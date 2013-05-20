Trending

Local man Dunne claims Ras opener

Breakaway companion Northey takes second on stage

Conor Dunne (Carrick Iverk) celebrates his stage win at the Ras

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Conor Dunne (Carrick Iverk) beats Michael Northey (Node4 Giordana) to claim the first stage of the 2013 Ras

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Conor Dunne steps up to the podium to collect the spoils

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Second-place Mike Northey (NODE4 Giordana) on stage with Miss An Post Rás Grainne Fox

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Dunne salutes the crowd at the Ras

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Conor Dunne with Madeline McGovern, the Director of Corporate and Strategic Development LeasePlan

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
John Duffy congratulates under 23 leader Owain Doull of Great Britain National Team

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Mehalll Fitzgerald pulls on the One Direct County jersey

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Second-place Mike Northey (NOD$ Giordana)

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
An Post Ras Stage 1 winners and jersey holders

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha takes the KoM

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
The bunch pass through Summerhill on Stage 1 at the An Post Ras

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Racers speed through Ballyjamesduff on Stage 1

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Audrey Breslin from the Dunshaughlin Post Office is ready to raise the flag

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
An Post Race mascot Ruairi gives the fans a little bit of entertainment

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Conor Dunne pulls on the first race leader's jersey of the 2013 An Post Ras

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Conor Dunne (Carrick Iverk) takes out the opening stage at the An Post Ras

(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Irish county rider Conor Dunne (Carrick Iverk) saw off the challenge of Michael Northey (NODE4 Giordana) to sprint to victory in the opening stage of this year’s An Post Rás in Longford Town. Roy Eefting (Koga Cycling) finished in third place, leading the peloton over the line, 23-seconds behind.

A total of one hundred and eight two riders made the starting list for this year’s race and with sunny temperatures and only a slight wind, a fast and furious pace was predicted on a relatively flat route to Longford.

Dunne was aggressive from the off and was the first to attack, accompanied by Dan Barry (NODE4 Giordana), but they were swallowed up by the bunch shortly after.

After 45 kilometres, a sizeable group of eighteen riders including Dunne and Northey went clear, establishing a gap of 38-seconds. The breakaway rode at a ferocious pace, covering 48.5 kilometres in the first hour, before the peloton reeled them in once more at the 80 kilometre mark.

With 20 kilometres to go, Northey and Dunne established a slight lead, gradually building it up to 28-seconds from the chasing Ray O’Shaughnessy (Prague Charter) and Michael Nicholson (Scotland National Team). The main field was struggling to keep up at this point, falling 54-seconds behind with time quickly running out.

O’Shaughnessy and Nicholson were soon swallowed up by the chasing bunch while Dunne and Northey pushed each other on, extending their lead to exactly one minute with 10 kilometres to go.

It was now a head to head sprint to the finish line between the pair and as they turned into the last straight into Longford’s town centre huge crowds roared on county rider Dunne as he broke away from Northey to claim a magnificent victory.

Dunne leads the general classification by four seconds, claiming the opening yellow jersey of the week, as well as the under 23 and the county rider jerseys.

An ecstatic Dunne was delighted that he held on for the win after spending most of the day out front.

"I'm really, really happy. I've wanted to get a win this season. I've come close and I felt I have been going well but just needed a bit of luck. It all came together today," exclaimed Dunne.

"When the gap was still there with one kilometre to go I knew one of us would get it. He's a strong guy (Northey), and I wasn't sure what would happen. I had strong legs, believed in myself and gave everything."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod2:48:55
2Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
3Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:23
4Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
5Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
6Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
7Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
8Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
9Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
10Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
11Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
12Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
13Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
14Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
15Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
16Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt
17Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
18Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
19Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
20Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
21Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
22Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
23Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
24Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
25Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
26Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
27Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
28Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
29Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
30Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
31Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
32Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
33James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
34Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
35Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
36Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD
37Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
38Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
39Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
40Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
41Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
42Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
43Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
44Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
45James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
46Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
47Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
48Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
49Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
50Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
51Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
52Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
53M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
54Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
55Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
56Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
57Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
58Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
59Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
60J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
61Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
62Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
63Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
64Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
65Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
66Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
67Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
68Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay
69Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
70Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
71John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
72Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
73Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
74Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
75Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
76Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
77Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
78Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
79Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
80Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
81Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
82Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
83Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
84Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
85Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
86Ray O'Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
87Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
88Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
89Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
90Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
91Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
92Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
93Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
94Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
95Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
96Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
97Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
98Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
99Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
100Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
101Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
102David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
103Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
104Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
105John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
106Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
107Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
108Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay
109Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
110Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
111Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
112James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
113Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
114Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
115Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
116Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
117Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
118Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
119Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
120Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
121Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
122Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
123Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
124John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD0:00:42
125Peter Williams (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:00:50
126Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:52
127Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology0:00:23
128Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
129Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
130Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:10:11
131Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
132Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:11:32
133Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion0:18:17
134Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra
135Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD
136Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
137Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
138Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
139Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
140Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
141Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
142Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
143Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay
144Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
145John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
146Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay
147Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
148John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
149Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies
150Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
151Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
152Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
153Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies
154Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
155Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
156Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
157Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
158Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
159Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
160Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
161Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
162David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
163Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
164Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
165Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD0:31:36
166Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies
167Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
168Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
169Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
170Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
171Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
172Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
173David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
174Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
175Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
176Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South
177Padhraic Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
178Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
179Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
180Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
DSQDavid Brenna (Irl) Castlebar Fedaia Bikes

