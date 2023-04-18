Tour of Alps: Tao Geoghegan Hart takes clean sweep with stage 2 win
Jack Haig only rider able to hold Geoghegan Hart's wheel on final straight
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) made it two from two at the Tour of the Alps, producing another fast final dash to win stage 2 and increase his overall lead.
After sprinting clear at the top of the opening stage's steep final climb, on Tuesday he came over a pair of late climbs in a nine-man lead group and zipped away on a technical run-in to a finish by the athletics track in Ritten.
Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) was the only rider able to hold Geoghegan Hart's wheel through the tight bends that led to the track, but was unable to come around in the final straight and settled for second place. Haig's teammate Santiago Buitrago took the final podium spot at two seconds, having been the rider to shred the lead group to nine on the final climb.
With 10 more bonus seconds for his second stage win, Geoghegan Hart now leads the race overall by 22 seconds from Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), with another Ineos rider, Pavel Sivakov, third at 28 seconds.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Most Popular
By Cyclingnews
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Alps: Tao Geoghegan Hart takes clean sweep with stage 2 winJack Haig only rider able to hold Geoghegan Hart's wheel on final straight
-
Who can beat Tadej Pogacar? Favourites and contenders for La Flèche WallonneThe challengers who could take on the Slovenian on the Mur de Huy - or earlier
-
Best cycling base layers of 2023: The starting point for on bike comfortThe best cycling base layers are an essential foundation for optimal temperate regulation
-
Netflix Tour de France series to be released in early JuneFirst episode aired at CannesSeries festival