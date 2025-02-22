UAE Tour: Tim Merlier doubles up with stage 6 sprint victory

By
published

Belgian launches early to dominate sprint ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Jonathan Milan

Jump to:
Image 1 of 13
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 22 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 7th UAE Tour 2025 Stage 6 a 165km stage from Abu Dhabi Cycling Club to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UCIWWT on February 22 2025 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) celebrates stage 6 victory(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sped to his second sprint win in two days at the UAE Tour, launching early on the curving finish straight at Abu Dhabi Breakwater to claim a dominant victory.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

More race results
Christian Scaroni

Tour des Alpes-Maritimes: Christian Scaroni outsprints Santiago Buitrago on mountaintop finish to win stage 1
Diego Uriarte celebrates at finish line as stage 4 winner during the 71st Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2025

Vuelta a Andalucia: Late-race attack nets breakaway rider Diego Uriarte stage 4 win
Soudal Quickâ€“Step&#039;s Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier (R) finishes to win the sixth stage the UAE Cycling Tour UCI 2025 in Abu Dhabi on February 22, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

'I thought it was over' – No crash after the finish this time, but Merlier goes through whirlwind of emotions again at UAE Tour
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews