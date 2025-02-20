UAE Tour: Jonathan Milan takes second sprint victory with super tight stage 4 win

European champion Tim Merlier and Jasper Philipsen narrowly beaten in three-way after crosswinds wreaked havoc

Jonathan Milan won a chaotic bunch sprint on stage 4 of the UAE Tour, edging out Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in a three-way photo finish.

