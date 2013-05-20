Image 1 of 17 Conor Dunne (Carrick Iverk) celebrates his stage win at the Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 2 of 17 Conor Dunne (Carrick Iverk) beats Michael Northey (Node4 Giordana) to claim the first stage of the 2013 Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 3 of 17 Conor Dunne steps up to the podium to collect the spoils (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 4 of 17 Second-place Mike Northey (NODE4 Giordana) on stage with Miss An Post Rás Grainne Fox (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 5 of 17 Dunne salutes the crowd at the Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 6 of 17 Conor Dunne with Madeline McGovern, the Director of Corporate and Strategic Development LeasePlan (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 7 of 17 John Duffy congratulates under 23 leader Owain Doull of Great Britain National Team (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 8 of 17 Mehalll Fitzgerald pulls on the One Direct County jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 9 of 17 Second-place Mike Northey (NOD$ Giordana) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 10 of 17 An Post Ras Stage 1 winners and jersey holders (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 11 of 17 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha takes the KoM (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 12 of 17 The bunch pass through Summerhill on Stage 1 at the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 13 of 17 Racers speed through Ballyjamesduff on Stage 1 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 14 of 17 Audrey Breslin from the Dunshaughlin Post Office is ready to raise the flag (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 15 of 17 An Post Race mascot Ruairi gives the fans a little bit of entertainment (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 16 of 17 Conor Dunne pulls on the first race leader's jersey of the 2013 An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 17 of 17 Conor Dunne (Carrick Iverk) takes out the opening stage at the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile)

Irish county rider Conor Dunne (Carrick Iverk) saw off the challenge of Michael Northey (NODE4 Giordana) to sprint to victory in the opening stage of this year’s An Post Rás in Longford Town. Roy Eefting (Koga Cycling) finished in third place, leading the peloton over the line, 23-seconds behind.

A total of one hundred and eight two riders made the starting list for this year’s race and with sunny temperatures and only a slight wind, a fast and furious pace was predicted on a relatively flat route to Longford.

Dunne was aggressive from the off and was the first to attack, accompanied by Dan Barry (NODE4 Giordana), but they were swallowed up by the bunch shortly after.

After 45 kilometres, a sizeable group of eighteen riders including Dunne and Northey went clear, establishing a gap of 38-seconds. The breakaway rode at a ferocious pace, covering 48.5 kilometres in the first hour, before the peloton reeled them in once more at the 80 kilometre mark.

With 20 kilometres to go, Northey and Dunne established a slight lead, gradually building it up to 28-seconds from the chasing Ray O’Shaughnessy (Prague Charter) and Michael Nicholson (Scotland National Team). The main field was struggling to keep up at this point, falling 54-seconds behind with time quickly running out.

O’Shaughnessy and Nicholson were soon swallowed up by the chasing bunch while Dunne and Northey pushed each other on, extending their lead to exactly one minute with 10 kilometres to go.

It was now a head to head sprint to the finish line between the pair and as they turned into the last straight into Longford’s town centre huge crowds roared on county rider Dunne as he broke away from Northey to claim a magnificent victory.

Dunne leads the general classification by four seconds, claiming the opening yellow jersey of the week, as well as the under 23 and the county rider jerseys.

An ecstatic Dunne was delighted that he held on for the win after spending most of the day out front.

"I'm really, really happy. I've wanted to get a win this season. I've come close and I felt I have been going well but just needed a bit of luck. It all came together today," exclaimed Dunne.

"When the gap was still there with one kilometre to go I knew one of us would get it. He's a strong guy (Northey), and I wasn't sure what would happen. I had strong legs, believed in myself and gave everything."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 2:48:55 2 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 3 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:23 4 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 5 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 6 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 7 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 9 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 10 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 11 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 12 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 13 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 14 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 15 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 16 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt 17 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 18 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 19 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 20 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 21 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 22 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 23 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 24 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 25 Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 26 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 27 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 28 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 29 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 30 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 31 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology 32 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 33 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 34 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 35 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 36 Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD 37 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 38 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 39 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 40 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 41 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 42 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 43 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 44 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 45 James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 46 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 47 Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 48 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 49 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 50 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 51 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 52 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 53 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 54 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 55 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 56 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 57 Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 58 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 59 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 60 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 61 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 62 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 63 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 64 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 65 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 66 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 67 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 68 Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay 69 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 70 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 71 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 72 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 73 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 74 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 75 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 76 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 77 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 78 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 79 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 80 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 81 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 82 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 83 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 84 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 85 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 86 Ray O'Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 87 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 88 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 89 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 90 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 91 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 92 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 93 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 94 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 95 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 96 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 97 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 98 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 99 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 100 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 101 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 102 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 103 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 104 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 105 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 106 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 107 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 108 Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay 109 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 110 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 111 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 112 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 113 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 114 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 115 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 116 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 117 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 118 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 119 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 120 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 121 Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 122 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 123 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 124 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 0:00:42 125 Peter Williams (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:50 126 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:52 127 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 0:00:23 128 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 129 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 130 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:10:11 131 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 132 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:11:32 133 Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion 0:18:17 134 Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra 135 Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD 136 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 137 Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 138 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 139 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 140 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 141 Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 142 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 143 Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay 144 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 145 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 146 Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay 147 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 148 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 149 Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies 150 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 151 Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 152 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 153 Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies 154 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 155 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 156 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 157 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 158 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 159 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 160 Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 161 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 162 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 163 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 164 Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 165 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 0:31:36 166 Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies 167 Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 168 Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 169 Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 170 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 171 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 172 Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 173 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 174 Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 175 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 176 Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South 177 Padhraic Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 178 Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 179 Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 180 Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh DSQ David Brenna (Irl) Castlebar Fedaia Bikes

