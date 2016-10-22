Image 1 of 38 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 38 The podium at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 3 of 38 Tanel Kangert (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 4 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 5 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 6 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 7 of 38 (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 8 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 9 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 10 of 38 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 11 of 38 Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 12 of 38 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) leads the points classification (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 13 of 38 Jens Keukeleire (Orica) leads the sprint classication (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 14 of 38 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 15 of 38 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 16 of 38 The Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 17 of 38 Best young rider Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 18 of 38 The breakaway in the Abu Dhabi desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 38 Fran Ventoso and Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 38 Jempy Drucker (BMC) feeling a little punch-drunk at the end of the season? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 38 Carlos Verona (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 38 Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the front split (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 38 Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the front split (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 38 Nicolas Roche (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 38 Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 38 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 38 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 38 Alberto Contador in his last race with Tinkoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 38 Carlos Betancur (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 38 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 38 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 38 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 38 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) would lose the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tanel Kangert (Astana) soloed to victory on the Jebel Hafeet on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour. He topped Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) by 17 seconds after the two broke away on the final climb, with Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data) taking an impressive third place. Kangert now leads Roche in the overall classification by 21 seconds.

"Yesterday, Vincenzo told me that he was going to work for me today and I knew that I had a chance to do something. If I have the chance then I really have to use it and luckily I had the legs today," said Kangert.

"We knew from the start that we had two good climbers here, Vincenzo and, if I had good legs, I knew that I could also be there. Luckily, I had a good day and that was the tactic, we just had to be there in the final. For a moment, it was quite hectic with the side wind but luckily our team was really good and strong in the beginning, and they protected us from the crosswinds. I arrived on the climb quite fresh.

"I think he [Roche] was more tired than I was, and I was a little bit afraid of a headwind in the final but luckily the wind changed direction."

With 10-kilometre climb to the finish, stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour was a crucial one for the overall classification. It started calmly enough with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Michael O'Loughlin (WIGGINS), Marco Coledan (Trek-Segafredo) and Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) getting away in the opening kilometres. The quartet was allowed over five minutes of an advantage before crosswinds caused a stirring of action in the bunch behind.

Team Sky led the charge when the gusts hit the peloton with just under 60 kilometres to the line. Their efforts did some damage, forcing the peloton into three groups and bringing the leaders to within two minutes. The shake-up didn't have any serious victims as all the main contenders made the cut, along with race leader Mark Cavendish.

Sensing the closing pack, Van Avermaet gave a few furtive looks over his shoulder before he and his companions were finally brought back with just over 30 kilometres remaining. The Olympic champion wasn't quite done yet and he had another punt off the front with Movistar's Francisco Ventoso. Their effort was doomed though and he would barely make it to the climb before they were caught again.

As Van Avermaet was brought back to heel, Carlos Verona made strong attack and built a lead of over 30 seconds. Behind, Roche continued the pressure put on by his Sky teammates earlier in the stage, joined by Kangert. The increased pace whittled down the group of contenders to a very select group, which included Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff). It also demolished the lead that Verona had worked so hard to build and the Spaniard was caught with six kilometres still to go.

Verona tried to hang on to Roche and Kangert but he soon found himself distanced. Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff) saw an opportunity and attacked into the gap but didn't have the power to bridge the gap to the two leaders, who were now 30 seconds up on the main chasing group.

