Tour of the Alps: Tao Geoghegan Hart powers up final uphill metres to win opening stage
Gall and Carthy complete podium on stage 1 of five-day mountainous stage race
A blistering uphill acceleration by Tao Geoghegan Hart launched him to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps and take the first race lead.
The Ineos Grenadiers racer stormed past late attacker Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) to claim his second win of the season.
Ineos had controlled much of the hilly stage from Rattenberg to Alpbach but after sweeping up breakaway rider Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Carthy launched a searing uphill attack.
However, Geoghegan Hart then made his finely-calculated move in the closing metres, with Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën) also made a late attack to finish second and pushed Carthy into third.
More to come.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
