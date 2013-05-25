Okrouhlicky wins three-man sprint to the line
Bialoblocki in fight for overall
Stage 7: Carlow - Naas
County rider Roger Aiken put in a phenomenal performance on day seven of An Post Rás, agonisingly missing out on a memorable stage victory which was won by Czech rider Tomas Okrouhlicky (Czech Republic Sparta Praha). The Louth Prague Charter rider finished inches behind Okrouhlicky in the sprint to the line, with Jacub Kratochvila (Austria Arbo Gebruder Weiss) marginally back in third place.
The trio led the breakaway into the finish from 25 kilometres out and crossed the line twenty three seconds ahead of the yellow jersey group containing Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain UK Youth Pro Cycling), Connor McConvey (Azerbaijan Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer. The result means no change at the top of the general classification (GC) with Bialoblocki leading, but McConvey and Guldhammer locked on the same time as the Polish rider heading into tomorrow's final stage.
Aiken's magnificent ride today saw him move up to eighth position in the GC overtaking Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) whilst also claiming the county rider jersey for the stage.
Today's penultimate stage from Carlow to Naas was arguably the toughest, with eight climbs facing the riders in the 141 kilometre route. Four of those climbs qualified as either first or second category ascents, making for a very difficult day in the saddle.
It was a fast paced first hour of racing with several attempts at a breakaway proving unsuccessful. Six riders eventually went clear approaching the category two climb of Ballythomas, including Kenny De Ketele (Belgium National Team), Okrouhlicky and yesterday's stage winner, Rico Rogers (Azerbaijan Synergy Baku).
Entering Arklow, at the 60 kilometre mark, the breakaway had opened a lead of one minute forty seconds. De Ketele and Okrouhlicky pushed further ahead before the Belgian rider was dropped, leaving Okrouhlicky riding solo out in front.
Aiken was lurking all the while behind and gave chase to the leader along with Kratochvila, narrowing the gap to only ten seconds. The Irish man briefly overtook Okrouhlicky to lead the race, before the trio came together on the descent of the category one Wicklow Gap.
Meanwhile, in the main bunch, Bialoblocki led the chase one minute back with McConvey and Guldhammer unable to distance themselves from the yellow jersey holder.
With 10 kilometres to go it was clear that the lead trio would not be caught and it came down to a scintillating sprint finish on the straight into Naas town centre, with Okrouhlicky pipping Aiken to the line.
Despite a magnificent performance Aiken's was disappointed not to take the stage victory.
"It's disappointing not to get the win. I was riding hard at the end, going for time, to try move myself up in the GC, but maybe I should have conserved my legs to try take the stage but I had a go anyway.
Today was hard because it's the end of the week and everybody's tired, the legs aren't as fresh but it's the second day in a row our team (Louth Prague Charter) have taken the county jersey so we have to be pleased with that," Aiken added.
There was no change to the king of the mountains jersey or the under-23 jersey with Martin Hunal (Czech Republic Sparta Praha) and Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) once again holding claim to them. Owain Doull overtook Bialoblocki to lead the Sprints classification and take the green jersey.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|3:26:14
|2
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|3
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|4
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|0:00:22
|5
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:23
|7
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|9
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|10
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|11
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|12
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|13
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|14
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|17
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|18
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|19
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|20
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|21
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|22
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|23
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|24
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|25
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|26
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|27
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|28
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|29
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|30
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|31
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|32
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|33
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|34
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|35
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|36
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:44
|37
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|0:05:02
|38
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|39
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|40
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:05:33
|41
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|42
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|43
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|44
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|45
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|46
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|47
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|48
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|49
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|50
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|51
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|52
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|0:05:37
|53
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|54
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|0:05:39
|55
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|56
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|57
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|58
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|59
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|60
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:05:42
|61
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:05:44
|62
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|63
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|64
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|65
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:10:11
|66
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|67
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:10:35
|68
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:10:37
|69
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|70
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|71
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|72
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|73
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|0:14:16
|74
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:14:20
|75
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:14:24
|76
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|77
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|0:14:48
|78
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|79
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|80
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:20:23
|81
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|82
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|83
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|84
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|85
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|86
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|87
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|88
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|89
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|90
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|91
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|92
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|93
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|94
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|95
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|96
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|97
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|98
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|99
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|100
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|101
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|102
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|103
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|104
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|105
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|106
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|107
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|108
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|109
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|110
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|111
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|112
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|113
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|114
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|115
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|116
