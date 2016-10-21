Abu Dhabi Tour: Cavendish wins stage 2
Dimension Data rider beats Viviani and takes overall lead
Stage 2: Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi (Al Marina)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) timed his sprint perfectly to edge out Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and win stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour. Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished third.
Vivani hit the front with 150 metres to go after a strong lead-out from Team Sky but Cavendish used the Italian's rear wheel to catapult to victory after missing out on stage 1.
The win moved Cavendish into the leader's jersey, replacing Trek-Segafredo's Giacomo Nizzolo, with the British rider gaining a four-second advantage. The sprinters’ teams almost missed out with the day’s early break surviving until the final 850 metres before being swallowed up by the bunch.
Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Stanislau Bazhkou (Minsk), Dion Smith and Samuel Williams (ONE), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) and Eugert Zhupa (Willier-Southeast) were the riders to shift free from the bunch in the opening kilometres and despite the flat parcours, were content to build a lead before the rest of the peloton sprung into action.
The leaders toiled but created a gap of over two minutes before the Trek-Segafredo, Giant-Alpecin and Dimension Data set about dismantling the lead.
Two minutes soon became one, and despite the best efforts from the break, the firepower at the front of the peloton appeared too great.
However, a lull in pace allowed the break – minus Stanislau Bazhkou, who sat up – to bring their lead closer to two minutes and with 16km remaining they had 1:47 over a fraught bunch.
Slowly but surely the bunch fought back. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) traded turns on the front before the bunch finally made contact with the break.
Andy Fenn (Team Sky) led around the final corner with Olympic Omnium winner, Viviani, on his wheel and Cavendish neatly tucked in. Viviani opened up his sprint first with Cavendish – forced to fight for himself briefly after losing his lead-out man Mark Renshaw, before coming around Viviani to take the spoils.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:32:21
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|8
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|16
|Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|18
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|22
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|25
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|28
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|29
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|32
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|33
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|35
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|36
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|40
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|45
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|49
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|54
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|56
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|60
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|61
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|62
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|63
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|64
|Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|65
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|66
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|69
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|71
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|73
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:00:14
|75
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|76
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|77
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|80
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:31
|84
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:34
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|87
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|88
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:39
|89
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|90
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|92
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|93
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:14
|94
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|95
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|96
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|97
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:09
|98
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:45
|101
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:06
|102
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|104
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|16
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|5
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|10
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|11
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|3
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|14
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|5:48:06
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:05
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:14
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|11
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|12
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|13
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|16
|Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|17
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|18
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:16
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|22
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|35
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|36
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|37
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|41
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|43
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|45
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|48
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|49
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|52
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|53
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|54
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|56
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|57
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|58
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|59
|Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|60
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|61
|Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|62
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|63
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|64
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|65
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:30
|66
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:00:31
|67
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|68
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|69
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|70
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|71
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|72
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|73
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:38
|74
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|75
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:48
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:52
|78
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|79
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|80
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|81
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:09
|82
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:16
|83
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:31
|85
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:37
|86
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|87
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:11
|88
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:13
|89
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:36
|90
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:42
|91
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:43
|92
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:56
|93
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:03:06
|94
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:19
|95
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:03:23
|96
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:34
|97
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:44
|98
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:10
|99
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:14
|100
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:45
|101
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:04:46
|102
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:04:54
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:07
|105
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|32
|pts
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|32
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|16
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|8
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|11
|9
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|10
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|9
|11
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|12
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|8
|13
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|16
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|18
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|20
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5:48:16
|2
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:04
|3
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|7
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:07
|8
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|13
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|17
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|20
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|23
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:24
|24
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|25
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:28
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:38
|28
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:59
|29
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|30
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:44
|31
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:01
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:26
|33
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:33
|34
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:46
|35
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:03:13
|36
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:24
|37
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:00
|38
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:04
|39
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|32
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|5
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|4
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff Team
|17:25:03
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Team Wiggins
|4
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:03
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Orica BikeExchange
|8
|One Pro Cycling
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Minsk Cycling Club
|11
|Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|12
|Nasr Dubai
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:06
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:21
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:00