One Direct and Cuchalainn County Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 2:48:55 2 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:00:23 3 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did

Intermediate sprints - Post Office Hot Spot Prime: Athboy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt 3 pts 2 Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 2 3 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 1

Post Office Hot Spot Prime: Sliabh an Cailleach # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 3 pts 2 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 2 3 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 1 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku

KoM Category 3: Sliabh an Cailleach # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 3 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 3 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 2

International Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 NODE4 Giordana 8:27:31 2 Koga Cycling Team 0:00:23 3 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 4 An Post Chain Reaction 5 UK Youth Pro Cycling 6 Canada National Team 7 Rapha Condor JLT 8 Blue Water Cycling 9 Belgium National Team 10 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 11 Bike Aid - Schwalbe 12 Great Britain National Team 13 IG - Sigma Sport 14 Astellas Oncology 15 Arbo Gebrder 16 Scotland National Team 17 Subaru-Albion 18 Polygon Sweet Nice

County Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carrick Iverk Prod. 8:27:31 2 Dunboyne DID 0:00:23 3 Visit Nenagh.ie 4 West Eurocycles 5 Aquablue 6 DundrumTown Centre 7 SOUTH 8 Central UCD 0:00:42 9 Prague Charter Team 0:11:32 10 Galway Bay 0:18:17 11 Mayo Centra 0:36:11 12 Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 13 Down Chain Reaction Cycles 14 Stamullen M.Donnelly 15 Duffin Transport 0:45:59 16 Comeragh 0:49:30 17 Galway City Nigel's Cycles 18 North Garda Richies 0:54:05 19 Team Voicegrid 1:07:24

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 2:48:45 2 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 0:00:04 3 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:29 4 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:00:30 6 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:00:31 7 Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 8 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:00:32 9 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 0:00:33 10 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 11 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 12 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 13 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 14 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 15 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 16 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 17 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 18 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 19 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 20 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 21 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 22 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 23 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 24 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 25 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 26 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 27 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 28 Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 29 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 30 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 31 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 32 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 33 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology 34 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 35 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 36 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 37 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 38 Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD 39 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 40 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 41 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 42 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 43 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 44 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 45 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 46 James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 47 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 48 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 49 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 50 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 51 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 52 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 53 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 54 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 55 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 56 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 57 Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 58 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 59 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 60 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 61 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 62 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 63 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 64 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 65 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 66 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 67 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 68 Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay 69 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 70 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 71 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 72 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 73 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 74 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 75 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 76 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 77 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 78 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 79 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 80 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 81 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 82 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 83 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 84 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 85 Ray O'Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 86 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 87 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 88 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 89 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 90 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 91 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 92 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 93 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 94 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 95 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 96 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 97 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 98 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 99 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 100 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 101 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 102 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 103 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 104 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 105 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 106 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 107 Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay 108 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 109 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 110 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 111 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 112 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 113 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 114 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 115 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 116 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 117 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 118 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 119 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 120 Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 121 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 122 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 123 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 124 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 125 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 126 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 0:00:52 127 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:00:53 128 Peter Williams (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:01:00 129 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:02 130 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:10:21 131 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 132 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:11:42 133 Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion 0:18:27 134 Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra 135 Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD 136 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 137 Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 138 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 139 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 140 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 141 Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 142 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 143 Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay 144 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 145 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 146 Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay 147 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 148 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 149 Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies 150 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 151 Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 152 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 153 Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies 154 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 155 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 156 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 157 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 158 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 159 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 160 Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 161 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 162 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 163 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 164 Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 165 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 0:31:46 166 Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies 167 Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 168 Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 169 Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 170 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 171 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 172 Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 173 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 174 Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 175 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 176 Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South 177 Padhraic Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 178 Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid 179 Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 180 Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh

Irish Sports Council Under 23 overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 2:48:45 2 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:33 3 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 4 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 5 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 6 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 7 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 8 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:00:33 9 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 10 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 12 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 13 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 14 Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 15 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 16 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 17 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 18 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 19 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 20 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 21 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 22 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 23 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 24 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 25 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:18:27 26 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles

Massi Ireland County rider overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 2:48:45 2 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:00:33 3 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 4 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 5 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles

Post Office sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 15 pts 2 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 14 3 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 13 4 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 12 5 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 11 6 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 10 7 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 9 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 8 9 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 7 10 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 6 11 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 5 12 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 4 13 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 3 14 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 2 15 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 1

One4All Bikes4Work King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 3 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 3 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 2

International team overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 NODE4 Giordana 8:27:31 2 Koga Cycling Team 0:00:23 3 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 4 An Post Chain Reaction 5 UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:00:23 6 Canada National Team 7 Rapha Condor JLT 8 Blue Water Cycling 9 Belgium National Team 10 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 11 Bike Aid - Schwalbe 12 Great Britain National Team 13 IG - Sigma Sport 14 Astellas Oncology 15 Arbo Gebrder 16 Scotland National Team 17 Subaru-Albion 18 Polygon Sweet Nice