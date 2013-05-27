Bennett leads An Post-Chain Reaction podium sweep
Bialoblocki crowned An Post Ras champion
Stage 8: Naas - Skerries
The An Post Chain Reaction Team claimed an incredible first, second and third on the final stage of the 2013 An Post Rás, while Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) held off the challenges of Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling) to stay top of the general classification and be crowned this year's An Post Rás champion.
Carrick-an-Suir native Sam Bennett sprinted home to take the final stage victory, with his An Post Chain Reaction team mates Nicholas Vereecken and Shane Archbold, finishing right on his shoulder in second and third respectively.
Bialoblocki went into Stage eight top of the GC, on the same time as McConvey and Guldhammer, and the Polish rider secured the coveted yellow jersey by finishing in sixth place, just ahead of Guldhammer in seventh. McConvey's 14th place finish was enough to earn the Belfast native a highly impressive second-place overall finish.
Today's undulating 145 kilometre route from Naas to Skerries provided many of the well-placed GC riders one final opportunity to go clear and attack race leader Bialoblocki. The latter part of the stage followed familiar roads, requiring the riders to complete two laps of a 14 kilometre circuit around the seaside town, including the short sharp ascent of Black Hills.
It was a lively from the off, with Stuart Wight (Canada National Team) and Robert Hassan (Scotland National Team) attacking early and going clear. Mark Sehested Pedersen (Blue Water Cycling) and Ireland's Simon Ryan (Visit Nenagh) joined the duo shortly after, making it a breakaway of four out in front.
Azerbaijan Synergy Baku's Christoph Schweizer gave chase from the main bunch, eventually bridging the gap and joining the leaders after 65 kilometres while Ryan struggled to keep pace dropping back to the peloton. The front group worked well together and quickly establishrf a lead of one minute 57 seconds.
Yellow jersey leader Bialoblocki was meanwhile riding at the front of the main field, keeping a close eye on those around him capable of snatching his time lead.
Entering Skerries, the breakaway's lead began to dwindle with Pedersen and Wight swallowed up by the peloton, leaving Hassan and Schweizer alone out in front. That duo rode hard to stay away but it proved too much in the end and heading to the final ascent of Black Hills, 20 kilometres out, it was all together again.
Several riders attempted a last minute breakaway on the climb but all were quickly reeled in. With the bunch hurtling towards the finish line, the trio of Bennett, Vereecken and Archbold accelerated away in the sprint giving the Waterford native his second stage win of this year's Rás.
It was Bialoblocki however, who took the honour of claiming the coveted An Post Rás yellow jersey and the newly crowned champion admitted it was the biggest achievement of his career, acknowledging the hard work of his UK Youth Pro Cycling team mates.
"It feels incredible. It's such a relief to hold on to this jersey for six days. The Rás is such a tough race and my teammates worked so hard for me over the eight days so I owe this victory to them.
"There was a lot of pressure going into this final stage. It was important that I kept close to Connor (McConvey) and Rasmus (Guldhammer) throughout the day. If I crashed or punctured, it could have all been lost so I am really happy it worked out", Bialoblocki added.
