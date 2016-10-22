Kangert wins Abu Dhabi Tour stage 3
Estonian takes control of the race lead
Stage 3: Qasr Al Muwaiji - Jebel Hafeet
Tanel Kangert (Astana) soloed to victory on the Jebel Hafeet on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour. He topped Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) by 17 seconds after the two broke away on the final climb, with Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data) taking an impressive third place. Kangert now leads Roche in the overall classification by 21 seconds.
"Yesterday, Vincenzo told me that he was going to work for me today and I knew that I had a chance to do something. If I have the chance then I really have to use it and luckily I had the legs today," said Kangert.
"We knew from the start that we had two good climbers here, Vincenzo and, if I had good legs, I knew that I could also be there. Luckily, I had a good day and that was the tactic, we just had to be there in the final. For a moment, it was quite hectic with the side wind but luckily our team was really good and strong in the beginning, and they protected us from the crosswinds. I arrived on the climb quite fresh.
"I think he [Roche] was more tired than I was, and I was a little bit afraid of a headwind in the final but luckily the wind changed direction."
With 10-kilometre climb to the finish, stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour was a crucial one for the overall classification. It started calmly enough with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Michael O'Loughlin (WIGGINS), Marco Coledan (Trek-Segafredo) and Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) getting away in the opening kilometres. The quartet was allowed over five minutes of an advantage before crosswinds caused a stirring of action in the bunch behind.
Team Sky led the charge when the gusts hit the peloton with just under 60 kilometres to the line. Their efforts did some damage, forcing the peloton into three groups and bringing the leaders to within two minutes. The shake-up didn't have any serious victims as all the main contenders made the cut, along with race leader Mark Cavendish.
Sensing the closing pack, Van Avermaet gave a few furtive looks over his shoulder before he and his companions were finally brought back with just over 30 kilometres remaining. The Olympic champion wasn't quite done yet and he had another punt off the front with Movistar's Francisco Ventoso. Their effort was doomed though and he would barely make it to the climb before they were caught again.
As Van Avermaet was brought back to heel, Carlos Verona made strong attack and built a lead of over 30 seconds. Behind, Roche continued the pressure put on by his Sky teammates earlier in the stage, joined by Kangert. The increased pace whittled down the group of contenders to a very select group, which included Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff). It also demolished the lead that Verona had worked so hard to build and the Spaniard was caught with six kilometres still to go.
Verona tried to hang on to Roche and Kangert but he soon found himself distanced. Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff) saw an opportunity and attacked into the gap but didn't have the power to bridge the gap to the two leaders, who were now 30 seconds up on the main chasing group.
With three kilometres to go Roche cracked, slipping back on the steepest part of the climb. The Sky rider managed to hold the gap at first, but it proved the definitive moment and Kangert would go on to take the stage win and the overall lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3:31:31
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|3
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:33
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:50
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|9
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|11
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|13
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:09
|14
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:18
|15
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:31
|16
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|20
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:38
|21
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:40
|22
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:04
|23
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:06
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:36
|25
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:40
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:45
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:35
|28
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:12:18
|29
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|30
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|31
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|32
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|35
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|36
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|37
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|43
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:23
|44
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:19
|45
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:48
|46
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:17
|47
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:28
|48
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:14:56
|50
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|54
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|55
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:15:00
|56
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:14
|57
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:29
|58
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|59
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:17:04
|60
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|61
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|62
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:43
|63
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:47
|64
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:55
|65
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:47
|66
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|67
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|68
|Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|69
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|71
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|72
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|74
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|75
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|76
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:19:04
|78
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:14
|79
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:26
|80
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:20:28
|81
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:36
|82
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|83
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|84
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:49
|86
|Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:21:09
|87
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:22:17
|89
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:23:04
|90
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|92
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|93
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|94
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|95
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|96
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|98
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|99
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|100
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:23:09
|101
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:21
|103
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:25
|DNS
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|3
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|12
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|7
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|3
|4
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ONE Pro Cycling
|10:43:26
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:15
|3
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:48
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:11
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:18
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|0:08:21
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:09:35
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:12:43
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:19
|10
|Team Wiggins
|0:17:52
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:19
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:18:54
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:26
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:21:59
|15
|Team Sky
|0:33:15
|16
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:34:30
|17
|Minsk Cycling Club
|0:37:33
|18
|Nasr Dubai
|0:43:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|9:19:44
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:43
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|8
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|9
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|11
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:19
|12
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:32
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:41
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:53
|16
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|18
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:45
|19
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|20
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:56
|21
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:16
|22
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:49
|23
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:34
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:49
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:05
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:38
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:45
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:24
|29
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:12:25
|30
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|31
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|33
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|34
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|35
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|0:12:27
|36
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:28
|37
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|39
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:12:39
|40
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:13:14
|41
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:44
|42
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:46
|43
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:46
|44
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:53
|45
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:59
|46
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:15:06
|47
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|48
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|49
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:15:10
|51
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:52
|52
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:57
|53
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:17:14
|54
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:17
|55
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:17:28
|56
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:48
|57
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:02
|58
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:18:13
|59
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:18:28
|60
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:48
|61
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:50
|62
|Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:18:54
|63
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:57
|64
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|65
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|66
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|67
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:12
|69
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:19:14
|70
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:37
|71
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:47
|72
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:19:49
|73
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:52
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:56
|75
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:46
|77
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|78
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:56
|79
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:20:57
|80
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:07
|81
|Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:21:19
|82
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:59
|83
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:22:20
|84
|Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:22:27
|85
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:34
|86
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:01
|87
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:23:11
|88
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:23:14
|89
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:31
|92
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|93
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:32
|94
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:23:35
|95
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|96
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:23:45
|97
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:01
|98
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:03
|99
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:24:34
|100
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:51
|101
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:16
|102
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:27:43
|103
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:27:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|33
|pts
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|32
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|16
|9
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|12
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|11
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|12
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|11
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|14
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|10
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|9
|17
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|18
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|19
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|8
|20
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|7
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|22
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|24
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|25
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|4
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|3
|28
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|29
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|31
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1
|32
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|33
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|32
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|7
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|3
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|12
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|9:20:46
|2
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|3
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:17
|4
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|6
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:48
|7
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:54
|8
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:14
|9
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:32
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:03
|11
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:11:23
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|0:11:25
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:26
|15
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:57
|17
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:14:04
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:55
|20
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:15
|21
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:55
|22
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|23
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:12
|24
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:45
|25
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:18:47
|26
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:44
|27
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|28
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:54
|29
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:05
|30
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:21:18
|31
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:22:09
|32
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:22:12
|33
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:29
|34
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:30
|35
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:22:33
|36
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:43
|37
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:23:32
|38
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:49
|39
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ONE Pro Cycling
|28:08:32
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|3
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:48
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:11
|5
|Tinkoff Team
|0:08:18
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:36
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:09:38
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:13:40
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:19
|10
|Team Wiggins
|0:17:49
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:18:57
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:01
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:03
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:21:56
|15
|Team Sky
|0:33:15
|16
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:34:30
|17
|Minsk Cycling Club
|0:37:33
|18
|Nasr Dubai
|0:43:37
