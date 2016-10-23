Cavendish wins final stage of Abu Dhabi Tour
Kangert wins overall classification
Stage 4: Yas Marina Circuit -
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) won the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, his second of the race, beating Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in a straight sprint for the line. Elia Viviani (Team Sky) took a distant third place while Tanel Kangert (Astana) finished safely in the bunch to claim the overall victory.
Dimension Data had done much of the work throughout the stage in conjunction with race leaders Astana. They were present at the front still when the race headed into the final kilometres. The pace on the Yas Marina Formula one circuit was so high that several splits occurred down the bunch, not least at the front when Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) pulled out a significant gap on the bunch as they rounded the final corner.
The Australian glanced over his shoulder to see that his team leader was no longer with him but, unlike in Qatar a week ago, there was plenty of space for Cavendish to have a clean run to the line. Nizzolo was hot on his heels and was closing the gap but the Italian didn't have the legs to overtake the Manxman.
"I'm so happy to be the winner of the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour on the YAS Marina Circuit. There was an incredible atmosphere," Cavendish said. "I missed the race last year because I was injured and I was really jealous of the boys racing, especially on this last day. It was very fast. My teammates controlled the group really well the whole day. I got an incredible lead out. Mark Renshaw was very calm going into the finale. I just had to jump."
Kangert enjoyed an easy enough day in the peloton and maintained his 21-second lead over Nicolas Roche in the overall classification.
"I must say it was more difficult that it might look like because the corners were really tight. I was surprised they were so tight for car racing. It made the race special with the lights and the dark," Kangert said.
"In the end I was pretty tired just keeping the wheels. I can't say there wasn't any pressure because there was, and I felt it. I was excited to race in the leader's jersey. It was my first time leading a professional race. I'm happy everything went well and I might be back soon to defend the title in February."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:07:44
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|10
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|13
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|18
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|22
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|27
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|35
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|36
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|37
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|40
|Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|41
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|42
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|44
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:16
|45
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:00:17
|46
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|47
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:20
|48
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|49
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|50
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|53
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|54
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|55
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|56
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Ahmed Almansory (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|58
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|59
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|61
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|64
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|67
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|69
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|70
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|71
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|72
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:35
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|74
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|75
|Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|76
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|77
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|78
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|79
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|80
|Badr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:01:19
|81
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:01:22
|82
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:26
|83
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:46
|84
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:54
|86
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|88
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:09
|89
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:11
|90
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|91
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:02:22
|92
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|93
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:25
|94
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:36
|95
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:50
|96
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|97
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|98
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|99
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|100
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|102
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|DNS
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|9
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|10
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|4
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|3
|4
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|5
|3
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|4
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|9:23:18
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:14
|9
|Team WIGGINS
|0:00:20
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:00:25
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|14
|Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:00:34
|15
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:37
|16
|Minsk Cycling Club
|17
|Nasr Dubai
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|12:27:34
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:43
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|8
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|9
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|11
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:19
|12
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:32
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:41
|15
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:07
|18
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:45
|19
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|20
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:43
|21
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:36
|22
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:21
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:43
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:36
|25
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:22
|26
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:18
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:59
|28
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:12:19
|29
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|32
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:12:25
|34
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:28
|35
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|0:12:41
|37
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:12:42
|38
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:12:53
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:24
|40
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:32
|41
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:13:39
|42
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:15:00
|43
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:06
|44
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:13
|45
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:15
|46
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:15:17
|47
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:20
|48
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:15:24
|49
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:15:51
|50
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:14
|51
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:16:44
|52
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:17:42
|53
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:48
|54
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:56
|55
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:38
|56
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:44
|57
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|58
|Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:18:54
|59
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:57
|60
|Ahmed Almansory (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:19:11
|61
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|62
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:12
|63
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:19:25
|64
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:31
|65
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:39
|66
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:19:49
|67
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:20:03
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:06
|69
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:09
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:10
|71
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:18
|72
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:20:45
|73
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:46
|74
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:50
|75
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:20:51
|76
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:07
|77
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:29
|78
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:21:37
|79
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:22:31
|80
|Badr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:22:32
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:38
|82
|Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:22:58
|83
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:23:05
|84
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:32
|85
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:23:38
|86
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:39
|87
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:41
|88
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:23:49
|89
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:24:00
|90
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:24:12
|91
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:24:30
|92
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:24:48
|93
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:51
|94
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:17
|95
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|96
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:19
|97
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:26:05
|98
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:53
|99
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:55
|100
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:05
|101
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:29:59
|102
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:30:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|53
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|32
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|28
|5
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|24
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|7
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|19
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|9
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|16
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|12
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|12
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|14
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|15
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|11
|16
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|19
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|9
|20
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|9
|21
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|9
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|23
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|8
|24
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|7
|25
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|26
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|28
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|29
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|30
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|4
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|32
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|3
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|34
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|35
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|36
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|37
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|38
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1
|39
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|32
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|24
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|4
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|6
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|9
|7
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|8
|9
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|4
|12
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|3
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|16
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|12:28:36
|2
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|3
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:17
|4
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|6
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:10
|7
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:34
|8
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:19
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:34
|10
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:16
|11
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:11:17
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:26
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|0:11:39
|16
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:04
|17
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:11
|18
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|0:14:15
|19
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:10
|20
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:47
|21
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:07
|22
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:19:43
|23
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:44
|24
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:48
|25
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:05
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:27
|27
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:20:35
|28
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:21:29
|29
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:22:03
|30
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:30
|31
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:22:36
|32
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:22:47
|33
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:58
|34
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:23:10
|35
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:23:28
|36
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:23:46
|37
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:49
|38
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ONE Pro Cycling
|37:31:56
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|3
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:56
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:11
|5
|Tinkoff Team
|0:08:18
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:03
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:09:58
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:13:59
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:19
|10
|Team WIGGINS
|0:18:03
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:18:57
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:21
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:45
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:27
|15
|Team Sky
|0:33:15
|16
|Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:34:58
|17
|Minsk Cycling Club
|0:38:04
|18
|Nasr Dubai
|0:44:08
