Image 1 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins the final stage

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins the final stage
Image 2 of 41

Owain Doull (Team Sky)

Owain Doull (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 41

The Yas Marina hosted the fourth and final stage

The Yas Marina hosted the fourth and final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 41

Mark Cavendish wore the green points jersey on way to stage 4 victory

Mark Cavendish wore the green points jersey on way to stage 4 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 41

Sole American in the race Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)

Sole American in the race Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 41

The sun starts to set on stage 4 and the 2016 season for the majority of the Abu Dhabi Tour peloton

The sun starts to set on stage 4 and the 2016 season for the majority of the Abu Dhabi Tour peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 41

Michael O'Loughlin (WIGGINS)

Michael O'Loughlin (WIGGINS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 41

Michael Matthews in his final appearance for Orica-BikeExchange

Michael Matthews in his final appearance for Orica-BikeExchange
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 41

The track made for photogenic racing

The track made for photogenic racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 41

The ONE Pro Cycling squad won the team classification

The ONE Pro Cycling squad won the team classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 41

The classification winners are presented on the podium

The classification winners are presented on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 41

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 41

Gatis Smukulis working for Astana

Gatis Smukulis working for Astana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 41

The stage was the final ever race day for the Tinkoff team

The stage was the final ever race day for the Tinkoff team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 41

Tanel Kangert punches the air as he crosses the line and seals the win

Tanel Kangert punches the air as he crosses the line and seals the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 41

Not too many fans came out for the final stage on the Yas Marina circuit

Not too many fans came out for the final stage on the Yas Marina circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 41

Tanel Kangert on the top step of the podium

Tanel Kangert on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 41

Tanel Kangert (Astana) rides to the overall victory in the final Abu Dhabi Tour stage

Tanel Kangert (Astana) rides to the overall victory in the final Abu Dhabi Tour stage
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 19 of 41

The final Abu Dhabi Tour stage

The final Abu Dhabi Tour stage
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 20 of 41

The final Abu Dhabi Tour stage

The final Abu Dhabi Tour stage
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 21 of 41

The final Abu Dhabi Tour stage

The final Abu Dhabi Tour stage
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 22 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 23 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 24 of 41

Mark Cavendish celebrates his victory

Mark Cavendish celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 25 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the green jersey

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 26 of 41

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) won the sprints classification

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) won the sprints classification
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 27 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) won the final stage

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) won the final stage
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 28 of 41

Tanel Kangert (Astana) won the Abu Dhabi Tour

Tanel Kangert (Astana) won the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 29 of 41

The final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour

The final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour
Image 30 of 41

Riders lined out like the palm trees

Riders lined out like the palm trees
Image 31 of 41

The Yas Marina F1 circuit hosted the final Abu Dhabi Tour stage

The Yas Marina F1 circuit hosted the final Abu Dhabi Tour stage
Image 32 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins the stage

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins the stage
Image 33 of 41

Diego Ulissi, Tanel Kangert, Nicolas Roche

Diego Ulissi, Tanel Kangert, Nicolas Roche
Image 34 of 41

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
Image 35 of 41

Astana controls the peloton

Astana controls the peloton
Image 36 of 41

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) was best young rider

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) was best young rider
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 37 of 41

The final Abu Dhabi Tour stage

The final Abu Dhabi Tour stage
Image 38 of 41

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
Image 39 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
Image 40 of 41

Riders head out for the last race of 2016 - the final Abu Dhabi Tour stage

Riders head out for the last race of 2016 - the final Abu Dhabi Tour stage
Image 41 of 41

The final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour took place under the lights

The final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour took place under the lights

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) won the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, his second of the race, beating Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in a straight sprint for the line. Elia Viviani (Team Sky) took a distant third place while Tanel Kangert (Astana) finished safely in the bunch to claim the overall victory.

Dimension Data had done much of the work throughout the stage in conjunction with race leaders Astana. They were present at the front still when the race headed into the final kilometres. The pace on the Yas Marina Formula one circuit was so high that several splits occurred down the bunch, not least at the front when Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) pulled out a significant gap on the bunch as they rounded the final corner.

The Australian glanced over his shoulder to see that his team leader was no longer with him but, unlike in Qatar a week ago, there was plenty of space for Cavendish to have a clean run to the line. Nizzolo was hot on his heels and was closing the gap but the Italian didn't have the legs to overtake the Manxman.

"I'm so happy to be the winner of the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour on the YAS Marina Circuit. There was an incredible atmosphere," Cavendish said. "I missed the race last year because I was injured and I was really jealous of the boys racing, especially on this last day. It was very fast. My teammates controlled the group really well the whole day. I got an incredible lead out. Mark Renshaw was very calm going into the finale. I just had to jump."

Kangert enjoyed an easy enough day in the peloton and maintained his 21-second lead over Nicolas Roche in the overall classification.

"I must say it was more difficult that it might look like because the corners were really tight. I was surprised they were so tight for car racing. It made the race special with the lights and the dark," Kangert said.