With three kilometres to go Roche cracked, slipping back on the steepest part of the climb. The Sky rider managed to hold the gap at first, but it proved the definitive moment and Kangert would go on to take the stage win and the overall lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3:31:31 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:17 3 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:33 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:50 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 9 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 10 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 11 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 13 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:09 14 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:18 15 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:31 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:43 18 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:55 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 20 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:38 21 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:40 22 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:04 23 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:06 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:36 25 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:40 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:45 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:35 28 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:12:18 29 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 30 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 31 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 32 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 35 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 36 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 37 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 41 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 42 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 43 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:23 44 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:13:19 45 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:48 46 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:17 47 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:28 48 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 49 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:14:56 50 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 53 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 54 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:15:00 56 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:15:14 57 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:29 58 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 59 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:17:04 60 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 61 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 62 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:43 63 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:47 64 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:55 65 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:47 66 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 67 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 68 Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 69 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 70 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 71 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 72 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 73 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 74 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 75 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 76 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:19:04 78 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:19:14 79 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:26 80 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:20:28 81 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:36 82 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 83 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 84 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:20:49 86 Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:21:09 87 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:22:17 89 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:23:04 90 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 92 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 93 Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai 94 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 95 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 96 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 97 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 98 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 99 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 100 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:23:09 101 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 102 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:23:21 103 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:23:25 DNS André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 3 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 12 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 7 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 10 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 1

Sprint 1 - Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, km. 30.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 3 4 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Sprint 2 - Green Mubazzarah, km. 136.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 ONE Pro Cycling 10:43:26 2 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:15 3 Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:48 4 Astana Pro Team 0:07:11 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:08:18 6 Tinkoff Team 0:08:21 7 Movistar Team 0:09:35 8 Dimension Data 0:12:43 9 BMC Racing Team 0:14:19 10 Team Wiggins 0:17:52 11 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:19 12 Lampre - Merida 0:18:54 13 Lotto Soudal 0:20:26 14 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:21:59 15 Team Sky 0:33:15 16 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:34:30 17 Minsk Cycling Club 0:37:33 18 Nasr Dubai 0:43:37

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 9:19:44 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:21 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:43 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 8 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:38 9 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 10 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 11 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:19 12 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:28 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:32 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:41 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:53 16 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:58 18 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:45 19 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:50 20 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:56 21 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:16 22 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:49 23 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:34 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:49 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:05 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:38 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:45 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:24 29 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:12:25 30 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 31 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 32 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 33 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 34 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 35 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 0:12:27 36 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:12:28 37 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 38 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 39 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:12:39 40 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:13:14 41 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:44 42 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:13:46 43 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:46 44 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:53 45 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:59 46 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:15:06 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 48 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 49 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:15:10 51 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:52 52 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:57 53 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:17:14 54 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:17 55 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:17:28 56 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:48 57 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:02 58 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:18:13 59 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:18:28 60 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:48 61 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:50 62 Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:18:54 63 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 0:18:57 64 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 65 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 66 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 67 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:12 69 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:19:14 70 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:19:37 71 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:47 72 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:19:49 73 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:19:52 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:56 75 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:46 77 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 78 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:20:56 79 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:20:57 80 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:07 81 Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:21:19 82 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:59 83 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:22:20 84 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:22:27 85 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:22:34 86 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:01 87 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:23:11 88 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:23:14 89 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 90 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 91 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:23:31 92 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 93 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:23:32 94 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:23:35 95 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 96 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:23:45 97 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:01 98 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:03 99 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:24:34 100 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:51 101 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:16 102 Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:27:43 103 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:27:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 33 pts 2 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 32 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 18 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 16 9 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 12 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 11 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 12 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 11 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 14 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 10 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 9 17 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 18 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 19 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 8 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 7 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 22 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 24 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 25 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 4 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 3 28 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 29 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 2 30 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 31 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 1 32 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 33 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 32 pts 2 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 18 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 7 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 3 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1 12 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 9:20:46 2 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:36 3 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:01:17 4 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:51 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:56 6 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:48 7 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:54 8 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:14 9 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:32 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:03 11 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:11:23 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 13 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 0:11:25 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:11:26 15 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 16 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:57 17 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:14:04 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 19 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:55 20 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:15 21 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:17:55 22 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 23 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:12 24 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:45 25 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:18:47 26 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:44 27 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 28 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:19:54 29 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:05 30 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:21:18 31 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:22:09 32 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:22:12 33 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:29 34 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:22:30 35 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:22:33 36 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:43 37 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:23:32 38 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:49 39 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:14