 18 Riders pass over the River Shannon in Portumna during the second day at the An Post Ras in Ireland (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 12 of 18 Riders pass over the River Shannon in Portumna during the second day at the An Post Ras in Ireland (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 13 of 18 The newest race leader Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport) gives a 'thumbs up' after pulling on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 14 of 18 Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport) steps to the podium to collect his An Post Ras race leader's jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 15 of 18 The peloton have the break in sight during a long straight between Longford and Roscommon (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 16 of 18 Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) leads the sprint charge into Nenagh (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 17 of 18 Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) claims Stage 2 of the Ras ahead of Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth) and Jasper De Buyst (Belgium National Team) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 18 of 18 Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) throws his arms sky-high (Image credit: Sportsfile)

Former World Cup omnium winner, Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly), sprinted to a narrow victory at today's second stage of the 2013 An Post Rás. The Kiwi rider led the sprint coming into the final stretch and marginally edged out the challenge of Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro), Jasper de Buyst (Belgium National Team) and Belfast born Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport), who finished in second, third and fourth respectively.

Hawkins' fourth place finish was enough to earn him the yellow jersey, taking it over from yesterday's stage winner Conor Dunne.

It was an overcast day as the riders departed Longford but the rain held off and with a slight tailwind, in addition to the fact that the stage featured no categorised climbs, a very quick stage was once again on the cards.

A breakaway of twelve, including Irish riders Sam Bennett, Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly) and Aaron Buggle (Rapha Condor JLT) launched the first attack of the day. Several groups tried to bridge the gap, but they were unsuccessful as the dozen leaders built up a gap of one minute over the peloton.

After 56 kilometres, the breakaway group was eventually caught. More attacks followed but all were quickly reeled in by the bunch. A group of fourteen riders then went clear, le d initially by Remi Pelletier (Canada National Team), Tomas Okrouhlicky (AC Sparta Praha) and Rodger Aiken (Louth Prague Charter). They were pursued by a small group of five riders, which quickly swelled into a chasing bunch of over twenty.

Passing through Portumna, with 38 kilometres to go, the lead and chasing groups merged, forming a front bunch of over 40 riders including yellow jersey leader, Dunne. Archbold attacked from the chasing group, breaking away along with Samuel Harrison (Great Britain National Team), Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling) and Lars Vierbergen (Koga Cycling).

Seven more riders, including Irish rider Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku), joined the leading quartet and with five kilometres to go to finish, it came down to a sprint with Archbold proving quickest in the dash to the line.

Archbold was clearly ecstatic with the victory and paid tribute to the work of his team. "I'm thrilled with the win. I was injured at the start of the year and haven't had too much racing with the way the injury fell but my form has come good. I spent the last three weeks in Holland getting into good shape so it seems to have paid off.

It was a great team effort today. We missed the vital breakaway yesterday so we were disappointed about that and made sure we had two riders in every breakaway today. Thankfully it worked and we'll just keep on focusing on stage wins for the rest of the week", Archbold added.

Fraser Duncan (Dublin West Eurocycles) claimed the stage two county rider jersey with De Buyst holding title to the Under 23 jersey.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 3:23:57 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 4 Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 5 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 7 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 8 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:00:04 10 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 11 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:46 12 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 13 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 14 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 15 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 16 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 17 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 18 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 19 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 20 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 21 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 22 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 23 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 24 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 25 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 26 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 27 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 28 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 29 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 30 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 31 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 32 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 33 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 34 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 35 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 36 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 37 Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 38 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 39 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 40 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 41 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 42 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 43 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 44 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 45 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:00:46 46 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt 47 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 48 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 49 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 50 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 51 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 52 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 53 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 54 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 55 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 56 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 57 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 58 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 59 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 60 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 61 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 62 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 63 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 64 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:01 65 Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay 66 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:02:10 67 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 68 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 69 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 70 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 71 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 72 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 73 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 74 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 75 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 0:03:14 76 Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay 77 Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion 0:03:15 78 Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay 79 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 80 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 81 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:03:18 82 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 0:03:44 83 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 84 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 0:04:09 85 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 86 Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 87 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 88 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 89 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 90 Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 91 Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 92 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 93 Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra 94 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 95 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 96 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 97 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 98 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 99 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 100 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 101 Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies 102 Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD 103 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 104 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 105 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 106 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 107 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 108 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 109 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 110 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 111 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 112 Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay 113 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 114 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 115 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 116 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 117 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 118 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 119 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 120 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 121 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 122 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology 123 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 124 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 125 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 126 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 127 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 128 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 129 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 130 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 131 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 132 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 133 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 134 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 135 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 136 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 137 James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 138 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 139 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 140 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 141 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 142 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 143 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 144 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 145 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:04:24 146 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 0:04:27 147 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 148 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:10:19 149 Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies 0:11:10 150 Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 0:11:38 151 Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:16:18 152 Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD 153 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:23:04 154 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 155 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 156 Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 157 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 158 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 159 Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 160 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 161 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 162 Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South 163 Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 0:24:53 164 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 165 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 166 Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 167 Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 168 Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 169 Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 170 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 171 Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies 172 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 173 Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 0:28:47 174 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 175 Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:29:18 176 Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:29:49 DNF Peter Williams (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport DNF Ray O'Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team DNS Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra DNS Padhraic Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles

One Direct and Cuchalainn County rider stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 3:24:43 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 3 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue

Intermediate sprints - Post Office Prime: Ballygar # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction

International Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 An Post Chain Reaction 10:12:41 2 Belgium National Team 3 Koga Cycling Team 0:00:42 4 Great Britain National Team 5 UK Youth Pro Cycling 6 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 7 Blue Water Cycling 8 IG - Sigma Sport 9 NODE4 Giordana 10 Astellas Oncology 0:01:28 11 Rapha Condor JLT 12 Canada National Team 13 Arbo Gebrder 14 Scotland National Team 0:02:52 15 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 0:04:51 16 Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:06:15 17 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:08:14 18 Subaru-Albion 0:10:43

County Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aquablue 10:15:33 2 Prague Charter Team 0:01:59 3 West Eurocycles 0:03:23 4 Galway Bay 0:03:47 5 SOUTH 0:03:53 6 Carrick Iverk Prod. 0:05:22 7 Dunboyne DID 0:06:46 8 Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:07:51 9 Central UCD 0:08:20 10 Down Chain Reaction Cycles 0:08:45 11 Mayo Centra 12 Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 13 DundrumTown Centre 14 North Garda Richies 0:15:46 15 Visit Nenagh.ie 0:20:54 16 Comeragh 0:27:30 17 Galway City Nigel's Cycles 0:29:29 18 Duffin Transport 0:43:12 19 Team Voicegrid 0:57:42

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 6:13:13 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:00:02 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 5 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 7 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 8 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 9 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:00:06 11 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 12 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:00:15 13 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:44 14 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 15 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:00:45 16 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:00:47 17 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 0:00:48 18 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 19 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 20 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 21 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 22 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 23 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 24 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 25 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 26 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 27 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 28 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 29 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 30 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 31 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 32 Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 33 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 34 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 35 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 36 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 37 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 38 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 39 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 40 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 41 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 42 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 43 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 44 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 45 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 46 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 47 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 48 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 49 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 50 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 51 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 52 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 53 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 54 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 55 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 56 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 57 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 58 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 59 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 60 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:03 61 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:17 62 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:02:12 63 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 64 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 65 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 66 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 67 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 68 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 69 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 70 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 71 Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay 0:03:16 72 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 0:03:17 73 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:03:20 74 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 0:03:42 75 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 0:03:46 76 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 77 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:04:09 78 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:04:11 79 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 80 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 81 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 82 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 83 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 84 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 85 Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 86 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 87 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 88 James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 89 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 90 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 91 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 92 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 93 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 94 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 95 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 96 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 97 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 98 Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 99 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 100 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 101 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 102 Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay 103 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 104 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 105 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 106 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 107 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 108 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 109 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 110 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 111 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 112 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 113 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 114 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:04:26 115 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 0:04:29 116 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 117 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 0:04:30 118 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology 0:04:31 119 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 120 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:10:21 121 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:10:36 122 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:11:57 123 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:13:59 124 Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD 0:16:20 125 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 0:18:42 126 Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay 0:18:57 127 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 0:21:10 128 Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion 0:21:11 129 Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay 130 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 131 Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:22:05 132 Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD 133 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 134 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 135 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 136 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 137 Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies 138 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 139 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 140 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 141 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 142 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 143 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 144 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 145 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 146 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:23:06 147 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 148 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 149 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 150 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:24:55 151 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 152 Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 0:29:34 153 Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:34:14 154 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 0:35:24 155 Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 156 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 157 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 158 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:41:00 159 Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 160 Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 161 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 162 Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies 0:42:25 163 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:42:49 164 Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies 165 Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 166 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:46:43 167 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:54:19 168 Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South 169 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:56:08 170 Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 171 Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 172 Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 173 Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 174 Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 1:00:02 175 Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:00:33 176 Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:01:04

Irish Sports Council under 23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 6:13:15 2 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:13 3 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:00:13 6 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 7 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 8 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 9 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 10 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 11 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 13 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 14 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 15 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 17 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:14 18 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:02:23 19 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:04:22 20 Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 21 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 22 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 23 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 24 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 0:26:25 25 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:27:26 26 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:29:15 27 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:45:20

Massi Ireland County rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 6:13:28 2 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:00:33 3 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 4 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 5 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue

Post Office sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 16 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 15 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 14 4 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 14 5 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 14 6 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 14 7 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 13 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 13 9 Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 12 10 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 11 11 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 11 12 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 10 13 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 10 14 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 10 15 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 9 16 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 9 17 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 8 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 7 19 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 7 20 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 6 21 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 5 22 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 4 23 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 3 24 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 3 25 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 2

One4All Bikes4Work KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 3 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 3 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 2

Points & Bonuses classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 5 pts 2 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 86 3 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 11 4 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 76 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 54 6 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 43 7 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 22 8 8 63 9 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 1 10 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 12 11 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 25 12 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 4 13 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 15 14 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 42 15 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 61

International team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 An Post Chain Reaction 18:40:35 2 Belgium National Team 3 NODE4 Giordana 0:00:19 4 Koga Cycling Team 0:00:42 5 Great Britain National Team 6 UK Youth Pro Cycling 7 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 8 Blue Water Cycling 9 IG - Sigma Sport 10 Canada National Team 0:01:28 11 Rapha Condor JLT 12 Astellas Oncology 13 Arbo Gebrder 14 Scotland National Team 0:02:52 15 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 0:04:51 16 Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:06:15 17 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:08:14 18 Subaru-Albion 0:10:43