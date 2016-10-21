Abu Dhabi Tour stage 2 highlights - Video

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

As was the case on the opening day, the second stage of the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour culminated in a bunch sprint, with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) getting the better of Elia Viviani (Team Sky), while Andrea Guardini (Astana) was third.

The finale was a tense one, however, as the peloton left it late to catch the day's breakaway, with things only coming back together in the last several hundred metres.

Cavendish lost his lead-out man Mark Renshaw but he found the wheel of Viviani and timed it perfectly to come through and take the victory.

