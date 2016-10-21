Image 1 of 27 Mark Cavendish takes the overall lead after stage 2 at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour Image 3 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) on the podium after winning stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour Image 4 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour and celebrates moving into the overall leader's jersey Image 5 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) beats Elia Viviani (Team Sky) to win stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour Image 6 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour Image 7 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour Image 8 of 27 Mark Cavendish wins stage 2 and stands on the podium at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Mark Cavendish takes the red leader's jersey from Giacomo Nizzolo after winning stage 2 at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Mark Cavendish is also leading the points classification at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 The stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Dion Smith (One Pro Cycling) in the young rider jersey at stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - the men race through the desert Image 16 of 27 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - the stage 2 breakaway Image 17 of 27 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - stage 1 breakaway almost made it to the line Image 18 of 27 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - the men roll out for stage 2 Image 19 of 27 The day's breakaway during stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) lost the red leader's jersey to Mark Cavendish during stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Mark Cavendish (DImensin Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 The bunch sprint during stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Mark Cavendish won the stage 2 bunch sprint and took the red leader's jersey at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour stage 2 breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 27 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour stage 2 - the peloton is lined out

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) timed his sprint perfectly to edge out Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and win stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour. Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished third.

Vivani hit the front with 150 metres to go after a strong lead-out from Team Sky but Cavendish used the Italian's rear wheel to catapult to victory after missing out on stage 1.

The win moved Cavendish into the leader's jersey, replacing Trek-Segafredo's Giacomo Nizzolo, with the British rider gaining a four-second advantage. The sprinters’ teams almost missed out with the day’s early break surviving until the final 850 metres before being swallowed up by the bunch.

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Stanislau Bazhkou (Minsk), Dion Smith and Samuel Williams (ONE), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) and Eugert Zhupa (Willier-Southeast) were the riders to shift free from the bunch in the opening kilometres and despite the flat parcours, were content to build a lead before the rest of the peloton sprung into action.

The leaders toiled but created a gap of over two minutes before the Trek-Segafredo, Giant-Alpecin and Dimension Data set about dismantling the lead.

Two minutes soon became one, and despite the best efforts from the break, the firepower at the front of the peloton appeared too great.

However, a lull in pace allowed the break – minus Stanislau Bazhkou, who sat up – to bring their lead closer to two minutes and with 16km remaining they had 1:47 over a fraught bunch.

Slowly but surely the bunch fought back. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) traded turns on the front before the bunch finally made contact with the break.

Andy Fenn (Team Sky) led around the final corner with Olympic Omnium winner, Viviani, on his wheel and Cavendish neatly tucked in. Viviani opened up his sprint first with Cavendish – forced to fight for himself briefly after losing his lead-out man Mark Renshaw, before coming around Viviani to take the spoils.



# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2:32:21 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 8 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 9 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 12 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 16 Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 18 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 19 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 20 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 21 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 22 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 25 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 28 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 29 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 30 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 32 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 33 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 34 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 35 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 36 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 37 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 39 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 40 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 43 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 45 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 46 Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 49 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 56 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 58 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 60 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 61 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 62 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 63 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 64 Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 65 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 66 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 68 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 69 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 70 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 71 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 72 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 73 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:00:14 75 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 76 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 77 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 78 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:19 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 80 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 83 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:31 84 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:34 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:35 87 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 88 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:39 89 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 90 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:48 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 92 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 93 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:14 94 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:20 95 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:33 96 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:35 97 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:09 98 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:45 101 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:06 102 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 104 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 105 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 106 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 16 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 16 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 5 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 6 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 8 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 10 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 4 11 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 2 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 14 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Sprint 1 - Yas Marina Circuit, 57.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 8 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 3 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 3 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Al Reem Island, 95.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 8 pts 2 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 5:48:06 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:05 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:08 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 7 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 8 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:14 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 10 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 12 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 13 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 16 Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 17 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 18 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:16 21 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 22 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 24 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 26 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 34 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 35 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 36 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 37 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 41 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 43 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 44 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 45 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 46 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 48 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 49 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 50 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 51 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 52 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 53 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 54 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 56 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 57 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 58 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 59 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 60 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 61 Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 62 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 63 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:28 64 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 65 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:30 66 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:00:31 67 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 68 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 69 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 70 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 71 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 72 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36 73 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:00:38 74 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 75 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:48 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:52 78 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 79 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:01:03 80 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 81 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:09 82 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:16 83 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:31 85 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:37 86 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:54 87 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:11 88 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:13 89 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:36 90 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:42 91 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:43 92 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:56 93 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:03:06 94 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:19 95 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:03:23 96 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:34 97 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:44 98 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:10 99 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:14 100 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:04:45 101 Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:04:46 102 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:04:54 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:07 105 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 32 pts 2 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 32 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 4 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 18 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 16 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 8 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 11 9 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 10 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 9 11 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 12 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 8 13 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 16 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 18 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 2 19 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 20 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5:48:16 2 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:04 3 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 5 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 7 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:07 8 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 9 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 10 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 12 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 13 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 14 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 17 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 20 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 21 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 23 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:24 24 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 25 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:00:28 26 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:38 28 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:59 29 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:27 30 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:44 31 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:01 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:26 33 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:33 34 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:46 35 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:03:13 36 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:24 37 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:00 38 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:04 39 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:36

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 32 pts 2 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 18 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 5 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 4 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2