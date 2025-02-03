UAE Tour 2025 route

By
published

Maps and profiles of the 2025 UAE Tour

Map depicting stages of the UAE Tour
Overall map of the 2025 UAE Tour (Image credit: RCS Sport)
Jump to:

The UAE Tour, the third men's WorldTour event of the 2025 season, stays true to its tradition with two summit finishes and a short, flat time trial the main challenges of the seven-day stage race.

The route begins at the Shams Solar Park and follows a largely flat route until the first mountain finish at Jebel Jais on stage 3. Three sprint stages follow before the climber's finale at Jebel Hafeet on the final day.

Image 1 of 2
Maps and profiles of the 2025 UAE Tour
Profile of stage 1(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 1 of 2
Maps and profiles of the 2025 UAE Tour
Stage 2 profile(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 1 of 2
Maps and profiles of the 2025 UAE Tour
Stage 3 profile(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 1 of 2
Maps and profiles of the 2025 UAE Tour
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 1 of 2
Maps and profiles of the 2025 UAE Tour
Stage 5 profile(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 1 of 2
Maps and profiles of the 2025 UAE Tour
Stage 6 profile(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 1 of 2
Maps and profiles for the 2024 UAE Tour
Stage 7 profile(Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour)
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews