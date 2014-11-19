De Buyst and De Ketele extend lead
Cavendish and Keisse move up to second overall
Day 2: Gent - Gent
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) / Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Baloise Insurance
|158
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) / Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|113
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) / Marc Hester (Den) Team Lotto
|103
|4
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Silvan Dillier (Sui) Team Caruur
|100
|5
|Nick Stöpler (Bel) / Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|86 - 1 lap
|6
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|57 - 2 laps
|7
|Albert Torres (Esp) / David Muntaner (Esp) John Saey - Lecot
|40
|8
|Glen O'Shea (Aus) / Shane Archbold (NZl) Callant - Upgrade Estate
|90 - 3 laps
|9
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) / Vivien Brisse (Fra) T-interim
|31 - 5 laps
|10
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) / Viktor Manakov (Rus) Primus Haacht
|47 - 7 laps
|11
|Michael Vingerling / Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|34 - 8 laps
|12
|Liss Lucas (Ger) / Andreas Muller (Ger) Vanreusel Snacks
|8 - 9 laps
|13
|Didier Caspers (Ned) / Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Eurotyre - JDK
|3
