Pozdnyakov sprints away from breakaway companions
Bialoblocki retains leader's jersey
Stage 4: Listowel - Glengarriff
Russian rider Kirill Pozdnyakov put in an imposing performance to take victory on stage four of the An Post Rás today. The Azerbaijan Synergy Baku rider led an impressive four man breakaway over the line 28 seconds ahead of the chasing group. Remi Pelletier-Roy (Canada National Team) finished a close second, with Ben Greenwood (Scotland National Team) and Richard Handley (Rapha Condor JLT) taking third and fourth place respectively.
In form Polish rider Marcin Bialoblocki (UK Youth Pro Cycling) retains the yellow jersey after finishing in the chasing group alongside Belfast native Connor McConvey (Synergy Baku) and Rasmus Guldhammer (Blue Water Cycling). The trio all lie on the same time in the general classification and will be marked men going into tomorrow's fifth stage.
Day four of the eight stage race was substantially more difficult than the previous three, featuring no less than eight climbs, including the gruelling category one ascent of Healy's Pass, which reared up 127 kilometres into the race.
The first significant attack of the day involved a large group of twenty three riders, including yesterday's stage winner Sam Bennett (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly). They hit the front after 34 kilometres, establishing a lead of two minutes twenty seconds. Bennett's An Post teammate Sean Downey and Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling) gave chase, attempting to bridge the gap but it proved too difficult and they both dropped back into the peloton.
The breakaway's lead began to dwindle going over the category two climb of Ladies View. Four riders - Ronan McLaughlin and Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly), Richard Handley and race leader, Marcin Bialoblocki - chased hard in pursuit and managed to join the front group.
The riders were averaging 45 kilometres in the first two hours of racing; a particularly impressive pace considering the number of hills involved.
Following the descent at Moll's Gap, Handley, Ben Greenwood and Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) attacked from the front group, joined shortly after by Remi Pelletier-Roy, Pozdnyakov and Christian Varley (Node 4 Giordana), making it a six-man breakaway.
Varley began to feel the pace and was dropped before the punishing Healy's Pass. The front five pushed on and built up a gap of one minute thirteen seconds. A chasing group of seven riders including the yellow jersey leader attempted to reel them in, narrowing the gap to 40 seconds.
With 10 kilometres to go Cuming was dropped, leaving four riders to battle it out for the stage win. Pozdnyakov proved too strong in the sprint, taking the chequered flag and claiming an impressive stage four victory.
The young Russian rider was delighted to get the stage win and also see his Irish team mate, Connor McConvey climb up the general classification.
"It was a good day for the team. I managed to take the stage victory and with Connor's performance today, he has moved up in the GC so I'm delighted."
Race leader, Marcin Bialoblocki admitted he felt the pressure of the yellow going into today's stage.
"Having the yellow jersey this early can mean a lot of pressure so today it was important that I managed to stay up near the front throughout the stage.
I knew I had to work hard today as Richard Handley was only 47 seconds behind me in the GC, so I am very happy to still be in yellow", said Bialoblocki.