Czech rider Martin Hunal (Sparta Praha) claimed the king of the mountains jersey with the Great Britain National Team riders, Simon Yates and Owain Doull, winning the under-23 and green points jersey respectively. A truly magnificent performance all week from Irish man Roger Aiken saw him finish in eight position in the GC and take the county rider jersey.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|3:14:08
|2
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|5
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|6
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|7
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|9
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|10
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|11
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|13
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|14
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|15
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|16
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|17
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|19
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|20
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|21
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|22
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|23
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|24
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|25
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|26
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:10
|27
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|28
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|29
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|30
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|31
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|32
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|33
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|34
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|35
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|36
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|37
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|38
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|39
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|40
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|41
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|42
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|43
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|44
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|45
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|46
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|47
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|48
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|49
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|50
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|51
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|52
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|53
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|54
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|55
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|56
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|57
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|58
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|59
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|60
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|61
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|62
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|63
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|64
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|65
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|66
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|67
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:00:27
|68
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|69
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:00:35
|70
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:00:46
|71
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|0:00:50
|72
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|0:00:54
|73
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:01:44
|74
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|75
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|76
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|77
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|78
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|79
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|80
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|81
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|82
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:01:48
|83
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|84
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|85
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|86
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|87
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|88
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|89
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|90
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|91
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|0:01:56
|92
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|0:02:34
|93
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|0:03:01
|94
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|0:03:15
|95
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:03:20
|96
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|0:03:23
|97
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|0:03:29
|98
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:03:40
|99
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|100
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|101
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:03:45
|102
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|103
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|104
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|105
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|106
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|107
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|108
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:04:15
|109
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|110
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|0:04:55
|111
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|112
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|113
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|114
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|115
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|116
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|117
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:04:58
|118
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:05:09
|119
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|0:05:30
|120
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|121
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|122
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|123
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|124
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|125
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|126
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|127
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:08:40
|128
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|129
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|3:14:08
|2
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:00:16
|3
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|15
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|14
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|13
|4
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|12
|5
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|11
|6
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|9
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|8
|9
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|7
|10
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|11
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|5
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|4
|13
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|14
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|2
|15
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|4
|3
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|3
|4
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|4
|3
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|4
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|5
|pts
|2
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|4
|3
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|3
|4
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|5
|pts
|2
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|4
|3
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|3
|4
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|4
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|An Post Chain Reaction
|9:42:24
|2
|Blue Water Cycling
|3
|NODE4 Giordana
|4
|Great Britain National Team
|5
|Scotland National Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Belgium National Team
|7
|Arbo Gebrder
|0:00:32
|8
|Czech Republic Sparta Praha
|9
|Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
|10
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|11
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:43
|12
|Astellas Oncology
|0:00:48
|13
|Canada National Team
|0:03:47
|14
|UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:04:22
|15
|Subaru-Albion
|0:05:01
|16
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aquablue
|9:43:12
|2
|West Eurocycles
|3
|Dunboyne DID
|0:01:28
|4
|Prague Charter Team
|0:02:40
|5
|Dubalin South
|0:03:00
|6
|Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:04:39
|7
|Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:06:07
|8
|Central UCD
|0:07:31
|9
|Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:07:39
|10
|Duffin Transport
|0:08:00
|11
|Carrick Iverk Prod.
|0:08:04
|12
|Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:09:52
|13
|DundrumTown Centre
|0:11:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|27:06:35
|2
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|3
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:00:24
|5
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:00:46
|7
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:00:48
|8
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:00:51
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:01:39
|11
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|0:01:45
|12
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:01:47
|13
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:25
|14
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|15
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:02:43
|16
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:46
|17
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|0:02:59
|18
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|19
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:03:02
|20
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:03:36
|21
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:03:57
|22
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|0:04:39
|23
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:04:48
|24
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:04:51
|25
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:05:51
|26
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:05:52
|27
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:05:57
|28
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:06:03
|29
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:06:10
|30
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:06:47
|31
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:07:02
|32
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:07:58
|33
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:08:13
|34
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|0:08:20
|35
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|0:08:22
|36
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|0:09:33
|37
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|0:09:49
|38
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|39
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:11:14
|40
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:11:18
|41
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:11:25
|42
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:16:39
|43
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:16:57
|44
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:16:59
|45
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:17:19
|46
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|0:17:48
|47
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:18:03
|48
