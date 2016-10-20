Image 1 of 49 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Michael Matthews takes his turn on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 The peloton lined out on the roads during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Marco Coledan's on-board camera during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) gets to the front and takes the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 The stage 1 breakaway in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet enjoying the sunshine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Trek-Segagredo's Marco Coledan had an on-board camera for stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 The Orica-BikeExchange team on the podium before stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 The race organisers had the old Orica-GreenEdge decals for Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 The peloton rides through the desert on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 German champion André Greipel on bidon duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 The peloton on stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet talks with UCI commissaire Philippe Mariën before the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 BMC's Greg Van Avermaet takes a drink in the hot weather (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 ONE Pro Cycling's Dion Smith in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 The sprint winds up for stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) in the black sprint classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Pre-stage interview for Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Giacomo Nizzolo wins stage 1 of the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 22 of 49 Team Sky roll out for stage 1 of 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 49 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) is the first leader of the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 1 sprint at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) in a retro kit at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 49 The stage 1 breakaway at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 49 Team Sky on the sign-in stage at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 The peloton during stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 49 The peloton races stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 49 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour welcomes pro peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 Giacomo Nizzolo on the podium after winning stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 49 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo) won stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour after a powerful sprint into Madinat Zayed. The Italian held off late challenges from John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) to pull on the first leader's jersey of the race.

Giant-Alpecin led the sprint out with Nizzolo patiently waiting until the final 150 meters before unleashing his unanswerable move. Cavendish lost his readout man, Mark Renshaw, in the final kilometre and was left with too much to do in the sprint.

"It was a really long sprint and really fast. What can I say? I'm really happy," Nizzolo said at the finish.

"After the Worlds on Sunday I said I would come to Abu Dhabi Tour and look for one more victory. That's the best start."

The flat, out-and-back stage was marked by a four-man break that included Michael Matthews and Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), and Dion Smth (ONE Pro).

The foursome built up a lead of over two minutes, making use of the generous tailwind, before the sling back towards Madinat Zayed.

Dimension Data, Team Sky, Lotto-Soudal and Giant Alpecin combined to keep the break in check and with 20 kilometres to go the gap held at 2’17.

With Trek-Segafredo joining the fray the advantage rapidly dropped to 37 seconds with 10 kilometres go, and the final catch was made soon after.

Nizzolo, fresh from his fifth place in the World Championships road race, was dropped off near the front just as Giant began to wind up the sprint.

The final set of curves strung out the peloton with Cavendish and Renshaw losing each other in the melee. It was all Nizzolo needed to stamp his authority on the stage and take the first leader's red jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:15:59 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 5 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 7 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 13 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 14 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 17 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 18 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 19 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 20 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 21 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 24 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 33 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 34 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 36 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 37 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 38 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 39 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 40 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 41 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 42 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 44 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 45 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 49 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 52 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 53 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 54 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 55 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 56 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 59 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 63 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 64 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 65 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 66 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 67 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 68 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 69 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 70 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 71 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 72 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 73 Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 74 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 75 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 76 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:14 77 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 78 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:16 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:20 80 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 84 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 85 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:24 86 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 87 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 88 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 91 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 93 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:31 94 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:50 95 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 96 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:26 97 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:34 98 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 99 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:51 100 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:03 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:32 102 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 104 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 105 Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai 106 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 9 5 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 7 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5 7 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 8 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 1 - Liwa, km 54.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 8 pts 2 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Sprint 2 - Liwa, km 59.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 8 pts 2 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3 4 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff Team 9:48:00 2 Trek-Segafredo 3 Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Team WIGGINS 5 Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 7 ONE Pro Cycling 8 Team Sky 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Orica-BikeExchange 11 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 Minsk Cycling Club 13 Nasr Dubai 14 Movistar Team 0:00:06 15 Lampre - Merida 16 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Dimension Data 0:00:11 18 Lotto Soudal 0:00:40

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:15:49 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:04 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:06 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:07 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:09 6 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:10 7 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 8 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 9 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 14 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 15 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 16 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 19 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 20 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 21 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:12 24 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:13 25 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 27 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 28 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 29 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 36 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 37 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 38 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 39 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 40 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 41 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 42 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 44 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 46 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 49 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 52 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 53 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 54 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 55 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 56 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 59 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 63 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 64 Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 65 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 66 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 67 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 68 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 69 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 70 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 71 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 72 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 73 Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai 74 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 75 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 76 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:24 77 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 78 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:26 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:30 80 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 84 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 85 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:34 86 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 87 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 88 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 91 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 93 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:41 94 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00 95 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 96 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:36 97 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:44 98 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 99 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:01 100 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:13 101 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:04:41 102 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:42 103 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 105 Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai 106 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 16 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 10 6 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 9 7 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 7 8 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5 9 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2 14 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 16 pts 2 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 10 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 4 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 3:15:58 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:01 3 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 4 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 6 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 7 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:04 9 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 10 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 12 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 13 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 16 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai 17 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 18 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 19 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 20 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 21 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 24 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 25 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 26 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:15 27 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:21 28 James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS 29 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 30 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:00:25 31 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 33 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51 35 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16 36 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:27 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:35 38 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:04 39 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:33