Image 1 of 11 Sam Bennett leads a An Post-Chain Reaction 1-2-3 with Nicholas Vereecken and Shane Archbold following closely behind (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 2 of 11 Over the bridge and around the bend, the peloton cruise through Kilcock (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 3 of 11 The Belgium National Team and UK Youth lead the bunch on Stage 8 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 4 of 11 Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) retained the leader's jersey by the slimmest of margins (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 5 of 11 UK Youth and Belgium were in control on the final day of action in Ireland (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 6 of 11 Riders await the start of the final stage of the 2013 An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 7 of 11 Stage 8 gifted riders with perfect weather (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 8 of 11 Joe O'Neill from the Naas Post Office gets ready to raise the flag (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 9 of 11 The bunch roll through Dunsaney on the final stage of the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 10 of 11 The winner of the 2013 An Post Ras, Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) on the podium for the final time (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 11 of 11 Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) with his 2013 An Post Ras champion's trophy (Image credit: Sportsfile)

The An Post Chain Reaction Team claimed an incredible first, second and third on the final stage of the 2013 An Post Rás, while Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) held off the challenges of Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling) to stay top of the general classification and be crowned this year's An Post Rás champion.

Carrick-an-Suir native Sam Bennett sprinted home to take the final stage victory, with his An Post Chain Reaction team mates Nicholas Vereecken and Shane Archbold, finishing right on his shoulder in second and third respectively.

Bialoblocki went into Stage eight top of the GC, on the same time as McConvey and Guldhammer, and the Polish rider secured the coveted yellow jersey by finishing in sixth place, just ahead of Guldhammer in seventh. McConvey's 14th place finish was enough to earn the Belfast native a highly impressive second-place overall finish.

Today's undulating 145 kilometre route from Naas to Skerries provided many of the well-placed GC riders one final opportunity to go clear and attack race leader Bialoblocki. The latter part of the stage followed familiar roads, requiring the riders to complete two laps of a 14 kilometre circuit around the seaside town, including the short sharp ascent of Black Hills.

It was a lively from the off, with Stuart Wight (Canada National Team) and Robert Hassan (Scotland National Team) attacking early and going clear. Mark Sehested Pedersen (Blue Water Cycling) and Ireland's Simon Ryan (Visit Nenagh) joined the duo shortly after, making it a breakaway of four out in front.

Azerbaijan Synergy Baku's Christoph Schweizer gave chase from the main bunch, eventually bridging the gap and joining the leaders after 65 kilometres while Ryan struggled to keep pace dropping back to the peloton. The front group worked well together and quickly establishrf a lead of one minute 57 seconds.

Yellow jersey leader Bialoblocki was meanwhile riding at the front of the main field, keeping a close eye on those around him capable of snatching his time lead.

Entering Skerries, the breakaway's lead began to dwindle with Pedersen and Wight swallowed up by the peloton, leaving Hassan and Schweizer alone out in front. That duo rode hard to stay away but it proved too much in the end and heading to the final ascent of Black Hills, 20 kilometres out, it was all together again.

Several riders attempted a last minute breakaway on the climb but all were quickly reeled in. With the bunch hurtling towards the finish line, the trio of Bennett, Vereecken and Archbold accelerated away in the sprint giving the Waterford native his second stage win of this year's Rás.

It was Bialoblocki however, who took the honour of claiming the coveted An Post Rás yellow jersey and the newly crowned champion admitted it was the biggest achievement of his career, acknowledging the hard work of his UK Youth Pro Cycling team mates.

"It feels incredible. It's such a relief to hold on to this jersey for six days. The Rás is such a tough race and my teammates worked so hard for me over the eight days so I owe this victory to them.

"There was a lot of pressure going into this final stage. It was important that I kept close to Connor (McConvey) and Rasmus (Guldhammer) throughout the day. If I crashed or punctured, it could have all been lost so I am really happy it worked out", Bialoblocki added.

