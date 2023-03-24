Tour of the Alps 2023
|Date
|17 - 21 April 2023
|Start location
|Rattenberg, Austria
|Finish location
|Bruneck, Italy
|Distance
|752.6 km
|Category
|Pro Series
|Previous edition
|Tour of the Alps 2022
Tour of the Alps 2023 Results
Stage 1: Tao Geoghegan Hart powers up final uphill metres to win opening stage
Stage 2: Tao Geoghegan Hart takes clean sweep with stage 2 win
Stage 3: Lennard Kamna wins stage 3
Stage 4: Muhlberger pulls off win from breakaway trio on stage 4
Stage 5: Simon Carr wins final stage while Tao Geoghegan Hart secures GC
Tour of the Alps 2023 teams
- AG2R Citroën Team
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Austria
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-hansgrohe
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- EF Education-EasyPost
- EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Movistar Team
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Team Corratec
Data powered by FirstCycling
Tour of the Alps Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|April 17, 2023
|Stage 1: Rattenberg-Alpbach, 127.5km
|11:55 CET
|15:15 CET
|April 18, 2023
|Stage 2: Reith im Alpbachtal - Ritten, 165.2km
|10:45 CET
|15:15 CET
|April 19, 2023
|Stage 3: Ritten - Brentonico San Valentino, 162.5km
|9:55 CET
|14:15 CET
|April 20, 2023
|Stage 4: Rovereto - Predazzo, 152.9km
|11:05 CET
|15:15 CET
|April 21, 2023
|Stage 5: Cavalese - Bruneck, 144.5km
|11:25 CET
|15:15 CET
