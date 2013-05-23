Trending

Image 1 of 23

Kirill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) beats Remi Pelletier-Roy (Canada National Team) to the line

Kirill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) beats Remi Pelletier-Roy (Canada National Team) to the line
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 2 of 23

The bunch make its way through Kenmare on Stage 4

The bunch make its way through Kenmare on Stage 4
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 3 of 23

The group group blast through Killarney

The group group blast through Killarney
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 4 of 23

The front group pass Ladies View in Killarney on Stage 4 of the An Post Ras

The front group pass Ladies View in Killarney on Stage 4 of the An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 5 of 23

The leading group make their way under the bridge heading through the town of Killarney

The leading group make their way under the bridge heading through the town of Killarney
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 6 of 23

Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) receives a kick-start after having to change his bike

Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) receives a kick-start after having to change his bike
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 7 of 23

The peloton cross the bridge on the way out of Listowel

The peloton cross the bridge on the way out of Listowel
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 8 of 23

Siobhan Sweeney and Aidan O'Neill from the Listowel Post Office get ready for the start

Siobhan Sweeney and Aidan O'Neill from the Listowel Post Office get ready for the start
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 9 of 23

Riders await the start of the fourth stage at the An Post Ras

Riders await the start of the fourth stage at the An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 10 of 23

Peter Hawkins (Team IG Sigma Sport) is interviewed ahead of Stage 4

Peter Hawkins (Team IG Sigma Sport) is interviewed ahead of Stage 4
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 11 of 23

The leading group head through Ladies View, Killarney during the Ras

The leading group head through Ladies View, Killarney during the Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 12 of 23

Eventual stage winner Krill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) on Day 4 of the An Post Ras

Eventual stage winner Krill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) on Day 4 of the An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 13 of 23

Riders descend Healy Pass on Stage 4 into Glengarriff

Riders descend Healy Pass on Stage 4 into Glengarriff
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 14 of 23

Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) holds onto the yellow jersey

Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) holds onto the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 15 of 23

Owain Doull (Great Britain National Team) leads the sprint classification

Owain Doull (Great Britain National Team) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 16 of 23

Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor) pulled on the KoM leader's jersey at the end of Stage 4

Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor) pulled on the KoM leader's jersey at the end of Stage 4
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 17 of 23

Miss An Post Rás Therese Hurley presents Simon Yates (GB National Team) with the under 23 leader's jersey

Miss An Post Rás Therese Hurley presents Simon Yates (GB National Team) with the under 23 leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 18 of 23

Krill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) checks the gap to the chasing group

Krill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) checks the gap to the chasing group
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 19 of 23

Pozdnyakov (Synery Baku) in the distance on his way down Healy Pass

Pozdnyakov (Synery Baku) in the distance on his way down Healy Pass
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 20 of 23

Warm-up time ahead of the hilly Stage 4 at the Ras

Warm-up time ahead of the hilly Stage 4 at the Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 21 of 23

Kirill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) celebrates his win

Kirill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 22 of 23

The breakaway opens up the sprint into Glengarriff

The breakaway opens up the sprint into Glengarriff
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 23 of 23

Kirill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) wins Stage 4 at the An Post Ras

Kirill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) wins Stage 4 at the An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Russian rider Kirill Pozdnyakov put in an imposing performance to take victory on stage four of the An Post Rás today. The Azerbaijan Synergy Baku rider led an impressive four man breakaway over the line 28 seconds ahead of the chasing group. Remi Pelletier-Roy (Canada National Team) finished a close second, with Ben Greenwood (Scotland National Team) and Richard Handley (Rapha Condor JLT) taking third and fourth place respectively.

In form Polish rider Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) retains the yellow jersey after finishing in the chasing group alongside Belfast native Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling). The trio all lie on the same time in the general classification and will be marked men going into tomorrow's fifth stage.

Day four of the eight stage race was substantially more difficult than the previous three, featuring no less than eight climbs, including the gruelling category one ascent of Healy's Pass, which reared up 127 kilometres into the race.

The first significant attack of the day involved a large group of twenty three riders, including yesterday's stage winner Sam Bennett (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly). They hit the front after 34 kilometres, establishing a lead of two minutes twenty seconds. Bennett's An Post teammate Sean Downey and Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling) gave chase, attempting to bridge the gap but it proved too difficult and they both dropped back into the peloton.

The breakaway's lead began to dwindle going over the category two climb of Ladies View. Four riders - Ronan McLaughlin and Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly), Richard Handley and race leader, Marcin Bialoblocki - chased hard in pursuit and managed to join the front group.

The riders were averaging 45 kilometres in the first two hours of racing; a particularly impressive pace considering the number of hills involved.

Following the descent at Moll's Gap, Handley, Ben Greenwood and Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) attacked from the front group, joined shortly after by Remi Pelletier-Roy, Pozdnyakov and Christian Varley (Node 4 Giordana), making it a six-man breakaway.

Varley began to feel the pace and was dropped before the punishing Healy's Pass. The front five pushed on and built up a gap of one minute thirteen seconds. A chasing group of seven riders including the yellow jersey leader attempted to reel them in, narrowing the gap to 40 seconds.

With 10 kilometres to go Cuming was dropped, leaving four riders to battle it out for the stage win. Pozdnyakov proved too strong in the sprint, taking the chequered flag and claiming an impressive stage four victory.

The young Russian rider was delighted to get the stage win and also see his Irish team mate, Connor McConvey climb up the general classification.

"It was a good day for the team. I managed to take the stage victory and with Connor's performance today, he has moved up in the GC so I'm delighted."

Race leader, Marcin Bialoblocki admitted he felt the pressure of the yellow going into today's stage.

"Having the yellow jersey this early can mean a lot of pressure so today it was important that I managed to stay up near the front throughout the stage.

I knew I had to work hard today as Richard Handley was only 47 seconds behind me in the GC, so I am very happy to still be in yellow", said Bialoblocki.

Today's King of the Mountains jersey went to Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) with Roger Aiken (Louth Prague Charter) taking the county rider jersey, and Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) winning the Under-23 jersey.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku3:28:17
2Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
3Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
5Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:00:28
6Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
7Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
8Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
9Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
10Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
11Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
12Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:07
13Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
14Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
15Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
16Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
17Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
18Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
19Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
20Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
21Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
22Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
23Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
24John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
25Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:02:14
26Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:44
27Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
28Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
29Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
30Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
31Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:03:18
32Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder0:03:59
33Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
34Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
35Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
36Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
37Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
38Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
39Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
40Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
41Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
42Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
43Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
44Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
45Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
46Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
47Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
48Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
49Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
50Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
51Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
52Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
53Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
54Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South0:05:52
55Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
56Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
57Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
58Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
59Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
60Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
61Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD0:08:22
62Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly0:08:46
63Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
64Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
65Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team0:08:50
66Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:27
67Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:12:03
68J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:12:04
69Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
70Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
71Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
72Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
73Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:12:07
74Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:12:09
75Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
76Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
77M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
78Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
79Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
80Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
81Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:12:12
82Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
83Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
84Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
85Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
86Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
87Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
88Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
89Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
90John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
91Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
92Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
93Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha0:17:12
94Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team0:19:54
95Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology0:22:27
96Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku0:24:10
97Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion0:25:41
98Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:25:44
99Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:25:46
100Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:26:34
101Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:26:36
102Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
103Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:26:39
104Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
105John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
106David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
107Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
108Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
109Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
110Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
111Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
112Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
113Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
114Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
115Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
116Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
117Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
118John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
119Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
120Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
121Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:26:45
122Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
123David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
124Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
125Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
126James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
127Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
128Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
129Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
130Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
131Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
132Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
133Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
134Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
135Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
136Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
137James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
138Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
139Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
140David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
141Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:26:50
142Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:27:11
143Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
HDBrian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
HDGreg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
HDDarach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay
HDChris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion
HDEoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay
HDAidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
HDMichael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
HDMark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
HDBryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
HDHugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
HDMichael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra
HDStephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies
HDAlan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
HDBrendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South
HDPadraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
HDDave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
HDMichael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies
HDDerek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay
HDJohn James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
HDMike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay
HDNiall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
HDGer Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
HDFinbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
DNFLars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFJames Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
DNFBarrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD
DNFNeil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies
DNFEoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
DNSAaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt
DNSNick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid

One Direct and Cuchalainn County rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team3:28:45
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:02:16
3Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:03:31

Primes - KoM Category 3: Lacka West
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana4
3John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku3
4Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team2

KoM Category 3: Crinny
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team4
3Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt3
4Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana2

KoM Category 3: Farranfore
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha5pts
2Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku4
3Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana3
4Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt2

KoM Category 2: Ladies View
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha10pts
2Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt8
3Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
4Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction4
5Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3
6Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling1

KoM Category 2: Molls Gap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt10pts
2Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt8
3Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team6
4Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction4
5Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana3
6Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team1

KoM Category 2: Garranes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt10pts
2Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team8
3Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt6
4Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team4
5Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku3
6Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana1

KoM Category 1: Healy Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt15pts
2Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt12
3Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team10
4Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku8
5Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team6
6Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling5
7Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team3

KoM Category 3: Cooleriagh
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt5pts
2Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team4
3Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team3
4Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku2

International Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azerbaijan Synergy Baku10:27:26
2Great Britain National Team0:02:07
3Scotland National Team0:02:16
4Blue Water Cycling0:02:20
5Rapha Condor JLT0:03:38
6An Post Chain Reaction0:04:23
7NODE4 Giordana0:05:38
8UK Youth Pro Cycling0:05:51
9Czech Republic Sparta Praha0:07:44
10Arbo Gebrder0:08:41
11Canada National Team0:11:44
12Belgium National Team0:12:21
13Polygon Sweet Nice0:16:20
14Astellas Oncology0:17:35
15Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:18:10
16Koga Cycling Team0:53:33
17Subaru-Albion1:01:54

County Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aquablue10:40:34
2Prague Charter Team0:00:51
3Carrick Iverk Prod.0:11:17
4West Eurocycles0:20:53
5Dunboyne DID0:35:12
6Visit Nenagh.ie0:41:46
7Dublin South0:43:39
8Central UCD0:46:03
9Stamullen M.Donnelly0:46:21
10Castlebar Fedaia Bikes1:02:23
11Duffin Transport1:04:06
12DundrumTown Centre1:04:14
13Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:04:26

