Image 1 of 8 Postman Tim Walsh is about to get the racing underway from Glengarriff (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 2 of 8 The bunch await the start of the fifth stage departing Glengarriff and finishing 150km later in Mitchelstown (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 3 of 8 The An Post Ras field during Stage 5 of the 2013 edition (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 4 of 8 Taking in the picturesque surrounds on Stage 5 from Glengarriff to Mitchelstown (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 5 of 8 The peloton navigate their way over a bridge in Kealkill, Cork during Stage 5 of the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 6 of 8 Moreno De Pauw (Belgium National Team) took his first win at the 2013 Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 7 of 8 Moreno De Pauw (Belgium National Team) had plenty of time to celebrate after attacking with a small group inside three kilometres to go (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 8 of 8 Moreno De Pauw (Belgium National Team) celebrates his victory on Stage 5 of the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile)

Belgian rider Moreno De Pauw (Belgium National Team) out-sprinted Belfast native Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling) to claim a superb victory on Stage five of An Post Rás.

The trio broke away three kilometres from the finish and turning into the home straight with a strong tailwind behind them it was De Pauw who proved the strongest in the dash to the line.

Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) retains the yellow jersey for the third consecutive day, finishing just one second off De Pauw and on the same time as McConvey and Guldhammer, who lie in second and third place on the general classification respectively.

Following a tough day in the mountains yesterday, there was sure to be some tired legs this morning and today's relatively flat 150 kilometre route from Glengarriff into Mitchelstown will have been welcomed by the sprinters in the race.

The riders faced a tough head wind for much of the early part of the stage with several groups of riders attempting to break away to no avail.

The first prominent attack came from New Zealander Michael Northey (Node 4 Giordana). He broke away at the 40 kilometre mark, following the descent of category two climb Gortnabinna and was joined shortly after by fellow countryman and stage two winner, Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly).

The duo rode aggressively and in spite of the forceful headwind, managed to establish a lead of 2:35 over the chasing bunch, which was being controlled by Bialoblocki's UK Youth Pro Cycling team.

Entering Mallow, there was a welcome change in wind direction for the two leaders. They were now being pushed along by a strong tailwind and ensuring they hit speeds of 60km/h. The chasing peloton were in no mood to lie down however, picking up the pace and whittling the gap down to just 57-seconds.

Archbold attacked again, dropping Northey but he was eventually reeled in by Alexander Schrangl (Arbo Gebruder Weiss) and Thomas Lavery (Waterford Comeragh) who had pursued him from the chasing bunch. Shrangl and Lavery pushed further ahead but were caught just after the category three climb of Kildorrey.

With the peloton back together again, a bunch sprint into Mitchelstown looked a certainty. McConvey, Guldhammer and De Pauw edged in front and coming round the bend into the final straight De Pauw accelerated away from the duo taking a hard earned victory.

An elated De Pauw spoke of his delight at earning the stage win.

"I feel amazing. I never expected to win a stage here on the An Post Rás so I am really really happy. With four kilometres to go we (McConvery and Guldhammer) had a small gap so I had to work hard and began sprinting just before the last corner. Thankfully I kept away to get the win."

Belfast man McConvey was pleased with how the race went and admits it was important to stay in touch at the top of the general classification.

"It was an easy day in terms of control of the race. It wasn't as frantic as some of the last days but the team rode well and it's great to be up there right behind Marcin in the GC. I think it's essential we stay in contention each day, otherwise you could fall a long way down."

