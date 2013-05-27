Trending

Image 1 of 11

Sam Bennett leads a An Post-Chain Reaction 1-2-3 with Nicholas Vereecken and Shane Archbold following closely behind
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Sam Bennett leads a An Post-Chain Reaction 1-2-3 with Nicholas Vereecken and Shane Archbold following closely behind
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 2 of 11

Over the bridge and around the bend, the peloton cruise through Kilcock
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Over the bridge and around the bend, the peloton cruise through Kilcock
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 3 of 11

The Belgium National Team and UK Youth lead the bunch on Stage 8
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

The Belgium National Team and UK Youth lead the bunch on Stage 8
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 4 of 11

Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) retained the leader's jersey by the slimmest of margins
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) retained the leader's jersey by the slimmest of margins
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 5 of 11

UK Youth and Belgium were in control on the final day of action in Ireland
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

UK Youth and Belgium were in control on the final day of action in Ireland
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 6 of 11

Riders await the start of the final stage of the 2013 An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Riders await the start of the final stage of the 2013 An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 7 of 11

Stage 8 gifted riders with perfect weather

Stage 8 gifted riders with perfect weather
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 8 of 11

Joe O'Neill from the Naas Post Office gets ready to raise the flag
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Joe O'Neill from the Naas Post Office gets ready to raise the flag
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 9 of 11

The bunch roll through Dunsaney on the final stage of the An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

The bunch roll through Dunsaney on the final stage of the An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 10 of 11

The winner of the 2013 An Post Ras, Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) on the podium for the final time
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

The winner of the 2013 An Post Ras, Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) on the podium for the final time
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 11 of 11

Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) with his 2013 An Post Ras champion's trophy
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) with his 2013 An Post Ras champion's trophy
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

The An Post Chain Reaction Team claimed an incredible first, second and third on the final stage of the 2013 An Post Rás, while Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) held off the challenges of Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling) to stay top of the general classification and be crowned this year's An Post Rás champion.

Carrick-an-Suir native Sam Bennett sprinted home to take the final stage victory, with his An Post Chain Reaction team mates Nicholas Vereecken and Shane Archbold, finishing right on his shoulder in second and third respectively.

Bialoblocki went into Stage eight top of the GC, on the same time as McConvey and Guldhammer, and the Polish rider secured the coveted yellow jersey by finishing in sixth place, just ahead of Guldhammer in seventh. McConvey's 14th place finish was enough to earn the Belfast native a highly impressive second-place overall finish.

Today's undulating 145 kilometre route from Naas to Skerries provided many of the well-placed GC riders one final opportunity to go clear and attack race leader Bialoblocki. The latter part of the stage followed familiar roads, requiring the riders to complete two laps of a 14 kilometre circuit around the seaside town, including the short sharp ascent of Black Hills.

It was a lively from the off, with Stuart Wight (Canada National Team) and Robert Hassan (Scotland National Team) attacking early and going clear. Mark Sehested Pedersen (Blue Water Cycling) and Ireland's Simon Ryan (Visit Nenagh) joined the duo shortly after, making it a breakaway of four out in front.

Azerbaijan Synergy Baku's Christoph Schweizer gave chase from the main bunch, eventually bridging the gap and joining the leaders after 65 kilometres while Ryan struggled to keep pace dropping back to the peloton. The front group worked well together and quickly establishrf a lead of one minute 57 seconds.

Yellow jersey leader Bialoblocki was meanwhile riding at the front of the main field, keeping a close eye on those around him capable of snatching his time lead.

Entering Skerries, the breakaway's lead began to dwindle with Pedersen and Wight swallowed up by the peloton, leaving Hassan and Schweizer alone out in front. That duo rode hard to stay away but it proved too much in the end and heading to the final ascent of Black Hills, 20 kilometres out, it was all together again.

Several riders attempted a last minute breakaway on the climb but all were quickly reeled in. With the bunch hurtling towards the finish line, the trio of Bennett, Vereecken and Archbold accelerated away in the sprint giving the Waterford native his second stage win of this year's Rás.

It was Bialoblocki however, who took the honour of claiming the coveted An Post Rás yellow jersey and the newly crowned champion admitted it was the biggest achievement of his career, acknowledging the hard work of his UK Youth Pro Cycling team mates.

"It feels incredible. It's such a relief to hold on to this jersey for six days. The Rás is such a tough race and my teammates worked so hard for me over the eight days so I owe this victory to them.

"There was a lot of pressure going into this final stage. It was important that I kept close to Connor (McConvey) and Rasmus (Guldhammer) throughout the day. If I crashed or punctured, it could have all been lost so I am really happy it worked out", Bialoblocki added.