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|0:18:08
|49
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:18:11
|50
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:18:38
|51
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:19:41
|52
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:20:25
|53
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|0:21:24
|54
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:22:26
|55
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:22:29
|56
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:22:53
|57
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|0:24:09
|58
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|0:24:33
|59
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:26:22
|60
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:28:46
|61
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:28:58
|62
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:29:51
|63
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:30:36
|64
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|0:31:44
|65
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|66
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:32:22
|67
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|0:33:08
|68
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:33:16
|69
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:33:52
|70
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|0:38:24
|71
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|0:38:28
|72
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:39:06
|73
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:39:54
|74
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|0:41:22
|75
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:41:46
|76
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:44:00
|77
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|0:44:54
|78
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:46:00
|79
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|80
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:49:25
|81
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|0:50:28
|82
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:51:07
|83
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:52:09
|84
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:52:54
|85
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:53:50
|86
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:54:27
|87
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|0:57:25
|88
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:59:11
|89
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|1:00:30
|90
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|1:01:49
|91
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|1:01:55
|92
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|1:02:03
|93
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:03:23
|94
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|1:04:15
|95
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|1:04:44
|96
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|1:06:37
|97
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|1:06:47
|98
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|1:07:08
|99
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|1:08:18
|100
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|1:09:33
|101
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|1:11:28
|102
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|1:11:49
|103
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1:13:12
|104
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|1:14:43
|105
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|1:16:01
|106
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|1:17:02
|107
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:23:06
|108
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|1:23:26
|109
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:24:02
|110
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|1:24:50
|111
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|1:25:17
|112
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|1:25:48
|113
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|1:31:00
|114
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|1:31:45
|115
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|1:35:06
|116
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|1:35:54
|117
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|1:36:20
|118
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:39:48
|119
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:43:06
|120
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:43:35
|121
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|1:43:39
|122
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|1:48:59
|123
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:51:33
|124
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|1:52:38
|125
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|1:52:51
|126
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|1:54:00
|127
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|1:58:05
|128
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|2:03:11
|129
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|2:27:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|27:07:27
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:33
|4
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:01:51
|5
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:54
|6
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:07:21
|7
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:10:33
|8
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:17:11
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|0:17:16
|10
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:21:37
|11
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:25:30
|12
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:28:06
|13
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:31:30
|14
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|0:32:16
|15
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:33:00
|16
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|0:37:36
|17
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|0:44:02
|18
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:50:15
|19
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:52:02
|20
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:52:58
|21
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:22:14
|22
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:42:43
|23
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|1:42:47
|24
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|1:57:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|27:07:26
|2
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:04:00
|3
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:05:12
|4
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|0:16:57
|5
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:17:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|70
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|69
|3
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|64
|4
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|53
|5
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|45
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|44
|7
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|44
|8
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|39
|9
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|36
|10
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|36
|11
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|30
|12
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|29
|13
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|29
|14
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|29
|15
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|25
|16
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|24
|17
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|20
|18
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|18
|19
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|17
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16
|21
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16
|22
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|16
|23
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|15
|24
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|14
|25
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|14
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|12
|27
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|12
|28
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|10
|29
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|8
|30
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|6
|31
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|6
|32
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|6
|33
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|5
|34
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|4
|35
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|3
|36
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|87
|pts
|2
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|68
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|62
|4
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|60
|5
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|45
|6
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|43
|7
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|41
|8
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|36
|9
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|32
|10
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|30
|11
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|27
|12
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|25
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|22
|14
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|20
|15
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|16
|16
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|14
|17
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|14
|18
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|12
|19
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|12
|20
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|11
|21
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|11
|22
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|10
|23
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|8
|24
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|8
|25
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|7
|26
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|6
|27
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|6
|28
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|29
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|30
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|6
|31
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|32
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|4
|33
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|4
|34
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|35
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|36
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|37
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|4
|38
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|4
|39
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|40
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|3
|41
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|42
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|2
|43
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|2
|44
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|2
|45
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|2
|46
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain National Team
|81:24:47
|2
|Scotland National Team
|0:02:40
|3
|Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
|0:02:58
|4
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:03:06
|5
|Blue Water Cycling
|0:05:11
|6
|An Post Chain Reaction
|0:07:39
|7
|NODE4 Giordana
|0:08:23
|8
|Belgium National Team
|0:15:02
|9
|Czech Republic Sparta Praha
|0:18:38
|10
|Arbo Gebrder
|0:20:45
|11
|Canada National Team
|0:23:05
|12
|Astellas Oncology
|0:27:34
|13
|UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:33:31
|14
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:52:20
|15
|Koga Cycling Team
|1:42:11
|16
|Subaru-Albion
|2:24:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aquablue
|82:01:22
|2
|Prague Charter Team
|0:22:57
|3
|West Eurocycles
|0:34:08
|4
|Carrick Iverk Prod.
|1:04:26
|5
|Dunboyne DID
|1:16:51
|6
|Visit Nenagh.ie
|1:59:41
|7
|Dubalin South
|2:00:56
|8
|Central UCD
|2:33:13
|9
|Stamullen M.Donnelly
|2:41:38
|10
|Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|2:49:44
|11
|Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|3:04:41
|12
|DundrumTown Centre
|3:21:49
|13
|Duffin Transport
|4:07:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy