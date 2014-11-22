Trending

Cavendish and Keisse take lead on day 4 in Gent

Lampater and Dillier move into second

Image 1 of 38

Mark Cavendish leads Jasper de Buyst

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 2 of 38

Michael Vingerling gets ready to slight his partner Yoeri Havik

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 3 of 38

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 4 of 38

Vikto Manakov

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 5 of 38

Didier Caspers and Melvin van Zijl

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 6 of 38

World Champions Albert Torres and David Muntaner complete a successful changeover

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 7 of 38

Shane Archbold

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 8 of 38

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 9 of 38

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 10 of 38

Otto Verdaerde

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 11 of 38

Nick Stopler gets ready to hand over to Otto Vergaerde

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 12 of 38

David Muntaner and Albert Torres

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 13 of 38

Moreno de Pauw on his way to a record-equalling ride

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 14 of 38

Molly Meyvisch during the women's scratch race

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 15 of 38

Melvin van Zijl and Didier Caspers

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 16 of 38

Lotte Kopecky competes in the women's scratch event

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 17 of 38

Kelly Druyts

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 18 of 38

Iljo Keisse leads Mark Cavendish ahead of their sprint ride

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 19 of 38

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 20 of 38

Jolien d'Hoore won the women's scratch race

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 21 of 38

Jolien d'Hoore on her way to victory

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 22 of 38

Jasper de Buyst leads the way

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 23 of 38

Ivan Savitsky

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 24 of 38

Waiting for the bell to toll

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 25 of 38

It was another action packed evening on the track

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 26 of 38

Getting ready for the changeover

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 27 of 38

Iljo Keisse

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 28 of 38

Gilke Croket

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 29 of 38

Christian Grassman takes the plaudits after winning the sprint

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 30 of 38

Kenny de Ketele and Jasper De Buyst

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 31 of 38

Jasper De Buyst gives his all in the sprint

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 32 of 38

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 33 of 38

Jasper de Buyst and Kenny de Ketele

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 34 of 38

David Muntaner

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 35 of 38

Bianca Lust

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 36 of 38

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 37 of 38

Alex Rasmussen

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 38 of 38

Albert Torres

(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)

Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse took the lead on the fourth evening of racing at the Gent Six. The pair gained a lap on the rest of the field after breaching the 200-point mark, and taking victories in the elimination and derny races. Race favourites Jasper De Buyst and Kenny De Ketele fell down to third place, but could still move back into the lead if they earn a bonus lap for making 300 points.

Leif Lampater and Silvan Dillier jumped from fourth to second, knocking the Danish paring of Alex Rasmussen and Marc Hester out of the podium placings. It was a good night for Moreno de Pauw and Christian Grasmann, who equalled the record in the 500 metre time trial. Grasmann set things up for his teammate and launched De Pauw to a time of 27.03, matching the time of Franco Marvulli and Tristian Marguet from two years previously. They also claimed victory in the final Madison of the night.

Standings after Day 4

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr)/ Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep260pts
2Leif Lampater (Bel)/ Silvan Dillier (Sui) Team Caruur217
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel)/ Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Baloise Insurance298 -1Lap
4Alex Rasmussen (Den)/ Marc Hester (Den) Team Lotto207
5Nick Stöpler (Bel)/ Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen162 -2Laps
6Moreno De Pauw (Bel)/ Christian Grasmann (Ger) Provincie Oose-Vlaanderen156 -3Laps
7Albert Torres (Spa)/ David Muntaner (Spa) John Saey-Lecot118
8Glenn O’Shea (Aus)/ Shane Archbold (NZl) Callant-Upgrade Estate154 -8Laps
9Moregan Kneisky (Fra)/ Vivien Brisse (Fra) T-interim57 -12Laps
10Ivan Savitsky (Rus)/ Viktor Manakov (Rus) Primus Haacht95 -13Laps
11Michael Vingerling (Ned)/ Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M76 -18Laps
12Lucas Liss (Ger)/ Andreas Müller (Ger) Vanreusel Snacks24
13Didier Caspers (Ned)/ Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Eurotyre-JDK6 -19Laps