General classififcation after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling13:05:29
2Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
3Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:00:18
5Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
6Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha0:00:42
7Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:46
8Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
9Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
10Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:39
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
12Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
13Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team0:01:42
14Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:43
15Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:25
16Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
17Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
18Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
19John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
20Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
21Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
22Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:02:29
23Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:02:32
24Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:40
25Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:03:02
26Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
27Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:03:31
28Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team0:03:35
29Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:04:16
30Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder0:04:17
31Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
32Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
33Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
34Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
35Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
36Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
37Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
38Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
39Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
40Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
41Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:04:26
42Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles0:05:41
43Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team0:05:46
44Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:06:08
45Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:06:10
46Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
47Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team0:06:25
48Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana0:07:11
49Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:07:40
50Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
51Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
52Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder0:08:00
53Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt0:09:04
54Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team0:09:08
55Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
56Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team0:09:24
57Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:09:33
58Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
59Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:45
60Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD0:11:58
61J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling0:12:22
62Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team0:12:27
63Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
64Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
65M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
66Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
67Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team0:12:30
68Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
69Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:13:46
70Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:13:54
71Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology0:14:14
72Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:15:26
73Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha0:15:43
74Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:15:50
75Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
76Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
77Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:15:53
78Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
79Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
80John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
81Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
82Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
83Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team0:16:23
84Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha0:17:30
85Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku0:18:12
86Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team0:20:12
87Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology0:26:28
88Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:26:35
89Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles0:27:03
90Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:27:58
91Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku0:28:09
92Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:28:21
93Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South0:28:27
94Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
95Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:29:27
96James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South0:29:32
97Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion0:30:20
98Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
99Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
100Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie0:30:26
101Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
102James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
103David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
104Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
105Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
106Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
107John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD0:31:55
108Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder0:32:29
109Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay0:32:44
110Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:33:38
111Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team0:33:42
112Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:36:09
113Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:36:29
114Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport0:36:45
115Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:38:06
116Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:42:40
117Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre0:44:30
118Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion0:45:30
119Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:47:19
120Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes0:48:11
121John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles0:48:14
122Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
123Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
124Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles0:48:20
125Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly0:48:40
126Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:50:25
127Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice0:51:04
128Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:55:37
129Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:58:53
130Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did0:58:59
131Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD1:01:39
132Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
133Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod1:03:13
134Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:07:04
135Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod1:07:09
136Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
137Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:08:13
138Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport1:08:55
139Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team1:12:58
140David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies1:16:53
141Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre1:17:48
142Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie1:17:54
143David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion1:36:18

Irish Sports Council under 23 classification
Rider Name (Country) Team
Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie

Massi Ireland County rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team13:06:15
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod0:01:43
3Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:03:31
4Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles0:04:55
5Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue0:05:24

Post Office sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling35pts
2Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team28
3Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling24
4Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction22
5Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku21
6Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction20
7Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder20
8Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku19
9Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling19
10Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction16
11Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling16
12Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod15
13Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku15
14Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team15
15Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team15
16Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team14
17Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha14
18Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana14
19Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team14
20Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team13
21Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt12
22Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling11
23Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie10
24Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team9
25Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team8
26Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team8
27Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team6
28Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team6
29Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana5
30Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team4
31Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team3
32Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team3
33Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha3
34Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe2
35Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana1

One4All Bikes4Work King of the Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt46pts
2Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt40
3Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha32
4Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team23
5Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team19
6John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku13
7Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku13
8Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team11
9Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice8
10Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team7
11Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana7
12Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku6
13Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
14Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
15Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did6
16Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha5
17Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction4
18Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction4
19Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team4
20Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction4
21Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana3
22Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling3
23Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana3
24Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt3
25Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana3
26Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team2
27Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction1

Points & Bonuses
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku15pts
2Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team14
3Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team13
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt12
5Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling11
6Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team10
7Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku9
8Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling8
9Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling7
10Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team6
11Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha5
12Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team4
13Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team3
14Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team2
15Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana1

International team overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azerbaijan Synergy Baku39:19:10
2Great Britain National Team0:02:07
3Blue Water Cycling0:02:20
4An Post Chain Reaction0:03:41
5Rapha Condor JLT0:04:24
6Scotland National Team0:04:26
7NODE4 Giordana0:05:15
8UK Youth Pro Cycling0:05:51
9Arbo Gebrder0:09:27
10Belgium National Team0:11:39
11Czech Republic Sparta Praha0:11:53
12Canada National Team0:12:30
13Astellas Oncology0:18:21
14Bike Aid - Schwalbe0:23:43
15Polygon Sweet Nice0:23:52
16Koga Cycling Team0:53:33
17Subaru-Albion1:11:55

County team overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aquablue39:34:28
2Prague Charter Team0:13:59
3Carrick Iverk Prod.0:16:16
4West Eurocycles0:24:16
5Dunboyne DID0:41:58
6Dublin South0:47:32
7Central UCD0:55:58
8Visit Nenagh.ie1:07:42
9DundrumTown Centre1:29:41
10Stamullen M.Donnelly1:30:00
11Castlebar Fedaia Bikes1:46:56
12Down Chain Reaction Cycles1:48:59
13Duffin Transport2:32:54