Today's King of the Mountains jersey went to Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) with Roger Aiken (Louth Prague Charter) taking the county rider jersey, and Simon Yates (Great Britain National Team) winning the Under-23 jersey.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|3:28:17
|2
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|5
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:00:28
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|7
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|8
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|10
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|11
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|12
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:07
|13
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|14
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|15
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|16
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|17
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|18
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|19
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|20
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|21
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|22
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|23
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|24
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|25
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:02:14
|26
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:44
|27
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|28
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|29
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|30
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|31
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:03:18
|32
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|0:03:59
|33
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|34
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|35
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|36
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|37
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|38
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|39
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|40
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|41
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|42
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|43
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|44
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|45
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|46
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|47
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|48
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|49
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|50
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|51
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|52
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|53
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|54
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|0:05:52
|55
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|56
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|57
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|58
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|59
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|60
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|61
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|0:08:22
|62
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:08:46
|63
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|64
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|65
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:08:50
|66
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:27
|67
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:12:03
|68
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:12:04
|69
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|70
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|71
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|72
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|73
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:12:07
|74
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:12:09
|75
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|76
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|77
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|78
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|79
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|80
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|81
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:12:12
|82
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|83
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|84
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|85
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|86
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|87
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|88
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|89
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|90
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|91
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|92
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|93
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:17:12
|94
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|0:19:54
|95
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
|0:22:27
|96
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|0:24:10
|97
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|0:25:41
|98
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:25:44
|99
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:25:46
|100
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:26:34
|101
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:26:36
|102
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|103
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:26:39
|104
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|105
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|106
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|107
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|108
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|109
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|110
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|111
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|112
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|113
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|114
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|115
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|116
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|117
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|118
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|119
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|120
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|121
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:26:45
|122
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|123
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|124
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|125
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|126
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|127
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|128
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|129
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|130
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|131
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|132
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|133
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|134
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|135
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|136
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|137
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|138
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|139
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|140
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|141
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:26:50
|142
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:27:11
|143
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|HD
|Brian Cullen (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|HD
|Greg Dempsey (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|HD
|Darach Behan (Irl) Galway Bay
|HD
|Chris McAloran (GBr) Subaru-Albion
|HD
|Eoghan Clifford (Irl) Galway Bay
|HD
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|HD
|Michael Butler (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|HD
|Mark Sherman (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|HD
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|HD
|Hugh Byrne (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|HD
|Michael Gilvarry (Irl) Mayo Centra
|HD
|Stephen Enright (Irl) North Garda Richies
|HD
|Alan Burke (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|HD
|Brendan Moloney (Irl) Dublin South
|HD
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|HD
|Dave Whitty (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|HD
|Michael Doyle (Irl) North Garda Richies
|HD
|Derek Joyce (Irl) Galway Bay
|HD
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|HD
|Mike Ryder (Irl) Galway Bay
|HD
|Niall O'Hagan (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|HD
|Ger Conlan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|HD
|Finbarr Power (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|DNF
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|James Moss (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|DNF
|Barrick Parker (Irl) Central UCD
|DNF
|Neil O'Leary (Irl) North Garda Richies
|DNF
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|DNS
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor Jlt
|DNS
|Nick Coughlan (Irl) Wexford Team Voicegrid
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|3:28:45
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:02:16
|3
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:03:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|4
|3
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|3
|4
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|4
|3
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|3
|4
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|4
|3
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|4
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|8
|3
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|5
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|8
|3
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|6
|4
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|5
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|6
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|10
|pts
|2
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|8
|3
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|6
|4
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|4
|5
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|3
|6
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|15
|pts
|2
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|12
|3
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|10
|4
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|8
|5
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|6
|6
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|5
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|5
|pts
|2
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|4
|3
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|3
|4
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
|10:27:26
|2
|Great Britain National Team
|0:02:07
|3
|Scotland National Team
|0:02:16
|4
|Blue Water Cycling
|0:02:20
|5
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:03:38
|6
|An Post Chain Reaction
|0:04:23
|7
|NODE4 Giordana
|0:05:38
|8
|UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:05:51
|9
|Czech Republic Sparta Praha
|0:07:44
|10
|Arbo Gebrder
|0:08:41
|11
|Canada National Team
|0:11:44
|12
|Belgium National Team
|0:12:21
|13
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:16:20
|14
|Astellas Oncology
|0:17:35
|15
|Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:18:10
|16
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:53:33
|17
|Subaru-Albion
|1:01:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aquablue
|10:40:34
|2
|Prague Charter Team
|0:00:51
|3
|Carrick Iverk Prod.
