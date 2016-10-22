Trending

Kangert wins Abu Dhabi Tour stage 3

Estonian takes control of the race lead

Image 1 of 38

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 38

The podium at the Abu Dhabi Tour

The podium at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 3 of 38

Tanel Kangert (Astana) on the attack

Tanel Kangert (Astana) on the attack
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 4 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 5 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 6 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 7 of 38

(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 8 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 9 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 10 of 38

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 11 of 38

Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the Abu Dhabi Tour

Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 12 of 38

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) leads the points classification

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 13 of 38

Jens Keukeleire (Orica) leads the sprint classication

Jens Keukeleire (Orica) leads the sprint classication
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 14 of 38

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 15 of 38

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 16 of 38

The Abu Dhabi Tour

The Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 17 of 38

Best young rider Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo)

Best young rider Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 18 of 38

The breakaway in the Abu Dhabi desert

The breakaway in the Abu Dhabi desert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 38

Fran Ventoso and Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway

Fran Ventoso and Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 38

Jempy Drucker (BMC) feeling a little punch-drunk at the end of the season?

Jempy Drucker (BMC) feeling a little punch-drunk at the end of the season?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 38

Carlos Verona (Orica-BikeExchange)

Carlos Verona (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 38

Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the front split

Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the front split
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 38

Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the front split

Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the front split
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 38

Nicolas Roche (Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 38

Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data)

Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 38

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 38

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 38

Alberto Contador in his last race with Tinkoff

Alberto Contador in his last race with Tinkoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 38

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 38

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 38

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 38

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the breakaway

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 38

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) would lose the leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) would lose the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tanel Kangert (Astana) soloed to victory on the Jebel Hafeet on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour. He topped Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) by 17 seconds after the two broke away on the final climb, with Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data) taking an impressive third place. Kangert now leads Roche in the overall classification by 21 seconds.

"Yesterday, Vincenzo told me that he was going to work for me today and I knew that I had a chance to do something. If I have the chance then I really have to use it and luckily I had the legs today," said Kangert.

"We knew from the start that we had two good climbers here, Vincenzo and, if I had good legs, I knew that I could also be there. Luckily, I had a good day and that was the tactic, we just had to be there in the final. For a moment, it was quite hectic with the side wind but luckily our team was really good and strong in the beginning, and they protected us from the crosswinds. I arrived on the climb quite fresh.

"I think he [Roche] was more tired than I was, and I was a little bit afraid of a headwind in the final but luckily the wind changed direction."

With 10-kilometre climb to the finish, stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour was a crucial one for the overall classification. It started calmly enough with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Michael O'Loughlin (WIGGINS), Marco Coledan (Trek-Segafredo) and Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) getting away in the opening kilometres. The quartet was allowed over five minutes of an advantage before crosswinds caused a stirring of action in the bunch behind.

Team Sky led the charge when the gusts hit the peloton with just under 60 kilometres to the line. Their efforts did some damage, forcing the peloton into three groups and bringing the leaders to within two minutes. The shake-up didn't have any serious victims as all the main contenders made the cut, along with race leader Mark Cavendish.

Sensing the closing pack, Van Avermaet gave a few furtive looks over his shoulder before he and his companions were finally brought back with just over 30 kilometres remaining. The Olympic champion wasn't quite done yet and he had another punt off the front with Movistar's Francisco Ventoso. Their effort was doomed though and he would barely make it to the climb before they were caught again.

As Van Avermaet was brought back to heel, Carlos Verona made strong attack and built a lead of over 30 seconds. Behind, Roche continued the pressure put on by his Sky teammates earlier in the stage, joined by Kangert. The increased pace whittled down the group of contenders to a very select group, which included Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff). It also demolished the lead that Verona had worked so hard to build and the Spaniard was caught with six kilometres still to go.

Verona tried to hang on to Roche and Kangert but he soon found himself distanced. Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff) saw an opportunity and attacked into the gap but didn't have the power to bridge the gap to the two leaders, who were now 30 seconds up on the main chasing group.

