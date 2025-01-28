Swipe to scroll horizontally UAE Tour overview Date Monday February 17 to Sunday February 23, 2025 Start location Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park Finish location Jebel Hafeet Distance 1,013km Category WorldTour Previous edition winner Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto) Previous edition 2024 UAE Tour

Image 1 of 6 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates at podium as stage 7 and overall winner at UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 7th UAE Tour 2025 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 4 winner Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek reacts after his second victory of the week, this one on stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Josh Tarling (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Milan celebrates winning stage 1 at UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Tour 2025 results

Stage 7: Tadej Pogačar dominates Jebel Hafeet to seal overall victory

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sealed his third career title at the UAE Tour after winning the final stage 7 summit finish at Jebel Hafeet with a 7.6km solo move. The Slovenian was already in the race lead, having triumphed on the mountaintop finish at Jebel Jais earlier in the week. If things were close on stage 3, with Pogačar leading home a group of six riders, he removed all doubt with a dominant display on Sunday.

Stage 6: Tim Merlier doubles up with another sprint victory

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sped to his second sprint win in two days at the UAE Tour, launching early on the curving finish straight at Abu Dhabi Breakwater to claim a dominant victory. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was left to come through for a distant second place, while double stage winner Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) rounded out the podium a whisker further back.

Stage 5: Tim Merlier wins crash-marred sprint

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) ended Jonathan Milan's hopes of a UAE Tour hat-trick as he overpowered the Lidl-Trek rider in a close sprint on stage 5. Matteo Malucelli (Astana-XDS) produced a brilliant throw on the line to push the green jersey of Milan down into third, while Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was caught out by a late crash in the finishing straight.

Stage 4: Jonathan Milan takes second sprint victory

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It came down to a three-way photo finish to decide the winner of stage 4, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) earning his second victory in four days. In the push to the line in Umm al Quwain, the Italian beat European champion Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), who was second, and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who took third.

Stage 3: Tadej Pogačar crushes GC opposition to take Jebel Jais

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took victory on stage 3 of the UAE Tour, jumping clear in the closing sprint from the lead group in the closing metres of the 19km-long summit finish at Jebel Jais. The Slovenian moved into the overall race lead.

Stage 2: Josh Tarling wins time trial

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) came out on top in the stage 2 time trial at the UAE Tour. The 21-year-old sped through the 12.2km flat course at an average speed of 56.671kph to claim his first victory of the 2025 season and with it the leader's jersey.

Stage 1: Jonathan Milan takes sprint victory following late attack from Tadej Pogačar

The opening stage of the UAE Tour 2025 was taken by Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek). The Italian sprinter originally beat out Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to the win on the brutal uphill sprint finish in Liwa. Instead, Philipsen was later relegated from his podium spot to last place in the peloton – 52nd – after impeding Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the final metres before the finish line. Fisher-Black was bumped up to second place and third-place went to Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic-PostNL).

UAE Tour 2025 Information

The UAE Tour returns for a seventh edition in 2025, taking place over seven days from Madinat Zayed on February 17 to Jebel Hafeet on February 23. In 2025, the lone WorldTour race in the Middle East is positioned as the third event on the WorldTour calendar for men, as the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and before the Opening Weekend kicks off at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on March 1.

The UAE Tour launched in 2019 when two existing races merged, the Abu Dhabi Tour and the Dubai Tour. Primož Roglič won the inaugural race. In 2023, Remco Evenepoel claimed the overall victory, besting Luke Plapp and Adam Yates. In 2022, Tadej Pogačar won the overall title for the second year in a row, making it a replay of 2021 as he finished in front of runner-up Adam Yates.

In 2024, Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) won the overall title at the UAE Tour after winning the final summit finish to Jebel Hafeet on the finale stage 7. Jabel Hafeet has become a defining climb in the Middle East, having been part of the Abu Dhabi Tour and now the UAE Tour. The climb sits on one of the highest mountains in the United Arab Emirates and near the border with Oman.

A closer look at the Men's WorldTour 2025 - Comprehensive team-by-team guide.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 UAE Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

UAE Tour stages

From Madinat Zayed to Jebel Hafeet, 1,013km over seven stages in the United Arab Emirates, find out more about the 2025 UAE Tour route.

Stage 1, Al Dhafra Walk Madinat Zayed-Liwa Palace, 138km

Stage 2, Al Hudayriyat Island ITT, 12.2km

Stage 3, Ras al Khaimah-Jebel Jais, 179km

Stage 4, Fujairah Qidfa Beach-Umm al Quwain, 181km

Stage 5, American University Dubai-Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, 160km

Stage 6, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club-Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 167km

Stage 7, Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium-Jebel Hafeet, 176km

UAE Tour contenders

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is the overwhelming favourite for the general classification, with two mountaintop finishes to Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet and also a 12.2km time trial to show his fitness on his season debut. There are four possible sprint finishes across the week, with stage wins high on the to do list for Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla).

Check out the overview of the contenders for the 2025 UAE Tour.

UAE Tour Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time Monday February 17,2025 Stage 1 13:10 GST 16:30 GST Tuesday February 18, 2025 Stage 2 14:05 16:30 Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Stage 3 11:55 16:30 Thursday, February 20, 2025 Stage 4 12:35 16:30 Friday, February 21, 2025 Stage 5 12:20 16:30 Saturday, February 22, 2025 Stage 6 13:30 16:30 Sunday, February 23, 2025 Stage 7 12:30 16:30

2024 UAE Tour Start List

UAE Tour 2025 Teams