|0:11:17
|4
|West Eurocycles
|0:20:53
|5
|Dunboyne DID
|0:35:12
|6
|Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:41:46
|7
|Dublin South
|0:43:39
|8
|Central UCD
|0:46:03
|9
|Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:46:21
|10
|Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|1:02:23
|11
|Duffin Transport
|1:04:06
|12
|DundrumTown Centre
|1:04:14
|13
|Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:04:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|13:05:29
|2
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|3
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:00:18
|5
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|6
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:00:42
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|9
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:39
|11
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|12
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|13
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:01:42
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:43
|15
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:25
|16
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|17
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada National Team
|18
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|19
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|20
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|21
|Rodger Shern (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|22
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:02:29
|23
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:02:32
|24
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:40
|25
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:03:02
|26
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|27
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:03:31
|28
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:03:35
|29
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:04:16
|30
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|0:04:17
|31
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|32
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|33
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|34
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|35
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|36
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|37
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|38
|Andreas Mullar (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|39
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|40
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|41
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:04:26
|42
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:05:41
|43
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:05:46
|44
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:06:08
|45
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:06:10
|46
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|47
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:06:25
|48
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|0:07:11
|49
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:07:40
|50
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|51
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|52
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Arbo Gebrder
|0:08:00
|53
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|0:09:04
|54
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:09:08
|55
|Aaron O'Donoghue (Irl) Dublin South
|56
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Scotland National Team
|0:09:24
|57
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:09:33
|58
|Conor Murphy (Irl) West EuroCycles
|59
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:45
|60
|Con Collis (Irl) Central UCD
|0:11:58
|61
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:12:22
|62
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:12:27
|63
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|64
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|65
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|66
|Chris Reilly (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|67
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|0:12:30
|68
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|69
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:13:46
|70
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:13:54
|71
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology
|0:14:14
|72
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:15:26
|73
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:15:43
|74
|Keagan Atkinson (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:15:50
|75
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|76
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|77
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:15:53
|78
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|79
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|80
|John Dempsey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|81
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|82
|Karsten Keunecke (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|83
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:16:23
|84
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|0:17:30
|85
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|0:18:12
|86
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|0:20:12
|87
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
|0:26:28
|88
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:26:35
|89
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:27:03
|90
|Nick Stopler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:27:58
|91
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku
|0:28:09
|92
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:28:21
|93
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South
|0:28:27
|94
|Geoff Sheehan (Irl) Dublin South
|95
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:29:27
|96
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South
|0:29:32
|97
|Cam Harrison (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|0:30:20
|98
|Eric Downey (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|99
|Mark Quigley (Irl) Mayo Centra
|100
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|0:30:26
|101
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|102
|James McMaster (Irl) West EuroCycles
|103
|David Watson (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|104
|Nigel Forde (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|105
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) West EuroCycles
|106
|Mike Fitzgerald (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|107
|John Lynch (Irl) Central UCD
|0:31:55
|108
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbo Gebrder
|0:32:29
|109
|Liam Frawley (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:32:44
|110
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:33:38
|111
|Ultan Coyle (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|0:33:42
|112
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:36:09
|113
|Tim O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:36:29
|114
|Devon McIlwaine (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|0:36:45
|115
|Tim Barry (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:38:06
|116
|Diarmuid Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:42:40
|117
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|0:44:30
|118
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Subaru-Albion
|0:45:30
|119
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:47:19
|120
|Gareth McCormack (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|0:48:11
|121
|John McCarthy (Irl) Galway City Nigel's Cycles
|0:48:14
|122
|Michael Storan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|123
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|124
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:48:20
