Abu Dhabi Tour: Nizzolo wins stage 1
Italian beats Degenkolb and Cavendish
Stage 1: Madinat Zayed - Madinat Zayed
Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo) won stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour after a powerful sprint into Madinat Zayed. The Italian held off late challenges from John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) to pull on the first leader's jersey of the race.
Giant-Alpecin led the sprint out with Nizzolo patiently waiting until the final 150 meters before unleashing his unanswerable move. Cavendish lost his readout man, Mark Renshaw, in the final kilometre and was left with too much to do in the sprint.
"It was a really long sprint and really fast. What can I say? I'm really happy," Nizzolo said at the finish.
"After the Worlds on Sunday I said I would come to Abu Dhabi Tour and look for one more victory. That's the best start."
The flat, out-and-back stage was marked by a four-man break that included Michael Matthews and Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), and Dion Smth (ONE Pro).
The foursome built up a lead of over two minutes, making use of the generous tailwind, before the sling back towards Madinat Zayed.
Dimension Data, Team Sky, Lotto-Soudal and Giant Alpecin combined to keep the break in check and with 20 kilometres to go the gap held at 2’17.
With Trek-Segafredo joining the fray the advantage rapidly dropped to 37 seconds with 10 kilometres go, and the final catch was made soon after.
Nizzolo, fresh from his fifth place in the World Championships road race, was dropped off near the front just as Giant began to wind up the sprint.
The final set of curves strung out the peloton with Cavendish and Renshaw losing each other in the melee. It was all Nizzolo needed to stamp his authority on the stage and take the first leader's red jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:15:59
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|7
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|14
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|18
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|19
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|22
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|24
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|36
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|37
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|38
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|39
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|41
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|42
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|44
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|45
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|47
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|53
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|56
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|59
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|60
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|63
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|64
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|65
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|67
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|68
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|69
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|70
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|71
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|72
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|73
|Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|74
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|75
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|77
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|78
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:16
|79
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:20
|80
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|84
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|85
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:24
|86
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|87
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|88
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|91
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|93
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:31
|94
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:50
|95
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|96
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|97
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|98
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|99
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:51
|100
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:03
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:32
|102
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|106
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|9
|5
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|7
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5
|7
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|8
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff Team
|9:48:00
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Team WIGGINS
|5
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|7
|ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|11
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|Minsk Cycling Club
|13
|Nasr Dubai
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:00:11
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:15:49
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:06
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:07
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|6
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:10
|7
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|8
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|9
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|15
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|16
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Yousif Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|21
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:12
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|25
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|27
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|28
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|29
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|37
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|38
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|40
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|41
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|42
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|44
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|46
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|53
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|56
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|59
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|60
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Majid Albalushi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|63
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|64
|Yauheni Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|65
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|67
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|68
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|69
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|70
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|71
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|72
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|73
|Badr Alhammadi (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|74
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|75
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:24
|77
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|78
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:26
|79
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:30
|80
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|84
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|85
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|86
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|87
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|88
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|91
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|93
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:41
|94
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:00
|95
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|96
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|97
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|98
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|99
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:02:01
|100
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:13
|101
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:41
|102
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:42
|103
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|106
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|9
|7
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|7
|8
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5
|9
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|4
|12
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2
|14
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|3:15:58
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:01
|3
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|6
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|7
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|9
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|13
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|16
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Nasr Dubai
|17
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|18
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|20
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|24
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|25
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club
|26
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:15
|27
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:21
|28
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|29
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|30
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:25
|31
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:51
|35
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:16
|36
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:35
|38
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:04
|39
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff Team
|9:48:00
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Team Wiggins
|5
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|7
|ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|11
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|Minsk Cycling Club
|13
|Nasr Dubai
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:00:11
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
