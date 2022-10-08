Ferrand-Prévot makes history as first Gravel World Champion

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency ) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency ) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency ) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency )

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) added yet another world title to her palmarès, winning the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto in a sprint over Sina Frei (Switzerland), fresh from winning the elite XCO at the Mountain Bike World Championships in August.

The two world-class mountain bikers dropped their breakaway companions Chiara Teocchi (Italy), and Jade Treffeisen (Germany) on the final climb to the citadel, and while Frei opened up the sprint, it was the French woman with four world titles in cross country mountain bike and one each on the road and in cyclo-cross who won on the day.

"I think I did a perfect race, at the beginning it was quite fast so I just tried to stay at the front," Pauline Ferrand-Prévot said.

"I tried to go with a break, and I could stay at the front on the break. I tried to motivate the girls to ride with me. I knew if it was a sprint finish with a small group I was going to win. It was the perfect tactic for me and I can't believe I won today."

The main driving force in a breakaway that started popping off riders in the last 40km, Ferrand-Prévot said she had to keep her efforts steady to maintain cooperation in the group.

"I was feeling strong and I knew also had to (pull) quite good because otherwise the others would say: OK, we don't ride with you. So I was trying to motivate them to just keep pushing. It worked perfectly. In the end, I knew I had to be in second position and try to sprint. I made it, I can't believe it was exactly what I was waiting for."

The victory was a historic win not only because it was the first UCI Gravel World Championship race, but it was also the French woman's fourth discipline in which she claimed the rainbow jersey. The feat had not quite sunk in yet in the post-race interview.

"I am happy, I like winning. I'm not thinking of the previous ones, I just want to enjoy this podium and enjoy the day," she said.

More to come.