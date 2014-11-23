Image 1 of 21 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse after winning the first Madison (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 2 of 21 Vivien Brisse and Morgan Kneisky (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 3 of 21 Viktor Manakov and Ivan Savitsky change over (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 4 of 21 Kenny de Ketele edges Iljo Keisse in the sprint for the line (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 5 of 21 Alex Rasmussen slings Marc Hester into the race (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 6 of 21 Otto Vergaerd and Nick Stopler (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 7 of 21 Nick Stopler celebrated his birthday (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 8 of 21 Derny riders Michel Vaerten and Walter Huybrechts (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 9 of 21 (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 10 of 21 Three abreast with Christian Grasmann, Kenny de Ketele and Silvan Dillier (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 11 of 21 Eddy Merckx talks to event organiser and Six Day legend Patrick Sercu (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 12 of 21 Eddy Merckx was the guest starter (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 13 of 21 The derny riders wait (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 14 of 21 (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 15 of 21 (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 16 of 21 Kenny De Ketele and Jasper De Buyst (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 17 of 21 Iljo Keisse leads Mark Cavendish out on track (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 18 of 21 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 19 of 21 Iljo Keisse and Mark Cavendish relay (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 20 of 21 Mark Cavendish's family watch on (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 21 of 21 Mark Cavendish kisses his daughter after winning the Madison (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)

Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse retained their position at the top of the standings on day five of the Gent Six, despite Cavendish crashing earlier in the night. The pair remain behind Jasper De Buyst and Kenny De Ketele on points, but are one lap ahead of the Dutch duo. Only 48 points, and a lap, separate the leading pairs making it all to play for on the final session on Sunday.

De Ketele and De Buyst quickly regained the lead early in the evening with victory in the team elimination, but it didn’t last long. Cavendish took a tumble in the first Madison of the evening, leaving Keisse to complete some extra laps while the Manxman got back to his feet. Cavendish was back on the bike before long and the Omega Pharma-QuickStep pair went on to win the race, nudging themselves over the 300-point mark and earning a vital bonus lap to move them to the top of the standings.

Cavendish also took victory in second the derny race. Madison World Champions Albert Torres and David Muntaner claimed victory in the final Madison of the evening.

“So proud of my mate @MarkCavendish ! Crashed, jumped on his bike, took a doublette, suffered like hell, won that chase and took the lead!” Keisse wrote on twitter after the session finished. “That's how we do it, keep going, never give up, no pain no gain! Cav you are The Man! I love you in a good way!”

Leif Lampater and Silvain Dillier remain in third place, 18 points ahead of Alex Rasmussen and Marc Hester.

