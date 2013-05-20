Trending

Archbold tops breakaway with victory into Nenagh

Hawkins takes over race leadership

Image 1 of 18

Former world cup omnium winner Shane Archbold takes out Stage 2 at the An Post Ras

Former world cup omnium winner Shane Archbold takes out Stage 2 at the An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 2 of 18

Longford school kids come out to cheers the riders during the second stage at the An Post Ras

Longford school kids come out to cheers the riders during the second stage at the An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 3 of 18

The peloton being led by the NODE4 Giodana squad on Stage 2

The peloton being led by the NODE4 Giodana squad on Stage 2
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 4 of 18

Ras race leader and Stage 1 winner Conor Dunne during the second day or racing

Ras race leader and Stage 1 winner Conor Dunne during the second day or racing
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 5 of 18

The bunch make their way through Athleague on Stage 2 of the Ras

The bunch make their way through Athleague on Stage 2 of the Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 6 of 18

Athleague was briefly visited by the An Post Ras peloton on Day 2

Athleague was briefly visited by the An Post Ras peloton on Day 2
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 7 of 18

Mountbellew and Caltra also played host to the 2013 An Post Ras

Mountbellew and Caltra also played host to the 2013 An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 8 of 18

Butcher John Glynn an his mother Eileen watch the Ras fly by

Butcher John Glynn an his mother Eileen watch the Ras fly by
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 9 of 18

The bunch speed passed butcher John Glynn and his mother Eileen

The bunch speed passed butcher John Glynn and his mother Eileen
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 10 of 18

Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Chain Reaction) Rico Rogers (Synergy Baku) cross the River Shannon in Portumna on Stage 2 of the Ras

Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Chain Reaction) Rico Rogers (Synergy Baku) cross the River Shannon in Portumna on Stage 2 of the Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 11 of 18

Riders pass over the River Shannon in Portumna during the second day at the An Post Ras in Ireland

Riders pass over the River Shannon in Portumna during the second day at the An Post Ras in Ireland
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 12 of 18

Riders pass over the River Shannon in Portumna during the second day at the An Post Ras in Ireland

Riders pass over the River Shannon in Portumna during the second day at the An Post Ras in Ireland
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 13 of 18

The newest race leader Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport) gives a 'thumbs up' after pulling on the yellow jersey

The newest race leader Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport) gives a 'thumbs up' after pulling on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 14 of 18

Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport) steps to the podium to collect his An Post Ras race leader's jersey

Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport) steps to the podium to collect his An Post Ras race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 15 of 18

The peloton have the break in sight during a long straight between Longford and Roscommon

The peloton have the break in sight during a long straight between Longford and Roscommon
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 16 of 18

Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) leads the sprint charge into Nenagh

Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) leads the sprint charge into Nenagh
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 17 of 18

Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) claims Stage 2 of the Ras ahead of Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth) and Jasper De Buyst (Belgium National Team)

Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) claims Stage 2 of the Ras ahead of Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth) and Jasper De Buyst (Belgium National Team)
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 18 of 18

Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) throws his arms sky-high

Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) throws his arms sky-high
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Former World Cup omnium winner, Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly), sprinted to a narrow victory at today's second stage of the 2013 An Post Rás. The Kiwi rider led the sprint coming into the final stretch and marginally edged out the challenge of Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro), Jasper de Buyst (Belgium National Team) and Belfast born Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport), who finished in second, third and fourth respectively.

Hawkins' fourth place finish was enough to earn him the yellow jersey, taking it over from yesterday's stage winner Conor Dunne.

It was an overcast day as the riders departed Longford but the rain held off and with a slight tailwind, in addition to the fact that the stage featured no categorised climbs, a very quick stage was once again on the cards.

A breakaway of twelve, including Irish riders Sam Bennett, Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly) and Aaron Buggle (Rapha Condor JLT) launched the first attack of the day. Several groups tried to bridge the gap, but they were unsuccessful as the dozen leaders built up a gap of one minute over the peloton.

After 56 kilometres, the breakaway group was eventually caught. More attacks followed but all were quickly reeled in by the bunch. A group of fourteen riders then went clear, le d initially by Remi Pelletier (Canada National Team), Tomas Okrouhlicky (AC Sparta Praha) and Rodger Aiken (Louth Prague Charter). They were pursued by a small group of five riders, which quickly swelled into a chasing bunch of over twenty.

Passing through Portumna, with 38 kilometres to go, the lead and chasing groups merged, forming a front bunch of over 40 riders including yellow jersey leader, Dunne. Archbold attacked from the chasing group, breaking away along with Samuel Harrison (Great Britain National Team), Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling) and Lars Vierbergen (Koga Cycling).

Seven more riders, including Irish rider Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku), joined the leading quartet and with five kilometres to go to finish, it came down to a sprint with Archbold proving quickest in the dash to the line.

Archbold was clearly ecstatic with the victory and paid tribute to the work of his team. "I'm thrilled with the win. I was injured at the start of the year and haven't had too much racing with the way the injury fell but my form has come good. I spent the last three weeks in Holland getting into good shape so it seems to have paid off.

It was a great team effort today. We missed the vital breakaway yesterday so we were disappointed about that and made sure we had two riders in every breakaway today. Thankfully it worked and we'll just keep on focusing on stage wins for the rest of the week", Archbold added.

Fraser Duncan (Dublin West Eurocycles) claimed the stage two county rider jersey with De Buyst holding title to the Under 23 jersey.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction3:23:57
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
4Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
5Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
6Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
7Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
8Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
9Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:04
10Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
11Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:46
12Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
13Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
14Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
15Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
16Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
17Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
18Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
19Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
20Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
21Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
22Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
23J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
24Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
25Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
26Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
27Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
28Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
29Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
30Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
31Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
32Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
33Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
34Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
35Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
36Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
37Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
38Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
39Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
40Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
41Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
42Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
43Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
44Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
45Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team0:00:46
46Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt
47Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
48Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
49Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
50John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
51Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
52Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
53Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
54Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
55Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
56Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
57Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
58Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
59Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
60M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
61Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
62Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
63Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
64Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:01
65Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay
66Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:02:10
67Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
68Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
69Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
70Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
71Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
72Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
73Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
74Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
75Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay0:03:14
76Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay
77Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion0:03:15
78Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay
79Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
80James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
81Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:03:18
82Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD0:03:44
83Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
84Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:04:09
85Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
86Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
87Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
88Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
89Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
90Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
91Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
92Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
93Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra
94John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
95Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
96Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
97Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
98Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
99Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
100Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
101Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies
102Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD
103Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
104Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
105David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
106James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
107Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
108Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
109Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
110John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
111Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
112Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay
113Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
114John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
115Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
116Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
117Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
118Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
119Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
120David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
121Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
122Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
123Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
124Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
125Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
126Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
127Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
128Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
129Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
130Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
131John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
132Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
133Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
134Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
135Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
136Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
137James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
138Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
139Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
140Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
141Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
142Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
143Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
144Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
145Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:04:24
146Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion0:04:27
147Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
148Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha0:10:19
149Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies0:11:10
150Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid0:11:38
151Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:16:18
152Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD
153Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:23:04
154David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
155Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
156Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
157Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
158Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
159Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
160Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
161Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
162Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South
163Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid0:24:53
164Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
165Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
166Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
167Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
168Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
169Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
170Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
171Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies
172Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
173Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid0:28:47
174Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
175Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:29:18
176Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:29:49
DNFPeter Williams (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
DNFRay O'Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
DNSDonal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
DNSPadhraic Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles

One Direct and Cuchalainn County rider stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles3:24:43
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
3Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue

Intermediate sprints - Post Office Prime: Ballygar
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction

International Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1An Post Chain Reaction10:12:41
2Belgium National Team
3Koga Cycling Team0:00:42
4Great Britain National Team
5UK Youth Pro Cycling
6Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
7Blue Water Cycling
8IG - Sigma Sport
9NODE4 Giordana
10Astellas Oncology0:01:28
11Rapha Condor JLT
12Canada National Team
13Arbo Gebrder
14Scotland National Team0:02:52
15Czech Republic Sparta Praha0:04:51
16Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:06:15
17Polygon Sweet Nice0:08:14
18Subaru-Albion0:10:43

County Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aquablue10:15:33
2Prague Charter Team0:01:59
3West Eurocycles0:03:23
4Galway Bay0:03:47
5SOUTH0:03:53
6Carrick Iverk Prod.0:05:22
7Dunboyne DID0:06:46
8Stamullen M.Donnelly0:07:51
9Central UCD0:08:20
10Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:08:45
11Mayo Centra
12Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
13DundrumTown Centre
14North Garda Richies0:15:46
15Visit Nenagh.ie0:20:54
16Comeragh0:27:30
17Galway City Nigel's Cycles0:29:29
18Duffin Transport0:43:12
19Team Voicegrid0:57:42

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport6:13:13
2Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:02
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
5Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
6Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
8Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
9Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
10Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:06
11Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
12Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:00:15
13Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:44
14Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
15Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt0:00:45
16Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:00:47
17Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku0:00:48
18Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
19Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
20Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
21Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
22Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
23Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
24Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
25Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
26Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
27Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
28Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
29Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
30Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
31Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
32Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
33Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
34Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
35Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
36Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
37J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
38Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
39Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
40Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
41Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
42Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
43Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
44Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
45M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
46Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
47Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
48Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
49John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
50Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
51Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
52Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
53Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
54Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
55Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
56Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
57Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
58Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
59Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
60Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:03
61Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:17
62Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:02:12
63Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
64Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
65Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
66Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
67Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
68Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
69Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
70Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
71Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay0:03:16
72James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South0:03:17
73Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:03:20
74Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana0:03:42
75Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD0:03:46
76Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
77Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team0:04:09
78Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:04:11
79Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
80Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
81Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
82James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
83Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
84Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
85Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
86Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
87Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
88James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
89Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
90Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
91Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
92Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
93Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
94Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
95Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
96Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
97Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
98Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
99David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
100Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
101Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
102Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay
103Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
104Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
105John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
106Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
107Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
108Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
109Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
110Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
111Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
112Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
113Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
114Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:04:26
115Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku0:04:29
116Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
117John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD0:04:30
118Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology0:04:31
119Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
120Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha0:10:21
121Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:10:36
122Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:11:57
123Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:13:59
124Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD0:16:20
125Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku0:18:42
126Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay0:18:57
127Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay0:21:10
128Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion0:21:11
129Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay
130Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
131Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra0:22:05
132Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD
133Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
134Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
135Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
136Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
137Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies
138Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
139John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
140Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
141John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
142Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
143David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
144Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
145Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
146Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:23:06
147Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
148Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
149Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
150Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:24:55
151Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
152Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid0:29:34
153Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:34:14
154Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD0:35:24
155Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
156Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
157Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
158Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:41:00
159Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
160Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
161Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
162Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies0:42:25
163Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:42:49
164Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies
165Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
166Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:46:43
167David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:54:19
168Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South
169Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:56:08
170Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
171Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
172Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
173Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
174Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid1:00:02
175Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:00:33
176Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:01:04

Irish Sports Council under 23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team6:13:15
2Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:13
3Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
4Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
5Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:13
6Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
7Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
8Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
9Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
10J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
11Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
12Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
13Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
14M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
15Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
16Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
17Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:14
18Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:02:23
19Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:04:22
20Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
21Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
22Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
23Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
24Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:26:25
25Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:27:26
26Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:29:15
27Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:45:20

Massi Ireland County rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod6:13:28
2Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles0:00:33
3Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
4Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
5Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue

Post Office sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction16pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod15
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling14
4Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team14
5Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku14
6Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana14
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team13
8Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team13
9Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport12
10Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling11
11Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder11
12Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku10
13Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction10
14Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling10
15Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team9
16Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha9
17Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team8
18Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction7
19Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie7
20Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team6
21Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana5
22Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling4
23Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team3
24Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha3
25Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team2

One4All Bikes4Work KoM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team4
3Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling3
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku2

Points & Bonuses classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team5pts
2Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team86
3Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team11
4Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team76
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team54
6Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice43
7Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice22
8863
9Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice1
10Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice12
11Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction25
12Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction4
13Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction15
14Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction42
15Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction61

International team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1An Post Chain Reaction18:40:35
2Belgium National Team
3NODE4 Giordana0:00:19
4Koga Cycling Team0:00:42
5Great Britain National Team
6UK Youth Pro Cycling
7Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
8Blue Water Cycling
9IG - Sigma Sport
10Canada National Team0:01:28
11Rapha Condor JLT
12Astellas Oncology
13Arbo Gebrder
14Scotland National Team0:02:52
15Czech Republic Sparta Praha0:04:51
16Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:06:15
17Polygon Sweet Nice0:08:14
18Subaru-Albion0:10:43

County team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aquablue18:43:27
2West Eurocycles0:03:23
3SOUTH0:03:53
4Carrick Iverk Prod.0:04:59
5Dunboyne DID0:06:46
6Central UCD0:08:39
7DundrumTown Centre0:08:45
8Prague Charter Team0:13:08
9Visit Nenagh.ie0:20:54
10Galway Bay0:21:41
11Stamullen M.Donnelly0:43:39
12Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:44:33
13Mayo Centra
14Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
15North Garda Richies1:09:28
16Comeragh1:16:37
17Galway City Nigel's Cycles1:18:36
18Duffin Transport1:28:48
19Team Voicegrid2:04:43

