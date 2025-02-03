The UAE Tour, the third men's WorldTour event of the 2025 season, stays true to its tradition with two summit finishes and a short, flat time trial the main challenges of the seven-day stage race.

The route begins at the Shams Solar Park and follows a largely flat route until the first mountain finish at Jebel Jais on stage 3. Three sprint stages follow before the climber's finale at Jebel Hafeet on the final day.

Read on for more details of the UAE Tour 2025 route.

Stage 1: Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park-Liwa Palace, 138km

Profile of stage 1 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Map of stage 1 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The sprinters will likely dominate on the opening day of the 2025 UAE Tour, a 138km mainly flat route from the Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park to Liwa Palace.

The flat run-out to Liwa brings the peloton into familiar terrain, with the finale almost the same as in 2024. The undulations of tarmac over dunes ends with the 18.1km-long Moreeb Dune with some short but very steep gradients before an uphill drag to the line at Liwa Palace.

Stage 2: Al Hudayriyat Island - Al Hudayriyat Island (ITT), 12.2km

Stage 2 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Stage 2 map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The 12.2km individual time trial takes place entirely on the Al Hudayriyat Island. Aside from the threat of windy conditions, a few tricky turns add to the challenge.

Last year, American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the race lead after winning this stage by two seconds over teammate Jay Vine.

Stage 3: Ras al Khaimah-Jebel Jais, 179km

Stage 3 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Stage 3 map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 3 marks the first major challenge for the overall contenders with the summit finish at Jebel Jais.

Starting in Ras al Khaimah, the stage is mostly flat for 143km before riders approach the Jais Mountain. The 20-kilometre ascent averages 5% but is gentler in the early half before kicking up to 7% in the final kilometres.

Stage 4: Fujairah Qidfa Beach-Umm al Quwain, 181km

(Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 4 brings riders from Fujairah Qidfa Beach to the foothills of the Hajar Mountains, with a gentle early climb to Masafi rising 453 metres over 25km. The route is otherwise flat but wind and sand can be major factors depending on the day.

Stage 5: American University Dubai-Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, 160km

Stage 5 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Stage 5 map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The fifth stage takes place in Dubai, passing the Al Qudra Cycletrack and the Meydan Racecourse en route to the Dubai American University. Wide, well-paved roads provide few challenges for the peloton and the sprinters will be marking this stage with a checkmark in their road book.

Stage 6: Abu Dhabi Cycling Club - Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 167km

Stage 6 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Stage 6 map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The penultimate stage runs around Abu Dhabi, starting at the Cycle Club and visiting Khalifa City and Yas Island before returning to the city via Saadiyat Island.

It's another day for the sprinters with a flat finish at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

Stage 7: Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium-Jebel Hafeet, 176km

Stage 7 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 7 follows the usual route to the grand finale at Jebel Hafeet.

The stage begins in Al Ain before taking a long ride through the desert to the west with a 162.1 kilometre warm-up for the last push.

Once they reach the final climb, the UAE Tour contenders face 13.9 kilometres of climbing with a punishing 11% grade with 3 km to go. The gradient eases in the last kilometre before the road tilts up again for the finish and the sharp right turn to the finishline.