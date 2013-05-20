Archbold tops breakaway with victory into Nenagh
Hawkins takes over race leadership
Stage 2: Longford - Nenagh
Former World Cup omnium winner, Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly), sprinted to a narrow victory at today's second stage of the 2013 An Post Rás. The Kiwi rider led the sprint coming into the final stretch and marginally edged out the challenge of Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro), Jasper de Buyst (Belgium National Team) and Belfast born Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport), who finished in second, third and fourth respectively.
Hawkins' fourth place finish was enough to earn him the yellow jersey, taking it over from yesterday's stage winner Conor Dunne.
It was an overcast day as the riders departed Longford but the rain held off and with a slight tailwind, in addition to the fact that the stage featured no categorised climbs, a very quick stage was once again on the cards.
A breakaway of twelve, including Irish riders Sam Bennett, Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly) and Aaron Buggle (Rapha Condor JLT) launched the first attack of the day. Several groups tried to bridge the gap, but they were unsuccessful as the dozen leaders built up a gap of one minute over the peloton.
After 56 kilometres, the breakaway group was eventually caught. More attacks followed but all were quickly reeled in by the bunch. A group of fourteen riders then went clear, le d initially by Remi Pelletier (Canada National Team), Tomas Okrouhlicky (AC Sparta Praha) and Rodger Aiken (Louth Prague Charter). They were pursued by a small group of five riders, which quickly swelled into a chasing bunch of over twenty.
Passing through Portumna, with 38 kilometres to go, the lead and chasing groups merged, forming a front bunch of over 40 riders including yellow jersey leader, Dunne. Archbold attacked from the chasing group, breaking away along with Samuel Harrison (Great Britain National Team), Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling) and Lars Vierbergen (Koga Cycling).
Seven more riders, including Irish rider Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku), joined the leading quartet and with five kilometres to go to finish, it came down to a sprint with Archbold proving quickest in the dash to the line.
Archbold was clearly ecstatic with the victory and paid tribute to the work of his team. "I'm thrilled with the win. I was injured at the start of the year and haven't had too much racing with the way the injury fell but my form has come good. I spent the last three weeks in Holland getting into good shape so it seems to have paid off.
It was a great team effort today. We missed the vital breakaway yesterday so we were disappointed about that and made sure we had two riders in every breakaway today. Thankfully it worked and we'll just keep on focusing on stage wins for the rest of the week", Archbold added.
Fraser Duncan (Dublin West Eurocycles) claimed the stage two county rider jersey with De Buyst holding title to the Under 23 jersey.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|3:23:57
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|4
|Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|5
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|7
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|8
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:04
|10
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|11
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:46
|12
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|13
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|14
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|15
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|16
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|17
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|18
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|19
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|20
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|21
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|22
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|23
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|24
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|25
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|26
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|27
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|28
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|29
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|30
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|31
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|32
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|33
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|34
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|35
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|36
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|37
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|38
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|39
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|40
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|41
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|42
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|43
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|44
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|45
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:00:46
|46
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt
|47
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|48
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|49
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|50
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|51
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|52
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|53
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|54
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|55
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|56
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|57
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|58
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|59
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|60
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|61
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|62
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|63
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|64
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:01
|65
|Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay
|66
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:02:10
|67
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|68
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|69
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|70
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|71
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|72
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|73
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|74
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|75
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:03:14
|76
|Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay
|77
|Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion
|0:03:15
|78
|Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay
|79
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|80
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|81
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:03:18
|82
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|0:03:44
|83
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|84
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:04:09
|85
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|86
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|87
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|88
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|89
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|90
|Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|91
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|92
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|93
|Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra
|94
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|95
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|96
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|97
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|98
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|99
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|100
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|101
|Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies
|102
|Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD
|103
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|104
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|105
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|106
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|107
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|108
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|109
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|110
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|111
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|112
|Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay
|113
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|114
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|115
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|116
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|117
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|118
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|119
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|120
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|121
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|122
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
|123
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|124
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|125
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|126
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|127
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|128
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|129
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|130
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|131
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|132
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|133
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|134
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|135
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|136
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|137
|James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|138
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|139
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|140
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|141
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|142
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|143
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|144
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|145
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|146
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|0:04:27
|147
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|148
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:10:19
|149
|Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies
|0:11:10
|150
|Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|0:11:38
|151
|Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:16:18
|152
|Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD
|153
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:23:04
|154
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|155
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|156
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|157
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|158
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|159
|Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|160
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|161
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|162
|Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South
|163
|Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|0:24:53
|164
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|165
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|166
|Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|167
|Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|168
|Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|169
|Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|170
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|171
|Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies
|172
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|173
|Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|0:28:47
|174
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|175
|Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:29:18
|176
|Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:29:49
|DNF
|Peter Williams (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|DNF
|Ray O'Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|DNS
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|DNS
|Padhraic Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|3:24:43
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|3
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|An Post Chain Reaction
|10:12:41
|2
|Belgium National Team
|3
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Great Britain National Team
|5
|UK Youth Pro Cycling
|6
|Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
|7
|Blue Water Cycling
|8
|IG - Sigma Sport
|9
|NODE4 Giordana
|10
|Astellas Oncology
|0:01:28
|11
|Rapha Condor JLT
|12
|Canada National Team
|13
|Arbo Gebrder
|14
|Scotland National Team
|0:02:52
|15
|Czech Republic Sparta Praha
|0:04:51
|16
|Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:06:15
|17
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:08:14
|18
|Subaru-Albion
|0:10:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aquablue
|10:15:33
|2
|Prague Charter Team
|0:01:59
|3
|West Eurocycles
|0:03:23
|4
|Galway Bay
|0:03:47
|5
|SOUTH
|0:03:53
|6
|Carrick Iverk Prod.
