Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) won the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, his second of the race, beating Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in a straight sprint for the line. Elia Viviani (Team Sky) took a distant third place while Tanel Kangert (Astana) finished safely in the bunch to claim the overall victory.

Dimension Data had done much of the work throughout the stage in conjunction with race leaders Astana. They were present at the front still when the race headed into the final kilometres. The pace on the Yas Marina Formula one circuit was so high that several splits occurred down the bunch, not least at the front when Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) pulled out a significant gap on the bunch as they rounded the final corner.

The Australian glanced over his shoulder to see that his team leader was no longer with him but, unlike in Qatar a week ago, there was plenty of space for Cavendish to have a clean run to the line. Nizzolo was hot on his heels and was closing the gap but the Italian didn't have the legs to overtake the Manxman.

"I'm so happy to be the winner of the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour on the YAS Marina Circuit. There was an incredible atmosphere," Cavendish said. "I missed the race last year because I was injured and I was really jealous of the boys racing, especially on this last day. It was very fast. My teammates controlled the group really well the whole day. I got an incredible lead out. Mark Renshaw was very calm going into the finale. I just had to jump."

Kangert enjoyed an easy enough day in the peloton and maintained his 21-second lead over Nicolas Roche in the overall classification.

"I must say it was more difficult that it might look like because the corners were really tight. I was surprised they were so tight for car racing. It made the race special with the lights and the dark," Kangert said.

"In the end I was pretty tired just keeping the wheels. I can't say there wasn't any pressure because there was, and I felt it. I was excited to race in the leader's jersey. It was my first time leading a professional race. I'm happy everything went well and I might be back soon to defend the title in February."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3:07:44 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 10 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 13 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:06 18 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 22 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 27 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 28 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 29 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 30 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 34 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team 35 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 36 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 37 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 38 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 39 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 40 Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE) Nasr Dubai 41 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 42 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 44 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:16 45 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:00:17 46 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 47 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:20 48 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 49 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 50 Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 53 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 54 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 55 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 56 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 57 Ahmed Almansory (UAE) Nasr Dubai 58 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 59 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 60 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 61 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 64 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 66 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 67 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:00:31 69 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 70 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33 71 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 72 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:35 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:37 74 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 75 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 76 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:41 77 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 78 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:03 79 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 80 Badr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:01:19 81 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:01:22 82 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:26 83 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:46 84 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:54 86 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 88 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 89 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:11 90 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 91 Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:02:22 92 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 93 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:25 94 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:36 95 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:50 96 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 97 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 98 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 99 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 100 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 101 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 102 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club DNS Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 20 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 12 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 9 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2 10 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1

Sprint 1 - Yas Marina Circuit - 11th Passage, km 60,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 4 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1

Sprint 2 - Yas Marina Circuit - 16th Passage, km 88 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 3 4 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Sprint 3 - Yas Marina Circuit - 21st Passage, km 115.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 5 3 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 4 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Alpecin 9:23:18 2 Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Lampre - Merida 5 ONE Pro Cycling 6 Tinkoff Team 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:14 9 Team WIGGINS 0:00:20 10 Dimension Data 0:00:25 11 Movistar Team 0:00:26 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33 14 Wilier Trestina-Southeast 0:00:34 15 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:37 16 Minsk Cycling Club 17 Nasr Dubai 18 Lotto Soudal 0:00:48

Final General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 12:27:34 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:21 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:43 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 8 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:38 9 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 10 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 11 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:19 12 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:28 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:32 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:41 15 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:53 16 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:58 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:07 18 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:45 19 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:12 20 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:43 21 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:36 22 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:21 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:43 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:36 25 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:22 26 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:18 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:59 28 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:12:19 29 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 30 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 31 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 32 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 33 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:12:25 34 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:12:28 35 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 36 Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 0:12:41 37 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 0:12:42 38 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 0:12:53 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:24 40 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:32 41 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:13:39 42 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:15:00 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:15:06 44 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:13 45 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:15 46 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:15:17 47 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:15:20 48 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:15:24 49 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:15:51 50 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:14 51 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:16:44 52 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:17:42 53 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:48 54 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:56 55 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:38 56 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:44 57 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 58 Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:18:54 59 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 0:18:57 60 Ahmed Almansory (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:19:11 61 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 62 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:12 63 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:19:25 64 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:19:31 65 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:39 66 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:19:49 67 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:20:03 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:20:06 69 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:09 70 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:10 71 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:18 72 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:20:45 73 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:46 74 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:20:50 75 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:20:51 76 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:07 77 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:29 78 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:21:37 79 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:22:31 80 Badr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:22:32 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:38 82 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:22:58 83 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 0:23:05 84 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:23:32 85 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:23:38 86 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:39 87 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:23:41 88 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 0:23:49 89 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:24:00 90 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:24:12 91 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:24:30 92 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:24:48 93 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:51 94 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:17 95 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 96 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:19 97 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:26:05 98 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:53 99 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:55 100 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:05 101 Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:29:59 102 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:30:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 53 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 32 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 28 5 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 24 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 19 8 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 18 9 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 16 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 12 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 12 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 14 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 15 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 11 16 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 19 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 9 20 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 9 21 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 9 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 8 23 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 8 24 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team 7 25 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 26 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 28 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 29 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 30 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 4 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 32 Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 3 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 34 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 35 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 2 36 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 37 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2 38 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 1 39 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 32 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 24 3 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 18 4 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 6 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 9 7 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 8 9 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 3 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1 16 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 12:28:36 2 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:36 3 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:01:17 4 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:51 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:56 6 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:10 7 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:34 8 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:19 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:34 10 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:16 11 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:11:17 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:11:26 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 15 Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 0:11:39 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:14:04 17 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:11 18 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 0:14:15 19 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:10 20 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:47 21 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:07 22 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:19:43 23 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:44 24 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:19:48 25 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:05 26 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:27 27 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:20:35 28 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:21:29 29 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 0:22:03 30 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:22:30 31 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:22:36 32 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 0:22:47 33 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:58 34 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:23:10 35 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:23:28 36 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:23:46 37 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:49 38 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:03