Czech rider Martin Hunal (Sparta Praha) claimed the king of the mountains jersey with the Great Britain National Team riders, Simon Yates and Owain Doull, winning the under-23 and green points jersey respectively. A truly magnificent performance all week from Irish man Roger Aiken saw him finish in eight position in the GC and take the county rider jersey.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 3:14:08 2 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 5 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 6 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 7 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 9 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 10 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 11 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 13 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 14 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 15 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 16 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 17 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 19 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 20 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 21 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 22 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 23 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 24 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 25 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 26 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:00:10 27 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 28 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:16 29 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 30 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 31 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 32 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 33 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 34 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 35 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 36 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 37 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 38 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 39 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 40 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 41 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 42 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 43 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 44 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 45 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 46 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 47 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 48 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 49 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 50 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 51 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 52 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 53 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 54 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 55 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 56 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 57 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 58 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 59 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 60 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 61 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 62 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 63 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 64 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 65 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 66 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 67 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:00:27 68 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 69 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:00:35 70 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:00:46 71 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 0:00:50 72 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 0:00:54 73 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:01:44 74 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 75 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 76 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 77 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 78 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 79 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 80 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 81 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 82 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:01:48 83 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 84 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 85 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 86 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 87 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 88 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 89 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 90 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 91 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 0:01:56 92 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 0:02:34 93 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 0:03:01 94 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 0:03:15 95 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:03:20 96 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 0:03:23 97 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 0:03:29 98 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:03:40 99 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 100 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 101 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:03:45 102 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 103 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 104 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 105 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:04:12 106 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 107 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 108 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:04:15 109 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 110 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 0:04:55 111 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 112 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 113 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 114 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 115 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 116 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 117 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:04:58 118 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:05:09 119 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 0:05:30 120 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:08:20 121 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 122 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 123 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 124 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 125 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 126 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 127 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:08:40 128 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 129 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did

One Direct and Cuchulainn County rider stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 3:14:08 2 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:00:16 3 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie

Points and bonuses # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 15 pts 2 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 14 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 13 4 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 12 5 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 11 6 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 10 7 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 9 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 8 9 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 7 10 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 11 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 5 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 4 13 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 3 14 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 2 15 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

KOM Category 3: Hill of Allen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 4 3 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 3 4 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 2

KOM Category 3: Pluckhimin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 5 pts 2 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 4 3 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 3 4 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 2

KOM Category 3: Cross of the Cage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 5 pts 2 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 4 3 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 3 4 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 2

KOM Category 3: Black Hills 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 5 pts 2 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 3 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 3 4 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 2

KOM Category 3: Black Hills 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 pts 2 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 4 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 3 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 2

International Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 An Post Chain Reaction 9:42:24 2 Blue Water Cycling 3 NODE4 Giordana 4 Great Britain National Team 5 Scotland National Team 0:00:16 6 Belgium National Team 7 Arbo Gebrder 0:00:32 8 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 9 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 10 Polygon Sweet Nice 11 Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:43 12 Astellas Oncology 0:00:48 13 Canada National Team 0:03:47 14 UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:04:22 15 Subaru-Albion 0:05:01 16 Koga Cycling Team 0:08:36

County Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aquablue 9:43:12 2 West Eurocycles 3 Dunboyne DID 0:01:28 4 Prague Charter Team 0:02:40 5 Dubalin South 0:03:00 6 Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:04:39 7 Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:06:07 8 Central UCD 0:07:31 9 Down Chain Reaction Cycles 0:07:39 10 Duffin Transport 0:08:00 11 Carrick Iverk Prod. 0:08:04 12 Visit Nenagh.ie 0:09:52 13 DundrumTown Centre 0:11:32

