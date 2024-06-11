Tour de Suisse Women 2024
|Date
|June 15-18, 2024
|Start location
|Villars-sur-Ollon
|Finish location
|Champagne
|Distance
|327.4km
|Category
|Women's WorldTour
2024 Tour de Suisse Women results
Stage 4: Demi Vollering seals overall victory with thrilling stage 4 win
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won her third stage of the four-day 2024 Tour de Suisse Women and secured the overall title on Tuesday. She was part of a four-rider breakaway who battled after the final climb and sprinted across the line in Champagne on the final day of racing. Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) took second on the stage and held on to third overall. Canyon-SRAM teammates Neve Bradbury and Kasia Niewiadoma finished third and fourth, respectively, on the stage, with Bradbury holding on to second overall and the youth classification.
Stage 3: Neve Bradbury and Katarzyna Niewiadoma dominate stage 3 for Canyon-SRAM
Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) won her first professional race on the rolling roads from Vevey to Champagne, breaking away with her teammate and team leader Kasia Niewiadoma, before the two rode to victory together and celebrated with their arms in the air. Race leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) finished 2:11 behind the Canyon riders but still leads Bradbury by 1:22.
Stage 2: Demi Vollering wins time trial
One day after winning the opening road stage in Villars-sur-Olon, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) repeated the trick on the stage 2 time trial in the same mountain town with a strong performance on the final kilometres to stop the clock at 39:47 minutes and extend her lead in the overall classification ahead of the penultimate day of racing.
Stage 1: Demi Vollering wins mountainous opener
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women, a short but challenging 58.6km stage starting and finishing in Villars-sur-Ollon. The Dutch champion distanced runner-up Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) in the last kilometre, while Élise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished third. Vollering leads the overall classification by 26 seconds.
2024 Tour de Suisse Women route
The 2024 Tour de Suisse Women returns with four stages, held from June 15-18. The first two stages will overlap with the men's WorldTour race; Tour de Suisse.
The women will compete across 327.4km, which includes three road races and one individual time trial.
See the full route details for the 2024 Tour de Suisse Women.
2024 Tour de Suisse Women start list
2024 Tour de Suisse Women schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|June 15, 2024
|Stage 1: Villars-sur-Ollon-Villars-sur-Ollon, 58.6km
|TBA
|TBA
|June 16, 2024
|Stage 2: Aigle-Villars-sur-Ollon, 15.7km (ITT)
|TBA
|TBA
|June 17, 2024
|Stage 3: Vevey-Champagne, 125.6km
|TBA
|TBA
|June 18, 2024
|Stage 4: Champagne-Champagne, 127.5km
|TBA
|TBA
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.