There was no change to the king of the mountains jersey or the under-23 jersey wearers, which went to Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) and Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) respectively. Mehall Fitzgerald (Visit Nenagh) claimed the County rider jersey for the second time.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 3:36:25 2 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:00:01 3 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 4 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 5 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 7 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 8 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 10 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 11 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 12 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 13 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 14 Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 15 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 0:00:07 16 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 17 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 18 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 19 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 20 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 21 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 22 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 23 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 25 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 26 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 27 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 28 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 29 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 30 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 31 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 32 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 33 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 34 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 35 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 36 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 37 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 38 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 39 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 40 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 41 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 42 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 43 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 44 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 45 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 46 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 47 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 48 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 49 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 50 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 51 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 52 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 53 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 54 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 55 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 56 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 57 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 58 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 59 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 60 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 61 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:00:19 62 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 63 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 64 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 65 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 66 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 67 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 68 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 69 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 70 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 71 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 72 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 73 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 74 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 75 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 76 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 77 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 78 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 79 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 80 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 81 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 82 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 83 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 84 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 85 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 86 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 87 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 88 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 89 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 90 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 91 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 92 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 93 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 94 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 95 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 96 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:00:37 97 Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:00:41 98 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:00:59 99 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 100 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:01:14 101 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:01:17 102 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:01:21 103 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:01:35 104 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 0:01:37 105 Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 106 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 107 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 0:01:45 108 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 109 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:02:13 110 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 111 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 0:02:25 112 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 0:02:37 113 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:02:39 114 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:02:41 115 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:02:45 116 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 117 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 118 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:02:47 119 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 0:02:50 120 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:03:02 121 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:03:14 122 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 123 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:03:56 124 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 125 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 126 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 127 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 128 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 129 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 130 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:04:02 131 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:04:05 132 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:05:11 133 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:06:03 134 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 135 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 136 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:06:30 137 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 138 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:10:00 139 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:14:25 140 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 141 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 0:20:09 DNF Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology DNS Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes

One Direct and Cuchalainn County rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 3:36:32 2 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 3 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team

Finish points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 15 pts 2 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 14 3 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 13 4 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 12 5 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 11 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 10 7 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 9 8 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 8 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 7 10 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 11 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 5 12 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 4 13 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 3 14 Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 2 15 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 1

KoM Category 2: Keimaneigh # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 10 pts 2 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 8 3 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 6 4 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 4 5 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 3 6 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 1

KoM Category 2: Gortnabinna # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 10 pts 2 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 8 3 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 6 4 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 4 5 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 3 6 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 1

KoM Category 3: Kildorrey # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 5 pts 2 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 4 3 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 3 4 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 2

International team stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blue Water Cycling 10:49:18 2 Belgium National Team 0:00:05 3 An Post Chain Reaction 0:00:06 4 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 5 Great Britain National Team 0:00:12 6 NODE4 Giordana 7 Arbo Gebrder 8 Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:18 9 Scotland National Team 10 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 11 Astellas Oncology 12 Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:00:24 13 Canada National Team 0:00:30 14 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:00:42 15 UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:02:02 16 Subaru-Albion 0:02:50 17 Koga Cycling Team 0:06:53

County team stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Prague Charter Team 10:49:48 2 Aquablue 3 West Eurocycles 4 Dunboyne DID 0:00:12 5 Visit Nenagh.ie 0:01:07 6 Down Chain Reaction Cycles 0:01:42 7 Carrick Iverk Prod. 8 Dubalin South 0:04:56 9 Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:06:27 10 Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:06:41 11 DundrumTown Centre 0:13:31 12 Duffin Transport 0:20:02 13 Central UCD 0:21:32

General classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 16:41:55 2 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 3 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:00:24 5 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 6 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:00:46 7 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:00:48 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:52 9 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:01:39 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:43 12 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:45 13 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 14 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:01:48 15 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:25 16 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:02:31 17 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:02:38 18 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 0:02:43 19 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 20 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 21 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 22 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:46 23 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 0:03:02 24 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:03:20 25 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:03:37 26 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:03:41 27 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 0:04:17 28 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 29 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 30 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 0:04:23 31 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 32 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 33 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 34 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 35 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:04:32 36 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:04:35 37 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 38 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:05:33 39 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:05:47 40 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:05:52 41 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:06:00 42 Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:06:10 43 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:06:14 44 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:06:28 45 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:06:31 46 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:07:46 47 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 48 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:07:58 49 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:08:06 50 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 0:08:09 51 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:09:07 52 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:09:22 53 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 0:09:26 54 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:09:30 55 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:09:33 56 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:09:39 57 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:10:51 58 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:12:24 59 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:12:33 60 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 61 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 0:12:36 62 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 63 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:12:45 64 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 0:13:34 65 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:14:00 66 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:14:04 67 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 0:14:32 68 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:15:32 69 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:15:40 70 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 71 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:15:49 72 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:15:56 73 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 0:15:59 74 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 75 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:16:08 76 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:16:11 77 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 78 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 79 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 80 Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:16:30 81 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:16:41 82 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:16:53 83 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:17:36 84 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 0:18:18 85 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:18:24 86 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 0:20:30 87 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:26:53 88 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 0:28:15 89 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:28:16 90 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:28:37 91 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:28:39 92 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:30:03 93 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:30:32 94 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:30:44 95 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 0:31:01 96 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 0:31:11 97 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 0:32:02 98 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 0:32:10 99 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 0:32:13 100 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:32:38 101 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 0:32:47 102 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:32:58 103 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:33:27 104 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 105 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:33:56 106 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:34:00 107 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:34:15 108 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:34:24 109 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:34:27 110 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 0:35:20 111 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:36:47 112 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:38:12 113 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:42:38 114 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 0:45:36 115 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:48:25 116 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 0:48:32 117 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 0:48:38 118 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:48:42 119 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:50:51 120 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:51:09 121 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:51:10 122 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:51:45 123 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:52:09 124 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 125 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:52:35 126 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:59:11 127 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 1:01:11 128 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1:02:26 129 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 1:03:31 130 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:04:23 131 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:08:31 132 Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 1:08:45 133 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:09:53 134 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 135 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:12:14 136 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 1:15:44 137 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 1:19:07 138 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 1:19:42 139 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 1:21:47 140 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 1:23:50 141 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 1:40:13

Irish Sports Council under 23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16:42:47 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:00:47 3 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:33 4 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:01:51 5 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:54 6 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:45 7 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:03:31 8 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:03:43 9 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:06:54 10 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:08:15 11 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:08:30 12 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:11:32 13 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 0:11:44 14 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 15 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:14:48 16 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:15:16 17 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 0:15:19 18 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:15:49 19 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:16:01 20 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:17:32 21 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 0:19:38 22 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:27:47 23 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 0:47:46 24 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:50:18 25 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:11:22 26 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 1:18:15

Massi Ireland County rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 16:42:47 2 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:03:43 3 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:04:55 4 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:05:36 5 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 0:08:34

Post Office sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 39 pts 2 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 38 3 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 33 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 32 5 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 32 6 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 31 7 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 30 8 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 30 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 29 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 20 11 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 18 12 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 16 13 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 16 14 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 15 15 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 15 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 15 17 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 14 18 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 14 19 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 14 20 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 14 21 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 14 22 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 13 23 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 13 24 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 12 25 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 10 26 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 9 27 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 8 28 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 8 29 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 6 30 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 6 31 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 4 32 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 3 33 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 3 34 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 2 35 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 2 36 Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 2

One4All Bikes4Work KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 60 pts 2 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 55 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 41 4 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 25 5 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 23 6 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 22 7 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 13 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 11 9 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 8 10 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 7 11 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 7 12 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 6 13 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 14 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 6 15 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 6 16 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 6 17 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 18 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 6 19 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 20 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 5 21 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 22 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 23 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 24 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 4 25 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 26 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 4 27 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 3 28 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 3 29 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 3 30 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 2 31 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 1

Interntaional team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 50:08:34 2 Great Britain National Team 0:02:13 3 Blue Water Cycling 0:02:14 4 An Post Chain Reaction 0:03:41 5 Rapha Condor JLT 0:04:36 6 Scotland National Team 0:04:38 7 NODE4 Giordana 0:05:21 8 UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:07:47 9 Arbo Gebrder 0:09:33 10 Belgium National Team 0:11:38 11 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 0:12:05 12 Canada National Team 0:12:54 13 Astellas Oncology 0:18:33 14 Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:24:01 15 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:24:28 16 Koga Cycling Team 1:00:20 17 Subaru-Albion 1:14:39