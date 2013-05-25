Image 1 of 2 Tomas Okrouhlicky, AC Sparta Praha, right, on his way to winning Stage 7 of the 2013 An Post Rás, followed by Roger Aiken, left, Louth Prague Charter Team, and Jakub Kratochvila, Arbo Gebrder Weiss (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 2 of 2 Roger Aiken, Louth Prague Charter Team, who was 2nd over the line (Image credit: Sportsfile)

County rider Roger Aiken put in a phenomenal performance on day seven of An Post Rás, agonisingly missing out on a memorable stage victory which was won by Czech rider Tomas Okrouhlicky (Czech Republic Sparta Praha). The Louth Prague Charter rider finished inches behind Okrouhlicky in the sprint to the line, with Jacub Kratochvila (Austria Arbo Gebruder Weiss) marginally back in third place.

The trio led the breakaway into the finish from 25 kilometres out and crossed the line twenty three seconds ahead of the yellow jersey group containing Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain UK Youth Pro Cycling), Connor McConvey (Azerbaijan Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer. The result means no change at the top of the general classification (GC) with Bialoblocki leading, but McConvey and Guldhammer locked on the same time as the Polish rider heading into tomorrow's final stage.

Aiken's magnificent ride today saw him move up to eighth position in the GC overtaking Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) whilst also claiming the county rider jersey for the stage.

Today's penultimate stage from Carlow to Naas was arguably the toughest, with eight climbs facing the riders in the 141 kilometre route. Four of those climbs qualified as either first or second category ascents, making for a very difficult day in the saddle.

It was a fast paced first hour of racing with several attempts at a breakaway proving unsuccessful. Six riders eventually went clear approaching the category two climb of Ballythomas, including Kenny De Ketele (Belgium National Team), Okrouhlicky and yesterday's stage winner, Rico Rogers (Azerbaijan Synergy Baku).

Entering Arklow, at the 60 kilometre mark, the breakaway had opened a lead of one minute forty seconds. De Ketele and Okrouhlicky pushed further ahead before the Belgian rider was dropped, leaving Okrouhlicky riding solo out in front.

Aiken was lurking all the while behind and gave chase to the leader along with Kratochvila, narrowing the gap to only ten seconds. The Irish man briefly overtook Okrouhlicky to lead the race, before the trio came together on the descent of the category one Wicklow Gap.

Meanwhile, in the main bunch, Bialoblocki led the chase one minute back with McConvey and Guldhammer unable to distance themselves from the yellow jersey holder.

With 10 kilometres to go it was clear that the lead trio would not be caught and it came down to a scintillating sprint finish on the straight into Naas town centre, with Okrouhlicky pipping Aiken to the line.

Despite a magnificent performance Aiken's was disappointed not to take the stage victory.

"It's disappointing not to get the win. I was riding hard at the end, going for time, to try move myself up in the GC, but maybe I should have conserved my legs to try take the stage but I had a go anyway.

Today was hard because it's the end of the week and everybody's tired, the legs aren't as fresh but it's the second day in a row our team (Louth Prague Charter) have taken the county jersey so we have to be pleased with that," Aiken added.

There was no change to the king of the mountains jersey or the under-23 jersey with Martin Hunal (Czech Republic Sparta Praha) and Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) once again holding claim to them. Owain Doull overtook Bialoblocki to lead the Sprints classification and take the green jersey.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 3:26:14 2 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 3 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 4 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 0:00:22 5 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:23 7 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 9 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 10 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 11 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 12 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 13 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 14 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 17 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 18 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 19 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 20 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 21 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 22 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 23 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 24 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 25 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 26 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 27 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 28 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 29 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 30 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 31 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 32 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 33 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 34 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 35 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 36 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:00:44 37 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 0:05:02 38 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 39 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 40 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:05:33 41 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 42 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 43 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 44 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 45 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 46 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 47 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 48 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 49 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 50 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 51 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 52 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 0:05:37 53 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 54 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 0:05:39 55 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 56 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 57 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 58 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 59 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 60 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:05:42 61 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:05:44 62 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 63 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 64 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 65 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:10:11 66 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 67 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:10:35 68 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:10:37 69 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 70 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 71 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 72 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 73 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 0:14:16 74 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:14:20 75 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:14:24 76 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 77 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 0:14:48 78 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 79 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 80 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:20:23 81 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 82 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 83 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 84 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 85 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 86 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 87 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 88 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 89 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 90 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 91 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 92 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 93 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 94 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 95 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 96 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 97 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 98 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 99 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 100 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 101 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 102 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 103 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 104 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 105 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 106 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 107 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 108 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 109 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 110 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 111 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 112 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 113 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 114 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 115 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 116 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 117 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 118 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 119 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 120 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 121 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 122 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 123 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 124 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 125 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 126 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 0:23:02 127 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 128 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 129 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team DNF Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku DNS Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport DNS Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod DSQ Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh

One Direct and Cuchalainn County Rider Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 3:26:14 2 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:00:23 3 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie

KOM Category 2: Ballythomas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 10 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 8 3 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 6 4 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 4 5 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 3 6 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 1

KOM Category 3: Monalea # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 4 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 3 4 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 2

KOM Category 3: Annagh Gap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 4 3 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 3 4 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 2

KOM Category 3: Cronebeg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 4 3 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 3 4 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 2

KOM Category 2: Garrymore # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 10 pts 2 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 8 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 6 4 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 4 5 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 3 6 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 1

KOM Category 1: Drumgoff # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 15 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 12 3 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 10 4 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 8 5 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 6 6 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 5 7 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 3

KOM Category 1: Wicklow Gap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 15 pts 2 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 12 3 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 10 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 8 5 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 6 6 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3

KOM Category 3: Slieve Corragh # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 4 3 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 3 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 2

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 15 pts 2 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 14 3 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 13 4 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 12 5 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 11 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 10 7 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 9 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 8 9 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 7 10 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 11 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 5 12 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 13 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 3 14 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 2 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 1

International Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scotland National Team 10:19:50 2 Great Britain National Team 0:00:01 3 Rapha Condor JLT 4 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 0:04:40 5 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 0:04:48 6 Blue Water Cycling 0:05:11 7 Canada National Team 8 NODE4 Giordana 0:05:16 9 Belgium National Team 0:05:22 10 An Post Chain Reaction 0:05:38 11 Arbo Gebrder 0:09:27 12 Astellas Oncology 0:10:27 13 UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:20:01 14 Polygon Sweet Nice 15 Koga Cycling Team 0:25:11 16 Subaru-Albion 0:50:13

County Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aquablue 10:35:15 2 Prague Charter Team 0:09:23 3 West Eurocycles 0:09:52 4 SOUTH 0:19:29 5 Carrick Iverk Prod. 0:19:34 6 Visit Nenagh.ie 0:24:36 7 Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:25:04 8 Dunboyne DID 0:29:46 9 Stamullen M.Donnelly 10 DundrumTown Centre 0:37:29 11 Central UCD 0:41:08 12 Duffin Transport 0:44:36 13 Down Chain Reaction Cycles

