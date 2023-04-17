Tour of the Alps: Tao Geoghegan Hart powers up final uphill metres to win opening stage

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Gall and Carthy complete podium on stage 1 of five-day mountainous stage race

A blistering uphill acceleration by Tao Geoghegan Hart launched him to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps and take the first race lead.

The Ineos Grenadiers racer stormed past late attacker Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) to claim his second win of the season.
Ineos had controlled much of the hilly stage from Rattenberg to Alpbach but after sweeping up breakaway rider Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Carthy launched a searing uphill attack.

However, Geoghegan Hart then made his finely-calculated move in the closing metres, with Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën) also made a late attack to finish second and pushed Carthy into third.

More to come.

Results

