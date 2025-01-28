UAE Tour 2025
|Date
|Monday February 17 to Sunday February 23, 2025
|Start location
|Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park
|Finish location
|Jebel Hafeet
|Distance
|1,013km
|Category
|WorldTour
|Previous edition winner
|Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto)
|Previous edition
|2024 UAE Tour
UAE Tour 2025 results
Stage 7: Tadej Pogačar dominates Jebel Hafeet to seal overall victory
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sealed his third career title at the UAE Tour after winning the final stage 7 summit finish at Jebel Hafeet with a 7.6km solo move. The Slovenian was already in the race lead, having triumphed on the mountaintop finish at Jebel Jais earlier in the week. If things were close on stage 3, with Pogačar leading home a group of six riders, he removed all doubt with a dominant display on Sunday.
Stage 6: Tim Merlier doubles up with another sprint victory
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sped to his second sprint win in two days at the UAE Tour, launching early on the curving finish straight at Abu Dhabi Breakwater to claim a dominant victory. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was left to come through for a distant second place, while double stage winner Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) rounded out the podium a whisker further back.
Stage 5: Tim Merlier wins crash-marred sprint
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) ended Jonathan Milan's hopes of a UAE Tour hat-trick as he overpowered the Lidl-Trek rider in a close sprint on stage 5. Matteo Malucelli (Astana-XDS) produced a brilliant throw on the line to push the green jersey of Milan down into third, while Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was caught out by a late crash in the finishing straight.
Stage 4: Jonathan Milan takes second sprint victory
It came down to a three-way photo finish to decide the winner of stage 4, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) earning his second victory in four days. In the push to the line in Umm al Quwain, the Italian beat European champion Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), who was second, and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who took third.
Stage 3: Tadej Pogačar crushes GC opposition to take Jebel Jais
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took victory on stage 3 of the UAE Tour, jumping clear in the closing sprint from the lead group in the closing metres of the 19km-long summit finish at Jebel Jais. The Slovenian moved into the overall race lead.
Stage 2: Josh Tarling wins time trial
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) came out on top in the stage 2 time trial at the UAE Tour. The 21-year-old sped through the 12.2km flat course at an average speed of 56.671kph to claim his first victory of the 2025 season and with it the leader's jersey.
Stage 1: Jonathan Milan takes sprint victory following late attack from Tadej Pogačar
The opening stage of the UAE Tour 2025 was taken by Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek). The Italian sprinter originally beat out Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to the win on the brutal uphill sprint finish in Liwa. Instead, Philipsen was later relegated from his podium spot to last place in the peloton – 52nd – after impeding Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the final metres before the finish line. Fisher-Black was bumped up to second place and third-place went to Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic-PostNL).
UAE Tour 2025 Information
The UAE Tour returns for a seventh edition in 2025, taking place over seven days from Madinat Zayed on February 17 to Jebel Hafeet on February 23. In 2025, the lone WorldTour race in the Middle East is positioned as the third event on the WorldTour calendar for men, as the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and before the Opening Weekend kicks off at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on March 1.
The UAE Tour launched in 2019 when two existing races merged, the Abu Dhabi Tour and the Dubai Tour. Primož Roglič won the inaugural race. In 2023, Remco Evenepoel claimed the overall victory, besting Luke Plapp and Adam Yates. In 2022, Tadej Pogačar won the overall title for the second year in a row, making it a replay of 2021 as he finished in front of runner-up Adam Yates.
In 2024, Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) won the overall title at the UAE Tour after winning the final summit finish to Jebel Hafeet on the finale stage 7. Jabel Hafeet has become a defining climb in the Middle East, having been part of the Abu Dhabi Tour and now the UAE Tour. The climb sits on one of the highest mountains in the United Arab Emirates and near the border with Oman.
UAE Tour stages
From Madinat Zayed to Jebel Hafeet, 1,013km over seven stages in the United Arab Emirates, find out more about the 2025 UAE Tour route.
- Stage 1, Al Dhafra Walk Madinat Zayed-Liwa Palace, 138km
- Stage 2, Al Hudayriyat Island ITT, 12.2km
- Stage 3, Ras al Khaimah-Jebel Jais, 179km
- Stage 4, Fujairah Qidfa Beach-Umm al Quwain, 181km
- Stage 5, American University Dubai-Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, 160km
- Stage 6, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club-Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 167km
- Stage 7, Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium-Jebel Hafeet, 176km
UAE Tour contenders
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is the overwhelming favourite for the general classification, with two mountaintop finishes to Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet and also a 12.2km time trial to show his fitness on his season debut. There are four possible sprint finishes across the week, with stage wins high on the to do list for Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla).
Check out the overview of the contenders for the 2025 UAE Tour.
UAE Tour Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|Monday February 17,2025
|Stage 1
|13:10 GST
|16:30 GST
|Tuesday February 18, 2025
|Stage 2
|14:05
|16:30
|Wednesday, February 19, 2025
|Stage 3
|11:55
|16:30
|Thursday, February 20, 2025
|Stage 4
|12:35
|16:30
|Friday, February 21, 2025
|Stage 5
|12:20
|16:30
|Saturday, February 22, 2025
|Stage 6
|13:30
|16:30
|Sunday, February 23, 2025
|Stage 7
|12:30
|16:30
2024 UAE Tour Start List
UAE Tour 2025 Teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Bahrain Victorious
- Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team
- Ef Education-Easypost
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team Jayco Alula
- Team Picnic PostNl
- Team Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- XDS Astana Team
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto
- Solution Tech Vini Fantini
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- VF Group Bardiani CSF-Faizane'