Czech rider Martin Hunal (Sparta Praha) claimed the king of the mountains jersey with the Great Britain National Team riders, Simon Yates and Owain Doull, winning the under-23 and green points jersey respectively. A truly magnificent performance all week from Irish man Roger Aiken saw him finish in eight position in the GC and take the county rider jersey.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction3:14:08
2Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
3Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
4Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
5Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
6Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
7Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
8Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
9Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
10Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
11Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
13Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
14Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
15Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
16Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
17Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
18Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
19Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
20Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
21Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
22Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
23Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
24Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
25Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
26Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:10
27Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
28Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:16
29Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
30Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
31Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
32Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
33Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
34Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
35Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
36Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
37Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
38Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
39Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
40John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
41Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
42James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
43Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
44Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
45Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
46Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
47Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
48Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
49Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
50Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
51Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
52Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
53Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
54Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
55John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
56Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
57Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
58Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
59Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
60Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
61Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
62John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
63Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
64Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
65Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
66Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
67Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:00:27
68Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
69Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:00:35
70Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:00:46
71Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD0:00:50
72Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology0:00:54
73Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:01:44
74Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
75Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
76Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
77Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
78Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
79Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
80Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
81James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
82Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:01:48
83Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
84Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
85David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
86Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
87Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
88Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
89Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
90Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
91Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana0:01:56
92Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD0:02:34
93Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion0:03:01
94Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team0:03:15
95Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:03:20
96David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies0:03:23
97Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder0:03:29
98Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:03:40
99Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
100Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
101Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:03:45
102Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
103Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
104Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
105J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:04:12
106Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
107Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
108Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha0:04:15
109Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
110John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD0:04:55
111Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
112Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
113Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
114Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
115Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
116Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
117Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:04:58
118M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:05:09
119Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku0:05:30
120Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:08:20
121Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
122Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
123Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
124Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
125Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
126Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
127David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:08:40
128Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
129Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did

One Direct and Cuchulainn County rider stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team3:14:08
2Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:00:16
3Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie

Points and bonuses
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction15pts
2Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction14
3Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction13
4Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana12
5Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team11
6Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling10
7Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling9
8Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team8
9Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team7
10Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
11Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder5
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team4
13Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana3
14Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku2
15Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

KOM Category 3: Hill of Allen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team4
3Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder3
4Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction2

KOM Category 3: Pluckhimin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team5pts
2Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie4
3Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team3
4M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling2

KOM Category 3: Cross of the Cage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku5pts
2Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team4
3Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team3
4M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling2

KOM Category 3: Black Hills 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku5pts
2Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team4
3Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team3
4John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku2

KOM Category 3: Black Hills 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team5pts
2Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling4
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling3
4Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team2

International Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1An Post Chain Reaction9:42:24
2Blue Water Cycling
3NODE4 Giordana
4Great Britain National Team
5Scotland National Team0:00:16
6Belgium National Team
7Arbo Gebrder0:00:32
8Czech Republic Sparta Praha
9Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
10Polygon Sweet Nice
11Rapha Condor JLT0:00:43
12Astellas Oncology0:00:48
13Canada National Team0:03:47
14UK Youth Pro Cycling0:04:22
15Subaru-Albion0:05:01
16Koga Cycling Team0:08:36

County Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aquablue9:43:12
2West Eurocycles
3Dunboyne DID0:01:28
4Prague Charter Team0:02:40
5Dubalin South0:03:00
6Stamullen M.Donnelly0:04:39
7Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:06:07
8Central UCD0:07:31
9Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:07:39
10Duffin Transport0:08:00
11Carrick Iverk Prod.0:08:04
12Visit Nenagh.ie0:09:52
13DundrumTown Centre0:11:32

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling27:06:35
2Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
3Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:00:24
5Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team0:00:40
6Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:00:46
7Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha0:00:48
8Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:00:51
9Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:52
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team0:01:39
11Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana0:01:45
12Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team0:01:47
13Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:25
14Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:31
15Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:02:43
16Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:46
17Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team0:02:59
18John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
19Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:03:02
20Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:03:36
21Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team0:03:57
22Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology0:04:39
23Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:04:48
24Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:04:51
25Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:05:51
26Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team0:05:52
27Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:05:57
28Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles0:06:03
29Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:06:10
30Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team0:06:47
31Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:07:02
32Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:07:58
33Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:08:13
34Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana0:08:20
35Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana0:08:22
36Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana0:09:33
37Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder0:09:49
38Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
39Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:11:14
40Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:11:18
41Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team0:11:25
42Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha0:16:39
43Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:16:57
44Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:16:59
45Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:17:19
46Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South0:17:48
47Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team0:18:03
48Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology0:18:08
49Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly0:18:11
50Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles0:18:38
51Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha0:19:41
52Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:20:25
53Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder0:21:24
54Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:22:26
55Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team0:22:29
56Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:22:53
57Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology0:24:09
58Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku0:24:33
59Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:26:22
60Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team0:28:46
61Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:28:58
62Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:29:51
63Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:30:36
64Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD0:31:44
65Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
66Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:32:22
67Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team0:33:08
68Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:33:16
69Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha0:33:52
70Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku0:38:24
71Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team0:38:28
72Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:39:06
73John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:39:54
74Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana0:41:22
75Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:41:46
76Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:44:00
77Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team0:44:54
78Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:46:00
79Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
80Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:49:25
81Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder0:50:28
82M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:51:07
83Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha0:52:09
84J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:52:54
85Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:53:50
86James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles0:54:27
87Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles0:57:25
88Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:59:11
89Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did1:00:30
90Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie1:01:49
91Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles1:01:55
92John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles1:02:03
93David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:03:23
94Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion1:04:15
95Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles1:04:44
96Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay1:06:37
97Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod1:06:47
98Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre1:07:08
99Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra1:08:18
100Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue1:09:33
101John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD1:11:28
102Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South1:11:49
103Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1:13:12
104Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion1:14:43
105James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South1:16:01
106Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod1:17:02
107Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:23:06
108Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes1:23:26
109Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:24:02
110Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes1:24:50
111Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South1:25:17
112Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did1:25:48
113Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre1:31:00
114Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did1:31:45
115Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre1:35:06
116Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly1:35:54
117Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly1:36:20
118Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:39:48
119Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:43:06
120Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:43:35
121Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice1:43:39
122Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly1:48:59
123Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:51:33
124David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies1:52:38
125Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team1:52:51
126Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue1:54:00
127Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie1:58:05
128Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD2:03:11
129David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion2:27:43

Irish Sports Council under 23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team27:07:27
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:47
3Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:33
4Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:01:51
5Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:54
6Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:07:21
7Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team0:10:33
8Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team0:17:11
9Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology0:17:16
10Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team0:21:37
11Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:25:30
12Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:28:06
13Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:31:30
14Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team0:32:16
15Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha0:33:00
16Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team0:37:36
17Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team0:44:02
18M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:50:15
19J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:52:02
20Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:52:58
21Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:22:14
22Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:42:43
23Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice1:42:47
24Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie1:57:13

Massi Ireland County rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team27:07:26
2Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:04:00
3Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles0:05:12
4Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South0:16:57
5Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly0:17:20

Post Office sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team70pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling69
3Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction64
4Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling53
5Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku45
6Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction44
7Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku44
8Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder39
9Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team36
10Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling36
11Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling30
12Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction29
13Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team29
14Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana29
15Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana25
16Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team24
17Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team20
18Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder18
19Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team17
20Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team16
21Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team16
22Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling16
23Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha15
24Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team14
25Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha14
26Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt12
27Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team12
28Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie10
29Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team8
30Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana6
31Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team6
32Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology6
33Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team5
34Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe4
35Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha3
36Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt2

One4All Bikes4Work King of the Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha87pts
2Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha68
3Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt62
4Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt60
5Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team45
6Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology43
7Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana41
8Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana36
9Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team32
10John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku30
11Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team27
12Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team25
13Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team22
14Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder20
15Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team16
16Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder14
17Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice14
18Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team12
19Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku12
20Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling11
21Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling11
22Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku10
23Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder8
24Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology8
25Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team7
26Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling6
27Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt6
28Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction6
29Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
30Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did6
31Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha5
32Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling4
33Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team4
34Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction4
35Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction4
36Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction4
37M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling4
38Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie4
39Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana3
40Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt3
41Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana3
42Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team2
43Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team2
44Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling2
45Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku2
46Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

International team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain National Team81:24:47
2Scotland National Team0:02:40
3Azerbaijan Synergy Baku0:02:58
4Rapha Condor JLT0:03:06
5Blue Water Cycling0:05:11
6An Post Chain Reaction0:07:39
7NODE4 Giordana0:08:23
8Belgium National Team0:15:02
9Czech Republic Sparta Praha0:18:38
10Arbo Gebrder0:20:45
11Canada National Team0:23:05
12Astellas Oncology0:27:34
13UK Youth Pro Cycling0:33:31
14Polygon Sweet Nice0:52:20
15Koga Cycling Team1:42:11
16Subaru-Albion2:24:06

County team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aquablue82:01:22
2Prague Charter Team0:22:57
3West Eurocycles0:34:08
4Carrick Iverk Prod.1:04:26
5Dunboyne DID1:16:51
6Visit Nenagh.ie1:59:41
7Dubalin South2:00:56
8Central UCD2:33:13
9Stamullen M.Donnelly2:41:38
10Castlebar Fedaia Bikes2:49:44
11Down Chain Reaction Cycles3:04:41
12DundrumTown Centre3:21:49
13Duffin Transport4:07:17

 