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|117
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|118
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|119
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|120
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|121
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|122
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|123
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|124
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|125
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|126
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|0:23:02
|127
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|128
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|129
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|DNF
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|DNS
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|DNS
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|DSQ
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|3:26:14
|2
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:00:23
|3
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|10
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|8
|3
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|6
|4
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|4
|5
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|6
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|4
|3
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|4
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|4
|3
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|3
|4
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|4
|3
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|3
|4
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|8
|3
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|6
|4
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|4
|5
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|3
|6
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|15
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|12
|3
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|10
|4
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|8
|5
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|6
|6
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|5
|7
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|15
|pts
|2
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|12
|3
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|10
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|8
|5
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|6
|6
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|4
|3
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|3
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|15
|pts
|2
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|14
|3
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|13
|4
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|12
|5
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|11
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|10
|7
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|9
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|8
|9
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|11
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|5
|12
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|4
|13
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|14
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|2
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scotland National Team
|10:19:50
|2
|Great Britain National Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Rapha Condor JLT
|4
|Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
|0:04:40
|5
|Czech Republic Sparta Praha
|0:04:48
|6
|Blue Water Cycling
|0:05:11
|7
|Canada National Team
|8
|NODE4 Giordana
|0:05:16
|9
|Belgium National Team
|0:05:22
|10
|An Post Chain Reaction
|0:05:38
|11
|Arbo Gebrder
|0:09:27
|12
|Astellas Oncology
|0:10:27
|13
|UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:20:01
|14
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|15
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:25:11
|16
|Subaru-Albion
|0:50:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aquablue
|10:35:15
|2
|Prague Charter Team
|0:09:23
|3
|West Eurocycles
|0:09:52
|4
|SOUTH
|0:19:29
|5
|Carrick Iverk Prod.
|0:19:34
|6
|Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:24:36
|7
|Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:25:04
|8
|Dunboyne DID
|0:29:46
|9
|Stamullen M.Donnelly
|10
|DundrumTown Centre
|0:37:29
|11
|Central UCD
|0:41:08
|12
|Duffin Transport
|0:44:36
|13
|Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|23:52:27
|2
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|3
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:00:24
|5
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|6
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:00:46
|7
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:00:48
|8
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:00:51
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:01:39
|11
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|0:01:45
|12
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:01:47
|13
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:25
|14
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|15
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|0:02:43
|16
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|17
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|18
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:46
|19
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:03:02
|20
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:03:20
|21
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:03:41
|22
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|0:04:23
|23
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:04:32
|24
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:04:35
|25
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:05:47
|26
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|27
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:05:51
|28
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:05:52
|29
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:06:00
|30
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:06:31
|31
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:07:02
|32
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:07:46
|33
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:07:58
|34
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|0:08:04
|35
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|0:08:22
|36
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|0:09:33
|37
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|38
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|39
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:09:37
|40
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:10:43
|41
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:11:14
|42
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|0:13:04
|43
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:15:26
|44
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:16:23
|45
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:16:41
|46
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:16:43
|47
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:17:03
|48
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|0:17:32
|49
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|0:17:52
|50
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:17:55
|51
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:18:02
|52
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:18:03
|53
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:18:22
|54
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:20:09
|55
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:20:42
|56
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:22:02
|57
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:22:37
|58
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|0:23:15
|59
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|0:24:17
|60
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:24:36
|61
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|0:24:48
|62
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:26:58
|63
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:28:10
|64
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:28:12
|65
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:29:35
|66
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:30:20
|67
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|0:30:54
|68
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:31:28
|69
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|0:32:54
|70
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:33:26
|71
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:33:36
|72
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|0:35:13
|73
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|0:36:34
|74
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:39:06
|75
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|0:39:26
|76
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:39:38
|77
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:43:44
|78
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:45:13
|79
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:45:44
|80
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|81
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:45:58
|82
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|0:46:59
|83
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:47:54
|84
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:48:42
|85
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:52:06
|86
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:54:11
|87
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|0:55:37
|88
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:57:27
|89
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:58:10
|90
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:58:27
|91
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|1:00:05
|92
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|1:00:14
|93
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:01:35
|94
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|1:01:47
|95
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|1:02:31
|96
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|1:02:56
|97
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|1:03:28
|98
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|1:04:33
|99
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|1:04:53
|100
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|1:06:33
|101
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|1:07:45
|102
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|1:10:01
|103
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|1:11:42
|104
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1:12:56
|105
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|1:14:17
|106
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|1:16:46
|107
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:18:11
|108
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|1:19:55
|109
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:20:42
|110
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|1:21:37
|111
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|1:21:42
|112
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|1:22:03
|113
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|1:27:15
|114
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|1:30:11
|115
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|1:30:59
|116
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|1:31:25
|117
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|1:31:29
|118
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:38:04
|119
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:39:26
|120
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:41:47
|121
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|1:41:51
|122
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:43:13
|123
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|1:47:56
|124
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|1:48:43
|125
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|1:49:02
|126
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|1:49:15
|127
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|1:49:25
|128
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|2:00:37
|129
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|2:19:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|23:53:19
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:33
|4
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:01:51
|5
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:54
|6
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:06:54
|7
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:08:45
|8
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|0:17:00
|9
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:17:10
|10
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:17:11
|11
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:21:10
|12
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|0:23:56
|13
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:27:18
|14
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:27:20
|15
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:32:44
|16
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|0:34:21
|17
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|0:35:42
|18
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:45:06
|19
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:47:50
|20
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:51:14
|21
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:17:19
|22
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:40:55
|23
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|1:40:59
|24
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|1:48:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|23:53:18
|2
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:03:44
|3
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:04:56
|4
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|0:16:41
|5
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:17:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|62
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|59
|3
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|50
|4
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|45
|5
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|44
|6
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|42
|7
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|39
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|32
|9
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|30
|10
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|30
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|29
|12
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|26
|13
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|24
|14
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|20
|15
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|18
|16
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|16
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16
|18
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16
|19
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|16
|20
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|15
|21
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|14
|22
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|14
|23
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|13
|24
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|13
|25
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|12
|26
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|12
|27
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|10
|28
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|10
|29
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|8
|30
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|6
|31
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|6
|32
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|6
|33
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|4
|35
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|3
|36
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|82
|pts
|2
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|68
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|62
|4
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|60
|5
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|45
|6
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|43
|7
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|41
|8
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|36
|9
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|32
|10
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|28
|11
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|23
|12
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|22
|13
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|20
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|17
|15
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|16
|16
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|14
|17
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|14
|18
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|12
|19
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|11
|20
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|11
|21
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|8
|22
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|6
|23
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|24
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|6
|25
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|5
|26
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|27
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|28
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|4
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|30
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|31
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|32
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|3
|33
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|34
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|3
|35
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|36
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|2
|37
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|2
|38
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|2
|39
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain National Team
|71:42:23
|2
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:02:23
|3
|Scotland National Team
|0:02:24
|4
|Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
|0:02:26
|5
|Blue Water Cycling
|0:05:11
|6
|An Post Chain Reaction
|0:07:39
|7
|NODE4 Giordana
|0:08:23
|8
|Belgium National Team
|0:14:46
|9
|Czech Republic Sparta Praha
|0:18:06
|10
|Canada National Team
|0:19:18
|11
|Arbo Gebrder
|0:20:13
|12
|Astellas Oncology
|0:26:46
|13
|UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:29:09
|14
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:51:48
|15
|Koga Cycling Team
|1:33:35
|16
|Subaru-Albion
|2:19:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aquablue
|72:18:10
|2
|Prague Charter Team
|0:20:17
|3
|West Eurocycles
|0:34:08
|4
|Carrick Iverk Prod.
|0:56:22
|5
|Dunboyne DID
|1:15:23
|6
|Visit Nenagh.ie
|1:49:49
|7
|SOUTH
|1:57:56
|8
|Central UCD
|2:25:42
|9
|Stamullen M.Donnelly
|2:36:59
|10
|Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|2:43:37
|11
|Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|2:57:02
|12
|DundrumTown Centre
|3:10:17
|13
|Duffin Transport
|3:59:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy