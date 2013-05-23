Image 1 of 23 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) beats Remi Pelletier-Roy (Canada National Team) to the line (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 2 of 23 The bunch make its way through Kenmare on Stage 4 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 3 of 23 The group group blast through Killarney (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 4 of 23 The front group pass Ladies View in Killarney on Stage 4 of the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 5 of 23 The leading group make their way under the bridge heading through the town of Killarney (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 6 of 23 Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) receives a kick-start after having to change his bike (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 7 of 23 The peloton cross the bridge on the way out of Listowel (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 8 of 23 Siobhan Sweeney and Aidan O'Neill from the Listowel Post Office get ready for the start (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 9 of 23 Riders await the start of the fourth stage at the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 10 of 23 Peter Hawkins (Team IG Sigma Sport) is interviewed ahead of Stage 4 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 11 of 23 The leading group head through Ladies View, Killarney during the Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 12 of 23 Eventual stage winner Krill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) on Day 4 of the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 13 of 23 Riders descend Healy Pass on Stage 4 into Glengarriff (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 14 of 23 Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) holds onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 15 of 23 Owain Doull (Great Britain National Team) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 16 of 23 Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor) pulled on the KoM leader's jersey at the end of Stage 4 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 17 of 23 Miss An Post Rás Therese Hurley presents Simon Yates (GB National Team) with the under 23 leader's jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 18 of 23 Krill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) checks the gap to the chasing group (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 19 of 23 Pozdnyakov (Synery Baku) in the distance on his way down Healy Pass (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 20 of 23 Warm-up time ahead of the hilly Stage 4 at the Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 21 of 23 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) celebrates his win (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 22 of 23 The breakaway opens up the sprint into Glengarriff (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 23 of 23 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Synergy Baku) wins Stage 4 at the An Post Ras (Image credit: Sportsfile)

Russian rider Kirill Pozdnyakov put in an imposing performance to take victory on stage four of the An Post Rás today. The Azerbaijan Synergy Baku rider led an impressive four man breakaway over the line 28 seconds ahead of the chasing group. Remi Pelletier-Roy (Canada National Team) finished a close second, with Ben Greenwood (Scotland National Team) and Richard Handley (Rapha Condor JLT) taking third and fourth place respectively.

In form Polish rider Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) retains the yellow jersey after finishing in the chasing group alongside Belfast native Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling). The trio all lie on the same time in the general classification and will be marked men going into tomorrow's fifth stage.

Day four of the eight stage race was substantially more difficult than the previous three, featuring no less than eight climbs, including the gruelling category one ascent of Healy's Pass, which reared up 127 kilometres into the race.

The first significant attack of the day involved a large group of twenty three riders, including yesterday's stage winner Sam Bennett (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly). They hit the front after 34 kilometres, establishing a lead of two minutes twenty seconds. Bennett's An Post teammate Sean Downey and Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling) gave chase, attempting to bridge the gap but it proved too difficult and they both dropped back into the peloton.

The breakaway's lead began to dwindle going over the category two climb of Ladies View. Four riders - Ronan McLaughlin and Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly), Richard Handley and race leader, Marcin Bialoblocki - chased hard in pursuit and managed to join the front group.

The riders were averaging 45 kilometres in the first two hours of racing; a particularly impressive pace considering the number of hills involved.

Following the descent at Moll's Gap, Handley, Ben Greenwood and Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) attacked from the front group, joined shortly after by Remi Pelletier-Roy, Pozdnyakov and Christian Varley (Node 4 Giordana), making it a six-man breakaway.

Varley began to feel the pace and was dropped before the punishing Healy's Pass. The front five pushed on and built up a gap of one minute thirteen seconds. A chasing group of seven riders including the yellow jersey leader attempted to reel them in, narrowing the gap to 40 seconds.

With 10 kilometres to go Cuming was dropped, leaving four riders to battle it out for the stage win. Pozdnyakov proved too strong in the sprint, taking the chequered flag and claiming an impressive stage four victory.

The young Russian rider was delighted to get the stage win and also see his Irish team mate, Connor McConvey climb up the general classification.

"It was a good day for the team. I managed to take the stage victory and with Connor's performance today, he has moved up in the GC so I'm delighted."

Race leader, Marcin Bialoblocki admitted he felt the pressure of the yellow going into today's stage.

"Having the yellow jersey this early can mean a lot of pressure so today it was important that I managed to stay up near the front throughout the stage.

I knew I had to work hard today as Richard Handley was only 47 seconds behind me in the GC, so I am very happy to still be in yellow", said Bialoblocki.

