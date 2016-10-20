Trending

Abu Dhabi Tour: Nizzolo wins stage 1

Italian beats Degenkolb and Cavendish

Image 1 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Michael Matthews takes his turn on the front of the breakaway

Michael Matthews takes his turn on the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

The peloton lined out on the roads during stage 1

The peloton lined out on the roads during stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Marco Coledan's on-board camera during stage 1

Marco Coledan's on-board camera during stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) gets to the front and takes the victory

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) gets to the front and takes the victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

The stage 1 breakaway in action

The stage 1 breakaway in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet enjoying the sunshine

Greg Van Avermaet enjoying the sunshine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Trek-Segagredo's Marco Coledan had an on-board camera for stage 1

Trek-Segagredo's Marco Coledan had an on-board camera for stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

The Orica-BikeExchange team on the podium before stage 1

The Orica-BikeExchange team on the podium before stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

The race organisers had the old Orica-GreenEdge decals for Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange)

The race organisers had the old Orica-GreenEdge decals for Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

The peloton rides through the desert on stage 1

The peloton rides through the desert on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

German champion André Greipel on bidon duty

German champion André Greipel on bidon duty
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

The peloton on stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton on stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet talks with UCI commissaire Philippe Mariën before the stage

Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet talks with UCI commissaire Philippe Mariën before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet takes a drink in the hot weather

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet takes a drink in the hot weather
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

ONE Pro Cycling's Dion Smith in the white jersey

ONE Pro Cycling's Dion Smith in the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

The sprint winds up for stage 1

The sprint winds up for stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) in the black sprint classification jersey

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) in the black sprint classification jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Pre-stage interview for Greg Van Avermaet

Pre-stage interview for Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo wins stage 1 of the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo wins stage 1 of the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)
Image 22 of 49

Team Sky roll out for stage 1 of 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Team Sky roll out for stage 1 of 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) is the first leader of the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) is the first leader of the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 1 sprint at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 1 sprint at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 49

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) in a retro kit at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) in a retro kit at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 49

The stage 1 breakaway at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

The stage 1 breakaway at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Team Sky on the sign-in stage at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Team Sky on the sign-in stage at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

The peloton during stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton during stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

The peloton races stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton races stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour welcomes pro peloton

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour welcomes pro peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo on the podium after winning stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo on the podium after winning stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 49

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - Giacomo Nizzolo stage 1 winner

2016 Abu Dhabi Tour - Giacomo Nizzolo stage 1 winner
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo wins 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour opener

Giacomo Nizzolo wins 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour opener
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 49

The peloton assembles at the start line of stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton assembles at the start line of stage 1 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) winner of stage 1 in Abu Dhabi

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) winner of stage 1 in Abu Dhabi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) takes the first red leader's jersey at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) takes the first red leader's jersey at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) takes the first red leader's jersey at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) takes the first red leader's jersey at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in the green jersey at Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) takes the first red leader's jersey at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in the green jersey at Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) takes the first red leader's jersey at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 49

Riders call up their team cars at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Riders call up their team cars at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 49

Alberto Contador flying the flag for Tiinkoff

Alberto Contador flying the flag for Tiinkoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo) wins stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo) wins stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 49

Jens Keukeleire (Orica BikeExchange) leads the break

Jens Keukeleire (Orica BikeExchange) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 49

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 49

Everything Greg Van Avermaet touches turns to gold

Everything Greg Van Avermaet touches turns to gold
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 49

BMC Racing at the start of the Abu Dhabi Tour

BMC Racing at the start of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 49

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 49

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 49

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo) won stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour after a powerful sprint into Madinat Zayed. The Italian held off late challenges from John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) to pull on the first leader's jersey of the race.

Related Articles

Cavendish shrugs off defeat in opening Abu Dhabi sprint

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1 highlights - Video

Nizzolo: I've stepped up in 2016 and hope for more in 2017

Keukeleire explains Orica-Bike Exchange day out front at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Latham enjoys his friendly clash with Cavendish at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Giant-Alpecin led the sprint out with Nizzolo patiently waiting until the final 150 meters before unleashing his unanswerable move. Cavendish lost his readout man, Mark Renshaw, in the final kilometre and was left with too much to do in the sprint.

