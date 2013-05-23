Trending

De Pauw claims victory in fast-finishing sprint

Bialoblocki holds onto yellow

Image 1 of 8

Postman Tim Walsh is about to get the racing underway from Glengarriff

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 2 of 8

The bunch await the start of the fifth stage departing Glengarriff and finishing 150km later in Mitchelstown

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 3 of 8

The An Post Ras field during Stage 5 of the 2013 edition

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 4 of 8

Taking in the picturesque surrounds on Stage 5 from Glengarriff to Mitchelstown

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 5 of 8

The peloton navigate their way over a bridge in Kealkill, Cork during Stage 5 of the An Post Ras

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 6 of 8

Moreno De Pauw (Belgium National Team) took his first win at the 2013 Ras

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 7 of 8

Moreno De Pauw (Belgium National Team) had plenty of time to celebrate after attacking with a small group inside three kilometres to go

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 8 of 8

Moreno De Pauw (Belgium National Team) celebrates his victory on Stage 5 of the An Post Ras

(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Belgian rider Moreno De Pauw (Belgium National Team) out-sprinted Belfast native Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling) to claim a superb victory on Stage five of An Post Rás.

The trio broke away three kilometres from the finish and turning into the home straight with a strong tailwind behind them it was De Pauw who proved the strongest in the dash to the line.

Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) retains the yellow jersey for the third consecutive day, finishing just one second off De Pauw and on the same time as McConvey and Guldhammer, who lie in second and third place on the general classification respectively.

Following a tough day in the mountains yesterday, there was sure to be some tired legs this morning and today's relatively flat 150 kilometre route from Glengarriff into Mitchelstown will have been welcomed by the sprinters in the race.

The riders faced a tough head wind for much of the early part of the stage with several groups of riders attempting to break away to no avail.

The first prominent attack came from New Zealander Michael Northey (Node 4 Giordana). He broke away at the 40 kilometre mark, following the descent of category two climb Gortnabinna and was joined shortly after by fellow countryman and stage two winner, Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly).

The duo rode aggressively and in spite of the forceful headwind, managed to establish a lead of 2:35 over the chasing bunch, which was being controlled by Bialoblocki's UK Youth Pro Cycling team.

Entering Mallow, there was a welcome change in wind direction for the two leaders. They were now being pushed along by a strong tailwind and ensuring they hit speeds of 60km/h. The chasing peloton were in no mood to lie down however, picking up the pace and whittling the gap down to just 57-seconds.

Archbold attacked again, dropping Northey but he was eventually reeled in by Alexander Schrangl (Arbo Gebruder Weiss) and Thomas Lavery (Waterford Comeragh) who had pursued him from the chasing bunch. Shrangl and Lavery pushed further ahead but were caught just after the category three climb of Kildorrey.

With the peloton back together again, a bunch sprint into Mitchelstown looked a certainty. McConvey, Guldhammer and De Pauw edged in front and coming round the bend into the final straight De Pauw accelerated away from the duo taking a hard earned victory.

An elated De Pauw spoke of his delight at earning the stage win.

"I feel amazing. I never expected to win a stage here on the An Post Rás so I am really really happy. With four kilometres to go we (McConvery and Guldhammer) had a small gap so I had to work hard and began sprinting just before the last corner. Thankfully I kept away to get the win."

Belfast man McConvey was pleased with how the race went and admits it was important to stay in touch at the top of the general classification.

"It was an easy day in terms of control of the race. It wasn't as frantic as some of the last days but the team rode well and it's great to be up there right behind Marcin in the GC. I think it's essential we stay in contention each day, otherwise you could fall a long way down."

