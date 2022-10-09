Gianni Vermeersch wins Gravel World Championships with solo attack

Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) claimed the first UCI Gravel World Championships title for elite men, distancing Italy's Daniel Oss in the final kilometres after the pair had been off the front for more than half of the 194-kilometre race. The Italian held off an elite chasing group for the silver medal.

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) won the final podium spot from the chase ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium). Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan) out-sprinted Magnus Cort (Denmark) for fourth after catching and passing Alessandro De Marchi (Italy) on the final climb to the Citadel. Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic), Davide Ballerini (Italy) and Andreas Stokbro (Denmark) rounded out the top 10.

Vermeersch and Oss were part of a large front group that emerged in the early kilometres, where riders from the pro road peloton were heavily represented. Also in the early move were Miguel Angel Lopez (Colombia), Samuele Zoccarato (Italy), Toby Perry (Great Britain), and mountain bikers Julien Trarieux (France), and Nicholas Pettina (Italy).

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) chased in for 14th, with Nathan Haas (Australia) the top full-time gravel racer in 16th

