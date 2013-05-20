Local man Dunne claims Ras opener
Breakaway companion Northey takes second on stage
Stage 1: Dunboyne - Longford
Irish county rider Conor Dunne (Carrick Iverk) saw off the challenge of Michael Northey (NODE4 Giordana) to sprint to victory in the opening stage of this year’s An Post Rás in Longford Town. Roy Eefting (Koga Cycling) finished in third place, leading the peloton over the line, 23-seconds behind.
A total of one hundred and eight two riders made the starting list for this year’s race and with sunny temperatures and only a slight wind, a fast and furious pace was predicted on a relatively flat route to Longford.
Dunne was aggressive from the off and was the first to attack, accompanied by Dan Barry (NODE4 Giordana), but they were swallowed up by the bunch shortly after.
After 45 kilometres, a sizeable group of eighteen riders including Dunne and Northey went clear, establishing a gap of 38-seconds. The breakaway rode at a ferocious pace, covering 48.5 kilometres in the first hour, before the peloton reeled them in once more at the 80 kilometre mark.
With 20 kilometres to go, Northey and Dunne established a slight lead, gradually building it up to 28-seconds from the chasing Ray O’Shaughnessy (Prague Charter) and Michael Nicholson (Scotland National Team). The main field was struggling to keep up at this point, falling 54-seconds behind with time quickly running out.
O’Shaughnessy and Nicholson were soon swallowed up by the chasing bunch while Dunne and Northey pushed each other on, extending their lead to exactly one minute with 10 kilometres to go.
It was now a head to head sprint to the finish line between the pair and as they turned into the last straight into Longford’s town centre huge crowds roared on county rider Dunne as he broke away from Northey to claim a magnificent victory.
Dunne leads the general classification by four seconds, claiming the opening yellow jersey of the week, as well as the under 23 and the county rider jerseys.
An ecstatic Dunne was delighted that he held on for the win after spending most of the day out front.
"I'm really, really happy. I've wanted to get a win this season. I've come close and I felt I have been going well but just needed a bit of luck. It all came together today," exclaimed Dunne.
"When the gap was still there with one kilometre to go I knew one of us would get it. He's a strong guy (Northey), and I wasn't sure what would happen. I had strong legs, believed in myself and gave everything."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|2:48:55
|2
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|5
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|6
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|7
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|9
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|10
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|11
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|12
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|13
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|14
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|15
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|16
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt
|17
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|18
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|19
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|20
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|21
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|22
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|23
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|24
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|25
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|26
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|27
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|28
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|29
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|30
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|31
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
|32
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|33
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|34
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|35
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|36
|Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD
|37
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|38
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|39
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|40
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|41
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|42
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|43
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|44
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|45
|James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|46
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|47
|Peter Hawkins (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|48
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|49
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|50
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|51
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|52
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|53
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|54
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|55
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|56
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|57
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|58
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|59
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|60
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|61
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|62
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|63
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|64
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|65
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|66
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|67
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|68
|Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay
|69
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|70
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|71
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|72
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|73
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|74
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|75
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|76
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|77
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|78
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|79
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|80
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|81
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|82
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|83
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|84
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|85
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|86
|Ray O'Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|87
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|88
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|89
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|90
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|91
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|92
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|93
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|94
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|95
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|96
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|97
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|98
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|99
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|100
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|101
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|102
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|103
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|104
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|105
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|106
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|107
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|108
|Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay
|109
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|110
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|111
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|112
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|113
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|114
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|115
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|116
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|117
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|118
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|119
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|120
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|121
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|122
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|123
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|124
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|0:00:42
|125
|Peter Williams (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:50
|126
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|127
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|0:00:23
|128
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|129
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|130
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:10:11
|131
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|132
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:11:32
|133
|Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion
|0:18:17
|134
|Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra
|135
|Ian Richardson (Irl) Central UCD
|136
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|137
|Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|138
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|139
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|140
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|141
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|142
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|143
|Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay
|144
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|145
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|146
|Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay
|147
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|148
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|149
|Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies
|150
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|151
|Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|152
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|153
|Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies
|154
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|155
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|156
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|157
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|158
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|159
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|160
|Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|161
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|162
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|163
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|164
|Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|165
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|0:31:36
|166
|Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies
|167
|Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|168
|Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|169
|Tony Bourke (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|170
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|171
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|172
|Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|173
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|174
|Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|175
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|176
|Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South
|177
|Padhraic Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|178
|Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|179
|Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|180
|Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|DSQ
|David Brenna (Irl) Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