There was no change to the king of the mountains jersey or the under-23 jersey wearers, which went to Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) and Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) respectively. Mehall Fitzgerald (Visit Nenagh) claimed the County rider jersey for the second time.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team3:36:25
2Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:00:01
3Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
4Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
5Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
6Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
7Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
8Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
9Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
10Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
12Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
13Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
14Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
15Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana0:00:07
16Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
17Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
18Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
19Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
20Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
21Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
22Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
23Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
24Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
25Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
26Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
27Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
28Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
29Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
30Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
31Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
32Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
33Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
34Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
35Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
36Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
37Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
38Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
39Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
40Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
41Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
42Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
43Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
44Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
45Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
46Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
47Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
48Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
49Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
50Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
51Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
52Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
53Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
54Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
55Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
56Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
57Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
58Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
59Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
60Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
61Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:00:19
62John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
63Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
64Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
65Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
66Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
67Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
68Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
69Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
70Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
71Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
72Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
73Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
74Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
75Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
76Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
77Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
78Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
79Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
80John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
81Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
82Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
83Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
84Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
85Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
86Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
87Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
88Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
89Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
90Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
91John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
92John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
93Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
94James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
95Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
96Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:00:37
97Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:00:41
98Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:00:59
99Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
100Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:01:14
101Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:01:17
102Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:01:21
103Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles0:01:35
104David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:01:37
105Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
106Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
107Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles0:01:45
108Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
109Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles0:02:13
110Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
111Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South0:02:25
112Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay0:02:37
113Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:02:39
114Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:02:41
115Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly0:02:45
116Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
117Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
118Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:02:47
119David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies0:02:50
120Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:03:02
121Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:03:14
122M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
123Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly0:03:56
124Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
125Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
126Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
127James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
128David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
129Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
130Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:04:02
131Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:04:05
132Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:05:11
133Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:06:03
134J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
135Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
136Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:06:30
137Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
138Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:10:00
139Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:14:25
140Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
141Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD0:20:09
DNFMatt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
DNSPatrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes

One Direct and Cuchalainn County rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie3:36:32
2Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
3Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team

Finish points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team15pts
2Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling14
3Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku13
4Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction12
5Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder11
6Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team10
7Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku9
8Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana8
9Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction7
10Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team5
12Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling4
13Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling3
14Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe2
15Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana1

KoM Category 2: Keimaneigh
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha10pts
2Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt8
3Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team6
4John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku4
5Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling3
6Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana1

KoM Category 2: Gortnabinna
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha10pts
2John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku8
3Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt6
4Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt4
5Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team3
6Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt1

KoM Category 3: Kildorrey
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder5pts
2Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh4
3Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha3
4Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt2

International team stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blue Water Cycling10:49:18
2Belgium National Team0:00:05
3An Post Chain Reaction0:00:06
4Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
5Great Britain National Team0:00:12
6NODE4 Giordana
7Arbo Gebrder
8Rapha Condor JLT0:00:18
9Scotland National Team
10Czech Republic Sparta Praha
11Astellas Oncology
12Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:00:24
13Canada National Team0:00:30
14Polygon Sweet Nice0:00:42
15UK Youth Pro Cycling0:02:02
16Subaru-Albion0:02:50
17Koga Cycling Team0:06:53

County team stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Prague Charter Team10:49:48
2Aquablue
3West Eurocycles
4Dunboyne DID0:00:12
5Visit Nenagh.ie0:01:07
6Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:01:42
7Carrick Iverk Prod.
8Dubalin South0:04:56
9Stamullen M.Donnelly0:06:27
10Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:06:41
11DundrumTown Centre0:13:31
12Duffin Transport0:20:02
13Central UCD0:21:32

General classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling16:41:55
2Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
3Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:00:24
5Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
6Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:00:46
7Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha0:00:48
8Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:52
9Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team0:01:39
11Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:43
12Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:45
13Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
14Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team0:01:48
15Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:25
16Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:31
17Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:02:38
18Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team0:02:43
19John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
20Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
21Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
22Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:46
23Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:03:02
24Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:03:20
25Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:03:37
26Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team0:03:41
27Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder0:04:17
28Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
29Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
30Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology0:04:23
31Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
32Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
33Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
34Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
35Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:04:32
36Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:04:35
37Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
38Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:05:33
39Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles0:05:47
40Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team0:05:52
41Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:06:00
42Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:06:10
43Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:06:14
44Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:06:28
45Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team0:06:31
46Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:07:46
47Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
48Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:07:58
49Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:08:06
50Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana0:08:09
51Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team0:09:07
52Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:09:22
53Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South0:09:26
54Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team0:09:30
55Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:09:33
56Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles0:09:39
57Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:51
58Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:12:24
59Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team0:12:33
60Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
61Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team0:12:36
62Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
63Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly0:12:45
64Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD0:13:34
65Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:14:00
66Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:14:04
67Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology0:14:32
68Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:15:32
69Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:15:40
70M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
71Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha0:15:49
72Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:15:56
73Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana0:15:59
74Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
75Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha0:16:08
76Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:16:11
77Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
78Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
79John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
80Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:16:30
81Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team0:16:41
82Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:16:53
83Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha0:17:36
84Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku0:18:18
85J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:18:24
86Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team0:20:30
87Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:26:53
88Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku0:28:15
89Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:28:16
90Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles0:28:37
91Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:28:39
92Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:30:03
93Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:30:32
94James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles0:30:44
95Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South0:31:01
96Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South0:31:11
97David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:32:02
98Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles0:32:10
99John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD0:32:13
100Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles0:32:38
101Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder0:32:47
102Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:32:58
103Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:33:27
104James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
105Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:33:56
106Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:34:00
107Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra0:34:15
108Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:34:24
109Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:34:27
110Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay0:35:20
111Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:36:47
112Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:38:12
113Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:42:38
114Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion0:45:36
115Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:48:25
116John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles0:48:32
117Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:48:38
118Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:48:42
119Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:50:51
120Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:51:09
121Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:51:10
122Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:51:45
123Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:52:09
124Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
125Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly0:52:35
126Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:59:11
127Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did1:01:11
128Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1:02:26
129Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod1:03:31
130Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:04:23
131Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:08:31
132Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod1:08:45
133Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:09:53
134Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
135Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:12:14
136Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team1:15:44
137Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie1:19:07
138David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies1:19:42
139Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD1:21:47
140Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre1:23:50
141David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion1:40:13

Irish Sports Council under 23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team16:42:47
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:47
3Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:33
4Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:01:51
5Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:54
6Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:45
7Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team0:03:31
8Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:03:43
9Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:06:54
10Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team0:08:15
11Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:08:30
12Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:11:32
13Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team0:11:44
14Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
15M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:14:48
16Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha0:15:16
17Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team0:15:19
18Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team0:15:49
19Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:16:01
20J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:17:32
21Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team0:19:38
22Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:27:47
23Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:47:46
24Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:50:18
25Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:11:22
26Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie1:18:15

Massi Ireland County rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team16:42:47
2Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:03:43
3Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles0:04:55
4Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:05:36
5Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South0:08:34

Post Office sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling39pts
2Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team38
3Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling33
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku32
5Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction32
6Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder31
7Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku30
8Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling30
9Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction29
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team20
11Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team18
12Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction16
13Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling16
14Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod15
15Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku15
16Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team15
17Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team14
18Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling14
19Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha14
20Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana14
21Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team14
22Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team13
23Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana13
24Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt12
25Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie10
26Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team9
27Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team8
28Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team8
29Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team6
30Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team6
31Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team4
32Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team3
33Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha3
34Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana2
35Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe2
36Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe2

One4All Bikes4Work KoM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt60pts
2Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha55
3Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt41
4John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku25
5Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team23
6Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team22
7Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku13
8Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team11
9Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice8
10Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team7
11Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana7
12Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku6
13Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
14Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team6
15Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling6
16Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt6
17Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
18Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did6
19Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha5
20Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder5
21Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction4
22Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction4
23Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team4
24Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana4
25Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction4
26Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh4
27Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana3
28Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt3
29Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana3
30Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team2
31Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction1

Interntaional team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azerbaijan Synergy Baku50:08:34
2Great Britain National Team0:02:13
3Blue Water Cycling0:02:14
4An Post Chain Reaction0:03:41
5Rapha Condor JLT0:04:36
6Scotland National Team0:04:38
7NODE4 Giordana0:05:21
8UK Youth Pro Cycling0:07:47
9Arbo Gebrder0:09:33
10Belgium National Team0:11:38
11Czech Republic Sparta Praha0:12:05
12Canada National Team0:12:54
13Astellas Oncology0:18:33
14Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:24:01
15Polygon Sweet Nice0:24:28
16Koga Cycling Team1:00:20
17Subaru-Albion1:14:39

County team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aquablue50:24:16
2Prague Charter Team0:13:59
3Carrick Iverk Prod.0:17:58
4West Eurocycles0:24:16
5Dunboyne DID0:42:10
6Dubalin South0:52:28
7Visit Nenagh.ie1:08:49
8Central UCD1:17:30
9Stamullen M.Donnelly1:36:27
10DundrumTown Centre1:43:12
11Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:50:41
12Castlebar Fedaia Bikes1:53:37
13Duffin Transport2:52:56