|0:05:22
|7
|Dunboyne DID
|0:06:46
|8
|Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:07:51
|9
|Central UCD
|0:08:20
|10
|Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:08:45
|11
|Mayo Centra
|12
|Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|13
|DundrumTown Centre
|14
|North Garda Richies
|0:15:46
|15
|Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:20:54
|16
|Comeragh
|0:27:30
|17
|Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|0:29:29
|18
|Duffin Transport
|0:43:12
|19
|Team Voicegrid
|0:57:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|6:13:13
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:02
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|4
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|5
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|8
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|9
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:06
|11
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|12
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:00:15
|13
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|14
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|15
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:00:45
|16
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|17
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|0:00:48
|18
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|19
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|20
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|21
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|22
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|23
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|24
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|25
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|26
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|27
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|28
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|29
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|30
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|31
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|32
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|33
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|34
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|35
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|36
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|37
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|38
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|39
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|40
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|41
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|42
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|43
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|44
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|45
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|46
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|47
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|48
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|49
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|50
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|51
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|52
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|53
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|54
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|55
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|56
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|57
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|58
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|59
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|60
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:03
|61
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|62
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:02:12
|63
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|64
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|65
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|66
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|67
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|68
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|69
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|70
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|71
|Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:03:16
|72
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|0:03:17
|73
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:03:20
|74
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|0:03:42
|75
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|0:03:46
|76
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|77
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:04:09
|78
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:04:11
|79
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|80
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|81
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|82
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|83
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|84
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|85
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|86
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|87
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|88
|James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|89
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|90
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|91
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|92
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|93
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|94
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|95
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|96
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|97
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|98
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|99
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|100
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|101
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|102
|Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay
|103
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|104
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|105
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|106
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|107
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|108
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|109
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|110
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|111
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|112
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|113
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|114
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|115
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|0:04:29
|116
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|117
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|0:04:30
|118
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
|0:04:31
|119
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|120
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:10:21
|121
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:10:36
|122
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:11:57
|123
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:13:59
|124
|Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD
|0:16:20
|125
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|0:18:42
|126
|Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:18:57
|127
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:21:10
|128
|Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion
|0:21:11
|129
|Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay
|130
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|131
|Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:22:05
|132
|Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD
|133
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|134
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|135
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|136
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|137
|Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies
|138
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|139
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|140
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|141
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|142
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|143
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|144
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|145
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|146
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:23:06
|147
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|148
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|149
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|150
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:24:55
|151
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|152
|Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|0:29:34
|153
|Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:34:14
|154
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|0:35:24
|155
|Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|156
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|157
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|158
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:41:00
|159
|Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|160
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|161
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|162
|Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies
|0:42:25
|163
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:42:49
|164
|Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies
|165
|Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|166
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:46:43
|167
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:54:19
|168
|Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South
|169
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:56:08
|170
|Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|171
|Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|172
|Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|173
|Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|174
|Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|1:00:02
|175
|Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:00:33
|176
|Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:01:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|6:13:15
|2
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|5
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|7
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|8
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|9
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|10
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|11
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|13
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|14
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|15
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|17
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:14
|18
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:02:23
|19
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:04:22
|20
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|21
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|22
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|23
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|24
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:26:25
|25
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:27:26
|26
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:29:15
|27
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:45:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|6:13:28
|2
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:00:33
|3
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|4
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|5
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|16
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|15
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|14
|4
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|14
|6
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|14
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|13
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|13
|9
|Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|12
|10
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|11
|11
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|11
|12
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|10
|13
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|10
|14
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|10
|15
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|9
|16
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|9
|17
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|8
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|7
|19
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|7
|20
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|6
|21
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|5
|22
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|3
|24
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|3
|25
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|4
|3
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|86
|3
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|11
|4
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|76
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|54
|6
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|43
|7
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|22
|8
|8
|63
|9
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|1
|10
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|12
|11
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|25
|12
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|13
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|15
|14
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|42
|15
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|61
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|An Post Chain Reaction
|18:40:35
|2
|Belgium National Team
|3
|NODE4 Giordana
|0:00:19
|4
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Great Britain National Team
|6
|UK Youth Pro Cycling
|7
|Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
|8
|Blue Water Cycling
|9
|IG - Sigma Sport
|10
|Canada National Team
|0:01:28
|11
|Rapha Condor JLT
|12
|Astellas Oncology
|13
|Arbo Gebrder
|14
|Scotland National Team
|0:02:52
|15
|Czech Republic Sparta Praha
|0:04:51
|16
|Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:06:15
|17
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:08:14
|18
|Subaru-Albion
|0:10:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aquablue
|18:43:27
|2
|West Eurocycles
|0:03:23
|3
|SOUTH
|0:03:53
|4
|Carrick Iverk Prod.
|0:04:59
|5
|Dunboyne DID
|0:06:46
|6
|Central UCD
|0:08:39
|7
|DundrumTown Centre
|0:08:45
|8
|Prague Charter Team
|0:13:08
|9
|Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:20:54
|10
|Galway Bay
|0:21:41
|11
|Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:43:39
|12
|Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:44:33
|13
|Mayo Centra
|14
|Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|15
|North Garda Richies
|1:09:28
|16
|Comeragh
|1:16:37
|17
|Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|1:18:36
|18
|Duffin Transport
|1:28:48
|19
|Team Voicegrid
|2:04:43