With three kilometres to go Roche cracked, slipping back on the steepest part of the climb. The Sky rider managed to hold the gap at first, but it proved the definitive moment and Kangert would go on to take the stage win and the overall lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3:31:31
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:17
3Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:33
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:50
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
9Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
11Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
13Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:09
14Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:18
15Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:31
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:43
18Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:55
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
20Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:38
21Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:40
22Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:04
23Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:06
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:36
25Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:40
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:45
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:35
28Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:12:18
29Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
30Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
31Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
32Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
35Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
36Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
37Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
39Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
41Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
42Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
43Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:23
44Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:13:19
45Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:48
46Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:14:17
47Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:28
48Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:14:56
50Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
53Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
54Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:15:00
56Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:15:14
57Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:15:29
58Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
59Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:17:04
60Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
61Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
62Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:43
63John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:47
64Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:55
65Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:47
66Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
67Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
68Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
69Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
70Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
71Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
72Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
73Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
74Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
75Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:19:04
78Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:19:14
79Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:26
80Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:20:28
81Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:36
82Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
83Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
84Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:20:49
86Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:21:09
87Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:22:17
89Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:23:04
90Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
91Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
92Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
93Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
94Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
95Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
96Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
97Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
98James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
99Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
100Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:23:09
101Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
102Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:23:21
103Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:23:25
DNSAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFJuan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFFrancisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
3Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data12
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team7
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
7Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
9Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team1

Sprint 1 - Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, km. 30.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
3Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS3
4Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Sprint 2 - Green Mubazzarah, km. 136.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team8pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ONE Pro Cycling10:43:26
2Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:15
3Orica-BikeExchange0:04:48
4Astana Pro Team0:07:11
5Trek-Segafredo0:08:18
6Tinkoff Team0:08:21
7Movistar Team0:09:35
8Dimension Data0:12:43
9BMC Racing Team0:14:19
10Team Wiggins0:17:52
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:19
12Lampre - Merida0:18:54
13Lotto Soudal0:20:26
14Gazprom-Rusvelo0:21:59
15Team Sky0:33:15
16Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:34:30
17Minsk Cycling Club0:37:33
18Nasr Dubai0:43:37

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team9:19:44
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:21
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:43
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
6Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
8Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:38
9Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
11Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:19
12Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:28
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:32
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:41
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:53
16Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
17Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:58
18Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:45
19Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:50
20Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:56
21Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:16
22Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:49
23Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:34
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:49
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:05
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:38
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:45
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:24
29Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:12:25
30Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
31Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
32Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
33Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
34Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
35Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS0:12:27
36Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:12:28
37Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
38Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
39Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:12:39
40Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:13:14
41Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:44
42Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:13:46
43Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:14:46
44Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:53
45Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:59
46Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:15:06
47Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
48Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
49Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:15:10
51Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:52
52Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:57
53Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:17:14
54Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:17
55Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:17:28
56John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:48
57Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:02
58Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:18:13
59Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:18:28
60Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:18:48
61Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:50
62Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:18:54
63Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:18:57
64Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
65Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
66Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
67Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:12
69Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:19:14
70Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:19:37
71Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:47
72Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:19:49
73Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:19:52
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:56
75Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:46
77Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
78Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:20:56
79Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:20:57
80Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:07
81Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:21:19
82Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:59
83Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:22:20
84Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:22:27
85Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:34
86Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:01
87Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:23:11
88Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:23:14
89Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
90Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
91Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:23:31
92James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
93Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:23:32
94Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:23:35
95Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
96Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:23:45
97Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:01
98Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:03
99Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:24:34
100Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:24:51
101Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:16
102Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:27:43
103Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:27:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data33pts
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange32
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo28
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team20
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling18
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky16
9Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data12
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
11Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
12Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS11
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
14Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange10
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team9
17Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
18Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
19Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team8
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team7
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
22Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4
24Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
25Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team4
26Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
27Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS3
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
29Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling2
30Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
31Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team1
32Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
33Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange32pts
2Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling18
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
4Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4
7Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team4
8Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS3
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1
12Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo9:20:46
2Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:36
3Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:17
4Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:51
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:56
6Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:48
7Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:54
8Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:14
9Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:32
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:03
11Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:11:23
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
13Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS0:11:25
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:11:26
15Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
16Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:57
17Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:14:04
18Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
19Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:55
20Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:15
21Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:17:55
22Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
23Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:18:12
24Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:45
25Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:18:47
26Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:44
27Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
28Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:19:54
29Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:05
30Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:21:18
31Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:22:09
32Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:22:12
33James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:29
34Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:22:30
35Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:22:33
36Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:43
37Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:23:32
38Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:23:49
39Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:26:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ONE Pro Cycling28:08:32
2Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:12
3Orica-BikeExchange0:04:48
4Astana Pro Team0:07:11
5Tinkoff Team0:08:18
6Trek-Segafredo0:08:36
7Movistar Team0:09:38
8Dimension Data0:13:40
9BMC Racing Team0:14:19
10Team Wiggins0:17:49
11Lampre - Merida0:18:57
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:01
13Lotto Soudal0:21:03
14Gazprom-Rusvelo0:21:56
15Team Sky0:33:15
16Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:34:30
17Minsk Cycling Club0:37:33
18Nasr Dubai0:43:37

