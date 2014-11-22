Cavendish and Keisse take lead on day 4 in Gent
Lampater and Dillier move into second
Day 4: Gent - Gent
Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse took the lead on the fourth evening of racing at the Gent Six. The pair gained a lap on the rest of the field after breaching the 200-point mark, and taking victories in the elimination and derny races. Race favourites Jasper De Buyst and Kenny De Ketele fell down to third place, but could still move back into the lead if they earn a bonus lap for making 300 points.
Leif Lampater and Silvan Dillier jumped from fourth to second, knocking the Danish paring of Alex Rasmussen and Marc Hester out of the podium placings. It was a good night for Moreno de Pauw and Christian Grasmann, who equalled the record in the 500 metre time trial. Grasmann set things up for his teammate and launched De Pauw to a time of 27.03, matching the time of Franco Marvulli and Tristian Marguet from two years previously. They also claimed victory in the final Madison of the night.
Standings after Day 4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr)/ Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|260
|pts
|2
|Leif Lampater (Bel)/ Silvan Dillier (Sui) Team Caruur
|217
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)/ Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Baloise Insurance
|298 -1Lap
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den)/ Marc Hester (Den) Team Lotto
|207
|5
|Nick Stöpler (Bel)/ Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|162 -2Laps
|6
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel)/ Christian Grasmann (Ger) Provincie Oose-Vlaanderen
|156 -3Laps
|7
|Albert Torres (Spa)/ David Muntaner (Spa) John Saey-Lecot
|118
|8
|Glenn O’Shea (Aus)/ Shane Archbold (NZl) Callant-Upgrade Estate
|154 -8Laps
|9
|Moregan Kneisky (Fra)/ Vivien Brisse (Fra) T-interim
|57 -12Laps
|10
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus)/ Viktor Manakov (Rus) Primus Haacht
|95 -13Laps
|11
|Michael Vingerling (Ned)/ Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|76 -18Laps
|12
|Lucas Liss (Ger)/ Andreas Müller (Ger) Vanreusel Snacks
|24
|13
|Didier Caspers (Ned)/ Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Eurotyre-JDK
|6 -19Laps