General classification after Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 23:52:27 2 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 3 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:00:24 5 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 6 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:00:46 7 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:00:48 8 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:00:51 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:52 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:01:39 11 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 0:01:45 12 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:01:47 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:25 14 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:02:31 15 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 0:02:43 16 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 17 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 18 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:46 19 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 0:03:02 20 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:03:20 21 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:03:41 22 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 0:04:23 23 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:04:32 24 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:04:35 25 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:05:47 26 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 27 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:05:51 28 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:05:52 29 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:06:00 30 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:06:31 31 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:07:02 32 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:07:46 33 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:07:58 34 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 0:08:04 35 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 0:08:22 36 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 0:09:33 37 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 38 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 39 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:09:37 40 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:10:43 41 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:11:14 42 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 0:13:04 43 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:15:26 44 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:16:23 45 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:16:41 46 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:16:43 47 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:17:03 48 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 0:17:32 49 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 0:17:52 50 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:17:55 51 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:18:02 52 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:18:03 53 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:18:22 54 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:20:09 55 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:20:42 56 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:22:02 57 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:22:37 58 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 0:23:15 59 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 0:24:17 60 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:24:36 61 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 0:24:48 62 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:26:58 63 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:28:10 64 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:28:12 65 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:29:35 66 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:30:20 67 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 0:30:54 68 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:31:28 69 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 0:32:54 70 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:33:26 71 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:33:36 72 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 0:35:13 73 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 0:36:34 74 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:39:06 75 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 0:39:26 76 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:39:38 77 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:43:44 78 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:45:13 79 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:45:44 80 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 81 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:45:58 82 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 0:46:59 83 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:47:54 84 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:48:42 85 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:52:06 86 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:54:11 87 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 0:55:37 88 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:57:27 89 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:58:10 90 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:58:27 91 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 1:00:05 92 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 1:00:14 93 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:01:35 94 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 1:01:47 95 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 1:02:31 96 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 1:02:56 97 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 1:03:28 98 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 1:04:33 99 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 1:04:53 100 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 1:06:33 101 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 1:07:45 102 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 1:10:01 103 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 1:11:42 104 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1:12:56 105 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 1:14:17 106 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 1:16:46 107 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:18:11 108 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 1:19:55 109 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:20:42 110 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 1:21:37 111 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 1:21:42 112 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 1:22:03 113 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 1:27:15 114 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 1:30:11 115 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 1:30:59 116 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 1:31:25 117 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 1:31:29 118 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:38:04 119 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:39:26 120 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:41:47 121 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 1:41:51 122 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:43:13 123 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 1:47:56 124 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 1:48:43 125 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 1:49:02 126 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 1:49:15 127 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 1:49:25 128 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 2:00:37 129 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 2:19:03

Irish Sports Council Under 23 Overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 23:53:19 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:00:47 3 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:33 4 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:01:51 5 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:54 6 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:06:54 7 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:08:45 8 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 0:17:00 9 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:17:10 10 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:17:11 11 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:21:10 12 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 0:23:56 13 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:27:18 14 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:27:20 15 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:32:44 16 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 0:34:21 17 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 0:35:42 18 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:45:06 19 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:47:50 20 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:51:14 21 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:17:19 22 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:40:55 23 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 1:40:59 24 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 1:48:33

Massi Ireland County Rider Overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 23:53:18 2 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:03:44 3 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:04:56 4 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 0:16:41 5 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:17:04

Post Office Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 62 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 59 3 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 50 4 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 45 5 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 44 6 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 42 7 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 39 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 32 9 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 30 10 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 30 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 29 12 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 26 13 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 24 14 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 20 15 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 18 16 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 16 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 18 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 19 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 16 20 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 15 21 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 14 22 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 14 23 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 13 24 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 13 25 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 12 26 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 12 27 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 10 28 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 10 29 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 8 30 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 6 31 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 6 32 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 6 33 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 4 34 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 4 35 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 3 36 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 2

One4All Bikes4Work King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 82 pts 2 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 68 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 62 4 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 60 5 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 45 6 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 43 7 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 41 8 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 36 9 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 32 10 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 28 11 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 23 12 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 22 13 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 20 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 17 15 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 16 16 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 14 17 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 14 18 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 12 19 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 11 20 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 11 21 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 8 22 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 6 23 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 24 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 6 25 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 5 26 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 27 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 28 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 30 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 31 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 32 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 3 33 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 3 34 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 3 35 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 3 36 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 2 37 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 2 38 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 2 39 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

International Team Overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain National Team 71:42:23 2 Rapha Condor JLT 0:02:23 3 Scotland National Team 0:02:24 4 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 0:02:26 5 Blue Water Cycling 0:05:11 6 An Post Chain Reaction 0:07:39 7 NODE4 Giordana 0:08:23 8 Belgium National Team 0:14:46 9 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 0:18:06 10 Canada National Team 0:19:18 11 Arbo Gebrder 0:20:13 12 Astellas Oncology 0:26:46 13 UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:29:09 14 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:51:48 15 Koga Cycling Team 1:33:35 16 Subaru-Albion 2:19:05