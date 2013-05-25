Trending

Okrouhlicky wins three-man sprint to the line

Bialoblocki in fight for overall

Tomas Okrouhlicky, AC Sparta Praha, right, on his way to winning Stage 7 of the 2013 An Post Rás, followed by Roger Aiken, left, Louth Prague Charter Team, and Jakub Kratochvila, Arbo Gebrder Weiss

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Roger Aiken, Louth Prague Charter Team, who was 2nd over the line

(Image credit: Sportsfile)

County rider Roger Aiken put in a phenomenal performance on day seven of An Post Rás, agonisingly missing out on a memorable stage victory which was won by Czech rider Tomas Okrouhlicky (Czech Republic Sparta Praha). The Louth Prague Charter rider finished inches behind Okrouhlicky in the sprint to the line, with Jacub Kratochvila (Austria Arbo Gebruder Weiss) marginally back in third place.

The trio led the breakaway into the finish from 25 kilometres out and crossed the line twenty three seconds ahead of the yellow jersey group containing Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain UK Youth Pro Cycling), Connor McConvey (Azerbaijan Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer. The result means no change at the top of the general classification (GC) with Bialoblocki leading, but McConvey and Guldhammer locked on the same time as the Polish rider heading into tomorrow's final stage.

Aiken's magnificent ride today saw him move up to eighth position in the GC overtaking Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) whilst also claiming the county rider jersey for the stage.

Today's penultimate stage from Carlow to Naas was arguably the toughest, with eight climbs facing the riders in the 141 kilometre route. Four of those climbs qualified as either first or second category ascents, making for a very difficult day in the saddle.

It was a fast paced first hour of racing with several attempts at a breakaway proving unsuccessful. Six riders eventually went clear approaching the category two climb of Ballythomas, including Kenny De Ketele (Belgium National Team), Okrouhlicky and yesterday's stage winner, Rico Rogers (Azerbaijan Synergy Baku).

Entering Arklow, at the 60 kilometre mark, the breakaway had opened a lead of one minute forty seconds. De Ketele and Okrouhlicky pushed further ahead before the Belgian rider was dropped, leaving Okrouhlicky riding solo out in front.

Aiken was lurking all the while behind and gave chase to the leader along with Kratochvila, narrowing the gap to only ten seconds. The Irish man briefly overtook Okrouhlicky to lead the race, before the trio came together on the descent of the category one Wicklow Gap.

Meanwhile, in the main bunch, Bialoblocki led the chase one minute back with McConvey and Guldhammer unable to distance themselves from the yellow jersey holder.

With 10 kilometres to go it was clear that the lead trio would not be caught and it came down to a scintillating sprint finish on the straight into Naas town centre, with Okrouhlicky pipping Aiken to the line.

Despite a magnificent performance Aiken's was disappointed not to take the stage victory.

"It's disappointing not to get the win. I was riding hard at the end, going for time, to try move myself up in the GC, but maybe I should have conserved my legs to try take the stage but I had a go anyway.

Today was hard because it's the end of the week and everybody's tired, the legs aren't as fresh but it's the second day in a row our team (Louth Prague Charter) have taken the county jersey so we have to be pleased with that," Aiken added.

There was no change to the king of the mountains jersey or the under-23 jersey with Martin Hunal (Czech Republic Sparta Praha) and Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) once again holding claim to them. Owain Doull overtook Bialoblocki to lead the Sprints classification and take the green jersey.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha3:26:14
2Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
3Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
4Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana0:00:22
5Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
6Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:23
7Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
9Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
10Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
11Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
12Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
13Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
14Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
15Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
16Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
17Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
18Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
19Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
20Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
21Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
22Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
23Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
24Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
25Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
26Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
27Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
28Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
29Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
30Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
31Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
32John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
33Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
34Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
35Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
36Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:44
37Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder0:05:02
38Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
39Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
40Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:05:33
41Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
42Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
43Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
44Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
45Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
46Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
47Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
48Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
49Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
50Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
51Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
52Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder0:05:37
53Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
54Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder0:05:39
55Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
56Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
57Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
58Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
59Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
60Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:05:42
61Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team0:05:44
62Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
63Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
64Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
65Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod0:10:11
66John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
67Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:10:35
68Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:10:37
69Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
70Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
71Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
72James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
73Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD0:14:16
74Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:14:20
75Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team0:14:24
76Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
77Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team0:14:48
78Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
79Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
80Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:20:23
81David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
82Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
83Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
84Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
85David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
86Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
87Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
88J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
89Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
90Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
91Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
92Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
93Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
94David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
95Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
96Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
97Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
98Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
99Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
100Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
101Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
102Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
103M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
104Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
105Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
106Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
107John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
108Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
109Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
110Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
111Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
112Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
113Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
114Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
115Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
116Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
117Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
118Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
119Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
120Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
121James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
122Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
123Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
124Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
125Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
126John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD0:23:02
127Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
128Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
129Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
DNFKirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
DNSWouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
DNSMichael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
DSQThomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh

One Direct and Cuchalainn County Rider Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team3:26:14
2Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles0:00:23
3Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie

KOM Category 2: Ballythomas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha10pts
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team8
3Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder6
4Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology4
5Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team3
6Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku1

KOM Category 3: Monalea
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder4
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team3
4Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team2

KOM Category 3: Annagh Gap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder4
3Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team3
4Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team2

KOM Category 3: Cronebeg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team4
3Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder3
4Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team2

KOM Category 2: Garrymore
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team10pts
2Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha8
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team6
4Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology4
5Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder3
6Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku1

KOM Category 1: Drumgoff
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha15pts
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team12
3Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team10
4Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha8
5Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku6
6Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling5
7Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling3

KOM Category 1: Wicklow Gap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha15pts
2Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team12
3Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder10
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt8
5Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice6
6Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha5
7Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team3

KOM Category 3: Slieve Corragh
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder4
3Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team3
4Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team2

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha15pts
2Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team14
3Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder13
4Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana12
5Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team11
6Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team10
7Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction9
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team8
9Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling7
10Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
11Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku5
12Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team4
13Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana3
14Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe2
15Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team1

International Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scotland National Team10:19:50
2Great Britain National Team0:00:01
3Rapha Condor JLT
4Azerbaijan Synergy Baku0:04:40
5Czech Republic Sparta Praha0:04:48
6Blue Water Cycling0:05:11
7Canada National Team
8NODE4 Giordana0:05:16
9Belgium National Team0:05:22
10An Post Chain Reaction0:05:38
11Arbo Gebrder0:09:27
12Astellas Oncology0:10:27
13UK Youth Pro Cycling0:20:01
14Polygon Sweet Nice
15Koga Cycling Team0:25:11
16Subaru-Albion0:50:13

County Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aquablue10:35:15
2Prague Charter Team0:09:23
3West Eurocycles0:09:52
4SOUTH0:19:29
5Carrick Iverk Prod.0:19:34
6Visit Nenagh.ie0:24:36
7Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:25:04
8Dunboyne DID0:29:46
9Stamullen M.Donnelly
10DundrumTown Centre0:37:29
11Central UCD0:41:08
12Duffin Transport0:44:36
13Down Chain Reaction Cycles

General classification after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling23:52:27
2Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
3Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:00:24
5Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
6Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:00:46
7Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha0:00:48
8Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:00:51
9Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:52
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team0:01:39
11Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana0:01:45
12Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team0:01:47
13Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:25
14Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:31
15Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team0:02:43
16John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
17Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
18Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:46
19Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:03:02
20Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:03:20
21Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team0:03:41
22Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology0:04:23
23Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:04:32
24Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:04:35
25Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:05:47
26Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
27Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:05:51
28Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team0:05:52
29Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:06:00
30Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team0:06:31
31Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:07:02
32Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:07:46
33Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:07:58
34Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana0:08:04
35Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana0:08:22
36Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder0:09:33
37Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
38Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
39Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team0:09:37
40Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:10:43
41Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:11:14
42Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder0:13:04
43Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha0:15:26
44Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha0:16:23
45Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:16:41
46Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:16:43
47Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:17:03
48Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South0:17:32
49Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology0:17:52
50Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly0:17:55
51Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:18:02
52Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team0:18:03
53Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles0:18:22
54Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:20:09
55Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:20:42
56Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team0:22:02
57Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:22:37
58Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology0:23:15
59Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku0:24:17
60Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:24:36
61Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team0:24:48
62Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team0:26:58
63Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:28:10
64Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:28:12
65Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:29:35
66Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:30:20
67Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD0:30:54
68Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:31:28
69Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku0:32:54
70Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:33:26
71Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha0:33:36
72Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team0:35:13
73Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team0:36:34
74Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:39:06
75Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana0:39:26
76John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:39:38
77Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:43:44
78Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:45:13
79Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:45:44
80Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
81M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:45:58
82Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder0:46:59
83Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha0:47:54
84J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:48:42
85Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:52:06
86James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles0:54:11
87Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles0:55:37
88Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:57:27
89Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles0:58:10
90Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:58:27
91Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie1:00:05
92Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did1:00:14
93David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:01:35
94John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles1:01:47
95Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion1:02:31
96Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles1:02:56
97Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre1:03:28
98Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra1:04:33
99Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay1:04:53
100John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD1:06:33
101Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue1:07:45
102Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South1:10:01
103Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion1:11:42
104Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1:12:56
105James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South1:14:17
106Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod1:16:46
107Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:18:11
108Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes1:19:55
109Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:20:42
110Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South1:21:37
111Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes1:21:42
112Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did1:22:03
113Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre1:27:15
114Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre1:30:11
115Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly1:30:59
116Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly1:31:25
117Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did1:31:29
118Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:38:04
119Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:39:26
120Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:41:47
121Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice1:41:51
122Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:43:13
123Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team1:47:56
124Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly1:48:43
125Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue1:49:02
126David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies1:49:15
127Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie1:49:25
128Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD2:00:37
129David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion2:19:03

Irish Sports Council Under 23 Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team23:53:19
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:47
3Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:33
4Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:01:51
5Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:54
6Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:06:54
7Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team0:08:45
8Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology0:17:00
9Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:17:10
10Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team0:17:11
11Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team0:21:10
12Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team0:23:56
13Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:27:18
14Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:27:20
15Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha0:32:44
16Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team0:34:21
17Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team0:35:42
18M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:45:06
19J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:47:50
20Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:51:14
21Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:17:19
22Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:40:55
23Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice1:40:59
24Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie1:48:33

Massi Ireland County Rider Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team23:53:18
2Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:03:44
3Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles0:04:56
4Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South0:16:41
5Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly0:17:04

Post Office Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team62pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling59
3Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction50
4Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku45
5Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling44
6Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku42
7Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder39
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team32
9Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling30
10Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling30
11Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction29
12Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana26
13Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team24
14Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team20
15Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team18
16Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction16
17Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team16
18Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team16
19Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling16
20Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha15
21Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team14
22Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha14
23Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder13
24Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana13
25Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt12
26Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team12
27Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team10
28Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie10
29Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team8
30Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana6
31Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team6
32Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology6
33Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team4
34Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe4
35Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha3
36Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt2

One4All Bikes4Work King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha82pts
2Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha68
3Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt62
4Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt60
5Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team45
6Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology43
7Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana41
8Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana36
9Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team32
10John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku28
11Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team23
12Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team22
13Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder20
14Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team17
15Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team16
16Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder14
17Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice14
18Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku12
19Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling11
20Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling11
21Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology8
22Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt6
23Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
24Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did6
25Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder5
26Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha5
27Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction4
28Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team4
29Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction4
30Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction4
31Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction4
32Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling3
33Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana3
34Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt3
35Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana3
36Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team2
37Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling2
38Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku2
39Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

International Team Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain National Team71:42:23
2Rapha Condor JLT0:02:23
3Scotland National Team0:02:24
4Azerbaijan Synergy Baku0:02:26
5Blue Water Cycling0:05:11
6An Post Chain Reaction0:07:39
7NODE4 Giordana0:08:23
8Belgium National Team0:14:46
9Czech Republic Sparta Praha0:18:06
10Canada National Team0:19:18
11Arbo Gebrder0:20:13
12Astellas Oncology0:26:46
13UK Youth Pro Cycling0:29:09
14Polygon Sweet Nice0:51:48
15Koga Cycling Team1:33:35
16Subaru-Albion2:19:05

County Team Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aquablue72:18:10
2Prague Charter Team0:20:17
3West Eurocycles0:34:08
4Carrick Iverk Prod.0:56:22
5Dunboyne DID1:15:23
6Visit Nenagh.ie1:49:49
7SOUTH1:57:56
8Central UCD2:25:42
9Stamullen M.Donnelly2:36:59
10Castlebar Fedaia Bikes2:43:37
11Down Chain Reaction Cycles2:57:02
12DundrumTown Centre3:10:17
13Duffin Transport3:59:17

 

