Image 1 of 46 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 2 of 46 Otto Vergaerde prepares to be slingshotted (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 3 of 46 Albert Torress and David Muntaner (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 4 of 46 Albert Torress (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 5 of 46 Nick Stopler and Otto Vergaerde (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 6 of 46 Morgan Kneisky during the Dernyalongside Glen O'Shea (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 7 of 46 Morgan Kneisky duringf the Derny (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 8 of 46 Morgan Kneisky (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 9 of 46 Moreno de Pauw records the fastest lap (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 10 of 46 Marc Hester and Alex Rasmussen (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 11 of 46 Mark Cavendish with his mechanic (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 12 of 46 Ivan Savitsky during the Derny (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 13 of 46 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 14 of 46 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 15 of 46 David Muntaner (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 16 of 46 Alex Rasmussen and Leif Lampater (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 17 of 46 Morgan Kneisky (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 18 of 46 Moreno de Pauw and Christian Grasmann (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 19 of 46 Moreno de Pauw and Christian Grasmann (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 20 of 46 Moreno de Pauw and Christian Grasmann slinghsot (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 21 of 46 Lucas Liss and Andreas Muller (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 22 of 46 Lucas Liss (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 23 of 46 Jasper De Buyst (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 24 of 46 Kenny De Ketele and Jasper De Buyst (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 25 of 46 Glen O'Shea during the Derny (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 26 of 46 Glen O'Shea following the motobike (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 27 of 46 Jasper De Buyst (left) and Nick Stopler (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 28 of 46 Otto Vergaerde and Nick Stopler (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 29 of 46 Vivien Brisse leading Alex Rasmussen (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 30 of 46 Silvan Dillier checking there's no cats on the track (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 31 of 46 Once again there were big crowds at the Kuipke velodrome (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 32 of 46 Thankfully it was another cat free night (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 33 of 46 World champion Albert Torres (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 34 of 46 Iljo Keisse with his bouquet (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 35 of 46 Kenny De Ketele leading the peloton (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 36 of 46 Jasper De Buyst leading the peloton (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 37 of 46 Silvan Dillier gets a slingshot from teammate Leif Lampater (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 38 of 46 Kenny de Ketele and Jasper De Buyst (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 39 of 46 Iljo Keisse slingshots Mark Cavendish (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 40 of 46 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse celebrate after the win (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 41 of 46 UCI President Brian Cookson attended the third day of racing (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 42 of 46 Brian Cookson with Madison world champion David Muntaner (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 43 of 46 Albert Torres in the Derny (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 44 of 46 Leif Lampater sprints against Alex Rasmussen (left) (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 45 of 46 Leif Lampater and Alex Rasmussen during the sprint (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 46 of 46 Marc Cavendish celebrates (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)

Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma – QuickStep) edged closer to the overall lead at the Gent Six during the third night of racing on Thursday but remain 45 points behind Jasper De Buyst and Kenny De Ketele (Baloise Insurance).

UCI President Brian Cookson watched the racing as a guest of the Belgian Cycling Federation before attending a key meeting of the AIOCC race organisers association at the Flanders cycling museum.

The Belgian pair lead with a total of 231 points but Cavendish and Keisse now have 187 points after a solid performance on the tight 166m track. Danish pair Alex Rasmussen and Marc Hester (Team Lotto) are third with 162 points but are a lap down on the leaders.

Cavendish and Keisse clashed with De Buyst and De Ketele in the first Madison of the evening, with the Belgians taking victory to score 20 points, while the Omega Pharma-QuickStep pair had to settle for second place and 12 points.

De Buyst and De Ketele also won the one-lap time trial and the third series of the Derny. Cavendish and Keisse bounced back to take score 10 points in the Elimination and won the Super Sprint event. They finished sixth in the final Madison of the evening and pulled back six points on De Buyst and De Ketele, who only finished tenth.

It's not bad, but it could be better," Keisse told Sporza after the racing. "However, our points behind is called already big. I can certainly not deny it."

Keisse admitted that they must start to reduce the gap if they are to win the Gent Six.

"It's not too bad, but it could be better. However our gap in the points is already big, I certainly can't deny it," he said.

"Unlike other years, I don't have super feelings. I do not know what it is, but I don't feel 100% right. Maybe something is coming on. Hopefully will improve as the Six Day progresses and I'll find my good condition. We need to start scoring more points or perhaps even take a lap round during a Madison. Of course it's never easy."

The Gent Six continues on Friday with the fourth evening of racing.

Results