'A real bucket list year' - Recently-retired 15-year road pro Michael Woods launches endurance campaign on gravel at Santa Vall then Unbound Gravel 200

'Being a privateer, as I'm learning now, is a big undertaking' former Canadian road champion sets sights on variety, from Unbound to Ironman and skimo in between

PARIS - CHAMPS-ELYSEES, FRANCE - JULY 27: Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel - Premier Tech competes during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 21 a 132.3km stage from Mantes-la-Ville to Paris - Champs-Elysees / #UCIWT / on July 27, 2025 in Paris - Champs-Elysees, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Michael Woods competes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on stage 21 at the Tour de France, his final day as a pro road cyclist (Image credit: Getty Images)

A winner of four Grand Tour stages, Michael Woods retired last summer after 15 years of road racing. After completing his fifth Tour de France, he decided new challenges would put him outside his comfort zone and onto a beautiful new path. This weekend begins that track at the two-day Santa Vall in Spain as a gravel privateer convert.

The Gravel Earth Series opener near his home in Andorra will be his first off-road race with new partner Ventum bikes, then on to Sea Otter Classic Gravel and Unbound Gravel 200 in the US and a UCI Gravel World Series stop in Québec at OG Classique, as well as a qualification event for Ironman World Championships.

Just two years ago, he won a Canadian road race title and a third stage in his career at the Vuelta a España. Last year was his fifth season with Israel-Premier Tech, where he displayed a few more breakaway attempts at the Tour, but not bringing a repeat of the Puy de Dome glory in 2023 at the Tour. He thought about returning to race another year on the road, admitting he had a contract offer.

He said he envisioned finishing his career at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, where his career took off in 2014, in front of his family and friends. However, season-long pain from an 'inguinal hernia' worsened after the Tour, so he had surgery instead of a home race farewell, "and my career as a pro cyclist ended with a whimper".

"I’m a firm believer that one of the most beautiful things you can do in life is challenge yourself. It is to put yourself outside of your comfort zone. Fifteen years ago, I did that in cycling, and the years that followed proved to be some of the most exciting and fulfilling years of my life. Now, at 39, I feel as though, physically, I have a few more years left in the tank."

