De Pauw claims victory in fast-finishing sprint
Bialoblocki holds onto yellow
Stage 5: Glengarriff - Mitchelstown
Belgian rider Moreno De Pauw (Belgium National Team) out-sprinted Belfast native Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling) to claim a superb victory on Stage five of An Post Rás.
The trio broke away three kilometres from the finish and turning into the home straight with a strong tailwind behind them it was De Pauw who proved the strongest in the dash to the line.
Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) retains the yellow jersey for the third consecutive day, finishing just one second off De Pauw and on the same time as McConvey and Guldhammer, who lie in second and third place on the general classification respectively.
Following a tough day in the mountains yesterday, there was sure to be some tired legs this morning and today's relatively flat 150 kilometre route from Glengarriff into Mitchelstown will have been welcomed by the sprinters in the race.
The riders faced a tough head wind for much of the early part of the stage with several groups of riders attempting to break away to no avail.
The first prominent attack came from New Zealander Michael Northey (Node 4 Giordana). He broke away at the 40 kilometre mark, following the descent of category two climb Gortnabinna and was joined shortly after by fellow countryman and stage two winner, Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly).
The duo rode aggressively and in spite of the forceful headwind, managed to establish a lead of 2:35 over the chasing bunch, which was being controlled by Bialoblocki's UK Youth Pro Cycling team.
Entering Mallow, there was a welcome change in wind direction for the two leaders. They were now being pushed along by a strong tailwind and ensuring they hit speeds of 60km/h. The chasing peloton were in no mood to lie down however, picking up the pace and whittling the gap down to just 57-seconds.
Archbold attacked again, dropping Northey but he was eventually reeled in by Alexander Schrangl (Arbo Gebruder Weiss) and Thomas Lavery (Waterford Comeragh) who had pursued him from the chasing bunch. Shrangl and Lavery pushed further ahead but were caught just after the category three climb of Kildorrey.
With the peloton back together again, a bunch sprint into Mitchelstown looked a certainty. McConvey, Guldhammer and De Pauw edged in front and coming round the bend into the final straight De Pauw accelerated away from the duo taking a hard earned victory.
An elated De Pauw spoke of his delight at earning the stage win.
"I feel amazing. I never expected to win a stage here on the An Post Rás so I am really really happy. With four kilometres to go we (McConvery and Guldhammer) had a small gap so I had to work hard and began sprinting just before the last corner. Thankfully I kept away to get the win."
Belfast man McConvey was pleased with how the race went and admits it was important to stay in touch at the top of the general classification.
"It was an easy day in terms of control of the race. It wasn't as frantic as some of the last days but the team rode well and it's great to be up there right behind Marcin in the GC. I think it's essential we stay in contention each day, otherwise you could fall a long way down."
There was no change to the king of the mountains jersey or the under-23 jersey wearers, which went to Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) and Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) respectively. Mehall Fitzgerald (Visit Nenagh) claimed the County rider jersey for the second time.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|3:36:25
|2
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|4
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|7
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|8
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|10
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|11
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|12
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|13
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|14
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|15
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|0:00:07
|16
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|17
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|18
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|19
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|20
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|21
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|22
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|23
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|24
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|25
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|26
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|27
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|28
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|29
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|30
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|31
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|32
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|33
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|34
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|35
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|36
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|37
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|38
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|39
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|40
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|41
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|42
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|43
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|44
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|45
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|46
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|47
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|48
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|49
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|50
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|51
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|52
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|53
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|54
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|55
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|56
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|57
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|58
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|59
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|60
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|61
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:00:19
|62
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|63
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|64
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|65
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|66
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|67
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|68
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|69
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|70
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|71
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|72
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|73
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|74
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|75
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|76
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|77
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|78
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|79
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|80
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|81
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|82
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|83
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|84
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|85
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|86
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|87
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|88
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|89
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|90
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|91
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|92
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|93
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|94
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|95
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|96
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:00:37
|97
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:00:41
|98
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:00:59
|99
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|100
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:01:14
|101
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:01:17
|102
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:01:21
|103
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:01:35
|104
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:01:37
|105
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|106
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|107
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|0:01:45
|108
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|109
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:02:13
|110
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|111
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|0:02:25
|112
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:02:37
|113
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:02:39
|114
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:02:41
|115
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:02:45
|116
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|117
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|118
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:02:47
|119
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|0:02:50
|120
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:03:02
|121
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:03:14
|122
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|123
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:03:56
|124
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|125
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|126
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|127
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|128
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|129
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|130
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:04:02
|131
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:04:05
|132
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:05:11
|133
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:06:03
|134
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|135
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|136
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|137
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|138
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:10:00
|139
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:14:25
|140
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|141
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|0:20:09
|DNF
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
|DNS
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|3:36:32
|2
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|3
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|14
|3
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|13
|4
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|12
|5
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|11
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|10
|7
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|9
|8
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|8
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|7
|10
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|11
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|5
|12
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|3
|14
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|2
|15
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|8
|3
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|6
|4
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|4
|5
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|10
|pts
|2
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|8
|3
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|6
|4
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|4
|5
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|3
|6
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|4
|3
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|3
|4
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blue Water Cycling
|10:49:18
|2
|Belgium National Team
|0:00:05
|3
|An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:06
|4
|Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
|5
|Great Britain National Team
|0:00:12
|6
|NODE4 Giordana
|7
|Arbo Gebrder
|8
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:18
|9
|Scotland National Team
|10
|Czech Republic Sparta Praha
|11
|Astellas Oncology
|12
|Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:00:24
|13
|Canada National Team
|0:00:30
|14
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:00:42
|15
|UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|16
|Subaru-Albion
|0:02:50
|17
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Prague Charter Team
|10:49:48
|2
|Aquablue
|3
|West Eurocycles
|4
|Dunboyne DID
|0:00:12
|5
|Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:01:07
|6
|Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:01:42
|7
|Carrick Iverk Prod.
|8
|Dubalin South
|0:04:56
|9
|Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:06:27
|10
|Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:06:41
|11
|DundrumTown Centre
|0:13:31
|12
|Duffin Transport
|0:20:02
|13
|Central UCD
|0:21:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|16:41:55
|2
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|3
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:00:24
|5
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|6
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:00:46
|7
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:00:48
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:01:39
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:43
|12
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:45
|13
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|14
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:01:48
|15
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:25
|16
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|17
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:02:38
|18
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|0:02:43
|19
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|20
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|21
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|22
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:46
|23
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:03:02
|24
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:03:20
|25
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:03:37
|26
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:03:41
|27
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|0:04:17
|28
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|29
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|30
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|0:04:23
|31
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|32
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|33
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|34
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|35
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:04:32
|36
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:04:35
|37
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|38
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:05:33
|39
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:05:47
|40
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:05:52
|41
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:06:00
|42
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:06:10
|43
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:06:14
|44
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:06:28
|45
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:06:31
|46
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:07:46
|47
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|48
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:07:58
|49
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:08:06
|50
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|0:08:09
|51
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:09:07
|52
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:09:22
|53
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|0:09:26
|54
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:09:30
|55
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:09:33
|56
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:09:39
|57
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:51
|58
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:12:24
|59
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:12:33
|60
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|61
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|0:12:36
|62
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|63
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:12:45
|64
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|0:13:34
|65
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:14:00
|66
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:14:04
|67
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|0:14:32
|68
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:15:32
|69
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:15:40
|70
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|71
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:15:49
|72
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:15:56
|73
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|0:15:59
|74
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|75
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:16:08
|76
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:16:11
|77
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|78
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|79
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|80
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:16:30
|81
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:16:41
|82
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:16:53
|83
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:17:36
|84
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|0:18:18
|85
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:18:24
|86
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|0:20:30
|87
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:26:53
|88
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|0:28:15
|89
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:28:16
|90
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:28:37
|91
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:28:39
|92
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:30:03
|93
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:30:32
|94
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:30:44
|95
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|0:31:01
|96
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|0:31:11
|97
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:32:02
|98
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|0:32:10
|99
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|0:32:13
|100
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:32:38
|101
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|0:32:47
|102
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:32:58
|103
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:33:27
|104
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|105
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:33:56
|106
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:34:00
|107
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:34:15
|108
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:34:24
|109
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:34:27
|110
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:35:20
|111
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:36:47
|112
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:38:12
|113
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:42:38
|114
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|0:45:36
|115
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:48:25
|116
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|0:48:32
|117
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:48:38
|118
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:48:42
|119
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:50:51
|120
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:51:09
|121
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:51:10
|122
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:51:45
|123
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:52:09
|124
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|125
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:52:35
|126
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:59:11
|127
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|1:01:11
|128
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1:02:26
|129
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|1:03:31
|130
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:04:23
|131
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:08:31
|132
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|1:08:45
|133
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:09:53
|134
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|135
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:12:14
|136
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|1:15:44
|137
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|1:19:07
|138
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|1:19:42
|139
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|1:21:47
|140
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|1:23:50
|141
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|1:40:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16:42:47
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:33
|4
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:01:51
|5
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:54
|6
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:45
|7
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:03:31
|8
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:03:43
|9
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:06:54
|10
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:08:15
|11
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:08:30
|12
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:11:32
|13
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|0:11:44
|14
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|15
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:14:48
|16
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:15:16
|17
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|0:15:19
|18
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:15:49
|19
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:16:01
|20
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:17:32
|21
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|0:19:38
|22
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:27:47
|23
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:47:46
|24
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:50:18
|25
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:11:22
|26
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|1:18:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|16:42:47
|2
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:03:43
|3
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:04:55
|4
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:05:36
|5
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|0:08:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|39
|pts
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|38
|3
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|33
|4
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|32
|5
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|32
|6
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|31
|7
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|30
|8
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|30
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|29
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|20
|11
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|18
|12
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|16
|13
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|16
|14
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|15
|15
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|15
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|15
|17
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|14
|18
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|14
|19
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|14
|20
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|14
|21
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|14
|22
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|13
|23
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|13
|24
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|12
|25
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|10
|26
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|9
|27
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|8
|28
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|8
|29
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|6
|30
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|6
|31
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|3
|33
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|3
|34
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|2
|35
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|2
|36
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|60
|pts
|2
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|55
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|41
|4
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|25
|5
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|23
|6
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|22
|7
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|13
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|11
|9
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|8
|10
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|7
|11
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|7
|12
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|6
|13
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|14
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|6
|15
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|6
|16
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|6
|17
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|18
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|6
|19
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|20
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|5
|21
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|22
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|23
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|4
|24
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|4
|25
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|26
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|4
|27
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|28
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|3
|29
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|30
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|2
|31
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
|50:08:34
|2
|Great Britain National Team
|0:02:13
|3
|Blue Water Cycling
|0:02:14
|4
|An Post Chain Reaction
|0:03:41
|5
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:04:36
|6
|Scotland National Team
|0:04:38
|7
|NODE4 Giordana
|0:05:21
|8
|UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:07:47
|9
|Arbo Gebrder
|0:09:33
|10
|Belgium National Team
|0:11:38
|11
|Czech Republic Sparta Praha
|0:12:05
|12
|Canada National Team
|0:12:54
|13
|Astellas Oncology
|0:18:33
|14
|Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:24:01
|15
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:24:28
|16
|Koga Cycling Team
|1:00:20
|17
|Subaru-Albion
|1:14:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aquablue
|50:24:16
|2
|Prague Charter Team
|0:13:59
|3
|Carrick Iverk Prod.
|0:17:58
|4
|West Eurocycles
|0:24:16
|5
|Dunboyne DID
|0:42:10
|6
|Dubalin South
|0:52:28
|7
|Visit Nenagh.ie
|1:08:49
|8
|Central UCD
|1:17:30
|9
|Stamullen M.Donnelly
|1:36:27
|10
|DundrumTown Centre
|1:43:12
|11
|Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:50:41
|12
|Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|1:53:37
|13
|Duffin Transport
|2:52:56
