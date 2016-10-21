Trending

Abu Dhabi Tour: Cavendish wins stage 2

Dimension Data rider beats Viviani and takes overall lead

Image 1 of 27

Mark Cavendish takes the overall lead after stage 2 at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish takes the overall lead after stage 2 at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
Image 3 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) on the podium after winning stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) on the podium after winning stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
Image 4 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour and celebrates moving into the overall leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour and celebrates moving into the overall leader's jersey
Image 5 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) beats Elia Viviani (Team Sky) to win stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) beats Elia Viviani (Team Sky) to win stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
Image 6 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
Image 7 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
Image 8 of 27

Mark Cavendish wins stage 2 and stands on the podium at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish wins stage 2 and stands on the podium at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Mark Cavendish takes the red leader's jersey from Giacomo Nizzolo after winning stage 2 at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish takes the red leader's jersey from Giacomo Nizzolo after winning stage 2 at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Mark Cavendish is also leading the points classification at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish is also leading the points classification at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

The stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

The stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Dion Smith (One Pro Cycling) in the young rider jersey at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Dion Smith (One Pro Cycling) in the young rider jersey at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - the men race through the desert

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - the men race through the desert
Image 16 of 27

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - the stage 2 breakaway

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - the stage 2 breakaway
Image 17 of 27

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - stage 1 breakaway almost made it to the line

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - stage 1 breakaway almost made it to the line
Image 18 of 27

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - the men roll out for stage 2

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - the men roll out for stage 2
Image 19 of 27

The day's breakaway during stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

The day's breakaway during stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) lost the red leader's jersey to Mark Cavendish during stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) lost the red leader's jersey to Mark Cavendish during stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 27

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Mark Cavendish (DImensin Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish (DImensin Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 27

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 27

The bunch sprint during stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

The bunch sprint during stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 27

Mark Cavendish won the stage 2 bunch sprint and took the red leader's jersey at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish won the stage 2 bunch sprint and took the red leader's jersey at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 27

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour stage 2 breakaway

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour stage 2 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 27

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour stage 2 - the peloton is lined out

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour stage 2 - the peloton is lined out

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) timed his sprint perfectly to edge out Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and win stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour. Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished third.

Vivani hit the front with 150 metres to go after a strong lead-out from Team Sky but Cavendish used the Italian's rear wheel to catapult to victory after missing out on stage 1.

The win moved Cavendish into the leader's jersey, replacing Trek-Segafredo's Giacomo Nizzolo, with the British rider gaining a four-second advantage. The sprinters’ teams almost missed out with the day’s early break surviving until the final 850 metres before being swallowed up by the bunch.

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Stanislau Bazhkou (Minsk), Dion Smith and Samuel Williams (ONE), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) and Eugert Zhupa (Willier-Southeast) were the riders to shift free from the bunch in the opening kilometres and despite the flat parcours, were content to build a lead before the rest of the peloton sprung into action.

The leaders toiled but created a gap of over two minutes before the Trek-Segafredo, Giant-Alpecin and Dimension Data set about dismantling the lead.

Two minutes soon became one, and despite the best efforts from the break, the firepower at the front of the peloton appeared too great.

However, a lull in pace allowed the break – minus Stanislau Bazhkou, who sat up – to bring their lead closer to two minutes and with 16km remaining they had 1:47 over a fraught bunch.

Slowly but surely the bunch fought back. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) traded turns on the front before the bunch finally made contact with the break.

Andy Fenn (Team Sky) led around the final corner with Olympic Omnium winner, Viviani, on his wheel and Cavendish neatly tucked in. Viviani opened up his sprint first with Cavendish – forced to fight for himself briefly after losing his lead-out man Mark Renshaw, before coming around Viviani to take the spoils.
 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2:32:21
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
8Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
9Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
12Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
14Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
15Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
16Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
18Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
19Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
21Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
22Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
23Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
25Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
28Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
29Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
30John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
32Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
33Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
35Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
36Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
37Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
39Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
40Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
43Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
44Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
46Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
49Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
53Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
54Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
56Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
58Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
60Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
61Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
62Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
63Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
64Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
65Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
66Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
67Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
68Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
69Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
71Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
72Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
73Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:00:14
75Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
76Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
77Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
78Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
80Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
83Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:31
84Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:34
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:35
87Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
88Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:39
89Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
90Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:48
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
92Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
93Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:14
94Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:20
95Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:33
96Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:35
97Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:09
98Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:45
101Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:06
102Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
103Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
104Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
105Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
106Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky16
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange16
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
5Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
6Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling8
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team7
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
10Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
11Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team3
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling2
13Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
14Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange1

Sprint 1 - Yas Marina Circuit, 57.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange8pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
3Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling3
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1

Sprint 2 - Al Reem Island, 95.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange8pts
2Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data5:48:06
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:04
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:05
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:08
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
7Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
8Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:14
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
10Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
12Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
13Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
14Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
15Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
16Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
17Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
18Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:16
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
22Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
24Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
26Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
28Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
34Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
35Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
36Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
37Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
40Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
41Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
42Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
43Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
44Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
46Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
48Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
49Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
50Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
51Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
52Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
53Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
54Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
56Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
57Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
59Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
60Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
61Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
62Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
63Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:28
64Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
65Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:30
66Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:00:31
67Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
68James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
69Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
70Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
71Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
72Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:36
73Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:38
74Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
75Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:48
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:52
78Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
79Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:01:03
80Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
81Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:09
82Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:16
83Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:31
85Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:37
86Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:54
87Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:11
88Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:13
89Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:36
90Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:42
91Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:43
92Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:56
93Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:03:06
94Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:19
95Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:03:23
96Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:34
97Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:44
98Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:10
99Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:14
100Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:04:45
101Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:04:46
102Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:04:54
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:07
105Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data32pts
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange32
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
4Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling18
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky16
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
8Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS11
9Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange10
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team9
11Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
12Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team8
13Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
14Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4
16Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team4
17Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
18Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling2
19Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
20Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5:48:16
2Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:04
3Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
5Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
6Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
7Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:07
8Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
9Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
10Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
11Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
12Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
13Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
14Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
16Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
17Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
18Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
20Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
21Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
23James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:24
24Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
25Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:28
26Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:38
28Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:59
29Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:27
30Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:44
31Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:01
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:26
33Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:33
34Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:46
35Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:03:13
36Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:24
37Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:00
38Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:04
39Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:36

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange32pts
2Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling18
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4
5Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team4
6Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff Team17:25:03
2Team Giant-Alpecin
3Team Wiggins
4Gazprom - Rusvelo
5Team Sky0:00:03
6BMC Racing Team
7Orica BikeExchange
8One Pro Cycling
9Astana Pro Team
10Minsk Cycling Club
11Wilier Triestina - Southeast
12Nasr Dubai
13Lampre - Merida0:00:06
14Movistar Team
15Trek - Segafredo0:00:21
16Lotto Soudal0:00:40
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
18Team Dimension Data0:01:00

