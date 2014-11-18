Image 1 of 39 Kenny De Ketele and Jasper De Buyst (Baloise Insurance) slingshotting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 Shane Archbold returns the favour as he slingshots Glen O'Shea in the madison (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 The Kuipke velodrome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 There were large crowds for day one of racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 It was fast and furious racing as always (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 Iljo Keisse and mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Iljo Keisse at speed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Mark Cavendish enjoying himself (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Kenny De Ketele during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Iljo Keisse tries to find Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) hand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Mark Cavendish gets a slingshot from Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Mark Cavendish gets a slingshot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Viktor Manakov and Ivan Savitsky (Primus Haacht) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Viktor Manakov and Ivan Savitsky (Primus Haacht) get ready to slingshot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 Viktor Manakov gets slung forward by Primus Haacht teammate Ivan Savitsky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Sligshotting Kenny De Ketele and Jasper De Buyst (Baloise Insurance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Kenny De Ketele (Baloise Insurance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Kenny De Ketele and Jasper De Buyst (Baloise Insurance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 The riders up high on the banking (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Jasper De Buyst (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Jasper De Buyst celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Shane Archbold and Glen O'Shea (Callant - Upgrade Estate) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 Former madison world champions Vivien Brisse and Morgan Kneisky (T-interim) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Alex Rasmussen gives it his all to slingshot teammate Marc Hester (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Shane Archbold is a face of concentration as he slingshots away from teammate Glen O'Shea (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 World champions in the madison David Muntaner and Albert Torres (John Saey - Lecot) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Silvan Dillier and Leif Lampater (Caruur) slingshotting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 Marc Hester and Alex Rasmussen (Lotto) with their bouquets (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Philippe Muyters poses with the Vlaanderen-Baloise team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Race director Patrick Sercu with Felice Gimondi, Philippe Muyters and race organiser Rob Discart (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Felice Gimondi shakes hands with Philippe Muyters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Felice Gimondi was a special guest at the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Five time grand tour winner and 1973 world champion Felice Gimondi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 Philippe Muyters, Flemish Minister for Work, Economics, Innovation and Sport, was the opening of the 2014 edition of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Philippe Muyters on the boards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 Philippe Muyters, Flemish Minister for Work, Economics, Innovation and Sport, poses on the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Eight laps to go... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 Iljo Keisse sends Mark Cavendish speedin away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 Viktor Manakov and Primus Haacht teammate Ivan Savitsky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jasper De Buyst and Kenny De Ketele (Baloise Insurance) lead the Six Days of Gent after the opening night of racing that was opened by Felice Gimondi. The Belgian duo lead the standings with 84 poinst.

Racing was briefly halted when a cat ran onto the Kuipke velodrome during the SuperSprint. Once racing resumed, Michael Vingerling emerged victorious with his 3M team ending the night in 11th place on 20 points

Leif Lampater and Silvan Dillier are second on the standings with 52 points, followed by the Danish duo of Alex Rasmussen and Marc Hester on 50 points.

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step duo of Mark Cavendish and Iijo Keisse are currently fourth on 28 points having placed second in the Points Race, Team Elimination and madison. You can find a full gallery of Cavendish and Keisse's final training session on the track right here.

The winners of the madison, Glen O'Shea and Shane Archbold (Callant - Upgrade Estate), are one of three teams to be one lap down on the leaders while four teams are four laps behind.