One Direct and Cuchalainn County Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod2:48:55
2Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:00:23
3Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did

Intermediate sprints - Post Office Hot Spot Prime: Athboy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt3pts
2Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport2
3Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha1

Post Office Hot Spot Prime: Sliabh an Cailleach
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha3pts
2Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team2
3Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling1
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku

KoM Category 3: Sliabh an Cailleach
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team4
3Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling3
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku2

International Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NODE4 Giordana8:27:31
2Koga Cycling Team0:00:23
3Czech Republic Sparta Praha
4An Post Chain Reaction
5UK Youth Pro Cycling
6Canada National Team
7Rapha Condor JLT
8Blue Water Cycling
9Belgium National Team
10Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
11Bike Aid - Schwalbe
12Great Britain National Team
13IG - Sigma Sport
14Astellas Oncology
15Arbo Gebrder
16Scotland National Team
17Subaru-Albion
18Polygon Sweet Nice

County Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carrick Iverk Prod.8:27:31
2Dunboyne DID0:00:23
3Visit Nenagh.ie
4West Eurocycles
5Aquablue
6DundrumTown Centre
7SOUTH
8Central UCD0:00:42
9Prague Charter Team0:11:32
10Galway Bay0:18:17
11Mayo Centra0:36:11
12Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
13Down Chain Reaction Cycles
14Stamullen M.Donnelly
15Duffin Transport0:45:59
16Comeragh0:49:30
17Galway City Nigel's Cycles
18North Garda Richies0:54:05
19Team Voicegrid1:07:24

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod2:48:45
2Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana0:00:04
3Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:29
4Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
5Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt0:00:30
6Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team0:00:31
7Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
8Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:00:32
9Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku0:00:33
10Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
11Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
12Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
13Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
14Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
15Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
16Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
17Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
18Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
19Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
20Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
21Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
22Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
23Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
24Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
25Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
26Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
27Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
28Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
29Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
30Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
31Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
32Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
33Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
34Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
35James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
36Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
37Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
38Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD
39Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
40Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
41Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
42Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
43Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
44Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
45Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
46James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
47Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
48Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
49Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
50Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
51Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
52Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
53M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
54Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
55Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
56Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
57Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
58Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
59Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
60J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
61Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
62Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
63Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
64Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
65Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
66Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
67Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
68Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay
69Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
70Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
71John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
72Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
73Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
74Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
75Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
76Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
77Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
78Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
79Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
80Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
81Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
82Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
83Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
84Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
85Ray O'Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
86Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
87Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
88Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
89Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
90Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
91Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
92Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
93Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
94Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
95Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
96Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
97Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
98Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
99Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
100Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
101David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
102Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
103Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
104John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
105Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
106Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
107Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay
108Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
109Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
110Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
111James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
112Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
113Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
114Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
115Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
116Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
117Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
118Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
119Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
120Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
121Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
122Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
123Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
124Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
125Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
126John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD0:00:52
127Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:00:53
128Peter Williams (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:01:00
129Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:02
130Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:10:21
131Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
132Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:11:42
133Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion0:18:27
134Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra
135Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD
136Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
137Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
138Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
139Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
140Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
141Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
142Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
143Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay
144Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
145John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
146Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay
147Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
148John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
149Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies
150Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
151Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
152Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
153Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies
154Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
155Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
156Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
157Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
158Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
159Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
160Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
161Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
162David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
163Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
164Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
165Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD0:31:46
166Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies
167Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
168Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
169Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
170Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
171Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
172Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
173David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
174Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
175Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
176Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South
177Padhraic Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
178Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
179Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
180Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh

Irish Sports Council Under 23 overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod2:48:45
2Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:33
3Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
4Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
5Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
6Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
7Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
8Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team0:00:33
9Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
10Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
11Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
12M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
13Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
14Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
15J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
16Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
17Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
18Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
19Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
20Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
21Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
22Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
23Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
24Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
25Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:18:27
26Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles

Massi Ireland County rider overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod2:48:45
2Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:00:33
3Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
4Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
5James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles

Post Office sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod15pts
2Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana14
3Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team13
4Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku12
5Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder11
6Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling10
7Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha9
8Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team8
9Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie7
10Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction6
11Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana5
12Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling4
13Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha3
14Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team2
15Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction1

One4All Bikes4Work King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team4
3Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling3
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku2

International team overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NODE4 Giordana8:27:31
2Koga Cycling Team0:00:23
3Czech Republic Sparta Praha
4An Post Chain Reaction
5UK Youth Pro Cycling0:00:23
6Canada National Team
7Rapha Condor JLT
8Blue Water Cycling
9Belgium National Team
10Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
11Bike Aid - Schwalbe
12Great Britain National Team
13IG - Sigma Sport
14Astellas Oncology
15Arbo Gebrder
16Scotland National Team
17Subaru-Albion
18Polygon Sweet Nice

County team overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carrick Iverk Prod.8:27:31
2Dunboyne DID0:00:23
3Visit Nenagh.ie
4West Eurocycles
5Aquablue
6DundrumTown Centre
7SOUTH
8Central UCD0:00:42
9Prague Charter Team0:11:32
10Galway Bay0:18:17
11Mayo Centra0:36:11
12Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
13Down Chain Reaction Cycles
14Stamullen M.Donnelly
15Duffin Transport0:45:59
16Comeragh0:49:30
17Galway City Nigel's Cycles
18North Garda Richies0:54:05
19Team Voicegrid1:07:24

 