|125
|Frank O'Connor (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:48:40
|126
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:50:25
|127
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:51:04
|128
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:55:37
|129
|Olan Barrett (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:58:53
|130
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|0:58:59
|131
|Eoin Morton (Irl) Central UCD
|1:01:39
|132
|Conor Hanna (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|133
|Martin Mizgajski (Pol) Carrick Iverk Prod
|1:03:13
|134
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:07:04
|135
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|1:07:09
|136
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Stamullen M.Donnelly
|137
|Matty Blayney (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:08:13
|138
|Owen Jeffries (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|1:08:55
|139
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|1:12:58
|140
|David Duke (Irl) North Garda Richies
|1:16:53
|141
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrumtown Centre
|1:17:48
|142
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|1:17:54
|143
|David Early (Aus) Subaru-Albion
|1:36:18
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Scotland National Team
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|J Lowsley Williams (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|M Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Sparta Praha
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada National Team
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium National Team
|Alex Cataford (Can) Canada National Team
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|Stuart Henry (Irl) Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|Marc Potts (Irl) Derry Duffin Transport
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|13:06:15
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|0:01:43
|3
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:03:31
|4
|Thomas Martin (Irl) West EuroCycles
|0:04:55
|5
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Cork Aquablue
|0:05:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|35
|pts
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|28
|3
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|24
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|22
|5
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku
|21
|6
|Nicholas Vereecken (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|20
|7
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbo Gebrder
|20
|8
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|19
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|19
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|16
|11
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|16
|12
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Carrick Iverk Prod
|15
|13
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|15
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|15
|15
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|15
|16
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|14
|17
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|14
|18
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|14
|19
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|14
|20
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|13
|21
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|12
|22
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|11
|23
|Mehall Fitzgerald (Irl) Visit Nenagh.Ie
|10
|24
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|9
|25
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium National Team
|8
|26
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Canada National Team
|8
|27
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|6
|28
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium National Team
|6
|29
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|5
|30
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|4
|31
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|3
|32
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium National Team
|3
|33
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|3
|34
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|2
|35
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|46
|pts
|2
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|40
|3
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|32
|4
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|23
|5
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|19
|6
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku
|13
|7
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|13
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|11
|9
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|8
|10
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|7
|11
|Dan Barry (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|7
|12
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|6
|13
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|14
|Morten Oellegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|15
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne Did
|6
|16
|Tomas Holub (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|17
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|19
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|4
|20
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|21
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|22
|Rob Partridge (GBr) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|3
|23
|Michael Northey (NZl) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|24
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|3
|25
|Christian Varley (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|3
|26
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|2
|27
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku
|15
|pts
|2
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada National Team
|14
|3
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Scotland National Team
|13
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor Jlt
|12
|5
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|11
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|10
|7
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy Baku
|9
|8
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) UK Youth Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|7
|10
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Louth Prague Charter Team
|6
|11
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Sparta Praha
|5
|12
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|4
|13
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Scotland National Team
|3
|14
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium National Team
|2
|15
|Steve Lampier (GBr) NODE4 Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azerbaijan Synergy Baku
|39:19:10
|2
|Great Britain National Team
|0:02:07
|3
|Blue Water Cycling
|0:02:20
|4
|An Post Chain Reaction
|0:03:41
|5
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:04:24
|6
|Scotland National Team
|0:04:26
|7
|NODE4 Giordana
|0:05:15
|8
|UK Youth Pro Cycling
|0:05:51
|9
|Arbo Gebrder
|0:09:27
|10
|Belgium National Team
|0:11:39
|11
|Czech Republic Sparta Praha
|0:11:53
|12
|Canada National Team
|0:12:30
|13
|Astellas Oncology
|0:18:21
|14
|Bike Aid - Schwalbe
|0:23:43
|15
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:23:52
|16
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:53:33
|17
|Subaru-Albion
|1:11:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aquablue
|39:34:28
|2
|Prague Charter Team
|0:13:59
|3
|Carrick Iverk Prod.
|0:16:16
|4
|West Eurocycles
|0:24:16
|5
|Dunboyne DID
|0:41:58
|6
|Dublin South
|0:47:32
|7
|Central UCD
|0:55:58
|8
|Visit Nenagh.ie
|1:07:42
|9
|DundrumTown Centre
|1:29:41
|10
|Stamullen M.Donnelly
|1:30:00
|11
|Castlebar Fedaia Bikes
|1:46:56
|12
|Down Chain Reaction Cycles
|1:48:59
|13
|Duffin Transport
|2:32:54
