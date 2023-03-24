Tour of the Alps 2023

Tour of the Alps overview
Date17 - 21 April 2023
Start locationRattenberg, Austria
Finish locationBruneck, Italy
Distance752.6 km
CategoryPro Series
Previous editionTour of the Alps 2022

Tour of the Alps 2023 Results

Tao Geoghegan Hart
Tao Geoghegan Hart wins GC of 2023 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty)

Stage 1: Tao Geoghegan Hart powers up final uphill metres to win opening stage

Stage 2: Tao Geoghegan Hart takes clean sweep with stage 2 win

Stage 3: Lennard Kamna wins stage 3

Stage 4: Muhlberger pulls off win from breakaway trio on stage 4

Stage 5: Simon Carr wins final stage while Tao Geoghegan Hart secures GC

Tour of the Alps 2023 teams

  • AG2R Citroën Team
  • Astana Qazaqstan Team
  • Austria
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Bora-hansgrohe
  • Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team
  • Equipo Kern Pharma
  • Euskaltel-Euskadi
  • Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Israel-Premier Tech
  • Movistar Team
  • Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
  • Team Corratec

Tour of the Alps Schedule

DateStageStart timeFinish time
April 17, 2023Stage 1: Rattenberg-Alpbach, 127.5km11:55 CET15:15 CET
April 18, 2023Stage 2: Reith im Alpbachtal - Ritten, 165.2km10:45 CET15:15 CET
April 19, 2023Stage 3: Ritten - Brentonico San Valentino, 162.5km9:55 CET 14:15 CET
April 20, 2023Stage 4: Rovereto - Predazzo, 152.9km11:05 CET15:15 CET
April 21, 2023Stage 5: Cavalese - Bruneck, 144.5km11:25 CET15:15 CET