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 27:06:35 2 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 3 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:00:24 5 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 0:00:40 6 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:00:46 7 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:00:48 8 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:00:51 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:52 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:01:39 11 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 0:01:45 12 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:01:47 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:25 14 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:02:31 15 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:02:43 16 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:46 17 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 0:02:59 18 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 19 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 0:03:02 20 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:03:36 21 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:03:57 22 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 0:04:39 23 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:04:48 24 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:04:51 25 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:05:51 26 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:05:52 27 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:05:57 28 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:06:03 29 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:06:10 30 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:06:47 31 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:07:02 32 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:07:58 33 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:08:13 34 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 0:08:20 35 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 0:08:22 36 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 0:09:33 37 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 0:09:49 38 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 39 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:11:14 40 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:11:18 41 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:11:25 42 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:16:39 43 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:16:57 44 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:16:59 45 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:17:19 46 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 0:17:48 47 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:18:03 48 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 0:18:08 49 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:18:11 50 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:18:38 51 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:19:41 52 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:20:25 53 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 0:21:24 54 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:22:26 55 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:22:29 56 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:22:53 57 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 0:24:09 58 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 0:24:33 59 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:26:22 60 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:28:46 61 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:28:58 62 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:29:51 63 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:30:36 64 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 0:31:44 65 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 66 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:32:22 67 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 0:33:08 68 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:33:16 69 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:33:52 70 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 0:38:24 71 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 0:38:28 72 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:39:06 73 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:39:54 74 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 0:41:22 75 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:41:46 76 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:44:00 77 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 0:44:54 78 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:46:00 79 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 80 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:49:25 81 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 0:50:28 82 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:51:07 83 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:52:09 84 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:52:54 85 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:53:50 86 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:54:27 87 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 0:57:25 88 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:59:11 89 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 1:00:30 90 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 1:01:49 91 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 1:01:55 92 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 1:02:03 93 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:03:23 94 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 1:04:15 95 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 1:04:44 96 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 1:06:37 97 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 1:06:47 98 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 1:07:08 99 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 1:08:18 100 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 1:09:33 101 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 1:11:28 102 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 1:11:49 103 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1:13:12 104 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 1:14:43 105 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 1:16:01 106 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 1:17:02 107 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:23:06 108 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 1:23:26 109 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:24:02 110 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 1:24:50 111 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 1:25:17 112 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 1:25:48 113 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 1:31:00 114 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 1:31:45 115 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 1:35:06 116 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 1:35:54 117 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 1:36:20 118 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:39:48 119 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:43:06 120 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:43:35 121 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 1:43:39 122 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 1:48:59 123 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:51:33 124 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 1:52:38 125 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 1:52:51 126 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 1:54:00 127 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 1:58:05 128 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 2:03:11 129 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 2:27:43

Irish Sports Council under 23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 27:07:27 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:00:47 3 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:33 4 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:01:51 5 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:54 6 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:07:21 7 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:10:33 8 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:17:11 9 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 0:17:16 10 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:21:37 11 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:25:30 12 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:28:06 13 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:31:30 14 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 0:32:16 15 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:33:00 16 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 0:37:36 17 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 0:44:02 18 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:50:15 19 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:52:02 20 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:52:58 21 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:22:14 22 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:42:43 23 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 1:42:47 24 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 1:57:13

Massi Ireland County rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 27:07:26 2 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:04:00 3 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:05:12 4 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 0:16:57 5 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:17:20

Post Office sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 70 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 69 3 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 64 4 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 53 5 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 45 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 44 7 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 44 8 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 39 9 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 36 10 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 36 11 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 30 12 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 29 13 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 29 14 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 29 15 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 25 16 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 24 17 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 20 18 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 18 19 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 17 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 21 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 22 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 16 23 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 15 24 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 14 25 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 14 26 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 12 27 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 12 28 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 10 29 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 8 30 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 6 31 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 6 32 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 6 33 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 5 34 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 4 35 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 3 36 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 2

One4All Bikes4Work King of the Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 87 pts 2 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 68 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 62 4 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 60 5 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 45 6 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 43 7 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 41 8 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 36 9 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 32 10 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 30 11 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 27 12 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 25 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 22 14 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 20 15 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 16 16 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 14 17 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 14 18 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 12 19 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 12 20 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 11 21 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 11 22 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 10 23 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 8 24 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 8 25 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 7 26 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 6 27 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 6 28 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 6 29 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 30 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 6 31 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 32 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 4 33 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 34 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 35 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 36 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 37 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 4 38 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 4 39 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 3 40 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 3 41 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 3 42 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 2 43 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 2 44 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 2 45 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 2 46 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

International team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain National Team 81:24:47 2 Scotland National Team 0:02:40 3 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 0:02:58 4 Rapha Condor JLT 0:03:06 5 Blue Water Cycling 0:05:11 6 An Post Chain Reaction 0:07:39 7 NODE4 Giordana 0:08:23 8 Belgium National Team 0:15:02 9 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 0:18:38 10 Arbo Gebrder 0:20:45 11 Canada National Team 0:23:05 12 Astellas Oncology 0:27:34 13 UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:33:31 14 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:52:20 15 Koga Cycling Team 1:42:11 16 Subaru-Albion 2:24:06