Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse took the lead on the fourth evening of racing at the Gent Six. The pair gained a lap on the rest of the field after breaching the 200-point mark, and taking victories in the elimination and derny races. Race favourites Jasper De Buyst and Kenny De Ketele fell down to third place, but could still move back into the lead if they earn a bonus lap for making 300 points.

Leif Lampater and Silvan Dillier jumped from fourth to second, knocking the Danish paring of Alex Rasmussen and Marc Hester out of the podium placings. It was a good night for Moreno de Pauw and Christian Grasmann, who equalled the record in the 500 metre time trial. Grasmann set things up for his teammate and launched De Pauw to a time of 27.03, matching the time of Franco Marvulli and Tristian Marguet from two years previously. They also claimed victory in the final Madison of the night.

Standings after Day 4