Today's King of the Mountains jersey went to Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) with Roger Aiken (Louth Prague Charter) taking the county rider jersey, and Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) winning the Under-23 jersey.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 3:28:17 2 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 3 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 5 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:00:28 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 7 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 8 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 9 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 10 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 11 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 12 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:07 13 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 14 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 15 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 16 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 17 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 18 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 19 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 20 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 21 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 22 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 23 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 24 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 25 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:02:14 26 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:44 27 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 28 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 29 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 30 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 31 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:03:18 32 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 0:03:59 33 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 34 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 35 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 36 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 37 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 38 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 39 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 40 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 41 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 42 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 43 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 44 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 45 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 46 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 47 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 48 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 49 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 50 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 51 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 52 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 53 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 54 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 0:05:52 55 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 56 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 57 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 58 Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 59 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 60 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 61 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 0:08:22 62 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:08:46 63 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 64 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 65 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:08:50 66 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:10:27 67 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:12:03 68 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:12:04 69 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 70 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 71 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 72 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 73 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:12:07 74 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:12:09 75 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 76 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 77 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 78 Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 79 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 80 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 81 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:12:12 82 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 83 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 84 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 85 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 86 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 87 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 88 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 89 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 90 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 91 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 92 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 93 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:17:12 94 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 0:19:54 95 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology 0:22:27 96 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 0:24:10 97 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 0:25:41 98 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:25:44 99 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:25:46 100 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:26:34 101 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:26:36 102 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 103 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:26:39 104 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 105 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 106 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 107 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 108 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 109 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 110 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 111 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 112 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 113 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 114 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 115 Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 116 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 117 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 118 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 119 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 120 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 121 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:26:45 122 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 123 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 124 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 125 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 126 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 127 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 128 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 129 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 130 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 131 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 132 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 133 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 134 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 135 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 136 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 137 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 138 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 139 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 140 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 141 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:26:50 142 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:27:11 143 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team HD Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid HD Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid HD Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay HD Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion HD Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay HD Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre HD Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie HD Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh HD Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport HD Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid HD Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra HD Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies HD Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly HD Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South HD Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra HD Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid HD Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies HD Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay HD John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra HD Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay HD Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport HD Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh HD Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh DNF Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team DNF James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport DNF Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD DNF Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies DNF Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie DNS Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt DNS Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid

One Direct and Cuchalainn County rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 3:28:45 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:02:16 3 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:03:31

Primes - KoM Category 3: Lacka West # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 4 3 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 3 4 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 2

KoM Category 3: Crinny # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 4 3 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 3 4 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 2

KoM Category 3: Farranfore # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 pts 2 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 4 3 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 3 4 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 2

KoM Category 2: Ladies View # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 10 pts 2 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 8 3 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 5 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 3 6 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 1

KoM Category 2: Molls Gap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 10 pts 2 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 8 3 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 6 4 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 5 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 3 6 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 1

KoM Category 2: Garranes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 10 pts 2 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 8 3 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 6 4 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 5 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 3 6 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 1

KoM Category 1: Healy Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 15 pts 2 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 12 3 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 10 4 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 8 5 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 6 6 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 5 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3

KoM Category 3: Cooleriagh # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 5 pts 2 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 4 3 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 3 4 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 2

International Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 10:27:26 2 Great Britain National Team 0:02:07 3 Scotland National Team 0:02:16 4 Blue Water Cycling 0:02:20 5 Rapha Condor JLT 0:03:38 6 An Post Chain Reaction 0:04:23 7 NODE4 Giordana 0:05:38 8 UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:05:51 9 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 0:07:44 10 Arbo Gebrder 0:08:41 11 Canada National Team 0:11:44 12 Belgium National Team 0:12:21 13 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:16:20 14 Astellas Oncology 0:17:35 15 Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:18:10 16 Koga Cycling Team 0:53:33 17 Subaru-Albion 1:01:54

County Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aquablue 10:40:34 2 Prague Charter Team 0:00:51 3 Carrick Iverk Prod. 0:11:17 4 West Eurocycles 0:20:53 5 Dunboyne DID 0:35:12 6 Visit Nenagh.ie 0:41:46 7 Dublin South 0:43:39 8 Central UCD 0:46:03 9 Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:46:21 10 Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 1:02:23 11 Duffin Transport 1:04:06 12 DundrumTown Centre 1:04:14 13 Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:04:26

