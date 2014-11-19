Trending

Standings after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) / Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Baloise Insurance158pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) / Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep113
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) / Marc Hester (Den) Team Lotto103
4Leif Lampater (Ger) / Silvan Dillier (Sui) Team Caruur100
5Nick Stöpler (Bel) / Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen86 - 1 lap
6Moreno De Pauw (Bel) / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen57 - 2 laps
7Albert Torres (Esp) / David Muntaner (Esp) John Saey - Lecot40
8Glen O'Shea (Aus) / Shane Archbold (NZl) Callant - Upgrade Estate90 - 3 laps
9Morgan Kneisky (Fra) / Vivien Brisse (Fra) T-interim31 - 5 laps
10Ivan Savitsky (Rus) / Viktor Manakov (Rus) Primus Haacht47 - 7 laps
11Michael Vingerling / Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M34 - 8 laps
12Liss Lucas (Ger) / Andreas Muller (Ger) Vanreusel Snacks8 - 9 laps
13Didier Caspers (Ned) / Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Eurotyre - JDK3

