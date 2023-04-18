Tour of Alps: Tao Geoghegan Hart takes clean sweep with stage 2 win

Image 1 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart celebrates over the stage 2 finish line (Image credit: Getty Images) The scenic early kilometres of stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Tao Geoghegan Hart being carefully protected in the early kilometres of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tao Geoghegan Hart and Team Ineos riding on the front of the peloton on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Tao Geoghegan Hart embracing teammate Laurens De Plus after the Tour of the Alps stage 2 finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) made it two from two at the Tour of the Alps, producing another fast final dash to win stage 2 and increase his overall lead.

After sprinting clear at the top of the opening stage's steep final climb, on Tuesday he came over a pair of late climbs in a nine-man lead group and zipped away on a technical run-in to a finish by the athletics track in Ritten.

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) was the only rider able to hold Geoghegan Hart's wheel through the tight bends that led to the track, but was unable to come around in the final straight and settled for second place. Haig's teammate Santiago Buitrago took the final podium spot at two seconds, having been the rider to shred the lead group to nine on the final climb.

With 10 more bonus seconds for his second stage win, Geoghegan Hart now leads the race overall by 22 seconds from Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), with another Ineos rider, Pavel Sivakov, third at 28 seconds.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)