"In the end I was pretty tired just keeping the wheels. I can't say there wasn't any pressure because there was, and I felt it. I was excited to race in the leader's jersey. It was my first time leading a professional race. I'm happy everything went well and I might be back soon to defend the title in February."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3:07:44
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
10Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
13Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
14Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
15Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
18Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
22Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
24Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
28Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
29Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
30Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
35Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
36Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
37Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
38Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
39Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
40Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE) Nasr Dubai
41Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
42Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
44Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:16
45Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:00:17
46Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
47Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:20
48Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
49Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
50Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
53Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
54Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
55Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
56Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
57Ahmed Almansory (UAE) Nasr Dubai
58Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
59Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
60Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
61Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
64Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
67Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:00:31
69Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
70Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:33
71Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
72James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:35
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:37
74Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
75Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
76Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:41
77Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:45
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:03
79Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
80Badr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:01:19
81Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:01:22
82Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:26
83Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:46
84Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:54
86Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:55
88Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
89Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:11
90Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
91Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:02:22
92Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
93Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:25
94Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:36
95Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:50
96Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
97Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
98Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
99Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
100Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
102Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
DNSEdward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data20pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky12
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange9
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team7
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data2
10Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team1

Sprint 1 - Yas Marina Circuit - 11th Passage, km 60,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling8pts
2Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
3Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
4Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club1

Sprint 2 - Yas Marina Circuit - 16th Passage, km 88
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling8pts
2Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
3Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club3
4Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Sprint 3 - Yas Marina Circuit - 21st Passage, km 115.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling8pts
2Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club5
3Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
4Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Alpecin9:23:18
2Team Sky0:00:06
3Astana Pro Team
4Lampre - Merida
5ONE Pro Cycling
6Tinkoff Team
7BMC Racing Team
8Orica-BikeExchange0:00:14
9Team WIGGINS0:00:20
10Dimension Data0:00:25
11Movistar Team0:00:26
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Trek-Segafredo0:00:33
14Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:00:34
15Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:37
16Minsk Cycling Club
17Nasr Dubai
18Lotto Soudal0:00:48

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team12:27:34
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:21
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:43
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
6Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
8Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:38
9Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
11Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:19
12Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:28
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:32
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:41
15Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:53
16Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:58
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:07
18Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:45
19Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:12
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:43
21Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:36
22Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:21
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:43
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:36
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:22
26Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:18
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:59
28Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:12:19
29Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
30Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
31Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
32Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:12:25
34Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:12:28
35Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
36Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS0:12:41
37Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:12:42
38Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:12:53
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:24
40Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:32
41Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:13:39
42Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:15:00
43Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:15:06
44Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:13
45Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:15
46Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:15:17
47Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:15:20
48Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:15:24
49Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:15:51
50Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:14
51Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:16:44
52Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:17:42
53John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:48
54Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:56
55Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:18:38
56Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:44
57Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:18:54
59Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:18:57
60Ahmed Almansory (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:19:11
61Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
62Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:12
63Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:19:25
64Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:19:31
65Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:39
66Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:19:49
67Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:20:03
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:20:06
69Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:09
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:10
71Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:18
72Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:20:45
73Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:46
74Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:20:50
75Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:20:51
76Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:07
77Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:29
78Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:21:37
79Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:22:31
80Badr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:22:32
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:38
82Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:22:58
83Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:23:05
84Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:23:32
85Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club0:23:38
86Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:23:39
87Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:23:41
88Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:23:49
89James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:24:00
90Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:24:12
91Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:24:30
92Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:24:48
93Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:24:51
94Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:25:17
95Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
96Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:19
97Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:26:05
98Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:53
99Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:55
100Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:29:05
101Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:29:59
102Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:30:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data53pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo44
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange32
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky28
5Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling24
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team20
7Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange19
8Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling18
9Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team16
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16
12Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data12
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
14Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
15Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS11
16Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
19Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club9
20Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team9
21Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast9
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange8
23Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast8
24Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team7
25Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
26Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
28Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
29Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
30Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team4
31Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
32Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS3
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
34Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
35Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling2
36Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
37Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data2
38Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team1
39Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange32pts
2Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling24
3Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling18
4Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
6Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club9
7Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast8
9Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team4
12Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS3
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1
16Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo12:28:36
2Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:36
3Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:17
4Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:51
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:56
6Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:10
7Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:34
8Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:19
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:34
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:16
11Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:11:17
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:11:26
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
15Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS0:11:39
16Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:14:04
17Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:11
18Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai0:14:15
19Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:10
20Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:18:47
21Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:07
22Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:19:43
23Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:44
24Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:19:48
25Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:05
26Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:27
27Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:20:35
28Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:21:29
29Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:22:03
30Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:22:30
31Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club0:22:36
32Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:22:47
33James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:58
34Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:23:10
35Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:23:28
36Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:23:46
37Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:23:49
38Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:28:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ONE Pro Cycling37:31:56
2Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:06
3Orica-BikeExchange0:04:56
4Astana Pro Team0:07:11
5Tinkoff Team0:08:18
6Trek-Segafredo0:09:03
7Movistar Team0:09:58
8Dimension Data0:13:59
9BMC Racing Team0:14:19
10Team WIGGINS0:18:03
11Lampre - Merida0:18:57
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:21
13Lotto Soudal0:21:45
14Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:27
15Team Sky0:33:15
16Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:34:58
17Minsk Cycling Club0:38:04
18Nasr Dubai0:44:08

