De Buyst and De Ketele win overall in Gent
Cavendish and Keisse take second
Day 6: Gent - Gent
A day before his 22nd birthday Jasper De Buyst and his partner Kenny De Ketele (Baloise Insurance) took victory in the final Madison of the Gent Six Day to claim the overall win ahead of Omega Pharma-QuickStep pair Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse. Leif Lampater and Silvan Dillier (Caruur) completed the top three.
The race for the overall victory went right down to the wire with success hinging on the final sprint to the line. De Buyst and De Ketele went into the final race of the night equal on laps and 52-point advantage over their nearest rivals. Knowing that they needed the bonus laps to push the Bloise Insurance duo off the top spot, Cavendish and Keisse went aggressive right from the start. De Buyst and De Ketele were wise to their moves and tracked down every attack.
The two pairs traded blows throughout the day. Cavendish and Keisse drew first blood with victory ahead of Lampater and Dillier in the team elimination. De Buyst and De Ketele had a slower start to the day but edged back into the lead after the 500m sprint due to the bonus lap earned for hitting 400 points.
Cavendish and Keisse kept the fight alive with victory in the final Derny race of the evening but it wasn’t enough to topple the champions.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)/ Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance
|440
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish(GBr)/ Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|394
|3
|Leif Lampater (Bel)/ Dillier Silvan (Sui) Team Caruur
|311 +1Lap
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den)/ Marc Hester (Den) Team Lotto
|279 +2Laps
|5
|Nick Stöpler (Bel)/ Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|215 +7Laps
|6
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|253 +10Laps
|7
|Albert Torres (Spa)/ David Muntaner (Spa) John Saey – Lecot
|153 +15Laps
|8
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus)/- Shane Archbold (NZl) Callant - Upgrade Estate
|186 +21Laps
|9
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus)/ Viktor Manakov (Rus) Primus Haacht
|186 +26Laps
|10
|Michael Vingerling (Ned)/ Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|109 +29Laps
|11
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) - Vivien Brisse (Fra) T-Interim
|73 +29Laps
|12
|Lucas Liss (Ger)/ Andreas Müller (Ger) Vanreusel Snacks
|40 +30Laps
|13
|Didier Caspers (Ned)/ Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Eurotyre – JDK
|6 +31Laps
