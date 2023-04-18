UCI Gravel World Series 2023

In 2022 the UCI launched the Gravel World Championships, along with a group of global qualifying races lined up in the Trek UCI Gravel World Series. 

The creation of an officially-sanctioned gravel series, and world championships, added a 10th discipline to the international federation's events. Gravel joins road, mountain bike, track, cyclo-cross, BMX, BMX freestyle, trials, indoor cycling, and e-sport on the list of sanctioned disciplines.

This season, the UCI Gravel World Series added seven new events for a total of 17 stops. The majority of gravel events in the series, between April and September, will count as World Championships qualifiers for the 2023 competition for rainbow stripes, scheduled to return to Veneto, Italy from October 7-8, 2023. One Australian event in October will count towards qualification at Worlds in 2024, which will take place in Belgium.

It is the second year for both the Gravel World Series and the Gravel World Championships. Organisers have promised the second edition of the World Championships will offer “more challenging courses”, as the inaugural route was a city-based circuit without an abundance of climbing. 

Last October at the UCI Gravel World Championships, Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) soloed to victory to claim the first elite men's title while Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) captured a sprint victory for the elite women’s title. 

UCI Gravel World Series 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateEvent
April 23La Indomable in Berja, Spain
April 29Swartberg100 in Prince Albert, South Africa
April 30Gravel Fondo Limburg in Valkenburg, Netherlands
May 6Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk in Blavands, Denmark
May 13Seven in Nannup, Western Australia, Australia
May 133RIDES Gravel Race in Aachen, Germany
May 20The Gralloch in Gatehouse of Fleet (Scotland), Great Britain
June 4Hutchinson Ranxo Gravel in Ponts, Spain
June 11Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo in Thornbury, Ontario, Canada
June 18Wish One Millau Grands Causses in Millau, France
June 24Highlands Gravel Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA
July 15Gravel One Fifty in Veenhuizen, Netherlands
July 22Gravel Adventure in Świeradów-Zdrój, Poland
August 19Gravel Grit 'n Grind in Halmstad, Sweden
August 26Houffa Gravel in Houffalize, Belgium
September 2La Monsterrato in Quattordio, Italy
October 7UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy
October 28*Gravelista in Beechworth, Victoria, Australia (serves as qualifier for 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships)
