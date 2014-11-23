Trending

De Buyst and De Ketele win overall in Gent

Cavendish and Keisse take second

Image 1 of 34

Sligshotting Kenny De Ketele and Jasper De Buyst (Baloise Insurance)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 34

The overall podium at Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 34

Team Baloise Insurance top the overall podium at Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 34

Iljo Keisse won the Best Helper/Kristallen Zweetdruppel at the Kristallen Fiets awards ceremony but couldn't attend due to the race so receives his prize on the final night

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 34

Iljo Keisse receives his 'best domestique' award from race organsier Patrick Sercu

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 34

Four-time winner Eddy Merckx was on hand to fire the star pistol

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 34

Mark Cavendish's wife Peta Todd with their daughter Delilah

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 34

Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 34

Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse embrace after they finish second overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 34

Mark Cavendish's wife and children watch the final night of racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 34

Mark Cavendish with his daughter Delilah

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 34

The sixth and final night crowd packed the velodrome

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 34

Race organiser Rob Discard goes to shake Mark Cavendish's hand

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 34

The three steps of the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 34

Mark Cavendish speeds by his watching family

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 34

The riders pass over the start/finish line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 34

Mark Cavendish out on his own

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 34

Iljo Keisse with the Best Helper/Kristallen Zweetdruppel award from the Kristallen Fiets

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 34

Mark Cavendish pops over to say hello to his daughter Delilah

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 34

Mark Cavendish blows kisses to his daughter during a break from racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 34

Gent Six Day winners Jasper De Buyst and Kenny De Ketele (Team Baloise Insurance)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 34

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 34

Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 34

Hugs all around on the final podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 34

The top two teams: Team Baloise Insurance and Omega Pharma-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 34

Team Baloise Insurance and Omega Pharma-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 34

Leif Lampater and Dillier Silvan (Team Caruur)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 34

Third place Team Caruur

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 34

Iljo Keisse gives an interview after the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 34

Cavendish give a bouquet of flowers to his wife and daughter

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 34

The win means a lot to Jasper De Buyst and Kenny De Ketele

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 34

Peta Todd with her daughter Delilah watching husband Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 34

Mark Cavendish has a bouquet of flowers for his family

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 34

Kenny De Ketele unleashes his sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A day before his 22nd birthday Jasper De Buyst and his partner Kenny De Ketele (Baloise Insurance) took victory in the final Madison of the Gent Six Day to claim the overall win ahead of Omega Pharma-QuickStep pair Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse. Leif Lampater and Silvan Dillier (Caruur) completed the top three.

The race for the overall victory went right down to the wire with success hinging on the final sprint to the line. De Buyst and De Ketele went into the final race of the night equal on laps and 52-point advantage over their nearest rivals. Knowing that they needed the bonus laps to push the Bloise Insurance duo off the top spot, Cavendish and Keisse went aggressive right from the start. De Buyst and De Ketele were wise to their moves and tracked down every attack.

The two pairs traded blows throughout the day. Cavendish and Keisse drew first blood with victory ahead of Lampater and Dillier in the team elimination. De Buyst and De Ketele had a slower start to the day but edged back into the lead after the 500m sprint due to the bonus lap earned for hitting 400 points.

Cavendish and Keisse kept the fight alive with victory in the final Derny race of the evening but it wasn’t enough to topple the champions.

Results

Final results after day 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel)/ Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance440pts
2Mark Cavendish(GBr)/ Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep394
3Leif Lampater (Bel)/ Dillier Silvan (Sui) Team Caruur311 +1Lap
4Alex Rasmussen (Den)/ Marc Hester (Den) Team Lotto279 +2Laps
5Nick Stöpler (Bel)/ Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen215 +7Laps
6Moreno De Pauw (Bel) / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen253 +10Laps
7Albert Torres (Spa)/ David Muntaner (Spa) John Saey – Lecot153 +15Laps
8Glenn O'Shea (Aus)/- Shane Archbold (NZl) Callant - Upgrade Estate186 +21Laps
9Ivan Savitsky (Rus)/ Viktor Manakov (Rus) Primus Haacht186 +26Laps
10Michael Vingerling (Ned)/ Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M109 +29Laps
11Morgan Kneisky (Fra) - Vivien Brisse (Fra) T-Interim73 +29Laps
12Lucas Liss (Ger)/ Andreas Müller (Ger) Vanreusel Snacks40 +30Laps
13Didier Caspers (Ned)/ Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Eurotyre – JDK6 +31Laps

 

