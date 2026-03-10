Milan-San Remo Women past winners

Race-histories
By published

Only one previous winner of race that started in 2025

Dutch Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime (C) celebrates as she crosses the finish line, before Dutch Marianne Vos of Team Visma-Lease a Bike (R), to win the sprint at the finish of the &#039;Milano-Sanremo Donne&#039; one day cycling race for women, 156km from Milan to Sanremo, Italy, Saturday 22 March 2025.BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lorena Wiebes wins the inaugural edition of Milan-San Remo Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Milan-San Remo Women past winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Winner

2025

Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.