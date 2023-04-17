Tour of the Alps: Tao Geoghegan Hart powers up final uphill metres to win opening stage

Image 1 of 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos Grenadiers wins stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates at the finish line in Alpbach, Austria as stage 1 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Austrian Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën Team) crosses the finish line on second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Hugh Carthy's attack on the final climb ended with third place for the EF Education-EasyPost rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious attacks with 13km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Alexander Cepeda of EF Education-EasyPost attacked in the breakaway and captured KOM points with 11km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Alexander Cepeda of EF Education-EasyPost rides in front of Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious to final KOM point near finish co (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Geraint Thomas rides behind and Laurens De Plus of Ineos Grenadiers in the chase on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton passing through a Brixlegg village on the first mountainous day of racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Geraint Thomas rides with Ineos Grenadiers teammates in peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton rides on scenic route of stage 1 for 127.5km stage from Rattenberg to Alpbach (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Valentin Paret-Peintre of AG2R Citroën Team competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The breakaway includes Andrea Garosio (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team), Moran Vermeulen (Team Austria), Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën Team) and Alex Martin (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Moran Vermeulen of Team Austria and Mulu Hailemichael of Team Caja Rural-Segurosin the breakaway group through a mountainous landscape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

A blistering uphill acceleration by Tao Geoghegan Hart launched him to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps and take the first race lead.

The Ineos Grenadiers racer stormed past late attacker Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) to claim his second win of the season.

Ineos had controlled much of the hilly stage from Rattenberg to Alpbach but after sweeping up breakaway rider Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Carthy launched a searing uphill attack.

However, Geoghegan Hart then made his finely-calculated move in the closing metres, with Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën) also made a late attack to finish second and pushed Carthy into third.

Results

