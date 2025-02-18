UAE Tour: Josh Tarling wins stage 2 time trial

By
published

Briton wins, takes red jersey as Stefan Bissegger and Tadej Pogačar round out podium

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) came out on top in the stage 2 time trial at the UAE Tour. The 21-year-old sped through the 12.2km flat course at an average speed of 56.671kph to claim his first victory of the 2025 season and with it the leader's jersey.