"It was a really long sprint and really fast. What can I say? I'm really happy," Nizzolo said at the finish.

"After the Worlds on Sunday I said I would come to Abu Dhabi Tour and look for one more victory. That's the best start."

The flat, out-and-back stage was marked by a four-man break that included Michael Matthews and Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), and Dion Smth (ONE Pro).

The foursome built up a lead of over two minutes, making use of the generous tailwind, before the sling back towards Madinat Zayed.

Dimension Data, Team Sky, Lotto-Soudal and Giant Alpecin combined to keep the break in check and with 20 kilometres to go the gap held at 2’17.

With Trek-Segafredo joining the fray the advantage rapidly dropped to 37 seconds with 10 kilometres go, and the final catch was made soon after.

Nizzolo, fresh from his fifth place in the World Championships road race, was dropped off near the front just as Giant began to wind up the sprint.

The final set of curves strung out the peloton with Cavendish and Renshaw losing each other in the melee. It was all Nizzolo needed to stamp his authority on the stage and take the first leader's red jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:15:59
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
5Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
7Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
8Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
13Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
14Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
17Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
18Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
19Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
20Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:03
22Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
23Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
24Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
25Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
27Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
33Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
34Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
35Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
36Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
37Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
38Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
39Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
40Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
41Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
42Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
44Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
45Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
49Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
52Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
53Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
54Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
55Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
56Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
59Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
63Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
64Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
65Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
66Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
67Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
68Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
69Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
70Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
71Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
72Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
73Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
74Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
75Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
76Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:14
77Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
78Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:16
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:20
80Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
84Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
85Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:24
86Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
87Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
88Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
91Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
93Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:31
94Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
95Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
96Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:26
97Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:34
98Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
99Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:51
100Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:03
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:32
102Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
104Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
105Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
106Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSMatteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange9
5Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS7
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team5
7Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
8Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 1 - Liwa, km 54.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange8pts
2Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team3
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1

Sprint 2 - Liwa, km 59.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange8pts
2Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff Team9:48:00
2Trek-Segafredo
3Team Giant-Alpecin
4Team WIGGINS
5Gazprom-Rusvelo
6BMC Racing Team0:00:03
7ONE Pro Cycling
8Team Sky
9Astana Pro Team
10Orica-BikeExchange
11Wilier Triestina-Southeast
12Minsk Cycling Club
13Nasr Dubai
14Movistar Team0:00:06
15Lampre - Merida
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Dimension Data0:00:11
18Lotto Soudal0:00:40

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:15:49
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:04
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:06
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:07
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:09
6Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:10
7Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
8Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
9Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
10Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
14Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
15Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
16Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
19Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
20Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
21Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:12
24André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
25Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
26Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
27Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
28Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
29Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
30Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
36Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
37Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
38Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
39Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
41Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
42Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
44Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
46Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
49Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
52Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
53Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
54Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
55Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
56Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
59Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
63Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
64Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
65Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
66Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
67Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
68Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
69Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
70Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
71Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
72Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
73Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
74Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
75Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
76Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:24
77Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
78Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:26
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:30
80Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
84Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
85Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:34
86Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
87Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
88Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
91Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
93Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:41
94Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:00
95Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
96Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:36
97Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:44
98Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
99Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:01
100Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:13
101Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:04:41
102Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:42
103Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
105Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
106Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange16
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling10
6Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange9
7Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS7
8Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team5
9Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team4
12Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2
14Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange16pts
2Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling10
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling3:15:58
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:01
3Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
4Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
5Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
6Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
7Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
8Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:04
9Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
10Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
12Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
13Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
15Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
16Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
17Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
18Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
19Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
20Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
21Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
24Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
25Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
26Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:15
27Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:21
28James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
29Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
30Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:25
31Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:51
35Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:16
36Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:27
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:35
38Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:04
39Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff Team9:48:00
2Trek-Segafredo
3Team Giant-Alpecin
4Team Wiggins
5Gazprom-Rusvelo
6BMC Racing Team0:00:03
7ONE Pro Cycling
8Team Sky
9Astana Pro Team
10Orica-BikeExchange
11Wilier Triestina-Southeast
12Minsk Cycling Club
13Nasr Dubai
14Movistar Team0:00:06
15Lampre - Merida
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Dimension Data0:00:11
18Lotto Soudal0:00:40

Latest on Cyclingnews