General classififcation after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 13:05:29 2 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 3 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:00:18 5 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 6 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:00:42 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:46 8 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 9 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:39 11 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 12 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 13 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:01:42 14 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:43 15 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:25 16 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 17 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team 18 Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 19 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 20 Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 21 Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 22 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:02:29 23 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:02:32 24 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:40 25 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 0:03:02 26 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 27 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:03:31 28 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:03:35 29 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:04:16 30 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 0:04:17 31 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 32 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 33 Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team 34 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 35 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 36 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 37 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 38 Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 39 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology 40 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 41 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:04:26 42 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:05:41 43 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:05:46 44 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:06:08 45 Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:06:10 46 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 47 Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:06:25 48 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 0:07:11 49 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:07:40 50 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha 51 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 52 Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder 0:08:00 53 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 0:09:04 54 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:09:08 55 Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South 56 Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team 0:09:24 57 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:09:33 58 Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles 59 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 0:10:45 60 Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD 0:11:58 61 J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:12:22 62 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:12:27 63 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 64 Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 65 M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 66 Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 67 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 0:12:30 68 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology 69 Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:13:46 70 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:13:54 71 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology 0:14:14 72 Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:15:26 73 Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:15:43 74 Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:15:50 75 Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 76 Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha 77 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:15:53 78 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 79 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team 80 John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 81 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 82 Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 83 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team 0:16:23 84 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 0:17:30 85 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 0:18:12 86 Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team 0:20:12 87 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology 0:26:28 88 Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:26:35 89 Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:27:03 90 Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:27:58 91 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku 0:28:09 92 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:28:21 93 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South 0:28:27 94 Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South 95 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:29:27 96 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South 0:29:32 97 Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion 0:30:20 98 Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 99 Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra 100 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 0:30:26 101 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 102 James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles 103 David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 104 Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 105 Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles 106 Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 107 John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD 0:31:55 108 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder 0:32:29 109 Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay 0:32:44 110 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:33:38 111 Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 0:33:42 112 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:36:09 113 Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:36:29 114 Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 0:36:45 115 Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:38:06 116 Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:42:40 117 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 0:44:30 118 Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion 0:45:30 119 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:47:19 120 Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 0:48:11 121 John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles 0:48:14 122 Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes 123 Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 124 Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 0:48:20 125 Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:48:40 126 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:50:25 127 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:51:04 128 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:55:37 129 Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:58:53 130 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 0:58:59 131 Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD 1:01:39 132 Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 133 Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod 1:03:13 134 Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:07:04 135 Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 1:07:09 136 Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly 137 Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles 1:08:13 138 Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport 1:08:55 139 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 1:12:58 140 David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies 1:16:53 141 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre 1:17:48 142 Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 1:17:54 143 David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion 1:36:18

Irish Sports Council under 23 classification Rider Name (Country) Team Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie

Massi Ireland County rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 13:06:15 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 0:01:43 3 Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:03:31 4 Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles 0:04:55 5 Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue 0:05:24

Post Office sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 35 pts 2 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 28 3 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 24 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 22 5 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku 21 6 Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 20 7 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder 20 8 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 19 9 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 19 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 16 11 Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 16 12 Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod 15 13 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 15 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 15 15 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 15 16 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 14 17 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 14 18 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 14 19 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 14 20 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 13 21 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 12 22 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 11 23 Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie 10 24 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 9 25 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team 8 26 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team 8 27 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 6 28 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team 6 29 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 5 30 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 4 31 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 3 32 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team 3 33 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 3 34 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe 2 35 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 1

One4All Bikes4Work King of the Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 46 pts 2 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 40 3 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 32 4 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 23 5 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 19 6 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku 13 7 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 13 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 11 9 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice 8 10 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 7 11 Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 7 12 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 6 13 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 14 Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 15 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did 6 16 Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 17 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 19 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 4 20 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 4 21 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 3 22 Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling 3 23 Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana 3 24 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 3 25 Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 3 26 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 2 27 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 1

Points & Bonuses # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku 15 pts 2 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team 14 3 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team 13 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt 12 5 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 11 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 10 7 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku 9 8 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling 8 9 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 7 10 Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team 6 11 Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha 5 12 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team 4 13 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team 3 14 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team 2 15 Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana 1

International team overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Azerbaijan Synergy Baku 39:19:10 2 Great Britain National Team 0:02:07 3 Blue Water Cycling 0:02:20 4 An Post Chain Reaction 0:03:41 5 Rapha Condor JLT 0:04:24 6 Scotland National Team 0:04:26 7 NODE4 Giordana 0:05:15 8 UK Youth Pro Cycling 0:05:51 9 Arbo Gebrder 0:09:27 10 Belgium National Team 0:11:39 11 Czech Republic Sparta Praha 0:11:53 12 Canada National Team 0:12:30 13 Astellas Oncology 0:18:21 14 Bike Aid - Schwalbe 0:23:43 15 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:23:52 16 Koga Cycling Team 0:53:33 17 Subaru-Albion 1:11:55