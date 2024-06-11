Tour de Suisse Women 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Suisse Women overview Date June 15-18, 2024 Start location Villars-sur-Ollon Finish location Champagne Distance 327.4km Category Women's WorldTour

2024 Tour de Suisse Women results

Stage 4: Demi Vollering seals overall victory with thrilling stage 4 win

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won her third stage of the four-day 2024 Tour de Suisse Women and secured the overall title on Tuesday. She was part of a four-rider breakaway who battled after the final climb and sprinted across the line in Champagne on the final day of racing. Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) took second on the stage and held on to third overall. Canyon-SRAM teammates Neve Bradbury and Kasia Niewiadoma finished third and fourth, respectively, on the stage, with Bradbury holding on to second overall and the youth classification.

Stage 3: Neve Bradbury and Katarzyna Niewiadoma dominate stage 3 for Canyon-SRAM

Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) won her first professional race on the rolling roads from Vevey to Champagne, breaking away with her teammate and team leader Kasia Niewiadoma, before the two rode to victory together and celebrated with their arms in the air. Race leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) finished 2:11 behind the Canyon riders but still leads Bradbury by 1:22.

Stage 2: Demi Vollering wins time trial

One day after winning the opening road stage in Villars-sur-Olon, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) repeated the trick on the stage 2 time trial in the same mountain town with a strong performance on the final kilometres to stop the clock at 39:47 minutes and extend her lead in the overall classification ahead of the penultimate day of racing.

Stage 1: Demi Vollering wins mountainous opener

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women, a short but challenging 58.6km stage starting and finishing in Villars-sur-Ollon. The Dutch champion distanced runner-up Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) in the last kilometre, while Élise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished third. Vollering leads the overall classification by 26 seconds.

2024 Tour de Suisse Women route

2024 Tour de Suisse and 2024 Tour de Suisse Women route map (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

The 2024 Tour de Suisse Women returns with four stages, held from June 15-18. The first two stages will overlap with the men's WorldTour race; Tour de Suisse.



The women will compete across 327.4km, which includes three road races and one individual time trial.

See the full route details for the 2024 Tour de Suisse Women.

